Halyard Health's (HYH) Management Presents at Stifel Nicolaus Health Care Conference

Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE:HYH)

Stifel Nicolaus Health Care Conference

November 14, 2017 03:30 PM ET

Executives

Joe Woody - CEO

Steve Voskuil - CFO

Dave Crawford - Treasurer

Analysts

Rick Wise - Stifel

Rick Wise

It is my very, very distinct pleasure to welcome Joe Woody, the newly minted Chief Executive Officer of Halyard, Steve Voskuil, Chief Financial Officer and my very good friend Dave Crawford, Treasurer. How many weeks has it been, months, three?

Joe Woody

Six months on the job.

Rick Wise

There you go. Clearly you're a man of action, the first thing you do we’ll learn today self destructively or brilliantly, call me in three years I’ll tell you is to divest two thirds of the company's business, the S&IP business to Owens & Minor and thus exclusively focus on your transformation to the pure-play medical devices. I can say just briefly as part of the introduction. I don't recall whether we've ever actually met face to face, but I certainly as a follower of Covidien years ago, watched Covidien do, I'm sure that must be the most controversial acquisition the company did in its public history, that was you.

A very bold move at the time of a controversial asset that has been, you know, had an uneven track record I'll say generously, I follow the company and I know of ev3 well. And it was a very bold brave move into a higher level of medical technology. Joe led the acquisition, integrated the acquisition and we were speaking earlier and you reminded me, when acquired ev3 had 600 million sales and how many years later or today?

Joe Woody

Within about two and a half years after further acquisitions and organic growth it was approaching 2 billion at that time. So we certainly don't have that type of an arsenal, but we have…

Rick Wise

I thought you were doing it again. So Joe just start us off a little a bit, talk a bit, at least a little bit of your past experience, but how does your past experience in medical device land set you up at how your team and shareholder up for rinse and repeat here right.

Joe Woody

We had a team at Covidien, I worked closely with Amy Wendell who lend M&A and strategy there, Dennis Crowley who is now with Baxter. At that time I reported to Joe and we had a strong team. We did a lot of work in the white space and adjacency. Looking at growth markets, technology, sustainability, tying that back to total shareholder return and Rick and I did share this morning at breakfast that compares somewhat to the opportunity that we have on different scale to get into new spaces with the funds that we now have for M&A in a very pure play focused medical device business. That we intend to get to a winning position over time and have a lot of speed and innovation. So there are some similarities to draw upon and some similarities as well from my experience at Acelity where we brought three companies together, integrated them and got a lot of cost out in changing the innovation pipeline for the business and there was quite a bit of M&A over there as well.

Rick Wise

And what attracted you to Halyard specifically, a lot of medical device opportunities out there, I mean obviously you are a change agent, but…?

Joe Woody

So as I was leaving Acelity as that press release went out, I was contacted by the board. And the recruiters for the search and I was extremely attracted immediately to the board. The Board of Directors for Halyard has a strong history in innovation, many of them have been CEOs and leaders, they investment in medical devices, they have a broad reach in terms of technology and M&A. And had a vision along with management as to what they wanted to do with this business in terms of cultural change, in terms of innovation focus, the types of markets that we want to enter with higher growth and a better profile margin. And in hearing that was really attracted and interviewed, here I am.

Rick Wise

You do have a - we were talking about it earlier, actually an amazing experienced medical device board in particular and I think the Chairman of Board, my impression is it that he is a inpatient, get-it-done kind of guy, if I recall Ron Don correctly. Did they say get here and sell us an IP ASAP and we want to be this big and this proper - I mean was it - is that the message that you signed on for?

Joe Woody

No, I think the management team and the board had been somewhat consistent in saying they were going to transition the company more to medical devices. There had been discussion about selling the S&IP business, I had a chance to review that. And thought it was the right strategy. We decided to accelerate to enable us to get into new markets since really have the ability to M&A and transform the company much more quickly into a higher growth business in more attractive markets. And the board has an extremely supportive of that and very helpful as we build the strategy.

