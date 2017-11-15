AtriCure's (ATRC) Presents at Stifel Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Stifel Healthcare Conference Call

November 14, 2017 4:15 PM ET

Executives

Michael Carrel - President and Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Wade - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Frederick Wise - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Frederick Wise

So I think we are ready to go. Thank you so much. Good afternoon, everybody. I would like to welcome AtriCure, Mike Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer and the distinguished Andy Wade, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As you all know and I don't want to say again, Atricure truly is a unique company focused on atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that impacts millions worldwide and obviously can greatly increase the risk of stroke.

The company has an impressively comprehensive and still expanding portfolio of open-heart operation technology with the only on-label indication on the market today. I just can't say that not from a unique portfolio, a unique indication, enabling for train and communicate with physicians, as well they have a robust pipeline of minimally invasive products to help support and drive long-term growth. The company is on the crust of EBITDA profitability and positive cash flow, that’s what the CFO keeps telling me and we are holding into it. Mike, thank you so much for being here with us today.

Michael Carrel

Great. So I'm not sure I need much more than that. I think he has told the whole story a little bit. I am Mike Carrel, President and CEO of AtriCure. As Rick described, we are focused exclusively on treating atrial fibrillation. It is an [absent] to built in the diseases because of habit. You have got about six times more likely chance of having a stroke, if you have Afib that affects about 10% of the population over the age of 65.

I can guarantee your next dinner party with your parents or with friends of yours, if you go around many of them are either on drugs or they have been ablated in someway shape or form. I mean, I go to parties all the time with my parents and I can tell you that it seems more like it's about one and two that are afflicted by this disease in one way shape or form.

So it affects a lot of people and as we grow older that population is about 1.2 million or so, new incidences are coming into the pipeline of people that are being affected by Afib. And there are over 33 million people around the globe that are affected by this as well and we sell all over the world. This chart really is all about kind of show you why it's a serious problem because Afib, yes it affects the individual, but it's also incredibly costly to the system because people keep going back to the hospital.

They go back and they get what they call cardioversion can be put back in the rhythm, but it’s an incredibly temporary thing that costs the healthcare system a tremendous amount of money over $26 billion a year in the United States are spent on Afib and trying to treat this debilitating disease. If you treated though you can cut those costs down dramatically and our products obviously are affecting that.

So what and why should you be interested in AtriCure? What's unique about us? What's unique about it? Not only are we going after that Afib market. So it's a large market. We're really focused on of those 33 million patients about 17 million of them have chronic Afib. We're not as focused on the earlier stage Afib. I would like to say Afib is very similar to cancer in the sense it's a progressive disease.

You are treating that disease. You're trying to help that person operate those progressed over time. So the earlier stage is kind of like a stage zero or stage one when you're in cancer. As you progress that diseases, it gets much more difficult to treat. So what you do at stage zero in cancer is different than what you're going to go do at stage three or four.

Same thing with Afib at stage zero or stage one, you have drugs or less invasive technologies like catheters that you might use. They call them paroxysmal Afib that's an occasional paroxysmal Afib. But two thirds of those patients have this chronic Afib whether in Afib all the time they can't get out of it and a simple catheter by itself cannot work and that’s really where AtriCure comes in. We will focus on that particular market. And there really is no current standard that addresses it. Most of the people come in consequence that they got Afib. They are trying to get through the drugs first.

When the drugs don't work, they go in for a catheter ablation. If their heart hasn’t expanded, a catheter ablation works great. And you've got big companies that are focused on that space. Companies you might know, Johnson and Johnson, St. Jude and Abbott, Medtronic big, big companies, multibillion dollar market and they've been able to solve the early stage components. But when it gets chronic, it becomes much more difficult to treat and their products don't necessarily work very effectively there.

Our focus is really on that particular patient population. So we are focused on a minimally invasive approach towards that and that's why we talk about this minimally invasive opportunity that exists which is how do you combine those catheters that work very well for a point-based ablations with our technology that does more broad-based ablation on the heart.

We've got two various different approaches that we are in clinical trial on. So Rick mentioned, we're the only player in the space that has a label for this chronic Afib on the open side where you're doing concomitant with another cardiac surgery.

