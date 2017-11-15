Innovus Pharmaceuticals' (INNV) Bassam Damaj on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB:INNV) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2017 4:15 PM ET

Executives

Jim Painter – Emerging Markets Consulting

Bassam Damaj – Chief Executive Officer

Randy Berholtz – EVP-Corporate Development and General Counsel

Rauly Gutierrez – Vice President of Finance

Analysts

Jay Albany – SeeThruEquity

Carrie Beal Amaro – Streetwise Reports

Jim Painter

Thank you very much. Good afternoon and thank you everyone for joining us today. My name is Jim Painter from Emerging Markets Consulting. We provide Investor Relations services for Innovus Pharmaceuticals. With me today from Innovus is one is Dr. Bassam Damaj, two Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel, Mr. Randy Berholtz; three Vice President of Finance, Mr. Rauly Gutierrez.

During today's call, management will provide a brief overview of the Company's progress in the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, as well as provide a corporate update and brief roadmap for the remainder of 2017. Management will also provide an overview of the financial statements and discuss the recently announced FlutiCare launch, transaction, and UTI and diabetes fields and the rest of the products pipeline. We’ll then open up the call for questions.

During today's conference call management will be making some certain forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company, including statements relating to expectations around the timing for the commercial launch of products, the timing and outcomes of clinical trial results, and the regulatory approval process of Innovus Pharma product candidates, business development, plans and objectives such as licensing out and acquiring products and product candidates, product launches, the amount and source of future revenues, expected use of cash reserves, and the development of the Company's products pipeline. Such statements are predictions based upon current expectations and actual results could differ materially.

Please refer to the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Innovus Pharmaceuticals' Form S-1 and Annual and Quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional discussions regarding these and other risks that may affect the Company's business.

These documents can also be found on the Company's website at innovuspharma.com. Innovus Pharma's one FlutiCare launch press release, and two financial press release for the third quarter earlier today and can be accessed on the Company's website. The 10-Q for the third quarter of 2017 was filed by the Company with the SEC today.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Bassam Damaj. Dr. Damaj?

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Jim, and good afternoon everyone. Innovus Pharma had its best gross revenue quarter in the history of the Company, and despite a slight set back caused by the natural disasters in Texas and Florida that accounted for approximately 15% of our customer base.

We are though entering the fourth quarter of 2017, on a pace to nearly double our revenue earns from 2016. In addition, today announced about the formal launch of our flagship OTC drug FlutiCare approved for nasal allergies. We will actually go towards the expansion of our product pipeline and medical devices.

Expansion of our corporate facilities bring an in-house fulfillment and customer service capabilities all designed to lower our costs and further increasing our margins towards our goal of profitability. And with that I would like to turn the call over to Rauly our VP of Finance to discuss our financial results followed by a detailed discussion on our corporate and business performance. Rauly?

Rauly Gutierrez

Thank you, Bassam. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 we recorded net revenue of $2.2 million and $6.4 million respectively. Products such as the Vesele, UriVarx, Sensum+, ProstaGorx and Apeaz, ArthriVarx combo represent almost 80% of the net product revenue recognized during the third quarter of 2017.

Similar to the previous quarter, our best selling product was UriVarx, which we launched in the late fourth quarter of 2016 and is on track to do at least $3 million for all of 2017. We now have five core products, which we expect will generate at least one to three million each in revenue annually with three of those products specifically UriVarx, Vesele and the Apeaz, ArthriVarx combo expected to generate at least $2 million annually.

The launch of two of these, of these five core products in 2017 has shown our ability to generate significant sale shortly after launch. ProstaGorx, which we launched here in May 2017, generated over $300,000 in the third quarter and is still on track to do close to $1 million for all of 2017.

The Apeaz, ArthriVarx combo, which we launched in late July has already generated over $200,000 after weeks of launching it and is projected to be our third best selling product behind UriVarx and Vesele at a projected annual revenue run rate of at least $2 million.

The third quarter was a record quarter for Innovus as we generated net revenue of $2.2 million, which was an increase to net written revenue of $182,000 or 9% on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis. As well as a $339,000 or 18% increase when compared to the third quarter of 2016.

As Bassam, mentioned earlier the third quarter revenue was negatively impacted by factors outside of our control such as the natural disasters in Florida and Texas. We were unable to advertise our products to our targeted customer base in the States for multiple weeks as well as ROI on the advertisements in the weeks following the disasters, were lower as a result and thus negatively impacted our product revenue.