Rick Wise

Why now, why you're willing to tolerate all this upfront dilution. And again just to reflect back on Covidien, they have their supplies business that only now is Medtronic selling and a huge solution for Medtronic, a much larger company. Covidien was never willing to do that. Why do you think it’s a right move to do it now as opposed to later?

Joe Woody

I think it's the markets and the multiples right now are strong in any one of the M&A right now, and that’s the case. It allows for us to transition in a more accelerated pace to the kind of company that we want to be, it's the right move in my mind if you look through ‘18 and you see what kind of company that we can be in ‘19 and ’20. We're currently seeing that we are 4% to 6% range medical device grower. I think there is opportunity for us to improve that. With acquisition this year will be in the neighborhood of sort of 7% to 8% total growth. And as you push out and we execute on the M&A and our early innovations internally, we can be in excess of a 10% topline grower and get to a stage where it’s double digit EPS growth and those are the top performers in our space with the peers that we now compare ourselves to. I think of Cantel Medical as an example, Teleflex, and the things that Peter Arduini has done at Integra, and see that we have that real ability and that's why we went ahead and made the decision.

Steve Voskuil

Well, I think just to add, if not now, then when. When is a better time because you have a case where the buyer in this case was a perfect buyer, but some point they may feel other parts of their portfolio and this asset is not as attractive to them. Meanwhile we start every year with $0.30 to $0.40 of pricing headwind in S&IP, meanwhile the medical device has done a great job, but buried inside that bigger story. And so I'm not sure that whatever been a better time to wait and to do it now and we can start to move forward with a more exciting future with the device side.

Rick Wise

And again just sort of cut to be where we’re going a second, you’re talking about mid-to-high single digit topline and whatever 8% to 12% bottom line something like that, normalized averages ultimate steady state whatever word you use, but a rough math thinks that you really could for a few years as you get work through the dis-synergies, you really could be a mid team bottom line grower for a few years as you get to that, is that the right way to think about it?

Joe Woody

I think it is and Steve can maybe take you through some of our thinking as we get that cost out initially and what it looks like.

Steve Voskuil

I would start by saying it again, we have a healthy business on its own. So you have a business already in devices where the topline has grown from 1%, 2%, 3%, now this year 4% to 6%. You have margin accretion in that business, despite the fact that we've been reinvesting in R&D and building some of the sales capability in a couple of the pain businesses. So you have momentum coming in and then as you get through 2018 which there will be dis-synergies in 2018 that we’ve talked about. But your ability to recover from those leads us a pretty large improvement in operating profit and EBITDA in those I’ll say early years of a transition phase. And we've done a lot of work to identify as much as we know in detail what the dis-synergies are.

We have a lot of detail on how we're going to get that cost out and this is where again Joe’s background is helpful, Joe has got a background in PE very aggressive stance from a cost standpoint. That and we have a good understanding of what our end-state organization needs to look like for a company the size that we will be. And so that allows you to get pretty granular on where the cost savings can come from. And for that reason I think in those early years, Rick, you're right, you're going to see some pretty fast improvement in operating profit and EBITDA.

Rick Wise

My conversations gosh, I think people were sort of dumbfounded at the initial dilution. I'm guessing you've heard some more comments along the way. But how do we think, help us think about the initial variables you’ve given like dis-synergies of 15 million to 20 million. I’m not even sure how to view them, I mean, I don’t know about Joe yet, but Steve, you’re a conservative guy. I mean are these realistic, realistically conservative, optimistic, could there - gosh, we might get after some of the stuff sooner, faster, and bigger.

Steve Voskuil

We always want to do better and so certainly we’ll strive to do better. If you think about the dis-synergy, I’d kind of breaking down into two types. So one is on the corporate expense side and the example here is the Treasury team or the Treasurer or we're going to have a Treasurer in the future and to some extent then, Dave [Technical Difficulty]. So you have some embedded loss of efficiency or dis-synergy on some of those corporate teams, you streamline it, but you’re still going to have a treasurer at the end of the day. Then we also have some dis-synergies at the segment level. So today we allocate a variety of cost to the segments things like the quality organization just to pick another example. The med device business is going to have a quality team, it’s going to have a quality leader, we're going to quality audits and be compliant as we need to be.