We also have one of three trials that are going on right now that are – we've got two or three trails are converging approach and are DEEP approach that are minimally invasive approaches that we have a 510(k) on today and we're going for a PMA label and we anticipate readouts on that for the convergent in 2020, our full enrollment next year as one-year follow-up and year after that and then for DEEP it's a couple years later, so these trials take a long time, but once you're there you build a fence where we've been the only player in the space for the last five years or six years on the open cases.

We also have a business that within Afib, the reason you have strokes is because when the blood is pumping, if it's pumping normally, if you remember from your biology classes, lub-dub, lub-dub, we can listen to it and it’s kind of going nice and smoothly right kind of like your hose in your backyard. The water's coming out of the moment you can't get the water start spraying out everywhere. Same things happening when you've got a failure heart begins to quiver, the blood doesn't come for your body effectively.

What happens with that when blood doesn’t move called stasis that pools, that pooling causes clots. Those clots obviously cause strokes. That's why you've got a six times more likely chance, but the blood pools in something a pouch on your heart called left atrial appendage, something side of your heart.

That's why people want to get rid of it. They believe that if they can get rid of that that it may reduce the incidence of stroke and so we've got a clip technology that goes over the outside of that appendage, clips it down to the bottom, so there's no place for that blood to pool. So you just get a smooth interior surface of the heart and you don't have a pouch that basically can actually how's that pooling a blood.

We've got a technology called AtriClip that's in that space. It is an excellent technology with implanted in over 115,000 patients worldwide that part of our business is growing very nicely as well. We also built our business around training in education. So we are one of the top players in the world, in the medical device about investing in training and the education. We've got a world class team. We train over 100s and 100s of physicians annually. We've got partnerships with all the major medical societies who sponsor and also certify the training that we basically do.

And then finally when the other exciting piece to our growth is that we're finally at that point for a growth company to get ourselves to EBITDA profitability. I know Rick talked about earlier. But next year we will be EBITDA profitable and we've got that commitment.

I talked about the affliction in terms of the different patients. There are two types of patients that have Afib that we address. The first patient populations are people that are undergoing some other procedure. They're undergoing a mitral valve repair replacement, aortic valve or coronary bypass.

And then on top of that, they also have Afib. That is our core markets today that business grows. It's been growing for the last five years in double-digits. It's had a cumulative growth rate of north of 10% for the last five years. We're giving guidance longer-term kind of in the mid single-digits in this area. We are the only on label product there, but it's still a very big in under penetrated market. So only 25% of the patients that go into the [OR] every year, they have Afib are getting treated properly. So obviously there's a big population and we're going after there.

The second one in the minimally invasive portion, it’s the bigger market. This is the billion dollar market. The larger market for us is this minimally invasive area that I talked about for us chronic Afib patients, we’ve got two clinical trials going on in this phase today and there are hundreds of thousands of patients that need to get treated in this area that's the area that we're going after.

So this is just kind of a product portfolio that kind of share with some of the products looks like. The market opportunity United States, I talked about open ablation, it's about a $250 million market opportunity in United States. The closure of the appendage I was talking about another $300 million on top of that, and then you've got about $480 million market opportunity on MIS ablation and that's being very conservative, when we look at those overall markets. And we're going after the bigger space in that area.

So when we align with this opportunity, how do we look from a commercial standpoint? So that's the next question is, what we’re doing from? How well we built this company out. You can see that we've got about 115 or 120 people in our sales force overall. We build it up with area directors we call them rhythm teams. So we've got eleven rhythm teams that are around the country. Those rhythm teams act in the pod, so they can get very close to the customer base. That's very important for us to have those DEEP relationships at both the EP and the surgical place.

They kind of run as leaders out there like squad leaders, unlease that group, people that are Regional Sales Managers that manage each one of those individual clients or individual hospitals and then we've got support specialist that are specialists clinically in that area.

And then finally, you can see that we've actually built up in that minimally invasive area quite substantially over the last couple years were over 14,000 people today, these are people focused on the EP and basically that building those relationships with the electrophysiology, so that they can begin to work closely with our surgeons.

On top of that, we do sell internationally and we sell our largest markets outside the United States are Japan, China, and Germany. We are direct in Germany, UK, France and the Netherlands and we use distributors in all of the other markets. They're very large markets. We're still pretty focused in Japan, as I mentioned before is our second largest market in the world, so another big opportunity there.

