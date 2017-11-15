UrtheCast Corp's (LFDEF) CEO Wade Larson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UrtheCast Corp (OTCPK:LFDEF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Sai Chu - CFO

Wade Larson - Co-Founder, CEO & President

Jeffrey Rath - EVP, Corporate Finance and Strategy

Fabrizio Pirondini - General Manager, Earth Observation Business

Analysts

Noel Atkinson - Clarus Securities, Inc.

Anshu Deora - Raymond James Ltd.

Operator

Welcome to the UrtheCast quarterly report conference call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Sai Chu. Please go ahead.

Sai Chu

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. I would like to thank you all for joining us today. With me at UrtheCast are Wade Larson, our CEO; Jeff Rath, our EVP, Corporate Finance and Strategy; Fabrizio Pirondini, General Manager of the Earth Observation business.

I'd like to start off by reading our safe harbor statement before handing it over to Wade. Certain statements made in this conference call and our responses to various questions may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements, such as statements about OptiSAR and UrtheDaily Constellation, XL-Sat, PanGeo Alliance, the ISS cameras and expected growth revenues or any financial outlook for upcoming fiscal periods rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events that are believed to be reasonable but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of UrtheCast's control and which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of UrtheCast to be materially different.

While we believe that the assumptions underlying any forward-looking information are reasonable, we caution that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could affect the future performance or results of our business. We expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to revise or publicly update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

During the course of this call, we may also refer to certain metrics, such as adjusted EBITDA, not recognized under the IFRS standard. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. UrtheCast believes that these measures may offer useful supplemental information, but they are subject to inherent uncertainties and limitations and rely on various assumptions by UrtheCast and should, therefore, not be relied upon for the purpose of making an investment decision.

For a complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties and assumptions which may lead to actual financial results or performances being different from what's contained in our forward-looking information, please refer to our most recently filed AIF, which is available on our website or on our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Wade, I'll hand it over to you now.

Wade Larson

Thank you very much, Sai, and welcome, everyone. We really appreciate you joining us. Just to guide our discussion, I would point you to a presentation that's on our Investors site that's called the Q3 Earnings Call, and it's worth opening up here just as we go into this call.

In the third quarter of 2017, our financial performance was negatively impacted by an unexpected delay in the award of a multimillion dollar, multiyear contract, by one of our largest customers in our EO business. And based upon ongoing discussions with that customer, it is our expectation that the contract will be awarded in the coming months. We'll have more on that later on today.

The third quarter also, however, represented a major inflection point for our key initiatives to transform UrtheCast to a business model based upon long-term, high-margin, recurring business through the successful commercialization of our best-in-class technologies. This new business model moves us from a contract-to-contract existence of the current industry towards predictable models based on committed, multiyear, long-term, take-or-pay contracts. In fact, this takes our EO business from being project-based to being a SaaS-model-based with more predictable and visible revenue streams. UrtheDaily will be the world's most advanced change detection, change monitoring and analysis system. In fact, it will be the world's first EO constellation built from the ground up not for human eyeballs or GIS software but for machine learning and artificial intelligence. So we are very excited to announce today that we've received strong interest in excess of our needs from various world-class institutional lenders that provides us with sufficient capital to build and launch our UrtheDaily Constellation. We expect to finalize these agreements and close on the financing by the end of the year.

In addition and subject to the closing of that funding and financing, we're pleased to announce that we have signed a contract with Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. of the U.K., SSTL, an Airbus subsidiary, to begin the build of the UrtheDaily Constellation. This contract is scheduled towards a target of operations in 2020. Strongly supporting this, we have secured an additional multiyear, multimillion dollar UrtheDaily data buy commitment from a major international aerospace company that once again validates the value of UrtheDaily Constellation and helps support the financing.

Furthermore, for our EO business, we are also very pleased to announce that we have recently entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with several leading industry players, including e-Geos, Esri and 21AT, that significantly enhance our offering and capabilities and allow us to compete more effectively in the EO market. During our presentation and Q&A today, the team will provide more details on each of these achievements as well as some color around some of the challenges that we face. Overall, I trust that by the end of the call, you will agree with me that UrtheCast is now on a solid path to deliver on its goal to achieve long-term stability and growth.

