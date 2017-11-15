ParkerVision's (PRKR) CEO Jeffrey Parker on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Laurie Little – Investor Relations

Cindy Poehlman – Chief Financial Officer

Jeffrey Parker – Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Nick Sergio – Raymond James

Laurie Little

Thank you, Brian. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today.

Included in these risks are the company’s ability to maintain technological advantages in the marketplace, the ability to secure new customers for our products and technologies, maintaining our patent protection and the outcome of litigation, among others. Given these uncertainties, as well as other factors related to our business, we caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained on this conference call. Additional information concerning these risks and other risks can be found in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

On today’s call, we will hear from Cindy Poehlman, Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a review of the company’s financial results for the third quarter 2017. Following Cindy’s remarks, Jeffrey Parker, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the company’s business.

Thank you, again. And with that, I would like to turn the call over to Cindy. Please go ahead.

Cindy Poehlman

Thank you, Laurie and good afternoon to those of you joining us for ParkerVision’s third quarter 2017 conference call. We reported this afternoon a net loss of $4.4 million or $0.24 per share for the third quarter of 2017, which compares to a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.18 per share for the third quarter of 2016.

The increase in net loss from the same quarter last year is due to the inclusion in third quarter of 2016 of approximately $3 million in gross profits net of related tax expenses, primarily from a licensing and settlement agreement we entered into in the third quarter of 2016. And that was partially offset by $700,000 increase in the fair value of our contingent payment obligation to our litigation funding party during that same period.

For the first nine months of 2017, we reported a net loss of $12.9 million or $0.76 per share, which represents a $2.9 million or 18% decrease from the net loss of $16.8 million or $1.33 per share for the first nine months of 2016.

The decrease in net loss year-over-year is a result of a decrease in litigation fees and expenses of approximately $5.5 million, offset by increases in product development and sales and marketing expenses, primarily related to the Milo product line.

Revenue from our Wi-Fi product line started in mid-October of this year, and will be reflected beginning in our fourth quarter 2017 results. We are currently selling products through our own website, milowifi.com as well as through Amazon. We’re exploring additional online retail sales channels as well as direct business-to-business sales with Internet service providers. Although we are not prepared to provide a forecast of revenue or margin for the upcoming quarter, we have developed an internal forecast in concert with our external digital-marketing firm. This forecast is largely based on the firm’s experience with other online consumer products that they have represented, along with additional factors such as advertising spend, trends and product reviews and other industry benchmarks.

We monitor daily, weekly and monthly trend data to measure how we’re tracking against that internal forecast. In the four short weeks since we have gone live with our online store, I am pleased to report that we are tracking exactly in line with our forecast. And I do believe it’s reasonable to expect at a minimum revenues in the hundreds of thousands of dollars in Q4 of 2017, and ramping towards millions of dollars in subsequent quarters.

I expect that our gross margin, as a percent of revenue, will likewise show steady improvement as unit sales and revenues continue to grow. We have already moved through some of our initial component inventory that was purchased in smaller quantities, and have moved into the next layer of inventory that was purchased in higher volumes with lower per-unit pricing. We have a clear path to increase our gross margins based on volume and identified efficiencies. We have recently brought onboard a VP with significant experience in global sourcing, and I believe his experience, particularly in the Asian market, will also contribute to continuous improvements in margin, particularly as we move into next year.

So without giving you a specific forecast, I can say that while I don’t expect our gross margin out of the gate to reach, say, 50%, I do believe we have a very clear path to achieving those types of margins in the near term. We used approximately $3.2 million in cash for operations in the third quarter of 2017 and approximately $11 million year-to-date 2017. This use of cash includes the investment of approximately $1 million in component inventory. We ended the quarter with approximately $0.5 million in cash, restricted cash and short-term securities.

As of September 30, 2017, we had approximately $3.2 million available under our ATM with FBR Capital that we announced in August. This ATM allows us to sell common stock at market using shares registered under a shelf registration statement. We intend to utilize this ATM to fund our short-term liquidity needs, while we continue to explore longer-term, less-dilutive sources of capital.

A few weeks ago, we announced the sale of $0.5 million of our stock to Aspire Capital at a premium to market of $1.60 per share. In connection with that transaction, we entered into a firm-commitment ATM with Aspire for the sale of up to 20 million of our common stock over the 30-month term of the agreement. And we issued them 287,000 shares as a commitment fee for the transaction. I’d like to spend just a few minutes clarifying the nature of this agreement with Aspire.

