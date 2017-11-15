Synacor's (SYNC) CEO Himesh Bhise on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

November 14, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Matt Wolfrom - VP, Corporate Communications

Himesh Bhise - CEO

Bill Stuart - CFO

Analysts

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Laura Martin - Needham

Michael Graham - Canaccord

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital

Matt Wolfrom

Thank you, and good evening. Welcome to Synacor's third quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Joining me today to discuss Synacor's results are CEO, Himesh Bhise, and CFO, Bill Stuart.

Before we begin, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the course of this call, management will make forward-looking statements which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time-to-time, including the section entitled Risk Factors.

Also, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, management will discuss non-GAAP measures in talking about the Company's performance. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables in today's press release.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Himesh.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, Matt, and welcome everyone to today's conference call. This evening, we will share with you our third quarter 2017 results. I am pleased to report that we delivered strong financial performance, achieving our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance and reporting GAAP net profit. We delivered 14% year-over-year revenue growth and $1.8 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Three key takeaways from the call today. First, Synacor generated significant revenue growth and increased operating leverage that drove profitability. Second, we continue to see strong market validation of Synacor products with several customer renewals and wins in the quarter. And third, I'd like to highlight our recurring revenue software platforms that serve as an excellent foundation for high margin growth.

Let's begin with takeaway number one. Synacor generated significant revenue growth and increased operating leverage that drove profitability. Our third quarter revenue grew 14% year-over-year to $36.3 million and adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.8 million from $0.2 million a year ago. We reported GAAP net income for the first time in nearly four years. Our net income was 0.3 million compared to a net loss of 3.4 million a year ago.

Importantly, along with revenue growth, we also demonstrated operating leverage that drove profitability. Our third quarter revenue increased 14% or by about $4.5 million year-over-year and $1.6 million of that over one-third drops to incremental adjusted EBITDA profitability. We expect to continue delivering strong financial growth in the fourth quarter.

Takeaway number two, we continue to see strong market validation of Synacor products with several customer renewals and wins in the quarter. We launched a new portal experience for WOW! a top 10 operator. We've renewed and extended our relationship that covers portal, advertising, and email services. We continue to work closely with AT&T, we again delivered strong user engagement metrics and we grew material revenue with the ATT.net portal.

We added several PayTV operators to our advanced cloud-based identity management platform. These operators include WOW! and NorthwesTel which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell Canada. We added to a growing list of email customers in the enterprise and government markets. These include a South East Asia government ministry and India government research lab and then Africa government information technology authority. And we added 50 channel partners certified to sell Synacor enterprise products, growing the existing base to more than 1,900 partners around the world.

And now let me turn the call over to Bill to share our financial results in more detail before I close with the third takeaway regarding our recurring revenue software platforms. Bill?

Bill Stuart

Thank you, Himesh. Before I discuss our results, I want to remind everyone that our non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expenses. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

For the third quarter of 2017, Synacor delivered revenue of $36.3 million, meeting the Company's financial guidance, an increase of 16% over the second quarter of 2017 and 14% over the third quarter of 2016. Our adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million also meeting guidance. As Himesh noted we were GAAP profitable for the first time in nearly four years with net income of $300,000.

Looking more closely at the different components of our revenue. Search revenue was $6.1 million, up from $3.3 million in the prior year third quarter, and $5 million in the second quarter. Advertising revenue was $16.6 million versus 15.2 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $13 million in the second quarter of this year. Recurring and fee-based revenue was $13.6 million versus $13.2 million in the same quarter last year and $13.2 million in the second quarter.

Cost of revenue was 49% versus 46% in the third quarter a year ago. This resulted in an implied gross margin of 51% in the third quarter of 2017. Total operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation of $605,000, and depreciation and amortization of $2.6 million or $16.8 million for the third quarter or 46% of revenue compared with $16.9 million or 53% of revenue in the same period last year, which reinforces Himesh's earlier point regarding increased operating leverage in the business.

As a percentage of revenue and excluding stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, technology and development expenses were 18%, sales and marketing expenses were 17% and G&A expenses were 12%. Synacor's GAAP net income was $300,000 or $0.01 per share. As I mentioned this was the first profitable quarter since Q4 of 2013. This compares with the net loss of $3.4 million or $0.11 per share in the third quarter of 2016 and a net loss of $3.3 million or $0.09 per share in the second quarter of 2017.

The net income includes $2.6 million in depreciation and amortization in the third quarter of 2017 versus $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2016 and stock-based compensation expense of $605,000 or $0.02 per share in the third quarter of 2017 compared with $680,000 or $0.02 per share in the third quarter of 2016.The net income in the third quarter of 2017 includes a $1.9 million gain on the sale of an investment.

