Astea International's (ATEA) CEO Zack Bergreen on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Astea International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEA)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Zack Bergreen - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Fredric Etskovitz - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Sam Rebotsky - SER Asset Management

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Ma’am. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter 2017 results. Following my overview, I'll turn the call over to Rick Etskovitz, our Chief Financial Officer, who will cover the details of financial results. We'll then open the call for Q&A.

As you may recall, we advised you on our prior call that 2017 is a transformative year for the company. We have already seen positive responses from the market due to our reinvigorated sales and marketing culture and relentless product innovation has receive several speeded accolades as I will touch on today.

We are part to continue recognize has having one of the highest customer retention rate of any vendor in our industry in our client base, fierce loyalty is the reflection and their frequent software update, additional license sales and professional services engagement.

Just like past quarters, we are well ahead from where we stood at this time last year and expected a positive close for 2017. Our financial matrices continue to trend upward and we expect this revenue growth to continue in the fourth quarter due to license sales to new customers, add-on sales for existing customers, increase professional services revenue from both new and existing customers and corresponding increase in recurring revenue from annual maintenance and SaaS sales.

2016 represents our second consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth and we are committed to achieving a third consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth. Our positive revenue growth is directly correlated to our strong focus on sales and marketing activities in our operating region, which results in a 10% increase in Q3 year-to-date revenue over the same period last year.

In the third quarter of 2017, we expanded relationship with several of our key customers through additional license sales and version upgrade. We are also undertaking an important project to bring all our customers into legislation of our product whenever possible.

These upgrades also typically allow our customers to expand the usage their alliance platform, increase use account and generate additional revenues. Our professional services team continues to perform at high level in all of our regions worldwide.

As the result we have a significant backlog that will carry us well into 2018. The market has responded positive to latest release Alliance version 14.5 in our new Alliance Mobile product Mobile Edge.

This overwhelmingly positive reaction has created the backlog of customers that looking to upgrade to this version as well as increase activity in our sales and sales pipeline. As market response to Alliance version 14.5 include the prestigious award from Frost & Sullivan, a well recognized industry focus term, which granted us the 2017 Customer Value Leadership Award for Mobile Workforce Management.

Frost & Sullivan was particularly impressed by Astea’s ability to understand and address the unique need for which customers from mobile perspective. According to Frost & Sullivan, Astea maximize customer value for mobilized field service management market by providing either use flexibility, affordability and innovation.

Furthermore, Gartner, another industry focus term has also recently recognized Astea for its innovative technology in the long standing top leadership or in the field service management industry.

Astea has included – once included in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for field service management, the broad-based on our product breadth, product depth and strong customer retention.

This reports type of Astea having one of the highest customer retention percentage of any vendor. They added, Astea is one of the market’s few end-to-end service product and highly modernized and configurable of our mobile solution obligation.

We believe that just as in the past more and more service companies will recognize the importance of using a service-driven technology platform to propel their success. Overall we are part of that Gartner has validated [Indiscernible] plays for this service-driven organization and has recognize the strong emphasis we placed on building true partnership with our client.

In addition to reconciliation the recognition on Frost & Sullivan and Gartner, we also announced today that The Silicon Review Magazine has named Astea one of its ten fastest growing SaaS solution providers for 2017.

The publication, which those estimating in key level executive [ph] subscriber, selecting Astea based on its technology fluency, strong customer connection connections, technical strategies, problem-solving technique and our belief in true innovation.

As mentioned earlier, we have made significant both on sales and marketing, improving sales, personnel, process approach and infrastructure. We’re already seeing positive impact of these improvements upon our pipeline, but additional time is needed to realized the full value.

Our transformation into sales and marketing organization will not stop. These changes have positioned us well for the work that lies ahead for in 2018. Our strategic plan for next year include several key area.

You have already begun to see the change in our marketing strategies and how we communicate our value. As we have discussed in the past we believe that increasing complexity of the market is actually bringing market to us, as was validated by Frost & Sullivan, Gartner and the Silicon Valley review.

We will continue to import the strategies in helping sales-driven company’s retail business objective. We also believe that our expertise and existing client base meant itself well and focusing our sales and marketing effort towards the Silicon industry verticals and you will see this play out in 2018.

We have also increased our focus on signing both implementation and merging technology partnership. We recent form two new partnerships that will help us capture more of the Asian market share, including Kubota System Corporation, a Japanese joint venture between IBM and Kope Steel and KCCS, a subsidiary of higher [ph] sale corporation.