First of all, with the exception of the upfront sale of roughly 300,000 share of common stock that I just mentioned, the company has no further obligation to sell stock to Aspire, and furthermore, any additional shares sold under this agreement are subject to the effectiveness of a registration statement that we filed October 31. The registration statement is not yet effective at this time.

Secondly, once the registration statement does become effective, we have limited the amount of future shares that may be sold to Aspire under the registration statement to 3.6 million shares in the aggregate. And again, any sales are at our sole discretion. If we do make the determination to sell shares under this agreement, once the registration statement is effective, there are limits under the agreement as to the amount of shares we can sell on any given day as well as specifications as to how the sales price is calculated, which is based on market prices at that time. The transaction with Aspire is just one of a number of longer-term initiatives that we’ve been working on to ensure the company is properly funded for future growth.

In addition, I believe as our product sales continue to grow, we will have opportunities for more traditional forms of working capital financing, such as inventory financing. We expect to provide more detail on our longer- term capital plans at our next earnings call.

But for now, I’d like to turn the call over to Jeff Parker, who will provide a business update, and I’ll be available following his update for any questions you may have. Jeff, go ahead.

Jeffrey Parker

Thank you, Cindy, and good afternoon. Thanks for those of you have – who are attending our conference call today. So I’d like to start with an update with regard to our ongoing patent litigation, and then spend some time updating you on our recently launched Milo Wi-Fi products. So we have our hearing in the German Apple patent case, which is scheduled just two days from now. I’m actually hosting this call from Munich, as I’m working with our German counsel here to put the finishing touches on our preparation for this hearing.

As a reminder, this infringement case is against Apple for their use of an Intel chip that we allege infringes one of our receiver patents. This particular case is distinct from all of our other patent infringement actions to date because it’s the first case against an Intel chip. Apple uses Intel chips in their iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices. Our team believes the infringement read on this particular patent, which I’ll refer to as the 853 Patent, is very clear and is supported by independent third-party, reverse-engineering reports, and our counsel’s analysis of how this practices the claims of the 853 Patent.

Equally important, we believe the validity arguments that Apple and Intel have made with regard to the 853 Patents are not convincing. The reason that this is so important is because we have an opportunity we believe to convince the Munich Court to place an injunction on Apple products in the near term. I’ll provide you some highlights of our view of the infringement and the validity aspects of this case now.

Starting with infringement. We’ve submitted evidence showing how the accused RF receiver in the Apple phones uses 25% duty cycle RF energy sampling down converters. Furthermore, we’ve submitted specific simulations of how an RF energy sampling down converter practices the patent claim we asserted, and Apple has not shown any simulation which is in disagreement with our own simulations, nor have Apple disputed that their receivers are operating using 25% duty cycles.

There are some additional features of the claims, which we believe further bolster our infringement proof based on Apple’s own comments in their filings. In short, Apple’s defense is basically that they don’t practice sample and hold down converting, also known as voltage sampling. And that our patent claim covers voltage sampling. They also provide two pieces of prior art as examples of sample and hold voltage samplers. Our position we believe is obvious, because the patent specification specifically calls out that the claim we have asserted is for energy sampling and not for voltage sampling, and provides very clear lines where voltage sampling stops and energy sampling begins.

Furthermore, the prior art that’s been cited is far from the mark of energy sampling as well. In fact, one piece of prior art cited by the defendants was cited by ParkerVision at the time we filed the patent application. And the European Patent Office has already rejected that reference as anticipating our invention.

Last but not least, one of the claim elements that we’ve asserted states that energy sampling prevents accurate reproduction of the voltage that is sampled on the radio signal, which is completely antithetical to the teachings of the prior art, which says the most important aspect is to accurately keep the sample voltage preserved. So we feel very strongly that we’ve shown Apple’s products infringe our patent claims and that the prior art is far from the teachings of our patents. We’re looking forward to presenting the Munich court this Thursday, and hope that there would be a favorable ruling from the court in a very short time after the hearing.

The next area of business I’d like to provide is an update on our Milo Wi-Fi product. In our last call, we indicated that we were expecting to start shipping product in September. However, we made the decision to delay shipments by about one month in order to further refine our mobile app, which is important to the user experience. So product shipments officially began on October 13, about four weeks ago.

A key area of focus for our team is on ensuring that every Milo customer has the best possible experience with their Milo system. Consumer reviews are a significant factor in the marketing plan for an online product. We’ve been very pleased thus far with the reviews. And we also believe that the volume of reviews available is important. So we’re working hard to get our first 100 reviews and then on to our first 1,000 reviews in order to have the greatest possible influence on rapidly growing our revenue and awareness for the Milo product.