These two states generate approximately 15% of our net revenue and have a population within our target demographic of approximately 17 million people. While our revenue was negatively impacted by such unforeseen circumstances we were able to increase our international shipments to our partners as we generated approximately $130,000 dollars in revenue.

We expect an increase in our ex-U.S. sales of Zestra in the fourth quarter because of, number one, we received our second purchase order from our partner in South Korea in October. We would like to note that the slower pace of orders from our partner in Korea is mainly due to a counterfeit Zestra product being marketed by a third-party Korean company. Our partner is pursuing all legal venues to remove the counterfeit product and stop any illegal and fake product from reaching the Korean market.

Secondly, we expect to receive an initial order from our other new partner Luminarie for the sale of Zestra in Australia and New Zealand, which was recently approved for commercialization as a medical device in both of those countries.

Third we shipped, our first orders of 20 kilogram bulk of our products to our partner KLabs in India so they could start the local stability as required by the Indian FDA, which is expected to take an additional two months after, which we then expect to receive our initial lot of orders from our partner. And lastly, we are nearing final packaging approval in Malaysia and we expect to receive our first order from our partner Bio Task for Zestra in the near future.

Our gross margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $78.4% and 79.4% respectively compared to the same periods in 2016 of 82.4% and 77.2% respectively. The very slight decrease in the third quarter of 2017 margin compared to 2016 is due to the mix of the products that were being sold and mix of revenue streams in 2017 versus 2016.

The third quarter 2017 had an increase in international sales, which generate a lower gross margin but a higher operating margin, as well as products being sold in 2017 such as UriVarx, Apeaz, ArthriVarx combo and ProstaGorx having larger unit costs than the products that were being sold in 2016.

We have been able to consistently maintain a gross margin of close to 80% quarter-over-quarter in 2017, which is a testament to the efficiencies we have gained through our materials requirement planning processes and by successfully launching our products through the Beyond Human sales and marketing platform.

However, with an increase in shipping and handling cost expected from our third-party product fulfillment center due to the increase in our revenue. We have elected to move to a new facility in November 2017, which will allow us to bring our product fulfillment and inventory storage in-house. This is especially important as we geared up for the launch of FlutiCare that we announced earlier today.

We have already begun the necessary internal control and IT processes surrounding this change. We believe the implementation of this change in our operating process will reduce the cost per unit for shipping and handling of our products which in turn will increase our gross margin on our products from their current levels. We have factored in all of the increased costs such as rents, warehouse materials, and headcount and we believe we will be able to reduce our fulfillment and inventory warehouse costs on a per unit basis moving forward. With that factoring, we expect to generate an at least 30% savings on shipping and fulfillment costs for around $220,000 annually.

Sales and marketing expense decreased to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $2 million in the third quarter of 2016. Sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue significantly decreased in the third quarter of 2017 to 73%, compared to 105% in 2016. The decrease was primarily driven by the company utilizing our product sales history to target our ad spend dollars and increase our ROI.

During the third quarter of 2017, our sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue had a slight increase of 1% on a sequential quarter-over-quarter basis. However, this is compared to a revenue increase of 9%. Our sales and marketing costs in the third quarter were higher than expected as we launched two new products in July and August and costs have been and will be incurred to gain market share, increased brand awareness and obtain sufficient sales history to better target our ad spend dollars for those products. The same can be said for other products launched in 2017 as we continue to fine tune our targeted advertising based on historical ROI on an ad spend and product performance.

Sales and marketing costs will see an increase in the fourth quarter of 2017 as we launch FlutiCare and incur the same types of cost as previously mentioned. However, we believe that FlutiCare was generally a significantly higher ROI than our current product pipeline as the market size is much larger and we will generate market share but being very competitive in terms of pricing of the drug and the capabilities to reach millions of consumers through our existing sales and marketing media and online platforms.

As we move forward from the launch of our products, we believe the sales and marketing spend as a percentage of revenue will decrease as our newly launched products in 2017 have more sales history. And we have sufficient data to better target our ad placement through our sales and marketing platform. Also as more customers subscribed to our monthly shipment program which currently represents approximately 20% of our net revenue generated. We believe this type of revenue stream will contribute to a better ROI as it does not require any additional sales and marketing costs.

In addition, with the move to the new facility, we expect to bring our customer service operations in-house, which is expected to generate close to a 30% savings on customer service costs or $95,000 annually. Combined expected cost savings from the new facility overall is expected to be over $300,000 annually, which will go towards the bottom line and profitability goal.