But those - the quality folks that were directly assigned to S&IP go with the business, but you still have some of that infrastructure that's left over and that's less efficient in the first year as well. And some of those allocated cost and some of those corporate costs that together drive that 15 to 20 million of dis-synergy in year one. Year one is tricky because we've agreed to provide quite a bit of service to OMI in the process, so we'll be running their IT for the first year, running some of their quality operations and other back office services. And so that holds you back from being able to take all of that cost out quite as quickly as you'd want to in the first year, but as those TSAs begin to roll off that's when the savings accumulate and you would go after that 30 to 40 million that more than offsets the dis-synergies but also starts to right size the infrastructure for a company of the size that we will be.

Rick Wise

But I'm also confused about or not as clear as I'd like to be about the internal investment - reinvestment, stepped up investment, I don't know. Is that right way we should be thinking about R&D. is that internal R&D spending, pipeline build apply an equal priority as M&A, I don’t know.

Joe Woody

I think you think about it's not that we're not going to focus on cost in ’18, but we do the TSAs to deliver obviously to Owens & Minor but we are doing zero-based budgeting, we're going to an exercise and looking at every dollar that we spend and how that returns and creates value back to the business. The types of investment that we’ll make in the SG&A area are things around market development, reimbursement opportunities present for COOLIEF where we want to get a better reimbursement coverage with a product. R&D, we're still committed to pushing up to 6%. The gentleman now running in R&D was brought in about a year and a half ago, Lee Burnes who happened to work with me at Covidien and Vascular and he's building capabilities and sorting through the projects and making sure they're right for the strategy that we're deploying now. So as we get through the TSAs and we tackle the IT portion of that, we’ll be aggressive with our cost outs for sure.

Rick Wise

Is there something more in the pipeline then maybe meets the eye. I somehow and I think in fact a year ago I was very conscious that maybe the company had gone through a period of maybe under-investing in the pipeline. And I have the impression particularly on that great math side that a lot was coming. Is there's something that we should - you can give us any color on the medical device pipeline, what's in there or what we should expect?

Joe Woody

I mean, and Steve, you can imagine what Lee did first was build capabilities, get anchored around the right science and technology, brought talent into the organization, expanded the organization. But the business was managed very differently under Kimberly-Clark and so he had to restart the engine. And in doing so what you see are a lot of S&IP product launches and iterative product development, but it's meant to build sustainability into the core business. He's now begun to invest into what we call breakthrough projects. There is one in particular around making the ON-Q product much more easy to use for physicians, which is one of the barriers for expansion. Then he is taking the technologies that we utilize in RF and other areas to look at other treatments for pain, things like migraine, headaches and other areas of the body. And so not all it is paying out and we need to add more of those, but we will start to share a lot more of that as we head into the spring and early summer and we want to do an Investor Day and really give everyone a chance to see how he's building that.

Rick Wise

I mean again just in the simplest kind of way, are we going to start to see these products – any of these products in ’18 or no, that's more ’19 and ’20 or…?

Joe Woody

’19, ’20 is more when you see sort of the breakthrough type of technology products.

Rick Wise

One of the burdens you’re left with as it’s typical with spin-offs is litigation. And just remind us where you are with MICROCOOL litigation, what are the next steps, what are the potential outcomes. And I've been doing this too long, stuff happens, I won't use the word, I mean, are you concerned about that lingering in the background as you get ready to build the new company.

Joe Woody

I'm not concerned. I mean as you can imagine in interviewing for the role, I looked into this myself. We're going to get a ruling from a judge in California. We anticipate that that would change the putative damages and I think a lot of the analysts that follow us have looked at the rulings all the way up to the Supreme Court and these types of situations. I don't feel like it's something that's going to operationally impair our business or prohibit us from the M&A that we that we want to deliver. It's likely to be ongoing for up to two years in appeals either way because however the judge rules either side is going to - one side is not going to be happy and it might continue. But we don't want to focus on it day to day. It’s going to take some time for it to work out and I just don’t think it’s going to get in the way of the strategy.