The EPS calculation for the third quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2016 is based on $39.9 million fully diluted and $30.3 million weighted average common shares outstanding respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million, which has noted with our guidance range and was significantly improved $0.2 million a year ago and $0.2 million in the second quarter. The reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA is included in our earnings release.

We ended the quarter with $22.9 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to the $23 million at the prior quarter end. Based on information available as of today November 14, we are providing financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the fourth quarter, we expect revenue within the range of $46 million to $51 million, net income of negative $1.8 million to $2.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $2 million to $4 million. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense of $600,000 to $700,000. Depreciation and amortization of $2.6 million to $2.8 million and tax, interest expense and other income and expense approximately $300,000.

We expect approximately 39 million weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter. We expect revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full-year to be within the previously reported ranges and for now revenue narrowed to $140 million to $145 million, and for adjusted EBITDA a range of $0.8 million to 2.8 million. We expect a net loss of 9.1 million to 11.4 million for 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense of $2.5 million to $2.6 million, Depreciation and amortization of $9.6 million to $9.8 million, gain on investments of $1.9 million and tax interest expense capitalized software impairments and our investments and other income and expense of approximately $1.7 million.

Himesh?

Himesh Bhise

Thank you Bill. Synacor is delivering solid growth. We are executing our four pillar growth strategy, increasing value for our current customers innovating on our product platforms winning new customers and extending into international and enterprise markets, which brings me to take away number three. Our recurring revenue software platform serves as an excellent foundation for high margin growth.

Synacor speed base revenue was 13.6 million in Q3 and represented 37% of our total revenue in the quarter. Software and services primarily includes our Zimbra-branded email and collaboration platform, a leading open-source based email platform that powers about 500 million mailboxes worldwide and cloud ID our cloud-based identity management platform a leading single sign on platform that can authenticate about 90 million PayTV households in the U.S.

Our fee base business grew 3% year-over-year but we believe this is a platform that can grow more significantly. These software platforms at current the Synacor's overall business we believe we are well positioned in the market and we are investing in products and sales. Our customers are diversified across 100 service providers and 3,500 enterprisers and government organizations around the world.

Sales leverage a growing channel network and asset of more than 1900 value added retailers and hosting providers. And over 90% of this fee based revenue is recurring. And it is high margin. As we move into the balance of 2017 and look ahead to 2018 we are excited by our growth prospects. We look forward to reporting for the progress when we speak with you on our year-end of the call in March.

We will now the line to your questions. Operator?

George Sutton

I wondered if you could talk about your stated goal of 300 million, 30 million in three years that wasn’t talked about on today's call I just want to make sure that’s still part of that presentation?

Bill Stuart

330/300 still remains our goal. As I think about it and I guess what you're asking for is, the real -- the primary variables that really determine how we get there. I think there are three of them. One, AT&T still has the potential to be 100 million opportunity, clearly that depends on AT&Ts business priorities and how they need to balance engagement and monetization.

Second as we talked about on this call and as we mentioned before, we have a strong pipeline of organic growth opportunities through our core portal advertising email, video businesses, and as you know larger opportunities have longer sales cycles so sitting here today it's hard to predict exactly when these will pop, but clearly we're excited about our organic sales pipeline.

And finally disciplined M&A that accelerates our growth strategy plays a role in achieving our role, and our acquisitions to-date when I think about Zimbra and Technorati, they've both been successful and this gives us the confidence to pursue additional opportunities. So, while we will have this 330/300 goal in mind every day as we operate the business, we will continue to provide and quarterly and annual guidance on these calls as we typically do.

George Sutton

And I wondered if you can just give us any sense of a timeline from the AT&T side in terms of their potential interest and focusing more on monetization?

Bill Stuart

George, we continue to have an excellent relationship with AT&T, we're working together to build consumer engagement on ATT.net which is AT&T's current focus, and those consumer engagement efforts are going well and we do expect to increase monetization in 2018. We're excited about the potential of our long term relationship with AT&T and we'll monetize the platform in line with their goals.

George Sutton

And then just lastly relative to the M&A strategy, are there the Zimbra's and Technorati's out there and by those I mean pretty big cloud names that have a lot of investment put in them but are available for a relatively small price?

Bill Stuart

We believe so George and we hope so and we've been clearly talking to a lot of companies that could accelerate our efforts in video, in advertising, and can leverage -- I think the platform and credibility we've built whether that's channel based, leveraging our partner network or cloud based leveraging our operating scale. So I'm certainly excited by the prospect that those companies exist, clearly again lot of things have to fall in place as it relates to M&A and I think as you know from our track record, we tend to be very disciplined about this and clearly anything we look at it's got to help accelerate our growth.