General and administrative expense decreased to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $1.8 million in 2016. The third quarter amount did however include non-cash stock-based compensation totaling $255,000 as well as non-cash depreciation and amortization expense of $160,000. Therefore, after non-cash expenses general and administrative expense was only $905,000.

This demonstrates our continued efforts to control our operating cost as we work towards achieving our goal of profitability. Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2017 was $1.2 million, which as stated before includes $415,000 of non-cash stock-based compensation and amortization.

This represents a decrease of $1 million or 46% from 2016. Our loss from operations as a percentage of revenues has decreased by 64% from 2016. As we continue to look at different ways to control operating costs, increase our ROI on advertising spend and bring more processes in-house to reduce our operating costs. We believe this trend of decrease in our loss from operations shows our progress to reach our goal of profitability. Lastly, at September 30, 2017, our cash balances were $1.3 million as our cash used in operations for the three month ended was $577,000.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Bassam.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Rauly. And it’s always a pleasure for us [Audio Dip] we able to reduce expenses, cut losses especially by 64%, coupled with a continuous increase in revenues quarter-over-quarter. Overall, our company has strived to increase and further develop our marketing and sales channels to continue to increase product revenues and profits. Second we expect to launch FlutiCare, OTC our flagship products on time and I think the announcement this morning showed that we were able to achieve that goal. And I can tell you that we are extremely excited and to fulfill all those pre-orders that the company has received so far.

We continue to expand the revenue growth of our most profitable byproduct, Vesele, UriVarx, Sensum+, ProstaGorx and Apeaz, ArthriVarx through our Beyond Human platform, our over 160 websites, our Amazon and Walmart online platform and other channels. We continue to develop and license the new products in strategic areas including additional clinical supplements, drugs and FDA cleared diagnostic strips or meter combination. And finally, we continue to expand our international distributor relationships and sales and continue to increase the sale of our products outside the U.S.

First, I’ll start with the first point, which is the company continues to expand and develop profitable sales and marketing channels which can consistently deliver excellent results for our product. We currently sell our product for the following channels, wholesalers and retailers in the U.S. through over 160 websites and over 2.5 million subscribers for our websites. We have 16 international distributors, and we continue to expand our distributor outside the U.S. and we hope to be able to announce shortly additional distribution as we go along.

We sell through our Beyond Human proprietary sales and marketing platform that reaches over 20 million people and through our online Walmart platform, through our own U.S. Amazon stores and in the future through the development of additional stores in Canada, Mexico and United Kingdom. The second, as you all know we received our first commercial batch of 220,000 units of our drug FlutiCare from our partner in October, we announced the launch of the product today and as part of those commercialization efforts, the company has completed the following.

We finalized agreements with wholesalers, retail stores, in which we are a vendor of record and independent pharmacies currently McKesson and Amerisource Bergen are the two main wholesalers of the drug and we should start seeing the product on the shelf of independent pharmacies with account to about 10,000 independent pharmacies in the U.S. as we ship current orders followed by a loss chain as a second step.

We started to provide sampling to the top 20 prescribers of the fluticasone propionate nasal spray. We created a direct sampling and coupon products to both physicians and consumers to continue to build brand awareness. Customers can take advantage of a $5 coupon physician – from a physician coupon versus a smaller discount for the first time they order for the product on website. I can tell you our sales team reported to me that we already actually are receiving those orders and people taken advantage of those, so we're happy to have that.

We launched the product under our Beyond Human sales and market platform to the print and online media. And I believe many of you will start seeing those full page editorials in the print which will expand to over 3,000 newspapers in the United States followed by magazines and direct meetings. And finally we launched a product for our online platform mainly our websites, our over 2.5 million e-mail subscribers, our Amazon and Walmart online stores. As we previously discussed, we currently expect to receive over $3 million in gross revenues from each batch that we sell in the United States.

Going to the third point, I believe we continue to develop and grow successful product that can send each between $1 million to $3 million through the year. As we already mentioned, to-date five of our core products; Vesele, UriVarx, Sensum+, ProstaGorx, and Apeaz; ArthriVarx can bring over $1 million per year; and Vesele and UriVarx at $3 million; and Apeaz and ArthriVarx at an expected $2 million with Sensum over a $1 million per year.

Our goal is we need to increase the number of those core products so we can continuously increase the sales. Through adding additional Vesele sales channels and by combining them with FDA cleared diagnostic product such the UTI urine strips for UTI infections cleared by the FDA for home infection and for early UTI infection that we are actually kind of coupled with our UriVarx product. An example, the second example is through the FDA cleared glucometer to go with our future GlucoGorx sugar maintenance and supplement, and to elevate more and more of our 20 products to become core products.