But before I hand it over to Sai to review our financial results, let me first say that we greatly appreciate the feedback that we receive from our shareholders and place a high priority on being responsive to you. We are committed to transparency and we're committed to better communication, and we hope to leave you today with a clear sense of the progress we're making across our core initiatives and also of UrtheCast's strategic direction moving forward.

So if you please turn to Slide 3 in our presentation. Our focus in the coming quarters will be on leveraging our newest commercial strategic partnerships and capabilities to expand our customer base, all with an eye to significantly growing and increasing the revenue predictability of our EO business. Second, it will be on executing our plan to bring the UrtheDaily Constellation to market on time, on budget and on spec; and third, exploring many ways that we think we can market or monetize our world-class SAR technology.

I'll now hand it over to Sai to review the highlights of our Q3 financial results.

Sai Chu

Thanks, Wade. Please turn to Slide 4. As Wade mentioned, Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA were impacted by a delay in the award of a significant contract. Fabrizio will provide additional commentary. As a result of the situation, while we are still targeting to hit the low end of our guidance range in 2017, to be conservative, we've adjusted our guidance downwards, revenue of $40 million from $52 million, and adjusted EBITDA down to perhaps negative $5 million from $7 million.

Please turn to Slide 5. In Q3, EO imagery sales decreased by $5.3 million over Q3 of last year and $4.9 million year-to-date versus 2016, largely a result of the previously mentioned delayed contract award. Engineering services revenue was essentially flat compared to last year and 7% lower versus 2016 due to a change in the completion date of one of our engineering services contracts and lower revenue recognition of one of our contracts for the provision of space hardware. Adjusted EBITDA was down $5.1 million compared to Q3 of last year and down $4.6 million year-to-date 2016, again, as a result of the previously mentioned delays.

In terms of government funding, in Q3, the company made several claims for grants and loans under government programs, including $500,000 under the government of Canada's Technology Development Program and $300,000 in respect to eligible cost under the government of Canada's Defense Innovation Research Program. As previously announced, during the first quarter of 2017, the company was awarded approximately $17.6 million in funding from the Innovation, Science and Economic Development of Canada's Industrial Technologies Office as part of its strategic aerospace and defense initiative program to support the development of the OptiSAR Constellation. During the quarter, the company filed claims totaling $800,000 from that program.

In terms of financing and liquidity. As noted earlier, we've obtained a $10 million revolving demand credit facility from RBC. The company grew $7 million from the financing during Q3. The interest rate is prime plus 2%, and borrowings are repayable when the related accounts receivable are collected from the customer or on-demand. Our liquidity at the end of Q3 remains strong. We ended the quarter with cash, including restricted term deposit, of $33.1 million and working capital of $30.3 million compared to $15.6 million and $18.9 million, respectively, at the end of last year.

Slide 6 provides a snapshot of select Q3 information for your reference. Let me hand it over to Fabrizio.

Fabrizio Pirondini

Okay. Thank you, Sai. Please turn now to Slide 7 for the highlights of the performances of our EO business. As Wade and Sai mentioned, our Q3 EO results were impacted by a delay in the award of a significant contract by one of our largest and longstanding customers. With a deep knowledge of the customer requirements, the contracting process and the fit between our offering and what is needed, we have a high degree of confidence that we would be awarded this contract. We are currently projecting that the delayed contracts will be awarded by Q1 2018. We have been collecting a substantial amount of data for that customer already in 2017. So in the event that we are awarded the contract, we expect to be able to recognize significant revenues from it right away.

During the third quarter, we experienced significant advancement in our key initiatives to grow our portfolio and our customer base. We remain, therefore, very positive in the overall outlook of our EO business and the improvement in the predictability of our revenues.