Your next question comes from the line of Laura Martin from Needham. Your line is open.

Laura Martin

Maybe first is, could you give us a little more granularity on the $1.9 million gain please, what is that?

Himesh Bhise

Those are investments that we've made a few years ago for $1 million, in the Company that did business under the name Experience Engine, and the premise behind that was they brought experience in dealing with connecting customers to mobile devices. So, it was an opportunity to build on that relationship. And they were acquired by a company called Accesso in the UK and that generated a gain of about $2 million. We got $2.6 million in cash and stock this quarter, in the third quarter that is - and we also have there’s an additional approximately $0.5 million that would be payable in 18 months.

Laura Martin

Okay. That’s like the earn-out or whatever, okay.

Himesh Bhise

Now as you holdback, a typical thing like this for the private company is holdback for potential indemnification claims. So we’ve discontinued that, the net of all of that is, it represents a $1.9 million gain that we recognized in the third quarter.

Laura Martin

So we showed and expect to see the other $500,000 in 18 months, you already put that into this number, discounted back?

Himesh Bhise

Yes, in terms of any recognizable gain, that could change.

Laura Martin

Yes.

Himesh Bhise

Between now and then, but the cash would actually be -- if it’s to be paid, it will be paid in 18 months.

Laura Martin

Okay, cool. And then your gross margins went from 54% to 51% year-over-year and you had a lot of -- I think a lot of our growth is coming from the cloud services and Zimbra, which have higher margins. So I’m curious is to why we have a 300 basis point decline in gross margins year-over-year?

Himesh Bhise

So, Laura, this quarter, our search and advertising business grew about 23% year-over-year.

Laura Martin

Yes.

Himesh Bhise

And that tends to be lower margin and so given the proponents of that revenue and the fact that AT&T revenues started ramping up as well. We cannot saw a pretty high revenue growth from typically lower gross margin revenue line. Our fee-based business grew 3%. So less obviously, even though exactly as you say, it has very high margin, 90% of it is recurring, it’s a strong foundation and as we accelerate growth in that which we’re hoping to do, base in the investments we’re making, it will have the margin, positive margin impact that you’re describing.

Laura Martin

And then one of the awesome things about the AT&T deal was, that gave you mobile capability, have you gotten any new clients as a result of that extra excellence incredibility now on the mobile side?

Himesh Bhise

So it has certainly been extremely helpful for us as we have renewed and extended coverage deals and I think we’ve been announcing those along the way. Material larger new customers that are in our pipeline, this tends to have longer sales cycles and those things started kicking off this year. And so, we’re optimistic but nothing to report today.

Laura Martin

Okay. And then my last question is just an observation. So you’re renewed well and its sounds like that was also an expansion into some new services in addition renewed array?

Himesh Bhise

Yes.

Laura Martin

Okay. And then and so -- and all the rest of the new business, I think you talked about in your prepared remarks for offshore. And so, I’m wondering about the economics of offshore deals and what you’re selling offshore versus the U.S. deal?

Himesh Bhise

Our international business today is almost entirely our Zimbra-based email and collaboration platform. So it through our partner network again largely speaking. So those are the kinds of deals we are talking about, each individual deal tends to be pretty small, but overall there are software-based deals with high margins.

Michael Graham

I just wanted to ask a couple of -- first on the AT&T maybe just an update in terms of I think last quarter, you had talked about how there was certain types of ads that were on some of your other quarters I think down towards the bottom of the pages where those were some of the ads that were dealing to be maybe favoring monetization over engagement and therefore the emphasis on engagement participated that maybe kind of take some of those ads out. So just wondering maybe you mentioned in the press release that engagement from AT&T was improving. Can you put anymore color around that, like are there goals in place or targets where everyone will feel more comfortable with increased monetization? And can you just give us an update in terms of how the discussion is going in terms of possibly adding new ads units or just anything else you can share on that front?

Himesh Bhise

I will reiterate that our relationship with AT&T is really strong and I think as we talked about on the last call and for your question today, there are different assets of what the deals to operate a portal in context with them. Clearly as you stated that goal is engagement, which is captured by metrics like time spent for visit on the site by customer satisfaction scores and kind of the kinds of traffic that they can drive. And then clearly there is a level of monetization based on many units. The teams work extremely closely together on hourly and daily basis. They are tied at the hip. And so are closely monitoring all of those metrics.

The specific metrics are obviously '18 fees proprietary metrics for them to share directly which I cannot, but I could speak to the fact that things like customer satisfaction, things like customer engagement are all trending extremely positive, and as combined team, we are proud of what we have accomplished. That is still the priority AT&T and though we believe there is upside to be had in the future. The specific monetization examples I mean the kinds of things we have talked about are the number of paid content modules on the page and where you locate them.