Our first experience in offering a drug like Apeaz for arthritis pain relief with a clinical supplement such as our PeVarx has been extremely successful as we sold over $200,000 in product in weeks from launching the drug. We see this model growing through the FlutiCare and all over our ex-clinical supplement, UriVarx and the FDA cleared UTI urine strip, Vesele and the nitric oxide strip and GlucoGorx will be FDA cleared glucometer and strip.

Fourth, we are developing our own proprietary product and looking to acquire or in-license new products in strategic areas, including supplements, FDA approved OTC drugs that for that large important healthcare needs such as pain, sexual health, urinary and respiratory muscle growth, acacia, diabetes. And then also to partner with company such as ACON Laboratories which we announced the agreements we’ve done to supply us with the FDA cleared diagnostic strips and meters that can accompany such supplements or OTC products.

We have a lot of products coming up to be launched and we currently expect to launch in the fourth quarter of 2017 or in the first quarters of 2018 several new products including FDA approved drugs and FDA cleared devices including, first, our proprietary topical OTC drug Xyralid for hemorrhoids pain in the first quarter of 2018 or before. Our Xyralid Suppositories for hemorrhoids that will go with our Xyralid topical product. The FDA cleared UTI diagnostic strips, as soon as we receive clearance from the FDA that will be coupled with UriVarx for urinary health in the first quarter of 2018.

The nitric oxide oral strip coupled with Vesele for male sexual health in the second quarter of 2018. And then about the nasal – Saline nasal spray to go with our drug FlutiCare in the second quarter of 2018. We expect to launch our new drug Musclin for muscle growth in the first quarter of 2018, and finally our new proprietary GlucoGorx and supplement – glucose supplement coupled with the FDA cleared glucometer for blood glucose measurement in the second quarter of 2018 among other products. As you can see we have an expensive pipeline that actually we intend to launch in the coming few quarters.

The coupling of our main product with either approved drugs or cleared devices is really designed to increase the direct sales and increase the duration of the monthly autoships which now makes about 20% to 25% of our revenues. This is a very, very unique, actually business model that we have put forward and I believe we are seeing some very good fast growth to achieve our goal of profitability. We are excited about the ACON Labs relationship that will allow us to launch additional actually OTC drugs and clinical supplements that are coupled with FDA cleared diagnostic strips and meters, and that will enable Innovus to be a leader in this core offering field and business model.

In addition, by selling our own FDA approved – cleared diagnostic, this opens the door for the company to sell products that may be reimbursable and to enter a large market such as the diabetes market that currently is valued at more than $11 billion worldwide. This is really big, big, big news for us and shareholders should be excited about this because now we are venturing into these devices that are eligible for reimbursement in the United States. And this is actually where we believe that we will have very good success going forward.

Fifth, the company has been expanding its international distributor relationships and sales. Although our gross margins on the international sales are lower than our gross margins in the United States. But there is no marketing expense that we have to pay for this, and all the money we make on that goes towards our bottom line of net revenues and towards our goal of profitability.

Currently the company has 16 international distributors who are selling several of our products in over eighty countries worldwide. We believe our ex-U.S. sales will continue to grow and increase as we get more orders from our current partners, launch the products in additional countries as they receive their regulatory approval, and as we add more and more partners along the way in unpartnered territories.

Lastly, we are always looking at potential profit and business development transaction and relationship that may have – that may increase our shareholder values. Our business development team and corporate development team is very active in that end and I think the wide breadth of product pipeline that we brought in, the product we acquired and announced the platform that we brought in is a very good testimony to really to the extensive amount of work that we put forward and through the good results we're seeing.

In conclusion, we are very pleased with the operation performance of our company and the team in the three quarters of the year. We could have done better in our third quarter. I do not disagree with the shareholders in terms of revenue, however, if it wasn't for the natural disasters that took place in the three largest states we sell into, we would have done way better. We strive to be a company that’s operationally and financially sound, strategically focused on the bottom line and also on introducing innovative products to the OTC healthcare market place and to partner with companies that can help us to produce the best quality products for the lowest cost as possible.

And with that, I thank you for your continued support for the company and now I’ll open the door to questions.

Jay Albany

Hey, guys. Thank you for taking my question and congratulations on the launch of FlutiCare.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Jay.

Jay Albany

I was – that’s quite an accomplishment and I was looking forward to that. I was hoping you could tell me more about the GlucoGorx strategy and sort of what we should expect moving forward there?

