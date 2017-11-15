Asterias Biotherapeutics' (AST) CEO Mike Mulroy on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:AST)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017 04:30 pm ET

Executives

Doug Sherk - Investor Relations

Mike Mulroy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Katy Spink - Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Ed Wirth - Chief Medical Officer

Ryan Chavez - Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

Jane Lebkowski - Chief Scientific Officer

Analysts

Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Company

George Zavoico - B. Riley

Bruce Jackson - Lake Street Capital Markets

Doug Sherk

Thank you, Leo, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, November 14, 2017, for the Asterias Biotherapeutics conference call and webcast to review the company's third quarter results, as well as recent developments.

This afternoon, after the market closed, Asterias issued its results release, which is posted on the company's website at www.asteriasbiotherapeutics.com. Today's call is also being broadcast live via webcast. To access the webcast, go to the Asterias's website, click the Investors link and then click on Events and Presentations. There will be a taped replay of this call, which will be available approximately two hours after the call's conclusion and will remain available for seven days. The operator will provide the replay instructions at the end of today's call.

Before we get started, we'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. We encourage you to review the company's past and future filings with the SEC, including without limitation the company's Form 10-K and 10-Q which identify the specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

These factors may include without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, need an ability to obtain future capital and maintenance of intellectual property rights.

One final note, during our question-and-answer session this afternoon, please limit yourself to two questions, and then re-queue if you have additional questions.

And with that I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Mulroy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Asterias.

Mike Mulroy

Good afternoon. Thank you, Doug. With me are several other members of the Asterias Management Team, including Katy Spink, our Chief Operating Officer; Ed Wirth, our Chief Medical Officer; and Jane Lebkowski, our Chief Scientific Officer and Ryan Chavez, our Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel.

Our major progress since we last talked with you in mid-August is the continued advancement of our OPC1 program spinal cord injury as well as our VAC2 cancer immunotherapy program and non-small cell lung cancer. The progress in our OPC1 program is highlighted by the 12-month data from our SCiSTAR study that we previously disclosed in early October. There are many important details surrounding the readout that Ed will walk through. But I want to make a few general observations.

We're very excited to see that four out of the six participants in Cohort 2 recovered or more motor levels over baseline on at least one side through 12 months. This level of extended benefit is consistent with our pre-clinical data showing durable engraftment of OPC1 and continued motor function improvement overtime after OPC1 administration. But it is great to see now play out in the clinic.

While we're pleased with these positive results, it is a small group of patients in Cohort 2 and severe spinal cord injury has been very difficult condition to the medical community to provide meaningful therapeutic benefit. So, we still have quite a bit of work to do. There are multiple positive features to our program that we believe differentiate us. First, dating back to the original to isolate embryonic stem cells of the University of Wisconsin in the late 90s, we have about 20 years and many millions of dollars' worth of thoughtful and careful research and development behind us supporting the project.

Second, physicians in the trial are administering a type of cell that is already present in the central nervous system, but in Q2 number following severe spinal cord injury. The design and biology of that cell type and its multiple mechanisms of action to support the body's natural healing function are back by even more years of a different type of development. Millions of years of evolutionary biology. Finally, our goal is actually somewhat modest, in very simplistic terms we seek to restore enough conductivity in the spinal cord to allow motor signals from the brain with sufficient strength to travel about four centimeters further than the otherwise could post injury, that's right just four centimeters. So, we're talking about the diameter of a ping pong ball.

There is a term I here from time-to-time in my discussions with investors and analyst de-risk as a de-risked asset. We're still quite early in our AST-OPC1 program so it's certainly not yet de-risked. That said, several events have taken place recently that may point to what I will call the directionally reduced risk of the program. Our 12-month readout for Cohort 2, the RMAT designation from FDA and on safety the latest meeting of our data monitoring committee. On the financial front, we've taken other steps to reduce risk. We've recently strengthened our cash position with $10.4 million in gross proceeds from a register direct offering a series Common stock.

