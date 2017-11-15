SITO Mobile's (SITO) CEO Tom Pallack on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SITO Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Rob Fink - IR, Hayden IR

Tom Pallack - CEO

Mark Del Priore - CFO

Bill Seagrave - COO

Chet Petrow - Chief Revenue Officer

Analysts

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Tom Champion - Cowen and Company

Brian Kinstlinger - Maxim Group

Operator

Rob Fink

Thank you. Hosting the call today are Tom Pallack, Chief Executive Officer; Mark Del Priore, Chief Financial Officer; and Bill Seagrave, Chief Operating Officer; and Chet Petrow, our Chief Revenue Officer.

Before I turn the call over to management, I would like to remind everyone that a press release disclosing the Company’s third quarter financial results was issued today at approximately 4:05 p.m., which may be accessed on the Company’s website at SITOmobile.com under the News and Events link that’s found on the Investor Relations tab.

With all that said, I’d now like to turn the call over to Tom. Tom, the call is yours.

Tom Pallack

Thank you, Rob, and good afternoon, everyone.

I’m excited with an encouraging progress of SITO. I’m happy to report that Q3 represents a record revenue quarter for the Company. Our pipeline of prospects has changed to now reflect our efforts to strategically transition SITO and reposition our location-based, proprietary data-driven solutions to larger and more significant customers.

During Q3, we quickly focused on our full attention to begin the implementation of key strategic initiatives and operational efforts, which will leverage the product offerings and technology stack develop and provide us with a strong foundation and framework for growth and expansion. Those efforts are beginning to show success, and I’m encouraged with our progress. Today, we’re a stronger Company with more opportunities.

SITO has unique technology in the path to unlock value by harnessing the end-to-end technology we have developed and accessing the breathtakingly large amount of data the Company has amassed. All of this is leveraged with a new data science focus to provide answers and insights for our customers’ strategic businesses using questions. Our customers are now asking us how do they access our data science to reveal insights and advantages for their marketing and business development programs.

During the third quarter, we established new initiatives to open and leverage the full capabilities of our innovative technology platform. The key element of our new strategy is the recognition and positioning of the proprietary data and analytics generated by our technology platform.

Our insights and delivery platform will allow brands to drive more effective campaigns and answer strategic business issues.

Let me elaborate on our two-pronged strategy. First, we are aggressively introducing our solutions directly to Fortune 100 brands. This is exciting because in the past, we did not have direct access to these brands. But, these large global brands have significant reliance on market data for analysis and determining business decisions. SITO data is a new and unique source of insights. SITO today has something that these large brands seek, which is unique information to help guide their business decisions. Our pipeline of new opportunities with large global brands has expanded exponentially during the third quarter, and we are now exploring opportunities that did not exist for SITO in the past and do not exist with our competitors. Our direct to brand offering will deliver larger, longer term, and higher margin business for SITO.

Second, in parallel with our direct-to-brand approach, we are introducing ourselves to leading agencies and media companies. SITO in the past may have worked with some of the agencies to deliver media, we would have competed in the general market for delivery services, but today SITO is unique, and we are establishing partnerships for these companies to exclusively use our system for mobile media campaign delivery and planning, eliminating competition for these transactions.

As part of the partnership, SITO provides strategic client research to enrich the proposals that can be offered to their clients. The goal is to enable our partners to propose more and more valuable insight-based solutions, relying on SITO consumer science, analytics and insights. This is win-win dynamic and it is compelling.

As an early example of this approach, we announced our first agency partnership with Swirl early in the third quarter. This example of our new agency partnership program will provide SITO research to Swirl while engaging SITO through Swirl into their client base, then provide research to Swirl for their new client discussions. We have already recognized revenue for both data and media transactions with Swirl. Our new partnership model work will represent substantial, repeatable, accretive, revenue opportunities for SITO.