Our existing partner in France, Systech, is a solid European partner who will help us set a geographic territory, which is most effectively managed by local personnel. This model of outsourcing sales and implementation to local companies in different region is working well and we strongly considering expanding this model into other European region.

Addition to implementation partner we’re also partnering with multiple emerging technology companies which will broaden our product capabilities, lower our cost of development and help us capture additional sales opportunity.

All of these partnerships can help and be a multiple effect on our sales as we can market on products to these strategic partners client base. Another important aspect impacting our financial is the ability to bring SaaS customers live as quickly as possible.

As it is evident from our increased service revenue, we have seen a greater gain in this area what we believe as we will continue to grew both methodology and technology that drives it.

Speeding up implementation will help us accomplish two things; increased revenue from existing customers and recognize revenue faster. Lastly, we are planning to introduce a stream of innovative technologies, capabilities, next year that will further differentiate us in the market. 2018 will be an exciting year that we’ll assure us to be – fore sure to be a changer for us.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Rick to cover financial overview. We’ll make some additional closing comments after he finishes his review. . Go ahead Rick.

Fredric Etskovitz

Thank you, Zack. For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Astea reported revenues of $6.5 million compared to revenues of $5.7 million for the same period in 2016. Net income to shareholders for the quarter was $0.1 million or $0.02 per share compared to net income to shareholders of $23,000 million or $0.01 per share for the same period 2016.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company reported revenues of $18.4 million compared to revenues of $16.7 million for the same period of 2016. The net loss available to shareholders was $1.1 million or $0.30 per share compared to a net loss to shareholders of $2 million or $0.55 per share for the same period of 2016.

Total revenues increased 14% in this quarter compared to the same quarter in 2016. For the six months ended September 30, 2017, total revenues increased 10% compared to the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2017 as it was for the same quarter last year. For the nine months ending September 30, 2017, adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.5 million compared to negative $1.2 million for the same period in 2016.

As you may recall in the fourth quarter of 2016 we reported unusually high revenues of $9.1 million. In that quarter we recognized $3.3 million of revenue because the customer canceled its hosting agreement with us at the insistence of its new owner.

Because of the contract cancellation all deferred hosting and implementation revenue which they had paid in the past had been fully deferred that was all recognized in that quarter, impacting the sales reported operations to be extremely profitable.

It’s highly likely that we will be able to accomplish similar results in the last quarter of this year. In May 2014 as part of its ongoing efforts to assist in the convergence of U.S. GAAP and international financial reporting standards, the financial accounting standards board of [Indiscernible] related to revenue recognition that affects practically every company.

The greatest impact of the change to us will be reflected in how we account for cost related to hosted customers. Instead of reporting expenses related to hosting as soon as they are incurred all hosting costs would be deferred just as the related revenue is deferred until the customer goes live.

Once live, we'll recognize expenses over the estimated life of the contract same as we have been doing with the hosting revenue. This would better match revenue from hosting with expense for hosting.

The new guidance will resolve [ph] the company reporting deferred cost as an asset in our consolidated balance sheet. The new standard will be effective for us beginning January 1, 2018.

There will be expanding those to the consolidated financial statements related to revenue recognition that will help us explain how we are reporting revenue and related expenses. We are still assessing the quantitative impact to our consolidated financial statements.

The company’s implementation team continues to make progress on this project plan in order to be in full compliance by the beginning of 2018.

This concludes my remarks and I will now turn the call back over to Zack.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Rick. We've covered a lot on this call today, but I would like also to take a moment to thank the Astea team for their willingness and hard work and rethinking our approach as a company.

We have reached an important milestone in creating profitable third quarter to have that done just while we’re in the midst of the company-wide change initiative and the release of a brand-new mobile platform and developing next year major release simply could not have been happening without having the best team in the industry.

We plan to end 2017 in a positive strength and prepare to even more growth in 2018. As mentioned earlier, 2018 will be an exciting year for Astea as we introduce ground-based technology capability that will further improve our competitive position.

We’ll continue the 2017 transformation. We have begun to realize the benefits of our hard work as demonstrated by the recognition and the accolades and awards. Our latest product innovation and our new sales and marketing-driven culture, we believe we will further propel our profitability, business growth and help us achieve our goal of building a value for our customers and shareholders.

Thank you for taking the time to attend today’s call. And I would now like to have the operator to open the call for questions.