Our products are approved CE Marked and the market in Europe. In Japan, we just got half of our products actually reapproved there. So we got our cryo and our clip approved into that market, and in China we've got our RF approved today and we’re going after a clip and a cryo label there also.

You can see our financial performance over the last several years at a nice cumulative average growth at our gross margins are in that low 70s range, most recent quarter did 73.4% gross margins. We've got a target that over the next couple years will be at 75% gross margin for the gross margin piece. This year we will lose about $4 million to $6 million on EBITDA basis, and as Rick mentioned earlier, we’re on the customer profitability for next year.

So kind of some highlights just to summarize kind of why we’re exciting, why we’re an exciting story. We are a market that has a very solid base on this open base of our business. It's growing in the mid to upper single-digits. We've then got a minimally invasive business that is growing at substantially greater rate plus the script technology that’s growing at a much greater rate than that.

We've got a rich product portfolio behind all of those. We've got new products coming out. We've brought out two new products every year for the last several years. We anticipate two more new products next year and two more new products in 2019 and 2020. So we've got a robust pipeline of more minimally invasive products coming down the pipeline.

So with that, I know Rick [you may] kind of talk briefly and then open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Frederick Wise

Okay. Mike, not – I’m deliberately choosing to start first by looking back a little bit because I want – trying to set the stage for going forward. Third quarter, I'm sure was not your favorite quarter in recent quarters whether it was an issue. But we feel more comfortable about taking out little – more cautious stance to the longer-term growth outlook because of that.

Is that – talk about just briefly what happened in the quarter? Do you feel like you're sort of past the hurricane issues in the fourth quarter and how would you have us think about the company’s longer term growth outlook? Lot of moving pieces here. Starting big first before we add it all up to get there.

Michael Carrel

Yes. So starting really we grew 10% in the third quarter. So well not where we thought or wanted to grow, we had given guidance kind of in the more kind of 13% to 15% range. We still have a very strong growth quarter in the midst of a lot of headwinds against not only us, but other medical device companies in terms of the hurricane hit is pretty hard.

We've got a big base of our businesses in Florida that definitely got hit. We also have some business in Houston. Both of those were actually pretty much out of operation for the month of September, so we did get hit pretty hard there. We did have some other softness in a couple of other areas, around the country and we got hit unfortunately by the fire in the month of October because our largest customer happens to be in that base. But these are more transition issues.

Fundamentally, if you look at our business, we have a really strong foundational piece in this open part where we're the only people on label. It's a strong nice growth rate that we have. It helps us build relationships at the clinical level like nothing else. It has built up our education platform going forward and provides a really nice foundation for growth, when you layering on top of that, the growth engines that we've got with both our clip technology and the minimally invasive approaches, you can break it down into two different things.

On the clip side, we've got a lot of new products coming down the pipeline. We just rolled out a new product this year, called PRO V that’s even a less invasive technology that will allow us to continue at a hefty growth rate as we look at not only 2018 really in the 2019 and 2020 because we're looking at technologies that will be able to go even less invasive there. And then on the minimally invasive side for fibrillation, we've got those two clinical trials that really provide a leg for growth as we kind of get into the 2019, 2020 and 2021 timeframe as those trials begin to read out.

Frederick Wise

Talking about just again now first time big picture, the under-penetrated market, one of my favorite anecdotes I like to relate, I won't name institutions names, but one-time you kind of comes New York for day visits and as you were leaving, I said you conversationally where you going?

You said, I'm heading to another major East Coast city and having dinner with the Chairman of the Cardiology Department. And I said, I assume that they were your best customers. You said, no, not the 33% that is indicated in the population, but maybe 9% of your procedures if I remember the number are using – are treating patients at the same time for Afib and doing other procedures. To me that was a great indication.

What's it going to take to get to drive ever more forcefully into just major global market leading institutions, and do the new society, updated society guidelines is that – how big a key is that. [Technical Difficulty] Any guidelines major societies who have not gone the way, I think it’s [part in] society and SES, right. Are there any yet to come and…

Michael Carrel

What you've got right now is the other big ones in cardiology or AHA which is going on right now and ACC, both of them have kind of blessed the HRS guidelines, but they haven't given – they haven't incorporated them into their own guidelines. So that basically set upfront. We agree with these, but I think it's going to take a couple years to actually get them embedded in their own guidelines.

