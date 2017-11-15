Precise Biometrics' (PRBCF) CEO Håkan Persson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Precise Biometrics AB (OTCPK:PRBCF) Q3 2017 Results Conference Call November 14, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Thank you. So thank you and welcome all, welcome to this Third Quarter Report Telephone conference. We who’ll do the presentation, Håkan that's me, and Göran Thuresson, our CFO.

As communicated earlier sales for the second half of 2017 will not reach our previous reactions due to the strong competitive situation in the capacity terms of marketplace. I'm really disappointed that we are not succeeded in winning more projects together with our capital. I will elaborate more on the market situation further on but let's start by looking at some of the main developments during the first quarter.

So please turn to Page Two. During the third quarter of the Precise Biometrics embedded was integrated in the world's first dual interface payment target biometrics firm [Indiscernible]. The payment card is currently in the test base, when taking into commercial use travelers will be able to easily verify transactions through contractor statement.

Please turn to Page Three. In the third quarter, we announced that we have signed a license agreement with O-Film, one of the major module houses in the industry assembling finger print modules with sensors from several prominent sensor manufacturers. These agreements provide us with the new distribution channel to [Indiscernible] community. We also signed a license agreement with an Asian supplier of display solutions, who are developing displays with integrated fingerprint sensor. We now have 30 license agreements with distribution of our fingerprint software. Our customer base is growing covering both mobile and other product area as well as different kinds of technology. Enabling us the benefit from the introduction of new technology in the market as well as bringing us global reach.

Turning to Page Four. After the closure of the third quarter, we announced that Precise Biometrics embedded has been integrated in the biometric card residence design from card lab vertical operation with fingerprint cards. The reference card design is developed as part of the EU Commissions Verizon 2020 program. The program that aims to develop intelligent and secure solutions for EU. Car Map have been selected for you to provide biometric solutions for payments, access and passwords and ID cards. In the run-up for the largest intake event of the year Money 2020 in Las Vegas, we announced the powerful and efficient upgrade of the market leading fingerprint solution for smart cards Precise Biometrics embedded. The upgrade will support smaller fingerprint sensors with an area down to 30 square millimeters begin with constrained infuse enabling power efficient biometrics smartcards. The solution needs the requirements or biometric performance and a good user experience offset by the payments card industry. By enabling the use of smaller sensors the total product cost can be decreased which could have support the growth of biometric payment cards.

So, that concludes the first part of the presentation. Göran, could you please take us through the numbers for the period.

Göran Thuresson

Thank you, Håkan, and good morning. I will start this part with a recap of the information by giving you in the presentation of the interim report for the first six months. As a result of the divestment of business area Mobile Smart Card Solutions there are some accounts and reporting impacts for the [Indiscernible].

Please turn to Page Five. In accordance with IFRS 5, the business area Mobile Smart Card Solutions is recorded as a business held for sale. In the interim report, the diversity of this area is reported as a discontinued operation, which means that only the net profit generated from the business area is included in the income statement and reported as profits and loss after tax from discontinued operation.

In the interim report, additional information such as sales and operating cost of the divested business area is disclosed in notes. As a result of the divestment, previously reported figures have been converted in order to improve comparability. In order to obtain comparable historical data, previously reported figures have only been adjusted for costs directly relating to the discontinued business area, and our cost with no further impact on remaining operation. Finally, this means that reported revenues and operational profit EBITA only reflects remaining operation fingerprint technology.

Now, please turn to Page 6. The revenue for remaining business for the third quarter SEK 10.1 and decreased as compared to prior to 2016 and the first two quarter in 2017. As Håkan already commented the weaker sale in the quarter is expanded fewer cost on proceeds project by one. In addition we've made an accrual for correction of previously reported royalty given from one of our cash flow.

Gross margin in the third quarter 2017 was 90.5%, accrual for mentioned royalty correction impacted gross margin with 2.3 percentage point and amortization of required intangible assets corresponding to an impact of two percentage point on gross margin. The intangible assets are related to the acquisition of NexID Biometrics. The combination of lower sales and the one-off accrual for royalties put of course pressure on the gross margin in the quarter and re profit margin is lower on running 12 months level of 95%.