Bassam Damaj

Sure. I mean, this is very interesting product as we’ve seen good success and really core offering in a drug along with its supplement. So the GlucoGorx supplement is a – probably we will announce more details in the future, but this is – we'll follow the clinically validated and tested products that we have seen before in diabetic patients. And our strategy here really with the deal with ACON is to bring in-house a FDA cleared high sensitivity glucometer that can actually put results out there in a matter of seconds. So basically now the patients can – will be actually given a free glucometer that goes with their orders of product, and then they can actually look at their glucose levels along the use of the supplement.

But the important thing about this for us is two things is that as you know our monthly autoships now with the customers account for about 20% to 25% of our revenues, and our goal is to be able to maintain those autoships as long as possible. And the advantage of having this glucometer with the insulin strips that we will have not only monthly autoships of the supplement, but also monthly autoships of the insulin strips that the people use for – to detect actually their glucose levels. So for us this is a double income that we are bringing forward to us.

And as you know, our average – I reported that before, our average transaction per customer is between $150 to $200 per order, and our goal really is to increase that and increase our monthly autoships per customer from $45 into higher of $75 and $100 per customer. So basically we're looking to increase the lifetime value of each customer, but also to provide them with an FDA cleared device that can really show them the effectiveness of the supplements that they're taking.

And again, the other important thing was that – is that, as you know, having a FDA cleared glucometer and insulin strips opens the door wide for us to be able to apply for reimbursement for those products, so patients now can go through their insurances. Once we are able to put them on the formulary for insurance and request reimbursement actually for those. And this will be big for us. As now – as you know, the insulin diagnostic market is a huge market, $11 billion in the United States, and this is a very, very large volume market that's out there.

So I hope that explains a little bit our strategy and what can we expect from that. But definitely we will be actually putting more flavor and more concrete actually once we get closer to the launch of the products.

Jay Albany

Okay, great. That definitely sounds exciting. I had a quick follow-up if that’s okay. Your international business definitely seems to be growing and contributing. I was wondering, how should we think about this sort of as total piece of the pie looking ahead to next year?

Bassam Damaj

I mean, we’re currently at about 10% of our revenues right now for the international business; we would like to it grow more. We have multiple partners that now they're expecting more approvals in their territories. And as the approvals come in, we believe start launching. I mean, we launched Zestra in France, in Belgium and Monaco. So we’re really pushing hard in Europe. We expect to launch in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, formerly in India, so really trying to push as much as we can on those.

And you probably have noticed that most of our launches and sales were based – were really based on one product which is Zestra. But now we are actually expanding now the different products and we will be announcing actually Androferti, multiple hopefully approval of the other products we have from Sensum to Vesele to other products with our partner in different countries and then start exporting actually additional product like Zestra that to we go forward.

We count more of the revenues actually has come from Zestra than from Glide, than from EjectDelay. Now – and hopefully we plan to expand that to include Sensum+, to include UriVarx, also which is as you know becoming our best selling product.

Jay Albany

Okay, great. Thanks so much for taking my questions. I’ll hop back in the queue.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Jay. Thank you.

Carrie Beal Amaro

Hi, Bassam.

Bassam Damaj

Hi, Carrie, how are you?

Carrie Beal Amaro

Congratulations again on – good, good. Congratulations again on FlutiCare, that’s very exciting. We've been watching that and saw that you had preorders on your site before the launch. I'm just curious about the response and if you received any significant orders.

Bassam Damaj

Yes. We've had that option, actually it was soft for us to gauge the response from the market, and I can tell you the formal launch today and our fulfillment people are very busy actually fulfilling orders not just for retails but also for our wholesalers actually that that order in bottle. So that was actually very good for us, and very good in terms of the market.

I can tell you the offering that we're having and the packaging of 12, 4 and 2 that we're having is really unique in that sense. Our pricing is actually well priced beyond below the two international brands, Flonase and Claritin spray, and really being able to hit all those 10,000 independent pharmacies who really don't have much of a leeway in terms of pricing and reduction is really gaining a big, big traction for us. So we're really excited with this preorder option that we have and moving on forward on that.

Carrie Beal Amaro

Great. And can you shed any light on when you plan on ruling out FlutiCare to launching large retail chain?

Bassam Damaj

This is a very important question. So as you know we are a vendor of record for many of those retail chains. So in the United States the retail, the big retail chains accounts for about 64% of the total scripts in United States and the independent pharmacies had about 36% of that. As you know, the margins we are able to get on the independent retail stores and through the wholesalers are much higher than we can get on the big retail chain.

