Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Presents JPMorgan Ultimate Services Investor Broker Conference (Transcript)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

JPMorgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

November 14, 2017, 15:30 ET

Executives

Elizabeth Boland - CFO

David Lissy - CEO & Director

Stephen Kramer - President

Analysts

Y. Cho - JPMorgan Chase & Co

Y. Cho

All right. Good afternoon. My name is Michael Cho. I'm research associate here at JPMorgan covering business and information services. Welcome to the final slot of today. I think it's final, right? Yes.

Elizabeth Boland

Final for us.

Y. Cho

So we have Bright Horizons here with us for this session. We have Dave Lissy, who's the current CEO; Stephen Kramer, President and incoming CEO; and Elizabeth Boland, the CFO of Bright Horizon. I'm going to turn it over to Dave here in a second. He will go through some prepared remarks along with the team, and then we will open it up for Q&A. Dave?

David Lissy

Yes. Thanks, Michael. Hello, everybody. Thank you for coming and lasted the day. We've been speed-dating all day for 30 minutes. Nice to do a group presentation. I just have some -- my job is just to kick off the video today. Stephen's going to give the bulk of our prepared remarks, and then we'll all be here for Q&A. We thought for those of you not familiar with Bright Horizons, I see some familiar faces in the audience, but for those of you not familiar with us, we thought we'd start out to appeal to those of you who are visual learners and play a video for you and give you an overview of who we are, and then Stephen will take it down into a little more detail. So let's go ahead and kick off the video. [Video].

Stephen Kramer

Thank you very much want. So I'll advance the slide here. And first, I want to thank all of you for joining us this afternoon. In addition to that, I want to thank many of you who work for companies and employers that support Bright Horizons and your employees through difficult life challenges. So for those of you less familiar with our story, Bright Horizons is really focused on partnering with employers to help them to help their employees in a great work and life, and we really do this through three main areas. The first is full service child care. This is the area that we've been in for the last 30 years. We're focused on providing on site and near-site child care centers for leading employers, so that employees can have direct access to child care services on site at their employer's site. We run over 1,000 of these child care centers globally, primarily in the U.S., U.K. and Netherlands.

In addition, we offer back-up services. Back-up services is really a component of the benefits package that helps an employee when they have a breakdown in their traditional care arrangements. So, for example, if a nanny calls in sick or a child is mildly ill, we can have a child come to one of our centers or partner center or we can send a caregiver to the home.

And then finally, our ed advisory area is really focused on helping employers to more strategically manage their tuition assistance programs, and in addition to supporting employees going back to school, we also through our college coach area, support employees who have dependents that are transitioning to college.

And so these are really the three areas that we focus on with our employer clients. Our employer clients are very focused on the retention and attraction of employees as well as ensuring that their employees are most productive at work. You can see here that we have had tremendous growth over the last 30 years, consistent each year over the last 15 years.

We have adjusted EBITDA of $318 million. We have 31,000 employees globally. We really focus on being a partner of choice to leading employers. In addition to that, we recognize that in order to provide highest quality services to our employer clients and their employees, we also need to be a great place to work. So we pride ourselves on not only supporting employers to be great places to work, but also being recognized as a great place to work ourselves.

So the way we think about the services that we offer is really in response to employees and the different life stages that those employees go through as well as the professional stages that they go through. So whether an employee has a young child and has child care needs, whether they have one that's school aged that's really thinking about their middle school years or ultimately, transitioning on to college or whether they're in early, mid- or late-career individual looking to go back to school themselves, we support employees in all of their life stages and professional stages.

The thing that makes us very unique is the partnerships that we have with employers, and we have the real privilege to serve over 1,100 employer clients across all industries. We have the privilege that they are really leaders within the industries and categories in which they operate, and we have used that as a true competitive advantage as it relates to the services that we offer. So you see here that we have greater diversification across industries, obviously with a strong concentration in health care pharmaceuticals and financial services. On the other hand, in recent years, this chart would look very different in terms of industries that have been particularly strong for us as of late, including technology companies. And then one of the benefits of the employer relationships that we have is we have very low concentration both on the industry side but also in terms of revenue with any one individual client.