In addition, as referenced in the press release and as Ryan will later discuss. We've taken steps to meaningful reduce our operating expenses. These steps will enable us to advance our programs with a goal of achieving significant additional clinical milestones in 2018. In addition to the program with our spinal cord injury program, a series regionally received regulatory clearance in the United Kingdom to enter the clinic in our immune oncology program. As a reminder, our approach seems to train T-cells inside the body to attack telomerase presenting cancer cells and is, somewhat analogous to the various CAR T approaches have been approved or been pursued in the clinic. But we believe our approach has a much lower toxicity profile.

Our program is being run and funded by a research partner in the United Kingdom, Cancer Research UK. Now I'll ask Katy to highlight the major progress that we've made in the past several months. Katy?

Katy Spink

Thanks Mike. Let me first overview our spinal cord injury program. There is a significant unmet medical need in this area. For patients with spinal cord injuries there are no current FDA approved therapies design to improve neurological function after a spinal cord injury. We're targeting several cervical spinal cord injuries or injuries in the neck region of the spinal cord. Patients with these types of injuries are quadriplegic after their injury, so that means they have impaired use of both their arms and their legs resulting in a very high level of disability and extremely high life time cost of care.

Previously published data from key opinion leaders in the spinal cord injury field have shown that the two motor level improvement in hand or in finger function that we're targeting in the SCiSTAR trial which as Mike mentioned earlier can be driven by only four centimeter long restoration of conduction. Can drive substantial improvements for these patients in independence, quality of life, employability and life time cost of care. As a result, we estimate that the market potential for OPC1 is substantial and asset of $1 billion annually in the United States alone.

Nearly 30 subjects have been administered OPC1 including subjects from our current SCiSTAR study as well as previously Phase 1 safety trial. And results to-date continue to support the strong safety profile of OPC1 even several years after administration. Our previous efficacy data readout from the SCiSTAR show a promising motor function recovery at three months with maintained or additional improvement observed through six and nine months post-treatment for subjects in the AIS- A 10 million cell cohort or Cohort 2 of the study.

We are very pleased to see that the longer term data continues to convincing results. And we believe shows OPC1's potential will generate durable clinical benefit for patients with severe spinal cord injuries. In October, we reported positive 12-month follow-up data from the cohort. Specifically, the result showed, that previously reported meaningful improvements in arm, hand and finger function have been sustained and in some cases further improved at 12-month following administration of OPC1.

In a few minutes Ed will provide a more detailed summary of the positive 12-month results. As a reminder we have predicted that 10 million OPC1 cells should be within the efficacious dose range based on our extensive pre-clinical research. Let me now briefly review the progress of study enrollment. During the third quarter, we completed enrollment and dosing Cohorts 3 and 4 and we're now more than halfway done with enrollment of the fifth and final cohort.

Looking ahead, this is exciting time for Asterias. As we anticipate multiple upcoming data readouts in 2018. We expect to provide six months readout from Cohorts 3 and 4 in the first quarter of 2018 and 12 months readout during the third quarter of 2018. This is an important development for Asterias. While we have been encouraged by the Cohort 2 data readout. It simplifies still relatively small, so we look forward to providing readouts on our outstanding data set throughout 2018.

Let me turn to another recent operational achievement. The FDA granted OPC1 the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy or RMAT designation is an expedited program established under 21st Century Cures Act to walk through the development and approval of important new regenerative medicine therapies intended for the treatment of serious of life-threatening diseases and conditions. We're gratified by the FDA's interest in the therapeutic potential of OPC1 and greatly appreciate their decision to provide support to accelerate its regulatory review and potential approval.

We believe the RMAT designation highlights a significance of results to date from our SCiSTAR study and the unmet medical need for improved therapies for patients with spinal cord injuries. Our next step for the OPC1 program is to meet with the FDA to exclusively discuss the next OPC1 clinical study. Following some additional data from Cohorts 3 and 4 we expect to begin more formal discussions with FDA. Through these discussions we intend to design a randomized control trial and to select dose key endpoints and inclusion criteria for this trial.