We previously announced our partnership with e-Geos. e-Geos is one of the world-leading earth observation solution providers and has a large customer base for their COSMO-SkyMed SAR constellation. Working alongside them to integrate our optical data as an additional option for the ground segment customers as a complement to their SAR data will open up substantial new market for us. Moreover, we are already jointly offering in the market new geo-intelligence products based on our combined optical and SAR data, targeting in this initial phase maritime surveillance and oil and gas customers.

We also recently entered into a very important strategic agreement with Esri, the world leader in GIS solutions. We have launched our Kanvas platform, which allows the roughly 4 million Esri users to access our current and future imagery. This isn't a traditional market for a data seller, such as Deimos, and this partnership opens up an entirely new customer base, paving also the way for UrtheDaily penetration into that market.

We also announced in September a broadening of the portfolio that we can offer through the PanGeo Alliance, which now includes the TripleSat Constellation owned and operated by Twenty First Century Aerospace Technology, 21AT, a Beijing-based leading provider of commercial, high-resolution imagery products and services. With this addition, we are now able to offer to our customers worldwide an unprecedented fleet of seven submetric satellites, including our Deimos-2. This has significantly expanded our capability to bid for large contracts in the higher resolution, revisit segment of the EO market.

And finally, we are progressing on strategic agreements with other providers of remote-sensing data and geospatial information services that will further increase our portfolio of sensors and our market reach now and into the future. We expect to be able to provide more information before year-end.

All these strategic partnerships have significantly strengthened our competitive position in the EO business through a combination of a much broader portfolio and a wider and more direct market access. We expect all of the foundational work just mentioned to have a positive impact on EO revenues in 2018.

Now please turn to Slide 8 for the UrtheDaily contracted commitments. We are very pleased to announce that we have just signed a multiyear UrtheDaily contract with a major international aerospace company, and we are in advanced discussion with a second large leader in the space industry that we are hopeful we will announce in the near term. The company has now concluded the initial round of UrtheDaily data pre-commitments, which were completed at a discounted price and is now receiving strong interest from additional customer eager to get access to the daily data to satisfy their needs for global monitoring and change detection and analysis. Once fully operational, and as indicated by the initial revenue per commitment already secured, UrtheDaily is expected to operate primarily on stable, long-term contracts, winning predictable recurring business in what we anticipate to be a total addressable market of $350 million to $900 million per year. We strongly believe the ultimate revenue opportunity for UrtheDaily is substantial.

And with that, I'd like to pass it back to Sai to discuss the latest developments with UrtheDaily.

Sai Chu

Great. Thanks, Fabrizio. Please turn to Slide 9. As Wade mentioned, we're pleased to announce that we received strong interest in excess of our needs from some of the most sophisticated institutional investors in the world to provide us with sufficient capital of $175 million to finance and build and launch UrtheDaily. We are targeting to close the financing by year-end, and our current plan suggests UrtheDaily should become operational in 2020. We're very pleased with both the customer and financial support and validation we've received for UrtheDaily to date.

The financing package is primarily senior secured debt but also contains a subordinated capital portion for which we have identified a number of different financial instruments that are available to us to fund it. That being said, we believe this transaction provides the company a competitive cost of capital with the terms available to us. It is our belief that it will increase with enterprise value of the company significantly and transition us from our current project-based type financing or revenue model to a very visible, stable business model going forward.

As Wade mentioned previously in the opening remarks, our role is to continue to evolve the financial profile of the EO business. Additional opportunities of scale of business and integrate vertically with related geoanalytics solutions are also being pursued to provide additional and sustainable growth potential.

I'll now hand it back over to Wade.

Wade Larson

Okay. Thank you very much, Sai. Please turn to Slide 10, everyone. We continue to make advances in our SAR business and the development of our world-leading SAR intellectual property. The core of this business unit, we believe, is a world-leading digital SAR technology and a unique engineering talent. As the technology development phase is expected to be finalized in early 2018, we are continuing to expand our approaches to monetization of that technology.

First, regarding our previously announced $100 million XL-Sat Accelerator Mission, we are actively engaged with the government of Canada relating to the primary precondition for this contract, which was the export permit, and we expected that permit will be awarded shortly, allowing for this program to begin in early 2018. And we expect customer financing approval to shortly follow as well. Second, we continue to be actively engaged with the second XL-Sat customer that we disclosed last time, and the contract negotiations on that are advancing very nicely.