Frederick Wise

Gotcha. And when we – again coming back to the third quarter challenges and clearly weather is a temporary phenomenon. Are you – is Houston back up and running? I don't mean the city, but your guys and your centers in Santa Rosa that fires are all right, the structure was immense, but is that back up and running? How do we think about some of these short-term headwinds?

Michael Carrel

Yes, I’d say that Florida and Houston are – we’re starting to see activity come back to more normalized, anticipate that will come probably be normal by the end of the month per se into the – closing out the year. So it's a little softer in Q4, not as bad as it was in September when things were completely shut down.

In California, we actually got hit. I'd say that October was dead. I mean they got hit really hard. You start to see a little bit of activity come back and you'll see some activity in December, but again that will probably be picking up more big down the beginning of next year. So that's why if you looked our guidance, very wide range of guidance and we did that on purpose because we really want to make sure that people understood that we're still seeing some of the talent effects of those.

Andrew Wade

But obviously this has nothing to do with the market competition, the need the opportunity – share near-term logistics. Matt, you had a question?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Michael Carrel

I’ll try to answer the pipeline …

Andrew Wade

And maybe just briefly recap just a question for the webcast.

Michael Carrel

Okay, so briefly recap, kind of what’s our product portfolio look like in cadence over the next couple years? And then also what is the ideal profile financially for our business longer-term, so on the first one, the product portfolio side, if you think about on the AtriClip portion of our business.

We just rolled out a PRO V platform that we anticipate is a much lower profile and is also a platform for several iterations coming out in the next two years. So that won't itself grow revenue much. But it will get us more clinical evidence relative to this new form of a clip, which is – it's less invasive because instead of become over the clip you can kind of come to the side and you can maneuver in and out of the tight spaces much more easily.

Next year we're going to come out with another V Clip that is for the open chest procedures that allow you to basically go much more profile. So people are getting more comfortable especially in CABG patients, whether they are kind of manipulating around the grass and I want to have a much more profile that's going to help quite a bit.

And then really I think probably one of the most exciting pieces is how do we get that clip to go through the subxyphoid space and use the clip that we have to answer and actually attack the appendage in that in combination with our convergent procedure. Right now there's no attachment there, and that is all growth. Right now there's no attachment there. We anticipate that product is really kind of late 2018 probably early 2019 timeframe and that will begin to get traction the end of 2019.

So you can see again a building of that on the cryo side of our business, we have a product coming out that's going to be very focused on cryoanalgesia that will come out later on next year, and so we're pretty excited about that market because everybody understands the opioid issues that are going on in our country, especially people to get addicted after they go through surgery and they're on these pain medications.

Our product is indicated, our cryo project for reduction and pain management. We originally got the indication because we wanted to increase the number of procedures relative to our own treating Afib. However, what we learned was if you were using in other ways and so what we're doing now is we're kind of testing the market a little bit with some new technology in that area and we're pretty excited about that coming out sometime really in a later part of next year.

And then we've got a trial that supports that called the FROST trial that we anticipate some data coming down the pipeline on that front. So those are some of the near-term ones, longer-term we've got a really rich pipeline that I can go into detail, but I won't believe you guys with that right now. Andrew, you want to any?

Andrew Wade

Yes, so the question was around profitability and the potential. So we're still very committed to be EBITDA positive in 2018, and we have been for a couple years even with a little bit lighter revenue than we said outlet. That's the key focus. For us outside of our EBITDA, our CapEx is generally $6 million to $8 million a year most of which – or half of which is bone replacement for disposals, a little bit working capital, so obviously cash flow incomes relatively quickly beyond that.

As far as the longer term, I mean with our growth profile, gross margins heading towards 75%, the ability to leverage the organization. We've got good possibility as far as continuing to drive strong EBITDA margins. We will also have to look at – we've been very clear. We're not sacrificing growth for profitability right now. We're still a growth company and so we'll have to continue to make decisions around investments to continue for that growth.

Frederick Wise

Can you talk a little bit about the impact of these new products on price? I mean for example, AtriClip growing rapidly as you said. So it continues to – you do have a full pipeline there, but my impression in – my memory says probably is higher ASP than for lesser product. And again the same kind of dynamic with the next generation product. Talk about the impact of new products on price and growth?