Subsequent to the third quarter, we also announced a new win with Bell Media in Canada. At $21.7 billion in 2016 annual revenue, Bell Media is Canada’s leading content company with assets in television, radio, out-of-home of advertising and digital media. Our agreement establishes SITO as Bell Media’s preferred partner for mobile-driven audience insights and mobile advertising solutions. Bell will use our innovation data-driven insights and solutions to improve targeting greater efficiencies and measurable campaign ROI and media attribution to deliver smarter advertising campaigns that can augment, improve and measure effectiveness. This partnership provides us with syndicated, high-margin, recurring revenue across multiple years with a potential for tens of millions of dollars across data research, media, and delivery services. We will begin recognizing revenues under this partnership in the fourth quarter.

Our two-pronged market approach targeting brands and agencies, simultaneously significantly changes our business and revenue model, and further differentiates us from the increasingly commoditized competition. As we advance our new sales efforts, we will begin to capitalize on long-term, syndicated, high-margin, recurring revenue opportunities. Going forward, the average deal size will grow exponentially as we sign high-value, multiyear agreements with large agencies, consisting of research, insights and media placements.

While initial client wins are encouraging, operationally, we need to take steps to advance our positioning in the market, build greater brand awareness, and establish credibility in building larger reference space.

During third quarter, we took a number of steps to position SITO for a greater reach in to the industry. We announce in September, we appointed Steve Bornstein, Former CEO of ESPN, ABC Sports and the NFL Network; and Karen Seminara, the CFO of Nickelodeon Kids and Family Group, to our Board of Directors. These appointments are significant, not only because of Steve and Karen’s respective credentials and experience, but also because of the relationships and their ability to help position advance SITO with influential brands and decision makers.

In addition, as we shared on our Q2 call, we appointed Bruce Rogers, the Chief Insights Officer of Forbes, as an integral member -- inaugural member, excuse me, of a newly established CMO advisory group. This group will help influence SITO’s vision and product roadmap, while contributing valuable thought leadership to the industry regarding digital and consumer engagement and experiences across industries.

During the third quarter, Bruce invited SITO to participate at the Forbes CMO Summit which I attended earlier this month. This conference is focused on unique -- a unique gathering of 150 of the top global CMOs. I was able to meet with these mortal leaders and hear firsthand the issues they’re experiencing as they move their companies forward in today’s complex market. Many shared with me, they believe our approach to data science applied to marketing and the super behavioral location analytics is exciting and unique and have already scheduled discussions with us.

I will now turn over to Bill Seagrave, our COO, to discuss our new data science approach.

Bill Seagrave

Thank you, Tom.

During Q3, we established a strategy to add the impact of data science to our core media service business and to develop a new business line of associated data, and research products and services. SITO’s magic or impact will be based on our unique, multiyear data asset which is currently roughly the equivalent in size of 175 libraries of Congress in storage capacity. This significant and currently untapped by the market information asset is where we’ll find the insights our customers need to change their business for the future. It is this new information that our customers are seeking to access and leverage.

As Tom mentioned earlier, to help guide SITO, we established the CMO advisory board to begin to align key CMOs and their company issues with SITO’s strategy, services, and our product development. Our first step was to invite Bruce Rogers, the Forbes Chief Insights Officer and the Head of the Forbes CMO Practice Group to join our advisory board. We’ll be augmenting this Board with key CMO market leaders to ensure SITO has the most active and engaging set of products and services to address leading corporate, business and marketing issues.

To further focus resources on this opportunity, we’ve established a data science organization in SITO, aligning our current analysts and development resources into that organization. And we’ve expanded our resources by further hiring into the group. The establishment of this science and research group combined with the CMO advisory group places SITO as a strategic asset for our customers to leverage.

We’re now introducing both new and current customers with the opportunity to access the SITO information and our science to help advance their business programs. The results are new pipeline, new business models that are multiyear in terms and certainly exciting new interest for SITO. We have signed customer partnerships and contracts that include multiyear relationships including data, research and media delivery services. These deals all represent record contracts and unique new relationships for SITO as a company. Our bookings and backlog with these elements are growing and our pipeline is growing as a result of this strategy.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to Mark Del Priore, our CFO, to review our financial results.

Mark Del Priore

Thank you, Bill.