Rick Wise

And the litigation costs are not - we're not going to hear Steve, you know how CFOs do on the call, well, we would have but litigation has…

Steve Voskuil

Yeah, I’d be happy to get the litigation done, absolutely. We're still spending, last quarter he spent $4 million litigating more than the first quarter when we had the trial. So the sooner that flow can stop the better. As Joe said we're kind of in a waiting period right now, waiting to hear that final judgment from California. Everything that was in our recent Q is still up to date, so that's probably the best place to go for more details on all the individual cases and of course the MICROCOOL case as well.

Rick Wise

Talk about what the balance sheet - you talked about publicly, but just briefly the balance sheet, your firepower capability to deploy and when we think about the valuation ranges out there, I'm guessing you're looking at everything, whether it's two or three times and faster growing businesses at five or six times. So how do we think about where your priorities are as you start to put that money to work, maybe Steve talk…

Steve Voskuil

Yeah, I maybe start with the balance sheet and Joe can talk about the M&A landscape. We have believed 600 to 650 million of capacity once we closed the deal. And that takes the capacity we had before, add some of the proceeds from the deal and then also has a haircut because we're going to lose EBITDA from S&IP that we could otherwise lever up. So that's what kind of leads you to the 600 to 650. We'll make some decisions on deployment when we get closer to the date obviously. We have - if we have M&A near in, we may choose to hold some of that cash for a deal if it's imminent. More likely we'll end up paying off our term loan. Either way we’ll probably have to pay about 100 million of our term loan to stay compliant with our current credit agreement. But we’ll make a decision on the balance of the deployment once we a little bit closer to receive the proceeds.

Joe Woody

And in terms of the M&A we haven't stopped, obviously there has been a lot of focus on S&IP and negotiating that deal and having the M&A team work there, but we've done a portfolio review, we met with the board in October. And I’d say we're about 70% aligned on where we want to go. We have another board meeting in December where I anticipate we’ll get to 90% to 95% alignment. And we're obviously focused on the pain segment, how we can enhance those businesses areas and around that. We're in respiratory and digestive health, but think of that in terms of different technologies than you would think of today. So not so much feeding tubes and/or closed suction respiratory tubes, but what's happening in those markets to treat for example digestive health, what kinds of technologies might be in obesity or GERD or areas where we're taking procedures with better outcomes maybe using less invasive technologies. And I think in respiratory, not in terms of just a closed suction, but in terms of you know it opens up thinking about ENT, COPD and lung disease states and there are opportunities in and around what we do like that for us. Some of what we do will be investing in some technologies and smaller deals that give us sustainability for the future, but we’ll also…

Rick Wise

In today’ businesses?

Joe Woody

In businesses that are early stage or we can bring into this engine of R&D that Lee Burns is building so that we can have breakthrough technology. And then we’ll inevitably also be singles and doubles I’ll say like core packs that allow us more accretion from a cash perspective and are attractive in building back the EBITDA over time.

Rick Wise

And just to be clear, and my colleague Matt has a question next. But to be clear, you have basically two medical device business segments today. Is it likely that your initial thrust is going to be building up those portfolios in very close alignment or you would be -- you are looking at there's going to be a third piece or you have something in your mind or –

Joe Woody

We do have things in our mind. We’re initially focused in those categories, but we're not aligned to preclude us from an opportunity for another platform that makes itself available to us. That, for our size a company, would not be $1 billion or $2 billion acquisition write-off, but over time, we're open to looking at additional platforms as they become aware if they meet the profile of margin growth and sustainability and differentiable technology that we want to have in the business now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Rick Wise

Matt, your question and I’ll repeat it for the webcast.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Rick Wise

So PMA versus 510(NYSE:K) and how aggressive in terms of numbers of transactions do you feel like you could manage?

Joe Woody

Yes. So we like and I like, the team likes PMA type of deals because of the differential position that that gives you over time. It's not often that you can find that opportunity. When you can, it’ s great. And then beyond that, the opportunities, you need to have the right clinical studies and health economic outcomes that do give them a very differential position to protect pricing, give more sustainability to the growth for sure.