Michael Carrel

We've got a great engineering team and we spend a lot of money on research. And so when we come up with some – there's a lot of value to be added to it. So it's a much lower profile device. It's much easier to move around in tight spaces with the new PRO V. And so we invest millions of dollars in that research and development, we’re looking for where we are going to add value to that physician at the end of the day and so that's kind of why we demand a higher price point for some of those products.

And it’s working with PRO II that's what happened. We were able to kind of generate kind of a higher price point for that particular product because they have a lot of value. It allows you to be much less invasive and we anticipate the same thing with PRO V. I don’t think that answers your question a little bit.

Frederick Wise

Yes.

Michael Carrel

Our thought is that we're not trying to make it for everybody in the market. I mean if you decide you want to use, we keep the other products in the market, so our existing products we keep in the market at the same price and we just bring out more value at a higher price and if you want to continue to use the other product that maybe a little more invasive then you can use that product at just the same price you're paying for them before. So we don't take the product off the market, but we basically kind of talk to the value of the new product.

Frederick Wise

Yes, the sales team I mean after the end contact deal, obviously it took a while to get the sales force integrated and the combined team heading the right direction. Do you feel that’s all behind you now or are you happy with the team you have the right numbers of people as you look ahead to the next couple years, configured in the right way to get where you want to go Mike?

Michael Carrel

So there is a lot in that question. I'm happy with our team. Yes, I’m happy with our team. I think our team is really over the last 12 months of really assimilated come on board. We’ve had a great minimally invasive team. The team that's focused on that EP space and we've just got really amazing talent that's actually joined along with the talent that we have that was world-class on the cardiac surgery sides. So I'm really happy with the team.

I like the basic structure that we've got in place today. So feel very comfortable with that, but we're going to add to it. I mean we're going to add more – probably a bigger – continued big investment on the minimally invasive side just because there's just so much volume and so much training that needs to happen that we're adding both on the clinical side of that and also on the sell side of it.

Frederick Wise

Drew, you have a question.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Andrew Wade

It's a great question. The question was around ATLAS and kind of what is it going to inform and what are our thoughts on that? So ATLAS is a trial for our clip. It's a randomized trial and open patients that do not have Afib, but have a high likely chance of getting Afib in their lifetime. And is there a benefit to putting the clip on while you're staring at in the heart and not having to do another procedure five, 10 years down the road when they probably will have Afib at some point in time.

And so we're trying to evaluate. Can you get them out of the hospital faster? Can you reduce their incidence of taking anticoagulant and so we're evaluating that with a trial that we've done of over 400 patients into the trial today. We're probably going to go up to about 500 and then begin to look at the data and see what it informs us about what type of trial we might want to do. So we're pretty close to kind of getting to that point that we want to look at that data more aggressively and kind of figure out what it informs us.

At this point, I don't have that information. So we're going to kind of wait till we get to that point and it wasn't enough patients when I'm looking at 100 patients, it's statically doesn't make a lot of sense. So we'll look at it 500 and get a feel for kind of what kind of trial we're going to do next, sometime probably like next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Talk a little about – since you’re talking about data, talk about CONVERGE and DEEP and where we are with enrollment, and again timelines what's next is everything we saw some actually faster enrollment in CONVERGE?

Michael Carrel

I’ll start with DEEP. DEEP is a trial that was our legacy products and has been – was put on pause for about 18 months as we worked through some items with the FDA. The FDA gave us the green light to go forward with starting the trial up and running again, so we actually enrolled our first stations in that trial or back in the trial. So we're pretty excited about that and to get that up and running and get that base, excited about our commitment towards that particular disease. 42 patients have been enrolled, 220 need to be enrolled. I'm not giving a timeline quite yet, because we kind of want to feel how long is going to take us to kind of get those sites back up and running.

On the CONVERGE side, we’re much closer to the end in terms of we’re at 95 patients on 153 patients trial. We anticipate for an enrollment by the middle of next year. This year, year-to-date we’ve more than doubled any previous year enrollment. We bought this trial, when we bought the company in concept, so we had to revise it a little bit in 2016 and kind of get it back on.