The total amount of advertising inventory whether there's an opportunity for another 300 by 250 units just to make something up or adding something in article page, or using video to drive more engagement and more monetization, but the kinds of programmatic filters we use to define the quality and the type of advertising that we actually serve on the page. And all of these things are things that we are engaging in discussion with them, they're very positively received I think it is I think monetization helps both the AT&T and Synacor clearly, but at the end of the day, we anticipate a long and fruitful relationship with AT&T and have to follow their lead and they balance engagement and monetization.

Mark Argento

Just wanted to drill down a little bit more on some potential growth opportunities on recurring revenue side, I know Zimbra apparently performing well, cloud ID. Could you drill down a little bit as to how fast that business is growing obviously with move to OTT and CTV, the opportunities to grow that business more aggressively, maybe you could help us think through that a little bit?

Himesh Bhise

We today bundle cloud ID and Zimbra into the fee based revenue line item in our report, so let me speak to it at the aggregate level and then provide maybe some of the texture you're looking for in terms of growth opportunities we see across both of those areas. What I was -- what I wanted to convey during the call just to recap a little bit is that these software platform businesses provide a really strong foundation for us as a company. They deliver $13.6 million of revenue, it was 38% of our overall revenue, over 90% of it is recurring at high margin, and that to me is a quality of business and size of revenue stream that is comparable with many of the mid cap, small cap software vendors and companies that exist today.

So just this piece of our business I believe compares very favorably with many other companies that we've seen in the market that's enterprise markets. The reason we believe that we can drive accelerated growth is because we've been declaring wins in the area. We've been declaring wins, we've talked about several new advanced cloud ID wins in the service provider space and we announced several new enterprise wins and government wins for Zimbra around the world. You kind of pair that with the fact that we continue to invest in the channel, so 1,900 partners worldwide selling our product I consider to be a really strong asset that we can leverage in many ways.

And what we have been doing this year is continue to invest in each of these product lines. We've been driving things like hardening APIs and learning micro services just to drive a faster pace of innovation kind of leveraging the open source community, we’ve been focused on things like configurability and scalability as we take things like, get access and security, really seriously and believe it's a strong way we can differentiate these products.

So going forward, we feel there is an opportunity for Zimbra in areas like open source in kind of growing enterprise presence, growing cloud base presence. We believe there are opportunities in identity management to continue to serve PayTV operators really well to expand into the programmer and the content provider’s base/space building on what you’ve done with HBO, and certainly there are much broader applications for a single sign that we are beginning to explore. So again, in area that is contributing strong margins today, contributing strong recurring revenues today, the growth is about 3%. So, not bad, but certainly we have higher aspirations.

Mark Argento

You guys doing business with Roku any of other kind of OTT platforms obviously, Roku has been out of tear recently, given the results on the demand that they’re seeing for their products and move to core cutting. How much exposure if any do you guys have -- any of the kind of the OTT platforms at this point, not just the HBO guys, but guys weren’t actual platform like Roku?

Himesh Bhise

Got it. Single sign on across content providers on "TV-based hardware platforms" is a really strong application of our cloud ID platform. And we are approaching that very broadly. The one that we have talked about before in the past and is, that’s being able to enable single sign on Apple TV on Apple’s platform for several PayTV operators today. So that's a direct visible public application of what we can do that you can generalize that use case across all the platforms.

Mark Argento

Got it. And then just last back on to AT&T, so obviously you guys made a pretty significant investment both in monitory time opportunity cost, capital. And do you guys have in that agreement. Is there any kind of minimums, so guys don't get "hold in the back here" just because AT&T wants to roll little -- roll slower, they have other priorities now? Is there any kind of true ups of minimums? Or how do we -- how should we feel about the opportunity that actually turn that from a ROI negative to at least a breakeven of positive over the next 6 to 12 months?

Himesh Bhise

You should believe and expect that we are already driving margins from our AT&T business and that to be a reasonable assumption that you can make based on the incremental revenues, we are driving and that -- we operate the business thoughtfully. The specifics of that obviously are kind of really dependent on how AT&T manages their business and grow the balance between engagement and monetization. So I think it's reasonable for you to expect that at certain levels or on where we are today we are profitable, and as the business gets closer to the $100 million mark that we all aspiring to you there is significant upside for us when we get there.

Himesh Bhise

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for being on the call. I look forward to updating you again on a next quarterly earnings call, but in the meantime we hope to see some of you at the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York on Thursday. Thank you and have a good evening.