Steve Voskuil

It would be a good problem to have, to have several going at the same time, where the pressure -- I guess to add, we don't see the separation activity as being an impediment to moving forward. We’ve gotten to that question a fair bit too. The good thing is the device business was run independently inside of our company already as our management team, front-end team, supply chain and so the disruption, if you will, from the separation will be mostly in the back office space as IT and so forth. So that won’t be an impediment to moving forward.

Joe Woody

Yes. Steve is right and the targets that we have, we’ve continued working with them and progressing talking as we were doing the S&IP divestiture.

Rick Wise

You've been giving some general guidance, but when do you now -- any update on when you think the deal might close.

Joe Woody

The anticipation is the end of Q1. These things can push somewhat, but that's the target. Not possibly sooner, it’s going to take until then.

Steve Voskuil

I think it will take at least till – yeah, at least mid-Q1. There's a lot of details to -- around the IT piece and being able to service their IT needs, but also maintain ours for a period of time. So teams are working even this week through all those details.

Rick Wise

And Joe, as we think about your time, are you spending 5% of your time on that or virtually none and all your time is being spent now, I think, about strategic planning or looking at the pipeline or operationally how are you prioritizing?

Joe Woody

So the majority of the time has been really on thinking about innovation and M&A. Getting that alignment with the board, the team in general. We spend three hours a week, deep into the commercial business. We think it's important for our story that we not only maintain the base business organic growth, but enhance and improve upon it and looking at opportunities as well in our business where we can have international opportunities outside of the US for these businesses. And a lot of good support interaction with the board as well and that's always been our time.

Rick Wise

And I’m always fascinated by management change and the different perspectives or philosophies, how do we think about -- Robert was an outstanding individual, obviously had high energy and very passionate about the company. Are you more big picture or are you more hands on or are you -- how would you talk about your style of managing?

Joe Woody

I'd say that my style has progressed. Working at Covidien was a great experience for me in terms of understanding a lot more operational areas of the business and of course the M&A that we did, working for six years in a private equity environment was very good for understanding better financial structure and details inside the business that can be very important for the success over the long term. And here, there's an opportunity that we have of clean white sheet to build a new culture, mission, vision and values for the business. There is a lot of good in hire that we can build upon and I think bringing some of the things like global franchise leaders, it was something I did at Acelity, we did that at the Covidien to have a global leader responsible for the upstream marketing of the business and looking for M&A opportunities or the types of things that can enhance what we're doing today.

Steve Voskuil

I think Joe has brought a very good focus on what matters most. So Joe talks a lot about the critical few and so Joe is very disciplined. His attention, I'll say, the management team’s attention around the couple of things that are going to drive the most value and I think that's been a nice improvement in terms of focus. And then second, as Joe said, the commercial focus. A lot of time allocated each week to understand and really driving performance in the core business, which as S&IP rolls off into the horizon, there is going to be a lot more scrutiny, that business needs to perform at a higher level and it's well timed to have more inspection of the commercial operations.

Rick Wise

What do we hear next from you? I mean, obviously, you’re communicating with investors all the time. But -- and you're going to be, I’m sure, at some conference events, but you’ve presented a plan to the board at the end of October, you're talking about some other milestones like that, what do we next hear from you about your larger picture thoughts and what would that be exactly?

Joe Woody

Yes. So we’ll progressively share more -- obviously we’ll be reporting the fourth quarter and that will be an important timeframe for us, the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference to start the year. It’s a place where we’ll lay out a few more exclusive things about our plan and our strategy. And then our intention is to sort of drive this timing with the new branding of the business toward late spring or early summer so that we can have an Investor Day likely in Alpharetta in or near our headquarters to go even deeper on the business and build it out more.

Rick Wise

Sounds great. Only if we get some, I don't know what, barbecue. You talked about the O-US opportunity and I confess I haven't thought about it much firstly for this company. How are you -- what are your early thoughts about that? What are the opportunities? Is it all going direct or again is this part of an M&A strategy?