In addition to these two opportunities, we are now actively exploring other partnering opportunities focused on maximizing revenue - shareholder value and diversifying our revenue streams. For example, we are exploring opportunities to build and sell SAR payloads to other satellite manufacturers to license our SAR-IP to other companies for programs that are inaccessible to us internationally and to partner with others in applying this extremely flexible technology to domains other than space-based imaging. Our ongoing OptiSAR pursuit represents a big, longer-term play in the data business of SAR and optical imagery services.

Please turn to Slide 11. Our Q3 results reflect the challenges we've had in predicting the quarterly results of our EO business, in particular, and its sensitivity to the timing of revenue due to contracting variables that are out of our control. However, we think 2018 looks very promising. We expect to leverage our new commercial relationships and to grow our revenue base. We will continue to advance the XL-Sat programs and program and look to add a second customer. And finally, we'll be focused on advancing the development of the UrtheDaily Constellation to target 2020 operations.

In closing, we want to reiterate our firm belief that Q3 represents a highly progressive period for UrtheCast. And despite the clear contrast between our near-term financial results and the progress and items discussed today, including UrtheDaily and our various strategic partnerships, we are confident that UrtheCast remains on a positive and exciting trajectory looking forward to 2018 and onwards.

And with that, moderator, I think we'll open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Noel Atkinson.

Noel Atkinson

I was wondering if you could provide any more detail on the contract that has either not been awarded yet or [indiscernible] or however. Can you just sort of confirm that you are the sole awardee potentially? Are you still in a bake-off situation for that contract?

Wade Larson

Noel, thanks for the question. Let me turn this over to Fabrizio.

Fabrizio Pirondini

Yes. Thank you, Noel. Yes, that's a fair question. Well, this is still an open contract with one of our, as I said, largest and longstanding customers. So we know each other very well. We have a very good understanding of their requirement process and the fit of what is needed. So it's not a sole source, but we have a very high degree of confidence that we'll be awarded this contract. And actually, the fact that we have already collected a substantial portion of the majority required by the customer is basically the representation of how confident we are in that.

Jeffrey Rath

Noel, it's Jeff. Maybe I can try and add some color without betraying too much confidence here. To expand on Fabrizio's comment, if you're looking at trends with the customer, Deimos has actually been taking market share from this customer for some time. And there are multiple suppliers to the contract previously, and there probably will be. So it's not probably a winner-take-all situation. It's one where there's room for multiple vendors, and it's more about sort of how much you win. Maybe that gives you some color.

Noel Atkinson

Yes, that's very helpful actually, okay. Now in terms of the Q3 EO revenue, the revenue is meaningfully down year-over-year in the quarter. And is it solely this issue with this potential contract that you expected to win that would have caused for that significant year-over-year decline? Or were there other contracts that have expired or what? I'm trying to get a sense of where you stand in terms of being able to build your revenue base for Deimos beyond what you have with this large, single customer.

Fabrizio Pirondini

Yes. So thank you. It's actually a few questions in one. So the first one is the - let's say, the drop in Q3 revenues with respect to last year is mainly due to this contract actually. We have a significant amount of other contracts which actually have been renewed with the same amount or larger amount than last year's. And looking forward, as I said, now we are capable of bidding to much larger contracts than before thanks to the fact that we have a much larger and more competitive portfolio. So looking forward into the future, we actually expect to be gaining more of this type of large contracts in the future, definitely not only this one.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. In terms of the Esri partnership in this platform, when do you expect that to start generating revenues?

Fabrizio Pirondini

We expect it to start generating revenues in the next few months in - even in Q4 probably. That's an incremental fielding of the technology for us. So the key point for us is being able to offer to, as wide a fraction as possible of the Esri user, our imagery. So what we are doing, we are already doing some small-scale project which will generate revenues in the long term, but the point is we plan to expand this kind of project to a much larger customer base in 2018.