As I mentioned, we have a presence in the U.S., the U.K. and the Netherlands. We have been operating child care centers in the U.S. for over 30 years. We have nearly 700 centers here in the U.S. We've been in the U.K. since 2000. We now are the leader in the U.K. market and operate 300 child care centers in the U.K. In the Netherlands, we opened in 2011, and we currently have 43 centers.

What I would say is that as we think about the geographies in which we operate as well as our geographic expansion plans into the future, it really relies on two features within a particular geography. The first is where there's an interest in employer sponsorship of the kinds of services that we offer. And so first and foremost, we're always looking for a third-party subsidy in the form of employers as it relates to trying to support working families, most typically through child care.

And an alternative to that is a place like the Netherlands, where the employers invest through the government, i.e., through tax, and the government then supports families through a subsidy program. So again in each of the markets in which we operate, we have a third-party support either in the form of employers or in the form of government or in the case of the U.K., a combination of both.

When we think about our growth strategy, we really see that there are really 4 avenues of our continued growth. First, new client relationships, and the new client relationships is really those employers that we will bring new into the Bright Horizons family. And there's a real opportunity for us to continue to exploit the white space within new client relationships for those companies that have not yet partnered with Bright Horizons in any of the three service areas that we provide.

The second is cross-selling existing clients. So clearly over the last 10 years, we've advanced our mission into two additional service lines, back-up and ed advisory. And we have the opportunity with three service lines now to leverage the 1,100 employer clients that we have, 20% of whom buy more than one service, 80% of whom only buy a single service. And so our goal clearly in the cross-selling area is to take that 80% and increase the number of clients who buy more than one service.

In addition to that, we open in select geographies typically in the urban environments new lease/consortium models. Lease consortia is where we put in the capital ourselves, different from the new client relationships where they're responsible for the capital. And in addition to that, we decide where the site is. We determine the tuitions, and we enroll directly in from the community in which we are drawing from. Typically, those sites also have employer support either in the form of the purchase of spaces within those centers or through our back-up services.

We see worldwide in the three geographies in which we operate today more than 100 possible locations for additional lease consortia. And then finally, on the inorganic side, we had a rich pipeline of acquisitions. Over time, about 1/3 of our growth has come through acquisitions. We continue to see great opportunity for consolidation within our markets in the U.S., the U.K. and the Netherlands. We have teams in each of those geographies trying to source high-quality, strategically located and finally, financially strong child care centers that can join the family.

And so with that, we'll open it up for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Y. Cho

Just reminder to wait for the mic to come around if you have a question. I'll kick it off Dave or Stephen, I mean. I feel like we've asked some version of this every once in a while. But I mean, having operated full-time full-service corporate child care centers for many decades now, how much more runway or greenfield runway do you think there is out there for full-time corporate child care?

David Lissy

Yes, obviously, I've been around through huge evolution of the company, and I would say that we're still middle innings as it relates to our opportunity for what I think of as on-site or near-site centers exclusively for an employer. It gives me great confidence to see employers that kind of said no to us many years ago opening centers with us today largely because management changes over time. I think companies' attitudes towards the services tend to sort of playoff the views that senior management has as it relates to the company's desire to create a culture and a benefits package that supports the needs of dual-working parents and other family's, people they are looking to employ. And so we still feel good about both the pipeline in the near term of employer-sponsored centers out there and really over the long term for this to continue to be a long-term growth engine for us. Obviously, we're complementing that with lease/consortium centers, and we're complementing that with new services in new countries, but the core of what we do continues to remain solid.

Y. Cho

Just a follow-up. Have you seen, I guess, in terms of the new client wins for a full service centers I mean, is that accelerating? Or has it been steady? Or maybe some color on that.