Joe Woody

Yeah. It's not a typical of a US centric business to have the bulk of the medical devices business in the United States, which is our case. And even more so now, as a medical device business, some of our products like digestive health products and respiratory aren’t as well adopted in Europe or in other parts of the world as they are in the US. So there is opportunity there. I think we do have opportunity with our ON-Q business as well. But my view of that is that versus boiling the ocean, there's an opportunity for us to sort of fix five or six places that we can clearly win based on facts and the right level of investment, creating value for the business that would enhance that top line growth. And I think once we build that foundation and establish, then we can sort of spring more from there.

Rick Wise

And you touched on a little bit, divisional leaders or product leaders and one of the questions I had wanted to hear your thoughts about is the team. Clearly, you have a brilliant CFO and a good looking Treasurer. But as you think about the team going forward to be able to create your vision, do you need Chief Operating Officer, do you need -- I mean I don’t know what kind of team members do you need?

Joe Woody

So we have a good base of the team that's been improving the business. Steve talked about the 1% to 3% to 4% on the top line, but now we have new capabilities and new things that we want to do in the business in terms of innovation, around science, around technology. This concept of the franchise executive of, global franchise leader over the pain management business, one over chronic care, executives that have some experience that can limit itself to the global expansion, but also then the transformation of a business into these different new technologies as of people that have a large reach out into early stage as some of our board members have experience in or even later stage where it might be more of a core pack type of a deal. But we have a good foundation to build upon. We have an excellent ability to build a fresh start to the business and it will be sort of both, developing people inside of the business and then where needed, bringing in outside talent as well.

Rick Wise

Steve, for some reason, one issue that I just, that I’m not clear about yet is the whole headwind surrounding IT cost investment and that overhang. And I don't know why, I don't get, I can't quite figure out. It's going to take, you said, I think until 2020, 2021 to balance out the incremental cost here, but is this incremental cost above the 70 million you’re spending, is this – I just – I don’t resent what you’re spending, what you’re trying to get to and is that something you're going to separate from other expenses, I just don't –

Steve Voskuil

Yeah. I mean, we will just take that topic for a little bit. We've been talking about It really since the spin. The size of the infrastructure that we have and the company we are today even more cumbersome for the company the size we will be. And so -- and then by the way, we sold it to OMI. So we've got to make a choice on IT either way now. And so our challenge is our IT costs, even today, are roughly two times the size they need to be and certainly two times the size for a company that we're going to be. So order of magnitude, run rate, IT operating costs for a company of the size, what we need to be is going to be in the mid-20s to 30. And today, we're closer to 60 and we've been higher.

So we've actually taken some cost out to get to 60. It’s way too high. So this opportunity with the transaction now is to help us take that step. We can’t take that step in 2018, because we have to run the existing system to be able to provide support to both OMI and to ourselves, but as soon as we have OMI off on its own, then we'll have the opportunity to migrate to something that's more agile and sized appropriately for the company the size will be. And so that will start in ’19.

It’s about an 18 month process to go through and roll into a new system and that's why the benefits are a little bit backend loaded, as you said, Rick to the back half of 2020, maybe even the beginning of 2021 once you're all clean on the new platform. I mean, there are really two types of savings that come out of that. Obviously, the IT cost itself, IT savings, but then also back office savings because once run one common platform, which we're not today, you can consolidate a lot of that back office transaction work that today for us still is done at various places around the globe. So two ways to drive savings, both of which are contemplated in that 30 million to 40 million of savings that we've committed to get out.

Rick Wise

And again, I assume it’s going to be very clear what you're spending and we can reflect on true business margins, numbers, growth, whatever and –

Steve Voskuil

That’s right. And even next year, so this will be our task is to make sure that you have a clear line of sight through the turbulence of, I’ll say, 2018 in particular, but through the transition period and so that means being able to pull out the TSA revenues that we’ll get for providing services, match up the cost, so you can kind of pull that out of ongoing earning, so you can see what the true underlying performance is and then things like rebranding costs and eventually the IT transition will also provide clarity through that. So you can see what's happening in the underlying device business.

Rick Wise

And, oftentimes companies drive working capital benefit as well, do you want to talk about that, I mean, does this help your free cash generation?