We’re up to 25 sites, we bought there are 11 sites to enrolling. We’re pretty much almost at full capacity and the number of sites you can have in it and we are currently anticipating enrollment completed by the middle of next year. It will then have one-year of follow-up and then after that one-year follow-up, we’ll obviously go in front of the FDA probably late 2019 or in the 2020 that's on.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Michael Carrel

We have grown in double-digits in the last five years. So obviously it's clearly possible that we continue to grow in the double. We’ve had quarters where it dips down below that, but if you actually look at over the course of any given annual year, we've done in that range. But quite frankly, we’ve had a couple of bad quarters here and there and we want to make sure that we're dealing with that volatility and that we're being or really being prudent about kind of making sure putting out numbers that we feel very comfortable with long-term, and not getting ahead of ourselves.

Unidentified Analyst

And when we think about growth, I know it's hard because of moving pieces and some critical catalysts and what’s the exact timing of new product launches et cetera, but feel free to give 2018 guidance if you want. But how would you frame, let's say growth – what kind of target range are you thinking about your – look at clearly double-digit seems sustainable and I believe that. But are you feeling a little more cautious just because of the inevitable headwinds that you went into or how are you thinking about it Mike?

Michael Carrel

I mean we’re growth story. Growth story, I mean – and we’re making major investments in this business to the long-term, a significant growth story. We got a lot of net new products coming on the pipeline as we look at it for and we've been a double-digit revenue growth story for the last five years. So what percent within that range is really where you kind of get, you can get caught up and we're not, I'm not ready to give guidance a longer term on that front.

I mean I feel comfortable that we're still a growth story and that we've got great product and clinical data coming out over the next two to three years. That's going to drive the growth of this company. And so I feel really comfortable that those things are going to actually have a meaningful impact on revenue long-term both in that kind of medium term timeframe.

Frederick Wise

Andy, provide us where the balance sheet stood at the end of the third quarter, and maybe Mike, just outer part of that question obviously is you've highlighted all these initiatives internally. How willing are you to look outside again and bring new technology or product line that I'm not sure what into the company that full part of your agenda, but remind us into the cash?

Andrew Wade

Cash was at just over $34 million at the end of third quarter. We still feel very comfortable with our cash position in terms of operating ourselves to cash flow positives. So still it’s comfortable there as we've been talking about.

Michael Carrel

From an operating standpoint, we have no need to raise capital and we're in a very strong balance sheet position. If we decide to do an acquisition, we would at that point need to do something. Right now we're focused on executing our plan. We got a robust pipeline of product. We've got a robust pipeline of clinical data that we can execute on with the balance sheet that we've got today that should lead to strong growth rates for us.

So I mean we would be opportunistic if something came up that made some sense that it could fit in nicely that we can get the right value in the right place, but it has to be something special that we felt like it could bring that to build our company into the shoulders long-term.

Frederick Wise

Is that we don't need it? So is that something you're spending timeline or thinking about…?

Michael Carrel

We don't spend a lot of time on that. We spend almost all of our time. I mean you're always building relationships in the market because you're have to understand what new technologies are coming on to the market, what could compete with you in the long-term. So in a sense, you’re spending time on as you do market intelligence and you build relationships over that period of time.

So I’d be silly I wasn’t spending any time on building those relationships and how you know the market. On the clip side, we're not spending our time and trying to deal with at point. We're spending our time on how do we build out a great company that can grow at above our peers for the next many years to come.

Frederick Wise

And we look ahead to 2018 again beyond earnings, what are the key catalysts that we should be – you'd have us focus on for the year?

Michael Carrel

For which year, I am sorry?

Frederick Wise

Next year, 2018. Just look at our execution and we're in good shape in the pipeline and the data, beyond just everyday execution and…?

Michael Carrel

I would say, I mean everyday execution obviously is going to show up in your P&L and that's, I mean that’s number one. Number two, EBITDA getting ourselves to profitability is going to be obviously critical milestone for the business from a financial standpoint for next year. From a clinical next year, it's getting the enrollment in the trial for converge complete. So we’ve got that complete, we got safety data on that.

So we have all that probably middle of the year, middle portion of next year talking about kind of enrollment within DEEP and what that possibility could be, is that begin to ramp up a little bit and then some new products. So you've got quite a way coming out the – for the open chest procedures. Those are two new products will come out next year that may not contribute to the revenue that much, but it should tell you a little bit about kind of the future part of pipelines that are coming down.

End of Q&A

Frederick Wise

That’s great. I'm going to stop there. Thank you so much. Really appreciate it. Thank you for making it great.

Michael Carrel

Thank you.