In addition to reviews by consumers who have purchased products, we also have a number of technical bloggers who have now reviewed the product and have begun posting videos online. We will provide some of the links to those reviews via our social media platform, so you can see what others are saying about Milo. We also announced last week the engagement of ASTRSK, who is a PR firm with the focus in online consumer products. The most immediate task for ASTRSK is to secure product reviews through various medium and to further fuel product momentum. Again, we will add links to product coverage via our social media channels as those occur. We’re very pleased with the early feedback on Milo.

Our Florida-based customer service specialists have recently expanded their hours of operation for online chat and phone support. They also have an active and ongoing program to update FAQs and other knowledge-based articles to better assist consumers who prefer self-help. Our customer service specialists work closely with our development and production teams to identify in real time areas for improvement and/or future product and future ideas. We’ll be putting out our first update to Milo and the Milo app in just the next few days.

All of these are pushed out through the Milo cloud or online at the app store, and they represent refinements we’ve been able to make quickly in response to feedback we received over the past four weeks. Our production department has begun to build up finished-product inventory in anticipation of increased sales during the holiday season. We’re exploring additional online sales channels that could provide a significant boost to our online presence.

In addition, we recently added a dedicated Internet service provider sales manager to our team, who’s responsibility is to call on the many Internet service providers who we believe are looking for cost-effective products to offer their customers enhanced consumer Wi-Fi experience and to increase their monthly revenue per user, and perhaps to slow down the churn where they lose customers. And with the Milo cloud, we will be able to offer a tool that will help them ensure their customers Wi-Fi experience is a good one from setup and throughout the entire life of the product.

The feedback that we have heard thus far is confirming our own belief that Milo fits into a significant market opportunity, where tens of millions of Wi-Fi home users are unhappy with their current Wi-Fi coverage, but they don’t want to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to fix the Wi-Fi. We continue to believe that Milo has the potential to generate significant revenue over the next several quarters and well beyond. I think Cindy covered in her comments pretty thoroughly our plans for both short-term and long-term capital. I am really looking forward to bringing you some positive news from the German courts shortly, and so I think what I’d like to do now is open the call up for your questions, please.

Nick Sergio

Hey guys how are you.

Jeffrey Parker

Hi Nick.

Nick Sergio

Two questions for you. One, estimated time frame from the Munich courts on the decision? And number two, I haven’t heard anything about any of the domestic cases, so could you give us kind of a detailed rundown on the next six months would you expect on the U.S. cases over the next six months, please?

Jeffrey Parker

Sure. So from the German case, they react pretty quickly after the hearing, the trial. I don’t think I can give you the granularity to the day, but I would expect certainly well before the end of this year, which is not that far away. We’ll get their ruling. Sometimes they rule very fast, but I would say to be on the safe side, let’s assume sometime before the end of the year. In terms of the next milestones in the United States case, we have in January what’s called the Markman hearing in our case against Qualcomm and Apple in the District Court in Jacksonville, Florida.

And so to refresh memories on what a Markman hearing is, when you file a patent case in the United States before it goes to a jury trial, any disputes on what the terms used in the patent claims mean are ruled on by the judge before the jury is convened. Markman hearings in the United States are considered to be pretty significant bellwethers for how the case will go. Typically, if the patent-holder wins the Markman, the probability that they win the case is significantly high. And if they lose the Markman, then the opposite is generally the case. In our situation, there are only a couple of terms that are in dispute between Qualcomm and the ParkerVision.

And I am pretty bullish on those terms because there’s already been dialogue on the record. And initially Qualcomm agreed with the definition that we gave, probably the most key term. And then when they figured out, I think, that this was favorable to us, they decided to refile and disagree. But I think that the judge should get the term pretty easily. And I think we will have a very high likelihood of winning that Markman. So that’s really the next milestone. And then after that, you’ll get a Markman ruling, which could be anywhere from two or three months I would expect, and then he will set a trial date, which we would hope wouldn’t be later than summer or so of next year. So those are kind of the next key milestones.

Nick Sergio

Who is financing the Markman currently?

Jeffrey Parker

That’s currently covered under an agreement we have with Mintz Levin under a agreement where Juridica, who provided the funding for our cases. We also had Mintz Levin cap their fees and cap their expenses. And so we’ve already reached those caps from prior work we’ve been doing for them. So that’s currently covered under the current fee agreement.

Nick Sergio

All right. Thank you.

Jeffrey Parker

Thank you.

Jeffrey Parker

Well, folks, look, we appreciate taking your time to listen to our call. Wish us good luck in our patent enforcement case in Germany. As I say, I hope to bring you and look forward to bringing you good news from this case in the near future. Have a good evening. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