By the end of the first quarter of 2018, we expect to have reached agreement with the FDA regarding the design of our randomized control Phase 2 trial for OPC1. Before I turn the call over to Ed to discuss in more detail the most recent results from the SCiSTAR study. Let me provide a quick update on our cancer immune therapy program VAC1 and VAC2. As a reminder, our VAC programs targets the telomerase protein that is present in 90% of all cancers. And it plays a critical role and the ability of those cancer cell to divide. So, we believe that there is a potential for broad utility across multiple types of cancer with these programs.

Regarding VAC1 due to recent industry developments, we will be initiating a strategic review for the product. As part of this review, we're evaluating a range of strategic options to optimize VAC1 within or outside of this area. We will update the market in due course on the progress of our strategic review with VAC1.

Turning to VAC2, during the third quarter we received regulatory clearance to initiative the first-in-human clinical trial of VAC2 in subjects with early and late stage non-small cell lung cancer in the United Kingdom. This first-in-human trial which is being sponsored and managed by Cancer Research UK will examine the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity and activity of VAC2 in subjects with non-small cell lung cancer. We now expect the start of the trial to occur sometime in 2018.

A successful VAC2 study in non-small lung cancer showing safety immune response and some clinical benefit could result in VAC2 being considered for other types of cancers that extracts telomerase. Either as a monotherapy in the minimal residual disease setting or in combination with immune check point inhibitors in events to release [ph].

And with that, let me the call over to Ed Wirth our Chief Medical Officer who will provide more details on the recent progress of our OPC1 program. Ed?

Ed Wirth

Thanks Katy, good afternoon everyone. I would like to review the 12-month target that we put in place from the start of SCiSTAR study. Our goal which was based on work done and published by a key opinion leader in the field is that 12-month post injection of OPC1, 45% to 50% of study subjects will recover at least two motor levels on at least one side. We thought that if we could achieve this target then we could eventually move forward with a statistically significant randomized controlled trial based on a reasonable number of subjects.

In addition, the work published the same KOL showed that recovery of two motor levels is strong correlated with great functional independence on several activities of daily living such as feeding, bathing and grooming. Now let's review the 12-month results. Notably, four out of six patients 67% in the AIS-A10 million cell cohort achieved in these two motor levels of improvement over baseline on at least one side as of their latest follow-up visit through 12 months which compares favorably to the rates of recovery at nine months 50% and three and six months 33%.

Furthermore, the rate of recovery at least two motor levels at 12 months is more than doubled the rates of recovery seen at 12 months in matched historical controls 29%. Other highlights from 12 months results include all six patients 100% in Cohort 2 achieved at least one motor level of improvement on both sides as of their latest follow-up through 12 months. This compares favorably to the matched historical controls in which 50% achieved at least one motor level improvement on both sides at 12 months.

In addition one patient 18% achieved three motor levels of improvement on one side as of his 12-month follow-up visit compared to 8% of patients in the matched historical controls. OPC1 not only sustained motor level recovery rates that we're seeing early in the study but importantly saw continued improvement in subjects from six to 12 months following administration of OPC1. We believe this extended recovery may point to longer term mechanisms of action of OPC1. Furthermore additional improvement in the average Upper Extremity Motor Score for Cohort 2 was observed in 12 months. The average UEMS improvement for Cohort 2 at 12 months was 12.3 points which is 57% greater than the average UEMS improvement at 12 months in the matched historical controls which was 7.8 points. This is above which you would expect with spontaneous recovery.

We're very pleased with how Cohort 2 has performed through 12 months after administration with OPC1 compared not only with matched historical controls but also compared with has been published in literature and compared with our internal 12-month target when we commenced the study. Importantly, these results correlate with imaging results which appear to indicate that we're presenting the formation of the injury cavity and getting durable engraftment of the OPC1 cells.

Published data has recorded of all spinal cord injuries about 50% would be expected to develop in injury cavity by six months after spinal cord injury and of the severe contusive injury that would lead to inclusion in our trial, you'd expect that to be more like 80% of the patients. What we're seeing by MRI so far in the SCiSTAR study, is that there has not been an injury cavity formed in any of the patients in the trial. These results appear to indicate that the OPC1 cells are sticking around and surviving over the long-term.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Ryan, who will discuss our financial results. Ryan?