Stephen Kramer

Yes, I think we've seen great consistency in it. I think that different industries are stepping up in a different way than they may have in the past. So, for example, we have seen some really strong wins in tech and biotech and health care, places where there is a tremendous war for talent. And so again, that ebbs and flows in terms of which industries are really particularly focused on attracting and retaining the best employees. But in terms of as you look at our pipeline, our pipeline is quite strong and continues to have great visibility over the coming years.

Y. Cho

And I guess, what would you say, I mean, in the new wins? I mean, it's all greenfield opportunities? Or are there some kind of competitors? Or what should we think about?

David Lissy

I think it's pretty consistent with what we've seen historically, right? The majority of our wins are greenfield opportunities. Every year, we transition somewhere between 5 and 10 centers that were either operated formally in-house by the employer themselves mostly in the hospital space or in the university area. And then a handful that were a small number that were operated by other providers either large national providers or local providers. And so I don't think you'll see the mix of that change much. I think it's pretty consistent with what we've seen over the past several years.

Y. Cho

Yes. Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

I think you cited before that this year's been burdened by 3 sort of major headwinds holding back your traditional growth in operating margins. Next year, you saw those reversing, resulting in something like 50 to 100 basis points improvement, which is more in line with historical norms. But the question is doesn't that strike one as sort of low given the reversal of these headwinds? Are you sticking with that? Or are you being conservative? Or can you talk about that a little bit?

Elizabeth Boland

Yes. So the nature of the headwinds that we've experienced this year probably the first one that lends itself to the kind of reversal you're talking about is the 10 to 20 basis points or so associated with the lease/consortia centers that we've been opening in urban environments over the last five years. So as we layer in another class of centers next year, and we have one more year of mature centers in that cohort, we would expect to see that headwind turn into more of a tailwind in the 10 to 20 basis points range as well. So that does turnaround. As it relates to one of the other headwinds we've talked about this year is really a factor of mix.

We acquired a large group in the U.K. in late 2016, which came into our full-service segment. That group, it's called Asquith, and they brought with them around $90 million to $100 million of revenue, and it contributes at levels that are very consistent with the full-service segment. But that overall is around 5 percentage points or so at the gross margin level and more than that at the operating margin level, lower than the overall business because we have back-up and ed advisory contributions in the U.S. that add to the total. So that's a really a mix question. And once we lap that, it doesn't flip around to become more of a tailwind. It's just no longer a headwind. So in terms of it being and explain the rational of the 50 to 100 basis points. The third element is our investments in technology and the related service sort of service enhancements that are a step-up of spending this year that again headwind of around 40 to 50 basis points that we would expect to continue that spending level but not have the same step up of spending incremental to what we had seen in the past. So in that way, where we would expect to see some margin velocity coming from that is more over time, there may be some improvement in '18 as we see more efficiency in our contact center operations, some enhanced utilization by the end users. But I think we want to see a little bit more track record on how the investments are -- the take-up of them and sort of complete execution of that program before we lend too much to that as an additional margin improvement. So the 50 to 100 we think is achievable looking at our base business and elements that go into that year-over-year.

Unidentified Analyst

And could you just run through the competitive advantages you get from scale in this business?

David Lissy

So just broadly speaking, just to explain sort of the sort of scale economics at the unit level, at the center level in our world, there aren't a lot of scale benefit because the largest cost item, which is labor and labor-related cost is governed by needed ratios of number of staff per children. And so you can open 100 centers and still guided by those same ratios and not getting leverage. Where we get some advantage is where we get advantages at scale tend to be at the overhead side of things where all the things that we purchased from supplies to insurance to everything that we would do that's not in the unit level, we get advantage of size and purchasing power. And also we get a lot of advantage on sharing of resources.

So rather than having some density of centers allows us to share staff in pools of substitutes rather than using temp labor and things like that, that would be hard to do if you had just a few centers that weren't close to one another. So there's operating advantages at scale. The biggest advantage for us from a competitive point of view of our size and where we've done is in our ability to continue to attract employers. We are very unique in our scale. So for multinational, multisited employers looking to provide a solution across their workforce, we're really a unique option for them in the marketplace. So we've earned that over time through our scale and the reputation that we've earned with employers. But from a pure economic point of view, the scale advantages tend to be on the overhead side.