Sam Rebotsky

Good afternoon, Zack and Rick, and I’m sorry, I miss the call last time. And it appears you’re making a lot of progress. You’ve indicated Zack, you’re going to be profitable for the year 2017 which indicate you have to make at least $0.30 in the fourth quarter. Is that an accurate assessment?

Fredric Etskovitz

Sam, this is Rick. I think that you might have misinterpreted something. We expect to have a good quarter in the fourth quarter. We expected to be profitable on the fourth quarter. But we don’t expect that will have enough profits and make the year profitable.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. So we don’t expect to be profitable for the year 2017. If we were reporting on this new, based on the new accounting rules, what kind of dollar amount would be deferring for the nine months ended 2017?

Fredric Etskovitz

I’m afraid. I don’t have an answer for you on that, Sam. This is – even the accounting rules have been process for years, setting up the systems and gathering the information it’s a huge project and we will have the information for comparative purposes, when we do our 2018 reporting, but we don’t have these numbers available at this time.

Zack Bergreen

And Sam, keep in mind that this new, basically, revenue recognition directed from GAAP plus all companies pretty much across the board and its simply especially relevant to softer companies that essentially allows these companies to align the cost of services with the revenue that is reported.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay, okay. Let’s see, at this point in time with the new lender, WAB, we had 39,000 available. As of November 14, did we eat into that 39,000 or we – did we borrow any part of the additional 400,000 available. What is the status of our line of credit?

Fredric Etskovitz

We actually, shortly after the quarter we paid $200,000 against that line, so our borrowing capacity has been increased on the line. The 400,000 you’re talking about is term loan. The term loan is outstanding, which you can see on the balance sheet. So that was borrowed at the closing in August.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. And as far as broadening our product line, this will -- what kind of sales can we generate with having these type of relationships. In other words, presumably some will be selling other products in addition to our product? Or they’ll sell our product addition to their products? How is that going to work?

Zack Bergreen

Well essentially reference to the Asia Pacific partners, they will exactly as you outlined. They will in fact sell and essentially implement our solution for us. And that’s really provide us a tremendous benefits because the sales expense and financial implementation expense will basically be absorb by the partner and we will just essentially get the benefit of that additional sale.

We have a similar model already in place in past, I made a reference to [Indiscernible] and that has proven to be a very success. So we certainly need a plan to -- and hope to benefit from these relationship and in Asia Pacific and we intent expand that model into other European regions et cetera. In terms of technology partners, I think here is an ability of further to Astea to have access to potential clients and install base all of our customers are possibly acquiring our solution to be complementary to our partners solution that they may had in place already.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. That sounds good, Zack. And then as far as the fourth quarter, last year the $9.1 million less to $3.1 million gave us $6 million. This third quarter we have about $6.5 million and we made two pennies. So should we assume that the fourth quarter will be comparable to the third quarter? Or do we expect there is greater closing of transactions in the fourth quarter as there might be previously?

Fredric Etskovitz

Sam, I expect that the fourth quarter will be better than the third quarter in terms of overall revenues, because just as you referred companies have a tendency to make their final decisions on purchases by the end of the year, so they can use their budget whatever amount they set aside for various program, including solutions such as ours. So we tend to see a greater activity at the end of the year in the fourth quarter.

Sam Rebotsky

So basically would you say your backlog is stronger than it’s ever been? The economy is improving significantly and there is more people looking at the Astea product line, so that going forward into the 2018 we might be profitable in each quarter and going forward we have a new way to look at Astea?

Zack Bergreen

Basically, we agree with what you’re saying, that we will be profitable on the fourth quarter. We think we have very significant – we know we have a very substantial backlog in professional services. We have a very strong sales pipeline. But as far as the pipeline goes until a deal is actually signed there is no sureness until that time, but we build that healthy pipeline and as a result we do expect that we’ll be in a position to close the number of deals.

Including the early part of the year which we've struggled in past. So we still have a lot of work in-house. We have a lot of great opportunities. Our expectation is to profitable in every quarter next year. The only think that I can’t say with certainty is what the impact of the new accounting rules are going to have directly on our results. So I have to leave that variable open until we actually experience and put these new rules into effect.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. Thanks Zack and Rick, hopefully we could achieve improved profitability and make everybody happy. Good luck.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Sam.

Fredric Etskovitz

Thank you, Sam.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you all for joining us. And hopefully we’ll see you all at our next conference call.