Since the full details of our quarterly financial performance and comparison to previous periods are clearly outlined in the earnings press release we issued today after the close, I would like to take a few minutes to call attention to the quarterly highlights and provide some additional insight into our recent financial performance.

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were $11.1 million compared to $8.6 million for the corresponding period in 2016, an increase of 30%. September was a record month and our first month with more than $4 million in revenue. This was only possible because of a tremendous effort of our entire team. Making this achievement even more remarkable is that we were able to hit the $4 million milestone, even though more than $1 million in revenue was pushed into Q4 due to a scheduled change from one of our customers. For several weeks, we were scheduled to run this campaign in the final three weeks of September, but due to a change in a movie release date, this campaign ran in early October. There will be no further slippage with this campaign as the campaign has run, been billed and collected upon already in Q4.

As Tom mentioned earlier, historically, SITO has concentrated its efforts on smaller advertising agencies and small and mid-sized clients. Going forward, as our strategy advances, we would expect to see a significant increase in the average campaign size such as what we’ve seen with Pure Flix Entertainment, Bell Media and our new agency partnership relationships. As we bring on larger customers with longer, data-driven campaigns -- campaign requirements, our customer profile and revenue model will change. Keep in mind, we have the time and technology in place already to advance this strategy.

In Q3, we continued to sell data as an add-on to our media placement business. In addition, we did some one-off data projects that were used to generate additional media placement revenue. For example, we worked with a client to help them identify who their target audience should be. This report helped us generate incremental mobile advertising dollars in their next campaign, which we ran for them in Q3. Moving forward, we will begin to see recurring, subscription-like data revenue in addition to the add-on and one-off data projects that we will continue to sell. We will generate the subscription-like data revenue during the fourth quarter.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2017 was $5.8 million or 52% of total revenue compared to $4.8 million or 56% of total revenue for the corresponding period last year. Part of this decline was due to higher data costs as we continued to make our data offering more robust. We also saw the spread between our CPM and inventory costs on our managed service business, narrow slightly. This typically fluctuates on a monthly and quarterly basis, depending on the mix of product that we sell. However, we will occasionally see larger swings in our gross margin when we run more traditional, lower-margin media campaigns for some of our customers on a one-off basis, like we did in the second quarter. We did not run any of this lower margin business in Q3 but expect to do so in Q4. While we generate a lower gross margin on this business, it is still profitable on a cash generator for the Company.

G&A expenses excluding certain non-recurring expenses increased approximately $1.6 million to $3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. Several factors greatly impacted our G&A during the quarter. First, we had a $590,000 write-down of our patent portfolio; second, we had an increase in stock-based comp of $345,000 year-over-year, which is primarily the result of adding four new executives and five new Board members who all received stock-based compensation. When these items are excluded, G&A was up year-over-year by about $665,000. This increase is the result of added headcount year-over-year to support our expanding business and due to severance costs that will run off by year-end 2017.

If you look at G&A on a quarter-over-quarter basis and make these same adjustments, G&A is actually down by more than $300,000, which is reflective of our focus on cost optimization amidst the cost structure that we inherited.

Our non-recurring professional fees which are classified in G&A, amounted to approximately $744,000 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, with no prior period comparison to the prior year. Once concluded, we expect these professional expenses will not continue as an ongoing expense.

In our 10-Q, we have carved out and reported on separate line, our non-recurring professional expenses, which include charges related to the contested solicitations, pending or threatened against the company, the investigation related to former executives, class action lawsuits, costs associated with the implementation of the section 382 shareholder rights plan, and costs related to our direct registered public offerings.

Operating loss for the quarter was $2.1 million compared to operating income of $411,000 for the corresponding period last year. Net loss from continuing operations for the quarter was $2.6 million or $0.12 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $500,000 or $0.03 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2016.

For the quarter, our adjusted EBITDA was $296,000. We were able to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA despite the lingering severance costs and our investment in personnel to grow future earnings and drive shareholder value.