Steve Voskuil

It will take two parts. You didn't ask about CapEx, but just to mention. So it is beneficial from a CapEx. We didn’t use much CapEx anyway in our business, but the bulk of what we did have was on the S&IP side. So the device part of our business in particular is a low CapEx needs business. On the working capital side, it's a little bit cloudier. We still have a lot of skews on the device side, it’s a pretty complex portfolio, although it's much smaller and so while you disentangle the complexity of S&IP, you still have a still complicated portfolio underneath there. One of the things that Joe and I will be focusing on in this transition period is how do we streamline that and make it more efficient, so we can drive more inventory efficiency with what's left, because obviously we'd like to have that cash flows to invest in the M&A in other parts of the portfolio.

Rick Wise

Maybe talk a little bit if you would about, maybe take, Joe, if you would be some kind, one or two products, I mean, you mentioned ON-Q, do you feel like there are opportunities for growth with what you've got that your unique experience and perspective and new energy can accelerate and the kind of initial thinking you have about strategy tactics to make whatever that thought has come to life.

Joe Woody

I think right away about COOLIEF as an example, where I can relate to experiences where example at LifeCell and Acelity where market development, physician education was very important and the right amount of investment to get adoption there. There have been other experiences where reimbursement is key and that's going to really open up COOLIEF. Today, it’s reimbursed in the hospital, but getting that reimbursement in an orthopedic office, when you have a product that we feel can perform better than having on our asset and certainly better than steroid is a great opportunity.

It's unfortunate for the country, but we're in an opioid emergency. And in ON-Q, anesthesiologists have been calling us in and looking at the ON-Q product again, and we're back to good growth in that business. The benefit of that is we are seeing that the product works well for the total knee repair as an example where we're trying to get patients up in 24 hours after the procedure and I think there is an opportunity for us to expand there through medical education and market development. And then in terms of the base business, not considering M&A, again I think digestive health and respiratory, we have opportunities on an international level in that area and those would be the areas I would point you to where we can see some good growth.

Rick Wise

There's been some concern, some buzz this week on the potential for a company like Amazon to have an impact on the medical technology market. Hard to believe that Amazon would be selling [indiscernible] but to what extent if -- and I have no idea whether this thought or the wheel house, are you concerned about your medical device business, residual business and the impact of trends like that and transparency and price, are you concerned as you reshape the business in anticipation of something from that direction or should we be concerned for you?

Joe Woody

I wouldn't say concerned. I just -- we’re going to heighten my awareness. I think everyone's trying to understand what Amazon is trying to do right now. I think the initial impacts will be in the distribution model for medical devices and potentially for pharmaceuticals. In some ways, seeing Amazon come in, if they do come in, could create efficiencies. It could be good competition for just the general healthcare industry. My feeling is that less of an impact on devices that are very differentiated first versus supplies that can be sold through their channels and obviously through their distribution as well. No one really knows what the long term plans are. It doesn't feel like they’re building out an R&D medical device sort of approach. And so initially, I think it has more of an impact on the distribution model.

Rick Wise

Just sort of, as we wind up, I'm a big believer in history and I love to read history. And ev3 was such a signature moment for you. What's the most important thing you learned from that experience that you think you bring to hire? Is it something about people, system, pipeline, just out of curiosity.

Joe Woody

Yeah. At Covidien, we learned a lot from [indiscernible]. They were a good management team. One thing that we brought into Covidien was the high performance management system and we ended up utilizing that throughout the Covidien which is sort of getting to the vital few, using facts and root cause to drive the business, but I think the biggest thing there is sort of just the openness to learning from if you're acquiring a business, you can learn as much from the business as you may think you already know or can be additive to that business and translate those things and we’re going to have a huge opportunity to do that. Some of that may even impact some of this IT and some of these costing issues that we're -- and as you know, maybe even tax or something with respect to that and R&D. So I think that was the learning that will apply here and then I report for great people along the way and John Meto was a great mentor. I learned a lot from him and I think broadened out in that private equity experience of selling.

Rick Wise

That sounds great. I'm going to stop there. Thank you so much. Best of luck with everything.

Joe Woody

Thank you.

Rick Wise

We’re rooting for you.

Joe Woody

Thank you very much.

Rick Wise

Thanks a lot.