Y. Cho

If we can just touch on the lease/consortium centers that talking through before. It's all on the Slide 100 plus what you're looking. I mean, so we're getting close to 100 here. I think we're 60 and change, maybe we'll [indiscernible] 70 this year. So I mean, what's the optimal, I guess, mix that you're thinking of in terms of centers or in terms of revenue? How are you thinking about that?

David Lissy

Well, look, I mean, I think we like the lease/consortium model centers because we believe that they're helping us to deal with or to take advantage of, if you will, a couple of important trends that are happening in the market. One is our clients are moving and this is really across a variety of industries are tending to be moving pockets of employees closer into cities into more urban environments. And then the people that work for our clients, young professionals, moms and dads who have or young professionals that are married that have bachelor's degrees or greater as a couple are choosing once they have young kids to stay in those environments as opposed to do what I did when I had kids years ago made immediate flock to the suburbs and have a 45-minute commute. And so I think because of those trends, those two trends, we find ourselves in a situation where to help serve puzzle where our clients want us to be and to help fulfill a supply, a lack of supply in areas where our clients are moving to, we thought the lease/consortium, still believe lease/consortium model makes a ton of sense. And then that's complemented by our back-up business, which those very areas we needed supply for back-up care. So it all sort of knits together really well for us.

So we remain bullish on the strategy in places like New York, in Boston where I'm from or London or Amsterdam or San Francisco and Seattle, these are playing out across the world. And so we believe that in the neighborhood of 15 or so a year to 20 at most a year are doable. There are also some execution challenges with these centers. I think it would be for our purposes, it's not the kind of thing that we're going to open 50 in 1 year. It will be a gradual climb. Getting the right spaces locations is really challenging for our use. And so I think that number is probably right. So what I would expect to see over the next 5 to 10 years is consistent group of the centers, cohort of these centers being opened each year. The good news is now that we're five years in as we talked about before, we're finally to the point where it's flipping from being dilutive to margins to actually contributing. And even though it will open new classes of 15 to 20 a year, we'll have enough in the base to not see as a headwind as we've endured for the last several years.

Unidentified Analyst

Just one clarification on that. What percent -- I mean, let's just take the lease/consortium center, I mean, how much of that is retail versus corporate?

David Lissy

No one of our lease/consortium model centers is created equally. So we don't really -- it's hard to say globally. I'm not sure it matters globally. I think we have lease/consortium model centers that have most of the spaces that are either for back-up or for full-service for employers, and we have ones that have that just back-up, and then the rest are sold to the communities. So it's really all different. What's most important I think to know about our lease/consortium strategy is when we do diligence on site, when we're looking at site in Upper Manhattan or in Long Island City or Hoboken or wherever we are looking at these sites, we want to pick a site that works that delivers us the return in the model that would be there without any corporate support at all as a starting point.

And so because typically we're signing a 10- to 15-year lease on these sites and our employer sponsorship contracts maybe 5 to 10 years, and so we want to be sure that no matter what happens during the length of the relationship with an employer that we could -- that we have good view on there's enough demand at a price point that is going to take on a commercial base on a retail basis to make the center work. And from there, the model gets enhanced by an employer support differently in every site. And that's the way I think -- that's the way it'll continue to be as we go forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you just talk a little bit about acquisitions sort of how you decide which ones are attractive like you do them in the same markets or in new market?

Stephen Kramer

Sure. So we have teams of individuals that are focused on acquisitions here in the U.S. and the U.K. and in the Netherlands. We see really good prospects as it relates to consolidation opportunities in each of those three markets. We typically pay anywhere between 5 and 7x EBITDA. And in smaller deals, let's say, 1 to 10 or 15 sites trailing is forward and forward is trailing. We're buying really solid, stable businesses. We're not in the fix-it-up business. Instead, we're buying strategic, high-quality and financially strong centers. At the larger side, we typically will probably be at the higher end of that range. And what comes along with that is a pipeline of centers as well as typically synergies that we can enjoy at the overhead level. So that's really how we're thinking about acquisitions, and we continue to see a good pipeline going out. The final piece that I would say is that we most historically and looking forward will be prospecting for the best sites. And so our team will be proactively reaching out and finding sites as opposed to those that come to us. So it really is a very proactive effort. And so therefore, we have reasonable visibilities as it relates to the kinds of sellers and the styles of centers that we're looking for.