Please turn to Page 7. To be able to create possibilities growth, both in existing technology and develop solutions to new product area, our resources within R&D and local customer support has increased, which will further strengthen the cooperation with our capital earnings. As a result of this the work force has increased from 36 in the third quarter of 2016 up to 46 including consultants. Part of the added resources are coming from the acquisition of NexID Biometric.

Operational cost for the third quarter of 2017 totaled SEK 15.6 million compared to SEK 14 million in 2016. The increase in operational costs is explained by added personnel resources and higher sales costs in Asia and U.S. Due to lower sales in combination with increased operational cost, the operating profit was negative and total minus SEK 6.5 million.

Please turn to Page 8. Please note that operational cash flow and cash at bank reflect total operation. Cash flow totaled SEK 3.9 million in the quarter, due to cost of change in working capital. Operational cash flow for the first nine months totaled SEK 19.7 million. In December 2016, our cash position was strengthened by a new share issue of SEK 15 million. Acquisition of NexID Biometrics was completed in February at a purchase price of SEK 31.4 million that was paid. Considering both the new share issue and acquisition of NexID, the net contribution in available cash totaled SEK 60 million. Available cash end of third quarter 2017 amounted to SEK 117 million and as compared to the third quarter 2016 increased with almost SEK 48 million. The cash situation is solid and gives the Company a continued strong platform.

Now back to you Håkan

Håkan Persson

Okay, thank you, Göran. So, please everybody, please turn to Slide 9, the weak sales development in the quarter is consequence of the strong competitive situation in the capacitive sensor market. Together with our customers we have not been able to win as many projects as we anticipated. The rapid market growth has made it possible for sensor vendors that were early to the market to establish strong market positions, customer relationships and supply chain capability. This together with OEM requirements for even smaller sensors improved biometric performance, lower prices and established labor capabilities, I mean it's hard for us and our customers to break through the current market dominance. However over the past months we've made progress with several customers improving our market position, new models are being introduced continuously and we're competing for large projects at some of the leading OEMs.

Please turn to Page 11, a major industry trend is Smartphones with edge-to-edge displays which has become a priority for mobile device manufacturers. This has increased the interest in new sensor technologies such as optical and ultra sound sensor, as they enable integration of the fingerprint sensor in or under the display without the need for cut out in the Smartphone case. This creates more appealing, cost effective and at the same time more durable device. Ultrasound and optical fingerprint sensors can read fingerprints through glass, metal, or lead displays improving the user experience. These new sensor technologies will change the competitive landscape and allow new gens of vendors to gain market share. There're only a few companies that deliver ultrasound and optical fingerprint solutions to the mobile market today. Our customer QUALCOMM is one of them, and they announced their next generation ultrasound fingerprint sensors earlier this year at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. Precise Biometrics support ultrasound and optical sensors which makes us well positioned for the upcoming technology shift. We're currently involved in several projects where ultrasound and optical sensors are being evaluated for integration into mobile devices and we expect to see initial product launches during the first half of 2018.

Now turning to Page 11, the mobile device will include more-and-more of all important documents such as passports, driver's licenses and debit cards; this makes the mobile device more exposed and increases the risk of fraud attack; [indiscernible] alignment detectors Precise BioLive mitigate this risk and enhance the security by protecting the fingerprint sensor against fake fingers. In addition we're evaluating how to further develop our offering through complementary biometric modalities and solutions for convenience and secure authentication of both devices, users and transactions. Already today we can see use cases where fingerprint technology interacts with other biometric modalities with different types of applications. Biometric solutions are by far the safest way to protect devices, users and transactions against fraud without compromising user experience.