So the decision that we've made and it was very clear in our announced press release today is that really we’re pushing some of the wholesale drug distributors which are already ordering product. But also we are really doing heavy push towards the independent pharmacy as a first step. This is important for us because as you know that all of them actually do carry Claritin spray and Flonase and we're coming in with a combined form of direct now, at discount and giving them higher margin.

So this is the first step that we're pushing there. Of course, we are offering extensive efforts into our direct to consumer ads and so forth. But we actually see the big retail stores coming in as second after this initial phase.

Now there is an exception to that, we have a very large historical relationship with Walmart and so forth. So we actually did actually open up the sales of the product on online Walmart on this online store, for that event. As you know Walmart is the largest retail chain and we want to keep that relationship going. And that will give us good exposure to Walmart’s clients at that end. So this is our only large chain, in there. Having said that, we are really planning as a second phase to push into those large retails and having on the shelf space to compete head-to-head with Flonase and Claritin spray.

And I think here it's important to understand, our really our game here is not to go head-to-head with Flonase and Claritin spray and say, Oh here, buy this one at $2 less or buy $3 less, buy one unit here, buy one unit there. Our goal really is to go in there and sell you saw the SKU’s and the format we have on the west side that we are offering. We want people to buy 12 packs at a time, and they are buying 12 units at a time.

We want people to buy four units at a time and subscribe and get it monthly, actually product shipped to them as this is used. I think this is where the strength of our sales and platform is and it's a big, big differentiator from Flonase or Claritin spray or other market as they don't offer these type of packaging or this type of offering and also they don't do any of the monthly auto ship.

So this is, where we see, where they as you’ve seen the retail chains coming in, which have both have a very wide distribution but the margins are also very low. We are very focused on having high margin, in order really to push as much as we can towards our goal of profitability and we really we're able to achieve that, going through those wholesale distributors, through the online, through direct-to-consumers and through the independent pharmacy as a first rate of launch.

Carrie Beal Amaro

Thank you. You had mentioned earlier, that co-selling supplements, has been very successful. Can you say, if there is any strategy with that same idea with FlutiCare.

Bassam Damaj

Definitely, FlutiCare is our important product. We have two strategy for FlutiCare and we mentioned that and here is that. We do plan to file with the FDA a kit that will contain a FlutiCare and a saline nasal spray. There are a lot of studies published, where if a saline nasal spray is used before the use of those nasal steroids there is a better absorption of the drug and so forth.

So basically, we are actually already preparing and are in discussion with our partner, West Ward to prepare and get guidance from the FDA to file our first actually fluticasone kit which will be the first on the market by the way, if approved by the FDA. And be able now to offer actually this unique, FlutiCare with a saline nasal spray.

Having said that at the same time, we have our clinical supplement AllerVarx which is published in a clinical trial to reduce the so-called symptoms of nasal allergies from pollens and so forth. And it is available as a cross sell to our clients. We are not allowed to package them in the same package but we are allowed to actually to offer them to customers out there and we do actually give special discounts as a cross sell with the FlutiCare and they get a special discount if they buy it with the FlutiCare.

The co-offering as we see that, as a big market and a big differentiator is actually out there. I mean, you can go for example to Walgreens, CVS and you can see like Theraflu Day/Night ANTM. This is basically two drugs that have been combined in the same package and this is where the differentiation comes in. And this is how we see FlutiCare going out there not as drug alone but also as a FlutiCare, fluticasone kit where people can benefit from the addition of this nasal spray.

Carrie Beal Amaro

Great, thank you. If I may ask just one more question. I apologize for taking so much time, but it is related to your share price. There seems to be a pretty large gap between your share price and the Company's growth and success. What price you are trading, close to one time 2017 projected revenues, can you shed some light onto why this is.

Bassam Damaj

Sure, I can tell you how many times I received this question. I have many shareholders actually, my intention after your question is to really go through, the critical questions we received from shareholders answer them one by one.

What I can tell you, I have many shareholders including Bart Higgins [ph] including several of our shareholders who came up with the exact same question. We don't have control over the share price of the Company, right. But it is worth noting, that if you look at Seeking Alpha and as of the Company and others, we are trading below our enterprise value, which is very amazing to me. Our enterprise value is what, $17 million to $19 million and we are trading much lower than that.

I mean finally, we start increasing stock today, which our market cap, but when a company is trading, is when the Company enterprise value is higher than its market cap it means that the company is much more valuable than what the market cap is. Enterprise value and if the [indiscernible] market share, remove the debt add the cash it gives you the enterprise value.

