The Real Reason Nvidia Is Hitting New Highs

Of all the new business lines it pursues, the cloud is the scale of Nvidia right now.

The company led the call with data center growth, and that sent the stock higher.

Preface

While Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) released blowout earnings late last week, even those huge numbers left the stock tap dancing with a lower price in after-hours trade. That was until one critical piece of information was discussed in greater detail during the conference call - and it is this information that is sending an already high-valuation name still higher.

It's this trending business that makes the bullish narrative stand up for Nvidia, even in the face of a quickly escalating valuation.

Back Story

There’s so much to say about Nvidia, it just gets unreasonable to fit into one dossier. So here's a quick recap.

Machine learning is the process of turning data into a computer program’s decisions. What makes it exceptional is that once the basic algorithm is written, the system learns on its own.

The market’s top technology companies are collecting petabytes of customer data, satellite images, website content, weather sensor data, and much more. What’s left to turn all this information into cars that drive themselves, drones that carry out autonomous missions, or online shopping platforms that know what you’ll buy before you do? Massive, massive processing power. Enter Nvidia.

What has come from the proclamation that Nvidia is the future crown jewel of technology is a company that has its hands in almost every major technological trend in the world, and all of it is based on its GPU technology and its applications in super-speed machine learning. We are talking about gaming, data centers, artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, self-delivering trucks, self-flying drones, self-moving robots, biotech, self-sorting warehouses, artificial super-intelligence, and a lot more.

The growth potential in the self-driving cars realm is tremendous, but is still a few years away:

The marvel behind Nvidia stands squarely on the footing of its strategy of becoming the driving force underlying these segments and to power those segments in every major company. This edge allows the firm to benefit from segment growth rather than to make a bet on any specific provider. With new product development and continued innovation, Nvidia is a true technology disruptor.

Progress

The progress in these areas is more easily captured in some financial charts, before we get to earnings, and the one tidbit that blew the doors of the hinges, again.

Here is a chart of revenue (TTM). The chart includes the latest revenue data.

Here is a net income (TTM) (after-tax profit) chart that has not yet been updated, but the trend is easy enough to see.

Now let’s turn to earnings and the one thing Wall Street was not expecting.

Earnings Results

Revenue: $2.64 billion, versus $2.36 billion estimates from Thomson Reuters First Call.

EPS: $1.33, versus $0.94 estimates from Thomson Reuters First Call.

Revenue came in 32% higher than the year-ago quarter, and earnings rose 41% year over year, according to the company's release. Nvidia raised its dividend 7% to $0.15 per share and intends to return $1.25 billion to shareholders during the next fiscal year.

But even after these numbers, the stock did tick down in after-hours trade, which was reasonable given how far the stock has risen.

The Surprise

After Nvidia’s last earnings beat about 3 months ago, the stock went on a tear, but for the first time in a while, some analysts did start to back away from their astronomical price targets. The reason is simple - while everything seemed better than perfect from afar, when we dug into the number, it appeared that data center revenue was lagging growth targets.

Of all the businesses that Nvidia is in that are the future of technology, the data center (aka cloud) is present - it is today, not 5 years from now. It is the only business outside of gaming that can have a real impact on revenue and earnings in the immediate term as well as the next decade.

In fact, on August 11th, 2017, MarketWatch published a story saying Nvidia stock could pause as server growth slows down.

Here is a quick snippet from that article:

While [the graphics chips designed for data centers] segment soared 175% from the same quarter a year ago, it grew only 2% on a sequential basis to $416 million.

But in the latest earnings report, Wall Street was, in fact, surprised, and the data center business is large enough right now to see substantial impact on revenue. Here is what CNBC reported:

The company reported $501 million in datacenter revenue, which includes sales of GPUs to cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, beating analyst estimates of $461 million and marking a 20 percent increase from last quarter.

And for a chart, we turned to some cool graphics from TechCrunch, with our emphasis added:

Taking a step back, while autonomous anything - cars, trucks, drones, robots - and many other trends are still small, here is what we can expect for the pubic cloud computing platform world:

The worldwide public cloud market is forecast to rise from $154 billion this year (2017) to nearly half a trillion dollars by 2026. That market has three dominant providers:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) purchase from Nvidia at scale, and this business line is a winner right now. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) also rely on Nvidia chips for their clouds.