Unidentified Analyst

Specific market?

Stephen Kramer

Yes, I mean, I think it goes back to what Dave was saying, which was from an operational standpoint, it is most efficient from a labor perspective, i.e., sharing of teachers and other staff members as well as from an oversight perspective in terms of those who will be overseeing multiple centers to have a tighter geography. So certainly, as we think about the acquisitions, we like those that are in areas that we are today. But I would also suggest that we also enjoy opening new geographies through acquisitions as well where we don't currently have a footprint, and it's very naturally additive to what we're trying to accomplish with employers.

Y. Cho

Maybe we could touch on back up. I mean, very nice growth we've seen in the back up segment. My question is have you seen any tendency from both the service or full-time corporate childcare clients to switch into back-up, dedicated back-up?

David Lissy

Well, I think that they're serving two somewhat related but different needs. And so I think the bigger trend is for our full-service, our traditional full-service childcare clients to adopt back-up because back-up is different in the sense that if you're an employer, and you have, I don't know, a couple of thousand employees, you can fulfill the needs for full-service only around a site that has enough density to support a center. Beyond that, if your employees live and work in different areas, it's hard to do centers everywhere. So back-up is equitable. We offer it everywhere. It doesn't provide the exact same services, full-service, but it helps when your traditional care breaks down. So the two tend to complement each other more so than compete with one another. We do, of course, have employers like your employer who've chosen to do dedicated back-up across the country, which we're thrilled to do in many locations around the country. But we don't broadly see it as competitive with one another. We see it as complementary to one another.

Y. Cho

And so just to be clear, you don't see clients use both? It's one or the other?

David Lissy

No, no, no, complement. So to give an example. So we go to an employer, I'll just take any employer. Home Depot, one of our clients. We do a center for them at their camp, at their home office outside of Atlanta. That's big center. It's highly functioning, high-quality, large center, but one of their big things was they wanted to be sure that their store staff had a solution as absenteeism and productivity were a challenge for them, they would never have done a site, a child care site just for their home office employees even though that's where their home office employees really wanted and demanded if they couldn't have solution that could help their store associates. So they actually rolled out the back-up service first to their associates in their store, provided that solution to the field and then opened the full-service center for their headquarters outside of Atlanta employees. And so absolutely, they complement one another. It's not mutually exclusive. I would just say I took your initial question to mean is it common for people to have full-service and then cancel that and go to back-up? That's uncommon.

Unidentified Analyst

So I know you do wonderful job in helping working parents and advocating for work-life balance. And Stephen, you've spoken before about the consumer journey experience and how important that is. Congratulations again, by the way, on your impending elevation to the CEO position. My question how do you ensure the quality of that child care experience for the user customer? And does the home-based versus center-based aspect have any impact on that?

Stephen Kramer

So it sounds like you're speaking specifically around back-up care. So on the back-up care side, we have absolutely put in place protocols and procedures and processes to ensure high quality. Those come in the form of things like background checks and other kinds of screens that are well above what licensing requires. In addition to that, we have an entire QAA team that make sure that on the front end where providers are being screened that they are being evaluated, and then on a periodic basis, we are going out and screening as well. So I think what we really focus on and what our employer clients expect from us is that their employee experiences going to be incredibly high quality, and so we spend and invest a lot of resource in ensuring that happens.

Unidentified Analyst

On that investment maybe for Elizabeth, a question. Do you foresee any changes to financial ratios in the coming year 2018, particularly around current quick ratios?