We are much more valuable than what people are trying to push on the stock. And usually, when you have this discrepancy, it shows that the share price is not reflective of the Company’s performance, revenues values and it is usually the result of potential stock manipulation by market makers and by traders.

And I can tell you what we do in this situation, what I have always done, we move forward, execute on our strategy, execute on growth, on the revenues, launch more products and achieve profitability. Because I can tell you, I do look forward to the date where the time comes for the people shorting the start and betting on the Company to go south that they have to cover their positions and lose their shirts, on this. Honestly, because I'm getting a little bit tired of how a small percentage of those people are really affecting how the company – value in general.

But thank you for this question, this was an awesome question that I was looking forward to answering actually on this call.

Carrie Beal Amaro

Thank you. Bassam.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you Carrie.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you Gary and as we've done with the first – with the previous conference call we had, I thought it was good actually to just go through all of the shareholders question that we received. And I think this will be a much more valuable time for the shareholder since think they really are open in sending their questions and I will go through each of these questions and really answer them, which I believe will give an answer to most of what the people waiting on the call.

We did have actually, our first can come in on the share price. Carrie did ask that and we answered that.

The second question comes from Steve Johnson, is that what is the Company doing to improve shareholder value.

Again, as I mentioned before I mean the role of the Company and the Management really is to keep executing in our plan. To grow the revenues, to lower the costs and reach profitability. We are very, very revenue driven, profitability goal driven in this Company. We do not believe that the share price is reflective of the value of the Company. And we would continue to execute on our plan. I can tell you we are not going to be shy or afraid that where the stock price is. We are going to continue on our plan, we're going to continue to execute and we're going to reach profitability.

And as I said, I really look forward to the time when all the people betting that Innovus will fail, really that they lose their shirts on this in the very near future.

The second question comes from Allman Hardrick [ph] and that – it's related to the Executive and Board share purchase. The question is wouldn’t it be a good idea for the Board and Executive management to show their faith in the Company by buying share at this time?

As an answer to Allman, I did buy shares on two occasions in the past and I will do more actually and buy more shares. And so the board of directors but that has to be based on the board’s approval and according to our Insider policy trading plan we have in place. As you know, we are a small team and we are all involved in multiple material transaction and we have material information at all times, which makes it very difficult to buy stock on the open-market, there are violating securities, rules and regulations.

Having said that, and once the opportunity presents itself and there is no risk of violating any Insider trading rules and policies and there's a green light from our General Counsel and securities lawyer. I will be going out there and I'm sure actually other members of the management team and the board of directors will be going and buying shares on the open-market to continue to support the company in any way we can.

Moving on to next questions, can you please update us on your proposed up-listing transaction?

This is going to be a very simple answer, it makes no sense at this current price option. This is my answer short and sweet on the time. The stock price has to appreciate significantly before we even think about that at this time. Moving forward to a question from Chris Savio, what is the percentage of revenues that the company has from Amazon and what will that percentage in the future?

I think it's important our Amazon store is very – was only launched a few couple of months ago. And I can tell you we really have seen a tremendous increase in sales in our Amazon platform was beyond our expectation. What I would say the shareholders please actually be on the lookout for announcement from the company on our plan on the Amazon store and platform and what we expect to do that. But we do see Amazon actually being now, currently it's actually a significant source of revenues to us and we see that growing more and more in the future.

Another question from actually several shareholders on the executive compensation, what are the plans for the executive comp going forward, how this compare with other companies in the space and what’s that voted by the shareholders?

So I think it's important to know that the SEC requires public company to disclose management compensation and for the shareholders to vote on the compensation in the annual proxy every three years. And we did present to the shareholders and our proxy that we probably post, the management compensation as it compares to other companies in 2016 and the management actually and this was publicly put out there, the management compensation did receive a majority vote in favor of the current compensation.

So having said that, we always tried to be within what's out there for similar companies in the space. But again the shareholders will have another opportunity to vote on the management compensation, I believe in the 2019 proxy that will go out as we are required to go out to shareholder vote every three years.

Seventh question on the earnings guidance are you still on track for between $10 million to $15 million in 2017 why and why not, what is your guidance for 2018, when will you provide that?

I think it’s important to say yes, we are still in our guidance. We had a little setback from the natural disaster took place in Texas and Florida, which affected us directly and our revenues directly for the third quarter.

And again, we could have done much better but we are actually on track to hopefully meet our guidance. We are not actually showing from that at this time. And we are really plowing and trucking forward to meet our guidance for that. We haven't given any 2018 guidance at this time, we will come back at a later time with 2018 guidance.