Ryan Chavez

Thanks, Ed and good afternoon, everybody. I'm going to start with our cash position. As of September 30, 2017 cash, cash equivalent and available for sale securities totaled $20.1 million. After the end of the quarter in October, we strengthened our balance sheet by raising approximately $10.4 million in gross proceeds from the sale of series common stock and the registered direct offering that included several new and existing investors.

As of October 31, we now have over $27 million cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities. As you may recall during our last quarterly results call, we discussed how management were taking several steps to reduce the companies monthly cash run heading into 2018. These efforts were undertaken with a goal of ensuring that our current programs continue to advance in the clinic and achieve additional important clinical milestones in 2018. Some of our initial cost reduction actions included becoming more efficient with several elements of our G&A expenses including reducing the shared services we received from BioTime to almost zero, monitoring vendor spin more closely and backfilling any open positions that occur through natural attrition only if necessary.

We also reduced the scope of our process development activities that the company would undertake for our VAC1 program. And we elected to enrol fewer than the maximum number of patients in Cohorts 2 through 5 of the SCiSTAR study so that we can complete enrollment of the trial by the end of the year. since we last reported results, we have now expanded our operating expense reduction efforts while reducing staff allocated to certain non-clinical activities and de-prioritizing certain longer term non-clinical projects. As a result, we've significantly reduced our cash burn by focusing on aligning our operating expenses with our primary goal of continuing to generate clinical data in our key clinical stage programs which we believe are the activities that have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders over the few years.

As a result of these cost reduction initiatives implemented year-to-date, the company expects to reduce its operating cost by approximately 40% by the beginning of 2018. Specifically we expect the steps that we've taken to reduce our average monthly cash burn to less than $1.3 million in 2018 which significantly increases our financial run rate. Importantly none of the cost reductions steps we have taken will delay completing SCiSTAR study or delay making progress towards initiating our next clinical trial for AST-OPC1.

As a reminder, the AST-VAC2 study in non-small cell lung cancer is being funded and run by Cancer Research UK and that trial's progression will also not impacted by the cost reduction initiatives we've implemented. In summary, our recently strengthened cash position combined with our continued focus on streamlining our cost structure and carefully managing our operating expenses will enable us to advance our key programs to achieve important additional clinical milestones in 2018.

Now I'll turn the call back to Mike for concluding remarks before we go to Q&A.

Mike Mulroy

Thanks Ryan. I'll just wrap up here again before the Q&A. in summary, we continue to make good progress of our lead program OPC1 and our SCiSTAR study. From our reported data to-date in Cohorts 1 and 2 in the SCiSTAR study we're seeing a favorable safety profile for OPC1, encouraging efficacy data from Cohort 2 amongst the severely impaired SCi patients, evidenced of dose dependence of efficacy and with the new 12-month data from Cohort 2 we're seeing meaningful improvement in motor function sustained at least year after administration.

We're looking forward to an expanding data set as we begun to generate data from our Cohorts 3 and 4 which are now fully enrolled. At the same time we're continuing to make progress on our cancer immune therapy programs and we expect to see the VAC2 first-in-human clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer begin in 2018. Finally you may have seen that I filed a couple Form 4s with the SEC since our last result call. These are in conjunction with my 10b5-1 purchase plan under which I'm allocating approximately 25% of my after-tax salary to the purchase of Asterias common stock.

So with that operator, we may now open the call up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

This is Binloo [ph] on behalf of Rennie. Can you hear me okay?

Mike Mulroy

Yes, I think so.

Unidentified Analyst

Mike thank you and others, thank you for taking the questions and also congrats on the progress made here in the past several months. So my first question is given that impressive 12 months data from Cohort 2 as well as correlation between the present results as well as clinical result and the NII images. So how should we think about the upcoming data readouts from Cohorts 3, 4 and 5 and then I've a follow-up question. Thank you.

Mike Mulroy

Well I think I'm going to turn that over to Ed. There's one warning Ed's going to give the group here is that, while we've seen this nice readout on 10 million cells. I think it will cover that 20 million does not necessarily mean two times, 10 million, but Ed please go ahead.