Noel Atkinson

Okay, great. And then one more and I'll get back in the queue. In terms of UrtheDaily, congratulations on the second significant contract win, and it sounds like you're making progress on the third. So can you give us some sense of where you are in terms - overall, in terms of the amount of take-or-pay contracts in place to be able to close on the financing that you're discussing? Like do you have that basically locked up?

Wade Larson

Jeff, do you want to take that one?

Jeffrey Rath

Yes, sure, yes. So I think it's a fair question, and maybe we can answer it a little bit higher level, Noel. The intention here was to raise the capital we needed based on a balance of precommitments and sort of, what I would call, risk capital. And it's understanding how much revenue visibility you need to secure the most favorable terms and then proceeding. And so we've been finding our way through this. And I think what today's announcement symbolizes is we're very close to sort of that balance. And so if you're - on one side, you're giving away, as we said in our script, you're having to provide inducements to these large partners to sign very large contracts. And then on the other, you're having to - sorry about that, you're having to give away some cost of capital to your lenders. So I would say to you, today's announcement really shares that we've crossed that hurdle and we're into the, what I would call, relatively customary confirmatory due diligence in closing. I think once we get to the closing, we're probably in a better position to expand on some of the details related to the financing and the precommitments.

Operator

The next question is from Anshu Deora.

Anshu Deora

This is Anshu stepping in for Steven. My first question is on your partnership with e-Geos that you announced last quarter. Could you comment on the response you're seeing from the combination of your optical data and COSMO-SkyMed's constellation SAR data?

Fabrizio Pirondini

Oh, yes. Thank you, Anshu. We're - very, very interesting question indeed. So we are seeing interest on two fronts mainly now. One is from existing, let's say, e-Geos customers, which are mainly ground station owners which are receiving SAR data and that wanted to complement this data with optical. And so the fact that we are able to offer them now an easy retrofit of their station with optical data as well, it's extremely interesting for them. We have been working with e-Geos for the past 18 months actually to develop this solution. So this announcement is just the tip of the iceberg that you see. So we already have the solution in place. And the second interesting product that we are offering to the customer is the geo-intelligence product based on the combination of SAR and optical. And yes, we are already actually selling this product in two verticals. So it's maritime surveillance and oil and gas. And yes, there is a significant interest because that's actually the first time that somebody can offer that product with that kind of reactivity. So there is a lot of interest worldwide for that.

Anshu Deora

Okay. Also, I was also wondering whether you had any customer feedback around the merits of going with OptiSAR versus buying a SAR satellite upfront.

Wade Larson

Anshu, Wade here. Yes, it's an interesting question and it's a kind of question that actually comes up quite frequently. The stand-alone satellite sale in which we retained some distribution rights as well - so it's not purely a system sale. It is a system sale upfront followed by a services play for us. It's, in fact, a way of us creatively monetizing our SAR-IP in a way that we hadn't initially planned to do. And as I alluded to earlier, there's other ways that we are looking to do this as well. But there are customers who've come to us in some instance and say, Actually, we're prepared. We'd rather wait for OptiSAR because we like the combination. And there's other customers who come to us, as you've seen - two of them in particular, and said, Yes, we may still participate in OptiSAR later, but we want a stand-alone SAR capability immediately. And so that's a dialogue that is really part of a deep customer discussion, and we've had it in multiple cases really with all kinds of different prospects.

Anshu Deora

That's very helpful. And I guess my last question would be, do you expect any cash burn in 2018?

Sai Chu

Well, I think that given we are positioning the business to be in a better spot in 2018, as I've said before when I first started and - that the company is very much in transition from 2016 with no standing [indiscernible]. It got to positive EBITDA. The goal has always been to get to cash flow neutral and positive, and the company is taking the right steps in transitioning the business model. So we think that looking at 2018, we expect to have better results, and it's primarily as that revenue contract from the EO side gets kicked over into 2018. And ultimately, we'll find ways of getting to a positive cash flow number.

Operator

There are no further questions registered at this time.

Wade Larson

Okay. Well, thank you very much. Bye-bye, everyone.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time, and we thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.