Another questions on the first manufacturer, ANDA, FDA that you have for FlutiCare, when will the FDA approve your first manufactured product, how does this affect, how you sell FlutiCare abroad?

So our first one is actually still working with the FDA on the approval and I believe we will be the first people to go out there and announce the approval when it's received, we won't be shy out of that. So we will update you as we have information going forward at this time, what we know is that our partner is still actively working with the FDA to try to get an approval for the product within the three years limit that is on the ANDA.

And again how does this affect, how we sell FlutiCare. I think it's important to note and we’ve said that publicly, our agreement with West Ward has the option to expand to outside the U.S. And I can tell you actually our current partners have already sent us projection for FlutiCare in other countries. And we are in discussion with our partner to expand agreements to be able to expand the sales outside the U.S.

ACON deal, what does ACON deal need for the company?

I mean I believe ACON is a very good deal for the company to be honest with you. It will provide us with FDA cleared diagnostic and devices which we will go very well and with our current supplements and drugs. And again as I said, before our goal from here really is to increase the order per client by offering free strips or free glucometers but then being able to keep them longer on the autoships as they can now see the real benefit of the product, when they use it on a monthly basis and really come in and order more product for us like the insulin strips and so forth.

Patent protection, are you increasing your patent protection for your product?

I mean the only reason that the company is going very well and our margins are high is that our products have strong patents around them. They have strong patents, they have strong clinical trial, we have strong trademark outside the U.S., inside the U.S. I can tell you and I'm very happy to tell you that we have actually over 26 patents and patent applications right now. And we are preparing to file an additional five patents before the end of the year. We have 79 trademarks in the U.S. and outside the U.S.

We are very strong on the patents and the trademark position that’s strengthened our IP position and really – and I can tell if we didn’t have the trademark protection, patent protection, we could not actually have done – our partner in Korea to fight those the Korean companies that’s doing the counterfeit product in Korea for example and so forth. So this is what we believe on that and we will continue to expand on our IP and patent and trademark portfolio out there.

GlucoGorx strategy, I think we've talked about the GlucoGorx strategy it's really, this is something we started with Apeaz and ArthriVarx. And I can tell you within weeks of launching the product, we've done $200,000 in week. And again the product which is you know going it's a pain relief product for arthritis. I mean we are tracking to $2 million a year. This is really huge for such a product that's not actually available in – on the store and only to direct-to-consumer.

So we will continue to do that and expand this to UriVarx, Vesele, expand this to our GlucoGorx and glucose – glucometer for glucose measurement and again FlutiCare with our saline nasal spray, FlutiCare with our AllerVarx, [indiscernible] and so forth. So this historically we’ve seen a winning strategy for the company and we will actually expose as much as we can and move forward within what the FDA rules and regulations allows us to do in the United States.

Moving now to another question from Bart Higgins [ph] on some of your confidence in investor, I remember reading somewhere that FlutiCare will be launched by around 15 October?

Bart, I'm happy to tell you, we did our – we did that and we launched a day earlier. So the product is out there for patients to have. I also wonder why shares are trading one-time, sales I think we answered that from Carrie’s question. The question is that is there any substantial debt that I should know about. The question is no, you see our Q – the company has – very little to know that really the company has no growing concern on its books. It has $1.3 million cash in the bank. We're very – actually a very good cash position, we are generating revenue, we are growing our revenues, we have cut our losses by close to 60%.

Our net cash, our use in operations is a little over $0.5 million a quarter I mean we are being very, very cost effective. We are actually cutting losses. We are we really pushing towards our goal of profitability. And again, we don't believe this is due to any debt we have because we don't have that and I believe again as I said which is very important for me when a company is actually trading below its enterprise value, this is what happens that people are actually trying to potentially manipulate the stock. And I hope actually this goes away and then continue to wish you all the best and what I say, we thank you all for your continuous support that you have given us so far.

And I'm happy to answer any questions that you have, please feel free to send it to our people, also send it by e-mail, by fax, call in, I want to be able to answer all the shareholders’ questions on our calls, I don't want any question unanswered to go by. We are a very open and transparent management, and we would like to continue that.

With that, I would like to thank you for listening to our call. And I do apologize for taking a long time with those questions but for me it is important to answer every question we receive and look forward to continuously update you on the process of – progress of the company and meeting our goal of profitability soon, meeting our guidance and pushing more products forward. And hopefully see the price – the share price of the company and the value increase to be reflected true value of the company. Have a great day and looking forward to talking to you the next quarter call. Thank you.