Please turn to Page 12, the global acceptance and use of fingerprint technology is driving the interest to integrate the technology into new product areas. The proving combination of user friendliness, high security and low cost make fingerprint technology the natural choice for authentication in a wide range of products, not just biometrics, smartphones, wearables, [indiscernible] and other types of IT devices. We've seen several successful test projects that have increased the interest of payment vendors to commercially launch biometric payment cards. The world's first biometric compact that cause from AirPlus is one example of this. We are involved in several biometric for card projects and have discussions with many players in the card industry.

Now turning to Page 13. Our cash position as mentioned by Göran is strong and has allowed us to do necessary investments in R&D to meet the customer requirements for existing and new sensor technologies to develop solutions for new product area as well as investments in local customer support. During the quarter, we announced an upgrade of Precise Biometrics embedded as mentioned early in the presentation to solution to support smaller sensors and more constrained MCUs providing cost effective.

We also made significant improvements in biometric performance of Precise Biometrics Mobile supporting small of them. It has continuously ongoing work the develop industry leading solutions to help our customers in earlier project. The ongoing development of the Precise Biometrics solutions and Precise Bio lag will continue, as well as research from new innovations however we always maintain strong cost control not increasing our costs more than what is necessary to capture the growth opportunities that we see in the market.

Please turn to Page 14. To summarize this quarter, I am disappointed that we have not run as many projects that's anticipated together with the customers, impacting our revenue for the quarter. However we have made progress with the customers in many areas and when taking a step back and looking at the overall development I am still confident that we have greater opportunities ahead of it. New sensor technologies are an in the interesting phase and open up new opportunities for us and our customers already next year. The interest in biometric payment cards is becoming more tangible and we are well positioned in these area.

Biometrics will continue to replace passwords and other meaningful authentication we intend to drive and be part of this development in the future. From our financial perspective as we have communicated full-year revenues for remaining operations is expected to be in the range of SEK60 to SEK70 million, and as the consequence of lower sales volume we expect an operating loss for 2017.

So, with that remark, I would like to conclude this third quarter report and I am now handing over to the moderator for questions. Thank you.

Bertil Nilsson

First this your three million which you deducted revenues or royalty from one of your client. I assume that this is one-off. Second question if you look into it and you have guided Q4 but how can you give some kind of indications of your expectation of mix revenue and you trying for the product segments in '18 assume that mobiles for instance will be lower than in '17 or traditional mobile?

Göran Thuresson

The first data and we call right was the three million approval that we have made and yes that is one-off and yes that is one of, that is a situation that we're managing right now. And with respect to over report the previous royalty to us. With respect to 2018, I think mobile will continue to be a strong market with senior technologies coming into plays already growth in the mobile market space. That also added our direct product areas like small cards and other products area will start to grow, we will see commercial launches of smart card deployments in 2019. So exactly how the split will be very difficult to say but I think we will see actually growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Just regard to your revenues and more [Europe] per Q3, in the lower end of your guidance range, can comment a bit on that, if there is any effect on Q4 that should kind of give any place towards the mid or the range for that year. That's one question and other question with regards to what do you see at the revenue and volume potential with regards to new mobile sensor technologies and there as well as for cards for next year and third one from me when do you expect to see a breakeven level on operating profit on EBIT. Thank you.

Håkan Persson

Well if you look at the range, where we've guided 60 to 70 and that is what we can say at this point. And then with respect to revenue potential from new technologies and other product areas for next year, we haven't such release any guidance with 2018 as of year and that still remains if we do. But obviously that will be movement and the technology shift in the market and new sense of technologies will come into play and as I said with previous question, we see also lot attraction within smart card that is, how large this deployments will be is very difficult to us to project as of today but hopefully that will be movements. And obviously we're in continuously involved in new telephone project, competing to get volume, to get better customers and even that fact that we have, we have a good cost control of the business, obviously that what is lacking at this point is winning new projects and getting royalties revenues, if we get that in a sufficient number then we will also make breakeven, that is business of the business model we have it goes well, if you win project and that is what we intend to do.

Håkan Persson

Okay. Thank you very much for participating asking us questions and with no further questions, I think we conclude this presentation and we look forward to talking to you again early on next year presenting if we are able.