Turning now to the balance sheet. As of September 30, 2017, the Company had $2.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as compared to $8.7 million at December 31, 2016. You will notice on our balance sheet that accounts receivable spiked to almost $13 million at the end of Q3. This is because many of our customers waited until after their quarter close to pay their bills. We collected almost $4 million receivables in the first three weeks of October. Currently, we have more than $3.5 million in cash on the book, and accounts receivable is more in line with where it was in Q2.

Looking further down the balance sheet, we paid down our outstanding note during the quarter. So, our note payable is now zero compared with $6.8 million as of December 31, 2016.

With that, I would now like to turn the call back over to Tom.

Tom Pallack

Thank you, Mark.

In summary, we are aggressively advancing new initiatives focusing on deploying a unique and differentiated strategy, designed to transform SITO Mobile with the goal of delivering accelerating growth and profitability. Over the long-term, we are confident that large, multiyear deals will provide us with a more stable foundation to accelerate growth and offer us increased visibility for future revenues.

In the near-term, as we advance our strategic transition efforts, we will be focused on winning new business, validating our approach and creating value case studies we can leverage to accelerate strategy. We already see our backlog of business growing, including data, research, and media placement. The announcement of new customers and larger deals will be the most effective way to track our progress. In addition, each major campaign adds to the value of our data, making our offering more-and-more useful for the next customer.

Based on our bookings to-date, we expect fourth quarter revenues to increase year-over-year and to be sequentially higher than what we achieved in the third quarter, and our operating and net losses should narrow in the absence of non recurring costs related to activities that took place and concluded in the third quarter. We also expect there to be an increasing momentum in our business during the fourth quarter as our sales backlog further expands which will provide the foundation and clear pathway for accelerated growth in 2018.

Today, SITO Mobile is intensely focused on deploying a strategy that would drive sustainable growth and profitability. We believe that central measurement of our success is the shareholder value that we create over the long term. The choices made by myself as CEO, by our management team will consistently reflect this focus. We’re building an indispensable data and insights platform while expanding and leveraging our client base.

With that, I’d like to open it up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen we’ll now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mark Argento with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Mark Argento

Yes. Hi. Good afternoon, guys. Just a couple of quick ones. First off, when it comes to the data deals signed to-date and just as we’re all wanting to keep score here, how many did you technically book at this point? Is it two, the Bell and the Swirl deal or how do you guys are defining -- technically defining a data deal at this point?

Tom Pallack

We booked four so far this quarter and -- I think it’s four right now, right?

Mark Del Priore

Yes. Swirl is definitely one, Bell Media is definitely one, and we think we’ve got a few others that we haven’t announced that we will be hopefully announcing in the future.

Mark Argento

And then, in terms of better -- as the accounting for these types of deals, I’m assuming is going to be more ratably like -- or more I guess of a SaaS model, recurring model, should we keep an eye on deferred revenue or how is the kind of the good barometer of backlog that you’re signing using the new model, under the new model?

Mark Del Priore

So, there’s definitely going to be data, currently -- there’s going to be some changes to our historical data breakout. And then, going forward, it’s certainly a focus of ours on revenue recognition and deferred revenue will be definitely be an impact going forward. But, we’re not ready to say how much.

Mark Argento

And then, in terms of the sales side of the house, have you guys -- have you built up a group of sales people at this point that are focused on data? I know, it sounds like obviously Bill and Tom have been doing a bunch of the live on the sales side. Where are you at in terms of a team now in terms of sales focused on data?

Tom Pallack

We’ve started to build that. And I would say that though Bill and I started this, Chet and his group have done the lion’s share of the work on this initial grouping of data deals, and have built a really nice pipeline, as you’ll see.

Chet Petrow

Hey, Mark, this is Chet Petrow. I mean, to be a little more specific, we’ve got three folks at the moment in the team that I would refer to as a strategic selling team, in other words going after the brand direct that Tom refers to. Additionally, appreciate, Tom, I’ve got another 15 direct contributors who have in their days of primarily doing media placement, have been working with some large brands directly with some of the execs. And so, we are aggressively training, morphing, mentoring to begin to bring some of those people across that divide also.

