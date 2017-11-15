Mid-Con Energy Partners' (MCEP) CEO Jeff Olmstead on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017 06:00 PM ET

Executives

Jeff Olmstead - President and CEO

Analysts

Operator

Jeff Olmstead

Thank you, Ashley. Good afternoon. Thank you everyone for your participation on the call today. Before we get started, I would like to remind you that today’s call will include forward-looking statements related to future and not past events within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, and include any statement that does not directly relate to our current or historical facts. For further explanation, please refer to our SEC filings.

Joining me on our call today are Sherry Morgan, our Chief Accounting Officer; Matt Lewis, our outgoing CFO; Chad McLawhorn, our General Counsel; Chad Roller, our VP of Exploitation; and Larry Morphew, our Executive Vice President of Operations.

It’s certainly been a busy couple months for the partnership leading up to our filing this afternoon. I apologize for getting our earnings and 10-Q filed later than we historically have. However, as you get a chance to read through everything we announced this afternoon, you will see that we have a number of pending transactions coming to fruition, which have led to our delay in filing.

Due to the number of moving pieces, we will not be able to answer any questions on today’s call.

Included our releases this afternoon were the announcement of the following transactions. Last week, we executed a definitive agreement to sell our Southern Oklahoma assets for $25 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustment. Southern Oklahoma’s received less than 5% of our capital expenditures over the last two years and relative to investment opportunities in early core areas than market today, our Southern Oklahoma assets would remain challenged to compete for capital in our investment budget. Consequently, we made the decision to list these assets for sale earlier this fall and have entered into the agreement.

Today, we entered into an agreement with our largest investor John Goff to issue up to an additional $15 million in Class B convertible preferred equity. The terms of the Class B will be largely the same as the Class A convertible preferred that we issued in 2016. However, the conversion price for the Class B will be a $1.36 per unit. This is a 25% premium for the trailing 30-day average closing price as of November 13, 2017. This equity will be used to fund future potential acquisitions and for general partnership purposes including any repayment of debt.

As it relates to our credit facility, our lenders have also provided a limited waiver with respect to our violation of leverage covenant for the period ending September 30, 2017. In addition, we have received commitments from our lenders for our forthcoming bank commitment subject to certain conditions being met which would extend the maturity of our credit facility among other changes. I’m pleased to announce this group of transactions has positioned the Partnership for the future.

From the third quarter results standpoint. We invested approximately $3.9 million in capital expenditures this quarter. Those of you that follow us closely, know that production response from injection takes time. We have experienced declines in some of our existing assets this year, earlier than we’d anticipated and a large portion of our capital spend this year has been on new waterflood opportunities in the Permian and Northeastern Oklahoma core areas. We saw responses from this initial injection earlier than anticipated this year and as a result, we accelerated of our development of these new floods in the third quarter. We expect this new waterflood growth to help offset some of the declines that we have experienced thus far.

Production for the quarter averaged 3,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This resulted in gross revenues from oil and gas sales of approximately $14 million and net revenues of approximately $13 million after taking into account cash settlements on matured derivatives net of premiums paid. Total lease operating expenses for the quarter were $6.1 million, which was an increase from the second quarter due to higher ad valorem taxes in the Permian core area and this was also the first full quarter with the full effect of some acquisitions we made earlier this year.

Production taxes were also up around $150,000 from a previous quarter as the State of Oklahoma has eliminated its Enhanced Oil Recovery tax credit, effective July 1st of this year. This affected one of our larger waterflood units in Northeastern Oklahoma that still had several years left from this tax credit. Non-cash charges including DD&A, impairment, accretion of asset retirement obligations and non-cash equity-based compensation were approximately $9.4 million, all of this resulting in a net loss of approximately $7.9 million for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure for the quarter was $3.9 million. This reflected approximately $1 million in cash settlements paid for matured derivatives net of premiums and another $1 million paid for the early termination of some derivatives net of their premiums. In September of this year, we unwound [ph] our deferred premium puts for the remainder of the year. By accelerating these premiums into the third quarter, we were able remove them from consideration for the fall borrowing base redetermination. This was a decision made better to position the Partnership for a pending extension of the credit facility beginning in the fourth quarter. As a result, at September 30, 2017, we were in violation of the leverage covenant for this period. Our existing vendors have provided a limited waiver for this covenant. The Partnership is in advanced discussions with its lenders to amend the credit agreement to among other things extend the maturity date. We have received commitments from the lenders with respect to the amendment that are subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions including the sale of our Southern Oklahoma assets.

Our goals for the remainder of the year will be executing on the transactions we announced earlier today and executing on the growth of our waterflood assets. We expect to closing the transactions later this year. The goal of these transactions is to create additional liquidity for the Partnership to not only maintain our existing assets but also to drive capital to take advantage of some growth opportunities we see in the market today. I’ll look forward to announcing more details in these transactions later this year as they close.

On the final note, I want to take a minute to think our outgoing CFO, Matt Lewis, for his more than six years of service to Mid-Con. Matt has been with us since before our IPO and served us in many capacities including financial associate, Investor Relations, Director of Finance and currently as our CFO, for the last year and half. He’s worked tirelessly for Mid-Con and all the stakeholders and he’ll be really missed but we wish him extremely well in the future endeavor.

As I stated earlier in the call, due to the outstanding transactions, we will not be able to take any questions at this time. I appreciate those participating the call today. And I look forward to discussing the opportunities we see in front of us in the future. Thank you.