Ed Wirth

Just to reemphasize we've not completed enrollment of Cohorts 3 and 4 and we're well along enrollment to Cohort 5 and expect to complete enrollment of the entire study by the end of the year. And the next readout obviously would be the first quarter of next year, the Cohorts 3 and 4 through six months of follow-up and we're looking forward to those data as well as looking at the overall aggregate data from the study the through that time point. As Mike has mentioned we've estimated all along that the optimal human dose relative to the best dose which we saw efficacy in our pre-clinical studies is somewhere in the neighborhood 10 million to 20 million cells and so the objective of testing both 10 million and 20 million cells was to make sure that we didn't miss the optimal dose, but that optimal dose could in fact be 10 or 20 million or somewhere in between, so we'll be looking at this overall data as they come out through the course of next year beginning early next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Ed, thanks a lot for the clarity here. So maybe just a follow-up on that. So based on your pre-clinical studies when you increase the dose to 20 million and how much more benefit did you get?

Ed Wirth

Well, actually Jane our Chief Scientific Officer is here. We did test multiple doses in our pre-clinical studies. They're much higher range than much beyond human equivalent dose of 20 million cells and maybe Jane will tell us, our CSO can comment a little bit on those pre-clinical efficacy studies.

Jane Lebkowski

Yes, one of the things that we found from our pre-clinical studies is that, the dose there wasn't a major dose effect in terms of seeing efficacy in those, in the animal models. We looked at the what the dose might be, we predicted what the efficacious dose would be and once we hit a particular area or target dose which would be the equivalent of 10 to 20 million cells in human equivalents in the rat, we found that adding further number of cells really didn't increase the benefit effectiveness [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks Jane. If I can, if I can squeeze in one more question. Maybe can Ed and Jane talk about provide a little bit more color on the randomized control Phase 3 study. I thought the press release said expecting a larger study right now. So maybe a little more color on, old and new assumptions regarding the number of patients and what's driving that change within those assumptions? Thank you.

Ed Wirth

Yes, so just to clarify we anticipate the next study would be a randomized controlled Phase 2 study rather than a Phase 3 as you mentioned. We're working very intensely with our KOLs and our internal team here to develop a design for that study that we then intend to discuss with the FDA in the very near future. Our objective is to achieve concurrence with the FDA on the final design of that study by the end of the first quarter of next year.

Doug Sherk

We'll take our next question.

Ed Wirth

I don't know if it answered your question or if you needed more clarity.

And we'll take our next question from Yale Jen of Laidlaw & Company.

Yale Jen

I've two to three. The first one is that I remember you guys before talking about Japan and which is potentially a territory that could have potentially quicker sort of approval process and that potentially could sort of further validate the OPC1. So just wondering any updates or thoughts at this moment on that front on the BD [ph] front?

Mike Mulroy

Thanks Yale. Katy's really spearheading those efforts. So just hand over to Katy.

Katy Spink

Yes, so those discussions are definitely continuing to progress on - and we're in conversations with multiple parties and even into confidential [indiscernible] for some of them, following the 12-month data readout we've also had some additional inbound interest from new parties as well. So those discussions are making good progress as you know any business development relationship does that sometime to secure, but we will definitely provide update as their timeline.

Yale Jen

And my second question is that, any updates. I know you mentioned for ED [ph]. But any updates on the Cohort 5 in terms of recruitment status and would you able to provide some indication as when does the six-month data of that, you may be able to report a six-month data of that.

Mike Mulroy

Ed, do you want to go ahead on the enrollment?

Ed Wirth

Yes, we previously report that we have already enrolled the first three patients in Cohort 5, we anticipate enrollment in that Cohort will be completed by the end of this year, so then the six-month readout would be anticipated by approximately middle of next year with the 12-month readout by the end of next year and that would be the obviously final top line data for the entire trial.

Yale Jen

And maybe just follow-up and little bit on that. I know [indiscernible] management have expanded you to broader eligible patients in other way in terms of the regional spinal cord. So does the Cohort 5 start to improve patient under a little bit broader sort of range of patients?