Mark Argento

Great, that’s helpful. And then, back to the more of an accounting question for Mark. So, you had mentioned, you guys have collected, already collected $4 million in receivables so far in the quarter. Where do you anticipate seeing kind of cash levels exiting year at?

Mark Del Priore

Yes. I think we’re in a good spot. We’ll continue to stand by what we said that we’ll be sort of cash flow breakeven for the remainder of the year. While we might be positive from a EBITDA or earnings perspective, we tend to use cash, based on our working capital. So, we get paid a lot -- we pay out a lot faster than we get paid. So, as we’re growing, it’s a use, but we’re comfortable with where we said we’d be which is remaining about cash flow mutual for the remainder of the year.

Mark Argento

All right. And then, I apologize for bouncing around here. But, back to the data deals, in terms of the Bell deal and the Swirl deal and a couple of these other ones that you haven’t put the tape yet, is Bell actually using your analytics to better their business or better sell their media or are they basically reselling your technology or services to their advertisers, I’m just better trying to understand kind of the nuances of the deals a little bit, if possible.

Chet Petrow

Yes. I’d say, -- again, this is Chet Petrow again, it’s a little of both. In other words, absolutely, they’re utilizing our data for insights of their own customers et cetera. You can appreciate some of the data that they have carrier data as well as with some of their other assets that we’re looking to augment even our location data with. But simultaneously yes, we are utilizing, or they are utilizing that data on behalf of their clients to build better audiences, to better understand the consumers that we want to in fact ensure that we target with the mobile ad spend that we do.

Mark Argento

Great. Well, congrats on transforming the business. Obviously, you got some momentum, so keep it up.

Tom Pallack

Right. Well, and I’d appreciate that. I’d share, we’re accelerating it, right? Transformation is going to take a little while, no question about it, but we certainly are accelerating it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mike Malouf with Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Malouf

So, if I could just start off just a little bit on Mark’s line of questioning. You got four data customers, two of them announced. I thought that you were talking about these data customers as quite large relative to sort of the traditional clients that you got. And so, I’m just wondering, are the other two either not signed yet or because I’m just wondering what the policy is about, sort of announcing some of these because I know the investing public is pretty anxious to see the success on those?

Mark Del Priore

Yes. The one that -- one of the ones that Tom was referring to was a one-off deal that we did. It was the one that I referenced in my comments about how we basically led with our data and wound up getting media spend as a result of that. So, that was one of them. The other one, we are closed to signing and when we do sign, we would we will be able to announce it.

Mike Malouf

So, on the larger data deals, the ones that really are impactful going forward, those will be announced going forward. Is that how I should see it?

Mark Del Priore

Yes, absolutely.

Mike Malouf

And then, when we take a look at other competitors in there in the market, how would you explain, what is really different about your data? As you’ve gone through and talked to customers now that you’ve been there for several months now, what do you have that -- at least that you are getting the feedback on that others just don’t have?

Bill Seagrave

There is a several different perspectives to look at and obviously each one helps to build that magic of the data. First off, there is the depth and the breadth of our data and the fact that we bring it all down to a specificity of device ID level. So, it gives us a tremendous advantage for detailing both any market segment, but more to the point of the larger brands and their market research. It takes the aspect of modeling, which they have been using, say from the groups at Nielsen and so forth for large amounts of survey-based data. It takes it all the way down to highly specific individual device IDs wrapped around demographics and household information that you then go from the bottom up to build a unique segment or a unique recognition of some type of market perspective. So, the depth of that information is incredibly unique at the specificity that I’m speaking off.

The next piece is breadth of data across, not only the number of devices that we trace and track but also the amount of information that we associate with it from demographic, financial household so forth and so on, so that there is a tremendous amount of breadth. And then, another piece is the actual location aspects of it to know against the temporal base of about two years, how that device has transitioned across the users’ profiles such that we know where they shop, how they shop, how they travel, where they travel, workplaces and so forth. It gives us just in total a completely unique set of information, which as I said is quite extensive and represents about 175 libraries of Congress worth of storage capacity which what our brands are telling us is not only unique in the definition of the data but also completely unique in the size and capability of it.