Elizabeth Boland

So headline on that would be not expecting major changes except we would expect to continue to delever through growth a bit. We have been carrying around 3.5 turns of debt level and have with favorable cost of financing, we have kept the leverage at that level in part, to fund acquisitions and in part, for some share repurchases that we have done. But as we sort of continue to generate cash, we would maybe see that delever a bit. But otherwise, the primary portions of the business we collect cash in advance. We collect tuition in advance from parents who have full-service care. Some of our back-up clients pay in advance as well. So we have a positive trend in terms of negative working capital in that way, and so aren't really seeing any fundamental changes on that front.

Unidentified Analyst

You've got kind of few months, I guess, to think about what you're going to do on January 2 or whenever it is. Can you give us any instance as to what you might be pursuing.

David Lissy

Well, first, I'm not leaving. I'll still be full-time employee. Stephen's going to keep me busy. I'm confident of it, but obviously been working for a long time and my hope in the Executive Chair role is I'll be able to add value in ways that are not about the day-to-day of the business but more about where Bright Horizons going in the next 3 to 5 years. Stephen, thanks a lot about that, but I personally know having been the CEO for 16 years, you can think a lot about that but you don't often have -- there's never enough time to think that far in the future and when you're dealing with the day to day. So I'm hopeful that I can help him in that regard, and I've got relationships all over the world having been around for 20 years and feel like I know the field we feel pretty well and can add value in that way, and so I'm more open to find to make that happen. Other than that, personally I'm not going to find me going around another company anytime soon.

So I will probably do a little bit of board work if I have that opportunity. I resisted doing pretty much anything else but Bright Horizons and being with my family for the past 20 years. So I'm kind of looking forward to the opportunity to still be all in on Bright Horizons but have some time to do some other work outside that allows me exposure to some other things, and I'm looking forward to it. And the best part about it is I mean, the best part about all of it was having thought about this for a long time, I've been the role for a long time I wanted to do it, I wanted to be sure there were 2 things that we did really well. Number one, get the succession right, meaning have the right person ready to be in the chair that we have total confidence will continue to not only keep on going but enhance what we're able to do. And secondly, to do it in time when the company's in great shape and do it from a position of strength. I think both of those things are absolutely true. So feel really good about it.

Y. Cho

Got a question here. I have another one on, I guess, if you look at the kind of the adjacent service I mean, back-up come out, full-time, you have ed advisory and EdAssist come out, are there other adjacent buckets that you're keeping an eye on? Or that's interesting at the moment?

Stephen Kramer

Yes, I mean, first, I would say that we're very confident in the growth prospects of all three of the lines of service that we're in today. So again, we don't really have a wandering eye as it relates to a need for additional growth drivers or growth engines aside from what we have today. Of course, we're always looking at new geographies and looking as I mentioned earlier for geographies where there is third-party support to offset and defray some of the cost of care. And then secondly, we have the privilege of serving 1,100 employer clients and continue to keep our ear to the ground as it relates to the kinds of things that they are wrestling with and would naturally see Bright Horizons helping with. Today, we have partnerships with organizations in areas such as special needs or maternity coaching and return to work. Those are areas that we think are important to our employer clients that we think we today can best do through partnership. But again, we continue to always be evaluating other ways that we can add value to our clients.

Unidentified Analyst

Just one quick follow-up. I mean, in terms of geography, U.K. and Netherlands, are there other geographies that fit the profile of third-party support that you're looking? India had two. I don't know if that was--

Stephen Kramer

Yes. So we have two centers in India. Those are yes, that was done very specifically in response to a two client request for us to be there. But in terms of other markets that potentially have large-scale opportunities based on a third-party subsidy source, you think about markets like Australia, you think about markets like Singapore, think about markets like France or Germany. So those are all markets that would fit the profile. Again, we don't have any immediate plans to be in those markets. On the other hand, they would fit the criteria that we would normally use.

Y. Cho

Any final questions? Okay, great. Thank you.

David Lissy

Thank you.

Stephen Kramer

Thank you very much.

Elizabeth Boland

Thanks.