Ed Wirth

Yes that is correct actually. So part of that expansion of the inclusion criteria was obtaining permission from the FDA to enroll patients with C4 level injuries which is the second most common level of cervical injury. Previously we were only enrolling C5 to C7, we have in fact enrolled several C4 patients into the study. So that has had a positive impact on the enrollment.

We'll take our next question from George Zavoico of B. Riley.

George Zavoico

Couple of brief questions I think. With regard to the continued improvement you saw 12 months, the line is still sort of moving upwards, are you going to follow the patients beyond 12 months even though you're not obliged after the - trial ends to see if you might even see some improvement beyond 12 months and is there any precedence to that.

Mike Mulroy

George, thank you for the questions. There is actually kind of a protocol for that, built into the protocol but Ed I think can walk us through.

Ed Wirth

It's a good question, George. So the answer is yes. When patients complete the one-year follow-up under our name protocol they immediately transition into a companion long-term follow-up study. Under that long-term follow-up study they had annual neurological exams and MRI scans at years two through five follow-up and then after that, there is some additional long-term follow-up just by phone. But they do get neurological exams and MRI scans out to five years. I can tell you that our first cohort subjects again these were age [indiscernible] with two million cells have all now completed two years of follow-up and their neurological exam is where all essentially stable relative to the one-year exams. I think couple gained an additional motor point, but nothing major up or down definitely nothing down.

So with regard to Cohort 2 we absolutely will be continuing their follow-up and over the course of next year, so approximately one-year after the 12 months readout that we just gave recently we would actually have two-year follow-up data on that entire Cohort 2.

George Zavoico

Cohort 2 is 10 million, right?

Ed Wirth

That's right were the Asia A [ph] patients with 10 million cells.

George Zavoico

Okay my other question, also about VAC2. You mentioned a couple of things, one is that Cancer Research is funding the development so there's a timeline to that but then you also mentioned that you would be moving into other cancers, you'd like to be able to do that. I mean obviously your cost cutting something has to happen before you can do that. so the first part of the question is, when do you expect that might happen or what do you need to see happening with the VAC2 trial funded by Cancer Research before you move into other cancers and number two, can you just comment briefly on frequently data you've seen in other cancers besides non-small cell lung cancer with VAC2?

Mike Mulroy

Yes, so Jane if you want to go ahead with that question. If you want to take parts of it and I mean if you could remember it all but.

Jane Lebkowski

I'll take part of a question. What you have basically seen in trail was Cancer Research UK again you know in patients with non-small cell lung carcinoma. Again they're going to be looking at two different types of patients. First patients with advance disease and then subsequently looking at patients who'll get vaccinated after the primary tumor is removed and there's no evidence of disease. So we're going to be looking at both new responses and new responses to telomerase and new responses to our cells, and especially in the two different clinical cohorts we will be looking at potentially impact on tumor burden, but also be looking at in the second cohort patients with respect to disease, we will be looking for the delayed in progression of disease.

Now with regard there, in order to look at further studies in different type of cancers, there are four different inputs that will go into that particular decision regarding financing, regarding clinical studies, regarding the results from those clinical studies, and the results of other studies that are going on in the world with other checkpoint inhibitors, of a particular agent that we might consider using VAC2 in combination with in future exploratory study.

Ed Wirth

Yes, I would just add and maybe I'll turn over to Katy as well. I think one of the points can be made with telomerase present in roughly 95% of cancer types. Sort of pan cancer kind of charge it. But I think it would likely involve a partner, but Kathy if you want to comment on any of that?

Katy Spink

Yes, I mean I think we're very interested in pursuing VAC2 in other cancers as well as in combination approaches and I think, obviously that will require additional funding. I think there are several ways you could see that coming - probably the most obvious one would be, as we get some data from the current trial potentially attracting partners to work with on that. There's far more opportunity in VAC2 then we could ever hope to find through own mechanisms. So I think finding opportunities to use that platform in combination with other companies, drugs in other companies, fever indications and or potentially even in combination with [indiscernible] fever together with telomerase or separately are many different ways you could envision applying that on the BB front and that's something we're very interested in pursuing in our partnering conversations. And I think we'll be especially fruitful as we start to get some data from Cancer Research UK trial.