Mike Malouf

And then, with regards to seasonality, as you go in to this -- I think seasonally strong December quarter and then perhaps maybe a little bit less seasonally strong March quarter, how do you see it affecting SITO, at least the seasonality trends? And I’m just wondering, as you look into some of these large data, recurring revenues sort of non-seasonal contracts, does that have a dampening effect of the seasonality or maybe March, [ph] or you just kind of grow sequentially from here, just trying to get some color on that?

Bill Seagrave

I think there’s a couple of perspectives that you can gather on this call. First of all, the fact that we go into research-oriented partnerships means that there’s no seasonality to the research. So, there’s a coverage map of continuity across the year as brands want to do research throughout the year, based on the issues that they have and are bringing forth. The second piece is that as we get more and more associated with the brands, we’ll be able to adjust our focus in the market, from a media delivery standpoint such that what’s happening in the summer, it doesn’t happen in the fall, doesn’t happen in the winter, but what happens in the winter, doesn’t happen in the summer. So, I mean, we’re able to actually adjust to the brand, as they adjust to their seasonality. And then, the third thing is that the larger contracts and so forth carry with it more of a -- not specifically a SaaS based orientation to it but certainly monthly repeatable type contract that guarantees us a level of revenue. So, as we grow our business, over time, you’ll see it start to not be affected by seasonality. Mark?

Mark Del Priore

Yes. Mike, so, near-term, we will -- we definitely on our core advertising business, see some seasonality. We don’t have a huge retail component of the business, we do have retail customers but it’s not your traditional weight that you’ll see on traditional advertising between Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4. So, yes, we’ll see some seasonality but it’s not going to be the big swings like you might see with traditional advertiser.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tom Champion with Cowen and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Tom Champion

Just in terms of the fourth quarter guidance, understand you might be reticent to comment. But, it seems like the guidance for 4Q is very similar to the guidance you issued last quarter. And as we think about entering 4Q and some of the seasonal trends, generally August is kind of slower, December’s usually a strong month plus the addition of some new customers. I’m just curious if you could maybe shed a little bit more light on your thought about what you might be able to achieve. And maybe talk a little about what -- of the sequential growth, what might come from new customers relative to seasonality? And then, the second, sorry for the long-winded question, but relatively, it sounds like maybe gross margins might be a little bit lower in 4Q, like there might be some one-timers or mix impact, just if you could reiterate that, appreciate it? Thank you.

Mark Del Priore

So for guidance, right now, we don’t want to get into the habit of providing guidance. We have a good feel for Q4, at this point. But, we don’t want to get into the habit of doing it because we’re not sure yet. In future quarters, we don’t want to create expectations of guidance. And we’re really not there yet on generating that recurring revenue and that larger customer that’s going to spend more regularly with us. We really still on a lot of our revenue start from scratch at the beginning of each quarter. That’s why we said that we’ll grow quarter-over-quarter and that’s what we’re sticking with. But, we will see some seasonality in there as well, so take that for what it’s worth. And then, what was your second question?

Tom Champion

It was just on gross margins. I think in second quarter there were -- maybe there was TV cost or something like that and the gross margins were a little bit stronger in this quarter, in third quarter. And I’m trying to see if there was some commentary on the fourth quarter, whether there might be some pressure on gross margins again.

Mark Del Priore

So, yes, we will be booking more of that TV revenue. We’ve gotten a lot better at it and we’ve actually gotten a much better gross margin on it since what we did in Q1 and Q2 when there was a little bit in there. So, there will be an impact. It’s I’m sure you can deduct from our comments in the call that the revenue that was pushed off from Q3 to Q4 was that TV related revenue. So, we’re going to book that and we’ve already booked it in Q4, so there will be a negative impact on gross margin. But in terms of profitability to the company, it’s very profitable to us, and we’re happy to keep running TV revenue.

Tom Champion

Got it, okay. Thank you, guys.