In fact, on September 27, 2017, right here on Seeking Alpha we penned "Nvidia Signs Massive Deal with China’s Kingpins," relating to the cloud specifically.

So what changed? It turns out that Nvidia’s newest chip, "Volta," has done what it claimed it will do. This is from Nvidia:

Nvidia Volta™ is the new driving force behind artificial intelligence. Volta will fuel breakthroughs in every industry. Humanity’s moonshots like eradicating cancer, intelligent customer experiences, and self-driving vehicles are within reach of this next era of AI.

And here's a comment from Goldman Sachs right after the earnings call:

The ramp of Volta seems to be tracking well, and more importantly, has significant runway ahead, in our view, as a broader set of customers adopt the new architecture in the coming quarters.

Earnings Call

We can now turn to the snippets that we would like to highlight from the last earnings call:

Q3 revenue reached $2.64 billion, up 32% from a year earlier, up 18% sequentially and well above the outlook of $2.35 billion.

Data center revenue of $501 million more than doubled from a year ago, along with strong adoption of the company's Volta platform.

GPU revenue grew 31% from last year to $2.22 billion. Tegra processor revenue rose 74% to $419 million.

Gaming revenue was $1.56 billion, up 25% year on year and 32% sequentially.

Gaming saw robust demand across all regions and form factors.

The data center business had an outstanding quarter.

Shipments of the Tesla V100 GPU began in Q2 and ramped significantly in Q3, driven primarily by demand from cloud service providers and high-performance computing.

As have noted before, Volta delivers 10x the deep learning performance of the company's Pascal architecture, which has been introduced just a year earlier.

In China, Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent announced that they are incorporating V100 in their datacenters and cloud server, service infrastructures.

In the U.S., Amazon Web Services announced that V100 inferences are now available in four of its regions.

Oracle Cloud has just added Tesla P100 GPUs to its infrastructure offerings and plans to expand to the V100 GPUs.

Our new offerings for the AI inference market are also gaining momentum.

More than 1,200 companies are already using our inference platform, including Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, Hi Vision, and Tencent.

Nvidia GPU Cloud container registry, or NGC, is now available through Amazon’s cloud and will be supported soon by other cloud platforms.

[Over the past 5 years], the number of Nvidia GPU developers has grown 15x to 645,000, and the number of CUDA downloads this year is up 5x to 1.8 million.

Among key developments this quarter, the company announced DRIVE PX Pegasus, the world’s first AI computer for enabling Level 5 driverless vehicles.

For yet more, see our October 16, 2017 article here on Seeking Alpha, "Nvidia Moves the Market With New Self-driving Tech, Drone Partnerships."

Conclusion

We reiterate our Spotlight Top Pick status on Nvidia, and while its valuation is stretched right now, when we look out 3-10 years we see it continuing to dominate several different major technology shifts, while at the same time growing the gaming and cloud businesses at scale in the present.

Thanks for reading, friends. The author is long NVDA shares.

Please read the legal disclaimers below, and as always, remember, we are not making a recommendation or soliciting a sale or purchase of any security ever. We are not licensed to do so, and we wouldn’t do it even if we were. We’re sharing my opinions to provide you the power to be knowledgeable to make your own decisions.

Legal

The information contained on this site is provided for general informational purposes, as a convenience to the readers. The materials are not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation. Consult the appropriate professional advisor for more complete and current information. Capital Market Laboratories (“The Company”) does not engage in rendering any legal or professional services by placing these general informational materials on this website.

The Company specifically disclaims any liability, whether based in contract, tort, strict liability or otherwise, for any direct, indirect, incidental, consequential, or special damages arising out of or in any way connected with access to or use of the site, even if we have been advised of the possibility of such damages, including liability in connection with mistakes or omissions in, or delays in transmission of, information to or from the user, interruptions in telecommunications connections to the site or viruses.

The Company makes no representations or warranties about the accuracy or completeness of the information contained on this website. Any links provided to other server sites are offered as a matter of convenience and in no way are meant to imply that The Company endorses, sponsors, promotes or is affiliated with the owners of or participants in those sites, or endorse any information contained on those sites, unless expressly stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.