George Zavoico

Okay. Great. Did you disclosed how much Cancer Research UK how many resources in terms of dollar amounts of Cancer UK has committed to this project and the duration? Have you commented on that?

Mike Mulroy

We haven't disclosed commitment. Again they're running the program so it's different then for example the CIRM Grant we received for OPC1. We have kind of put out there just rough estimates of the types of dollars that would save us over the next several years. I think the numbers we've estimated at range kind of $20 million to $25 million.

George Zavoico

Okay, that's very significant. It's nice to be able to progress. Progress with VAC2 with the Cancer UK money. Okay, thank you very much for that. Much appreciated.

Our next question is from Kai Akai [ph] [indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Couple questions. With respect to the RMAT, can you tell us what the interaction is been like since you received the designation? And tell us how much concordance is there currently between you guys and the FDA about the Phase 2 randomized controlled trial design?

Mike Mulroy

Jane, you want to talk little bit about RMAT?

Jane Lebkowski

Yes. We just received the RMAT designation a little while back. So we have not had any formal leadings with the FDA since receiving that, RMAT designation. That being said, we're planning some very important discussions with the FDA particularly in quarter one of this year looking at the design of our next clinical trial for OPC1 and looking at the type of randomized trial will be, the endpoint for our particular study whereas the dose that we're going to be looking at and again controlled trial with [indiscernible] conclusion criteria will be so that will be first meeting with the FDA after receiving RMAT designation.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks and then, Ryan with respect to the cost reductions. If we're thinking about being able to achieve 40% reduction. What base and all should we be thinking about? And you're currently at a run rate of let's call it maybe $34 million in OpEx for the year. Is that a good starting point to do the 40% reduction off.

Ryan Chavez

Actually our monthly cash burn has been a little over $2 million recently and so we're taking that 40% hair cut off with that. So we actually think our cash burn for 2018 on average will be about $1.3 million per month. So we're looking at 2018 annual burn rate of between $15 million and $16 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's helpful. Thanks.

[Operator Instructions] we'll move next to Bruce Jackson of Lake Street Capital.

Bruce Jackson

I've got a couple of questions around the regulatory pathways. So presumably you're going to the approach the FDA after you've got the data from Cohort 3 and Cohort 4 and then first meeting would take place maybe sometime around the end of Q1, early Q2.

Jane Lebkowski

We're anticipating Q1. We won't go with the full data set, but we'll start talking [indiscernible] design of the trial in Q1.

Bruce Jackson

Okay, great and then Ed you mentioned that your initial structure for the trial is going to be a Phase 2. Is there going to be something built in or you could reflect to a Phase 3 depending upon the earlier results from the Phase 2?

Ed Wirth

Yes that's a great question. So actually the Phase 2 would be designed to operate in the way that will be very, very similar to what we've envisioned for our Phase 2 pivotal trial. Importantly with the RMAT designation one of the things we anticipate is having very early conversation with the FDA again beginning in the first quarter next year as Jane mentioned around endpoints that could potentially support approval of an accelerated approval pathway for example and making sure that we're incorporating those endpoints into the Phase 2 trial, so that any readout from the Phase 2 would potentially be highly enabling assuming that were positive be highly enabled for that up into both trials approval.

Bruce Jackson

Okay and then last question. Speaking of those endpoints, you've seen some nice progression in Cohort 2 with now 67% of the patients showing two level improvement. Do you think that would be enough for the FDA to maybe support a more accelerated timeline?

Ed Wirth

I think it's too soon to say exactly what the FDA will require in that regard. Obviously, we're very, very encouraged by the data and they're well beyond anything to my knowledge any other company in this phase has demonstrated. So that's I think a very good sign, but I'd say I'd say it's too early to say exactly what FDA would require to ultimately achieve approval.

Bruce Jackson

Okay, that's it from me. Thank you very much.

Ed Wirth

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] this does conclude our question-and-answer session. I would be happy to return the call to Mr. Mike Mulroy, President and CEO.

Mike Mulroy

Okay, well I don't have much else. I'll just say thank you for all your attendance and your interest in the company and we look forward to engaging with you in the future. Thank you.