Mark Del Priore

There’s really no cost to us besides the gross margin -- besides the cost of sales, sorry. So, we’re earning a good percentage on that; it drops to the bottom line and we’re very happy earning that.

Tom Champion

Okay, makes sense.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brian Kinstlinger with Maxim Group. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Kinstlinger

Hi. Good evening, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Can you give any financial detail or terms regarding the Bell data site, what’s the approximate size, maybe timeframe? And is the revenue going to be spread consistently quarter-to-quarter because it’s subscription or is it going to be lumpy and it’s based on usage?

Mark Del Priore

There’s a subscription component to it on the data side, there is also a media component to it, and it’s -- so that will swing based upon when they’re running campaigns. It’s multiyear, multi-million dollars, it’s three years and there is a minimum in there. And that’s really all we’re allowed to say. It’s -- well, I’ll add to that, it’s the biggest deal that we’ve had in the Company’s history and it’s very substantial to us, and we are very happy to have it. And in addition, the importance of it is also that it allows us to build -- not build, but it’s our first customer on this data platform and it really allows a test case as we bring on bigger and more customers on the data side, this is going to allows us to get the kinks out sooner rather than later.

Brian Kinstlinger

Now, on the media side of that program, have they -- as a preferred partner, are they committed to using you at some percentage of their media placement or you’re just one of many partners there, how does that work?

Mark Del Priore

Yes. We’ll be their primary partner there. We expect to get all of their media placement revenue; that’s what the discussions are and that’s the intention of the agreement.

Brian Kinstlinger

And you mentioned in the press release and I think the thing was Tom gave some comments. You mentioned several deals were substantially larger than any other transactions in your history other than that one. Are the majority of these deals media placement with initial data, call pilots or call it initial data sales that you hope to sell more, just trying to get a sense for what those large deals involve?

Mark Del Priore

I think if you look what we’ve booked to-date, they’ve gradually gotten bigger on both sides, both data and media. And as we go forward, we fully expect regardless of what happens to the media side, we expect the data to really keep growing. But, we’re still working those deals and hope to have some signed soon, some of the larger deals signed soon.

Brian Kinstlinger

Yes. And then, you’ve talked about on your first call and I think when we met, penetrating corporate level customers is most important as historically you were selling more in to the [ph] local company or the franchise. So, can you still talk -- can you talk about how your progress in the first three to five months is, penetrating corporate? And then, is the majority of your ad placement revenue still though in the third quarter at this local level type sale?

Tom Pallack

I think it’s changing but we -- our focus, we are focusing directly with part of our sales force on large brands and it’s the fortune 100 specifically. And we’ve made great inroads there, especially in hear in the fourth quarter. And that is in fact a lot of my focus to build the direct -- a group, our group towards the fortune 100, and it is very brand -- media placement piece to being with but it’s definitely data is driving this whole thing.

Mark Del Priore

And Brian, we’re seeing an increasing amount of our total revenue coming from relationships that we had at lower levels in the past and now we have a larger scale relationship with at the CEO level. So, we’re starting to drive the business from the top down. So, even our historical business where you had a lot of mom and pops, we’re starting to go to agencies or the top people at those customers, to drive sort of a business wide relationship where we can do data and all of their media placement revenue.

Brian Kinstlinger

Last question, I know, Tom, a lot of your focus is on these corporations larger and the data side and in any product, sales cycles early on for early adopters take some time. But, in your extensive experience, once we have a dozen or so refrenceable clients what does you think the sales cycle look like for one of these sales?

Tom Pallack

I think it will get easier, but there’s -- it’s all about knowing what you want to do with the data, and that’s I think the biggest issue for everybody. And that’s what we’re trying to formulate for them to give them an idea of what -- how and what to use this. And, when we were able to reduce that timeframe of their research and how they’re trying to process this, this is going to make the big difference. So, I think it’s going to get -- the sales cycle will get shorter, the first once are a little bit harder as we’re trying to organize this thing, but it’s -- I think we’re ready, we’re just trying to get the brands ready.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. And this does conclude today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

