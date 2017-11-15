Kohl's Remains The Best Pick In The Department Stores Segment

Image Source: Twitter

Context – Challenges And Transition To Omnichannel

Following the retail industry for a while, I soon realized that Kohl's (KSS) problems, unlike those of the other department stores operators, are only marginally related to some weakness in the business model, while industry-wide headwinds such as a promotional environment and weaker foot traffic can be considered responsible for most of the decline we have seen in recent times.

While many are talking about “Amazonization” and similar terms, the reality is that a combination of factors contributed to the weakness in the retail industry. Amazon (AMZN) played a role, but was only part of the problem, together with an excessive capacity in the industry, an increasing market share of the off-price retailers, an overall lack of digital capabilities for many retailers and some macro phenomena, such as low tourist spending and a shift in consumer spending preferences from goods to experiences.

The signs that Kohl’s was resisting better to the overall weakness in the industry were already evident when, while competitors where announcing numerous store closures, the company announced that it was more likely to downsize its stores rather than close them. Although the excess capacity in the retail industry forced the company to shrink in order to protect margins, it is becoming increasingly evident that the overall process is smoother for Kohl’s.

Like any other department store operator, Kohl’s has to live the difficult transition to an omnichannel business model with an increasing penetration of e-commerce and cross-channel purchasing patterns. As I explained in other articles, the increasing penetration of the e-commerce segment is particularly painful for third-party retailers, for a simple reason. While e-commerce brings higher costs, such as shipping and fulfillment costs, brands usually find it convenient to increase their digital DTC business because they cut costs related to middle men and have a higher control on their business. On the other side, third-party retailers only face higher costs, as they can’t cut any middle men costs (they are the middle men).

In this context of challenges, Kohl’s recent results gave us some good information I would like to focus on.

Key Takeaways from Q3

After 4 consecutive quarters of declining revenue, Q3 showed flat sales and a slight increase in comps, which grew 0.1%. While these results are not extremely exciting and still highlight a challenging environment, they are much better than what peers such as Macy’s (M) or Dillard’s (DDS) reported and show another sequential improvement in the company’s fundamentals. Comps are now in positive territory, a goal that many peers are still very far from accomplishing if we exclude J.C. Penney (JCP) (which has other problems):

Comps Variation YoY. Source: Author's Elaboration

Kohl’s continues to overperform in comparison to its peers and is the first and only (if we exclude J.C. Penney) to report positive comps after the weakness of the last few years. Some thoughts on this point:

The management said that comps were negatively affected by the hurricanes (35 bps), which makes sense and it’s what almost every other retailer affirmed in Q3. Nonetheless, I usually try to ignore short-lasting adverse phenomena like hurricanes because they usually lead to a shift in the timing of revenue, rather than a net loss of sales.

Another good indicator comes from the type of sales that lead to an increase. Regular price sales for the quarter were up 1%, while clearance sales were down 7%, driven by lower levels of clearance inventory. This shows the promotional environment is showing less pressure on margins. The promotional environment was the main reason why sales and margins have suffered in the past two years.

The management said that a portion of the improvement in the sales trend is attributable to Kohl’s efforts to capture share from competitive store closures.

If the company is able to grow sales despite a strong contraction in clearance sales, it can mean that the growth it’s generating is healthy and not a result of markdowns and promotional sales. In any case, that’s not a certainty as a slight gross margin contraction (-30 bps) may still indicate some slight pricing pressures and might not be entirely a result of margin dilution from e-commerce growth, although not big enough to be a problem.

Regarding sales captured from competitive closures, they may be a sign that part of the growth is a non-recurring element, which would be a negative factor. On the other hand, it shows that Kohl’s is in a much stronger position compared to its competitors which are forced to close stores, while Kohl’s actually takes advantage of the displaced market share. This means that as the problem of overcapacity gets addressed, Kohl’s increases its market share. When the new equilibrium is reached, the company will just be bigger and relatively stronger.

The positive comps performance, per management, was broad-based, which means that all the categories showed an improvement in sales trends. Positive comps were not the only positive news. Consistent with the idea that the promotional environment is softening, inventory per store declined 2% against flat revenue/comps, another sign of good inventory management and the seventh consecutive quarter of lower inventory per store. The rise in SG&A is one of the few negatives, but something we should expect as the company continues to invest in logistics, IT and e-commerce capabilities to support a growing e-commerce/omnichannel business.

Last but not least, the management raised the guidance a little bit, narrowing the range for EPS by increasing the lower end of the prior guidance. Adjusted EPS guidance range is now $3.60 to $3.80, which would put the current valuation at just 11.3 full-year EPS.

E-commerce, Costs and Future Prospects

The transition to an omnichannel model is challenging and can be a headwind considering the dilutive effect on margins. On the other side, it’s something unstoppable and every company should try to turn it into a tailwind or at least neutralize its negative effects. There are several ways department stores companies can offset the dilutive effect of the transition to the omnichannel model. One of these is the increasing penetration of the higher margins owned brands. Unfortunately, just like in Macy’s case, Kohl’s is not benefiting from any particular momentum in its owned brands because, despite a sequential improvement, owned brands continued to underperform the overall business.

Considering that online sales continue to grow in the mid-teens for the company, it’s obvious to expect a dilutive effect on margins, which is estimated by the same management to be around 20-30 bps per year. The management says this drag on margins can be offset by an increase in merchandise margins. I don’t know if the 10-20 bps yearly increase in the gross margin the management is talking about is something achievable, as margin pressures are clear (all margins contracted YoY), and I wouldn’t bet on KSS for the expectations of a margin expansion. Many headwinds can make the process particularly difficult.

What I like and makes me positive on KSS is its sales trends, the reasons behind the increase and the overperformance compared to its peers. The low exposure to malls (only 5% of the store fleet) seems to be a competitive advantage that helped sustain sales during the recent period of weakening mall traffic. Moreover, the transition to an omnichannel model is not having a big dilutive effect on margins and there might actually be the possibility to see the trend in margins stabilize. Anyway, one of the things I really like in Kohl’s is the fact that it was able to turn the problem of overcapacity from a headwind to a tailwind, gaining market share, as the success in capturing displaced market share is showing.

KSS trades at just 11x EPS, a metric that reflects a no-growth scenario. Moreover, it trades at 4x EV/EBITDA against a multiple of roughly 4.7 for both M and DDS, despite the clear overperformance, fewer headwinds and a better stability of the business. In these conditions, I continue to believe that KSS is the best pick among department stores and probably the only stock in the space worth buying at the moment. I see better opportunities in retail, but I decided to buy a small stake in KSS as it’s the best department stores play I see at the moment.

Thanks for taking the time to read this article. If you liked it, click on the "Follow" button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, or if you want to know when Kohl’s will become a high-conviction Buy or Short, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. A two-week free trial is available at the moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.