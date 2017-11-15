Imprimis Pharmaceuticals' (IMMY) CEO Mark Baum on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017 04:15 PM ET

Mark Baum

Thank you for joining us. Today's call will be different then past calls, I will start the call off by asking our CFO Andrew Boll to discuss how we intend to get to a positive adjusted EBITDA figure. After Andrew answers his question and describes our third quarter results, I will try to answer to additional questions before making a few closing comments and opening the call to question.

First question is once profitable what are our prospects for continued growth and profitability. Second question is how we expect the value we have created to translate to shareholders value. After answering these questions, you should get a better sense of the value Imprimis offers its shareholders, as well as we are excited about the opportunity ahead of us.

Andrew please begin.

Andrew Boll

Investors tell Mark and me they are most concerned about the Company getting to profitability. We too appreciate the need to be a profitable business while it’s not possible to perfectly predict the future, we as shareholders and large stake holders ourselves are not interested in funding losses through large equity offering. Our goal to become a self efficient business that is not depended these types of offering to maintain its going concern.

Let's discuss map and how we get where we need to be. The last couple of quarters, we have been averaging about $5 million in cash based operating expenses. As we grow revenues we expect our capacity and labor utilization rates improve, which should improve our gross margin.

So what does that mean from a revenue prospective and how close are we to our goal of profitability? Based on our current cash based operational expenses and gross margin trajectory, we believe our break even number is around $8.5 million in revenue per quarter.

More about $136,000 in revenues each shipping day, depending on revenue mix and efficiency from a production standpoint. We just closed out the month of October where average about $115,000 in revenue per shipping day.

That means we need to see roughly 19% growth from where we are now to hit our breakeven number. As a point of reference last year our revenue grew about 20% quarter-over-quarter from the third quarter to fourth.

We believe the growth will need a regional profitability goal is achievable in the near-term here is why. Historically the fourth quarter has been our best quarter of the year, which is followed by additional growth in the following first quarter and we have no reason to doubt that won't be the case again.

During the fourth quarter of this year we began selling our new Klarity + cyclosporine formulations which should average $150 per prescription for three months supply. Interest in this patent pending formulation has been strong, we are hopeful interest will continue to pick up following the recent AAO meeting that took place last week and weekend.

Our Simple Drops portfolio continues to pick up steam as refills begin to come in on new prescriptions each day. These average about $130 per prescription for two months supply. Soon we expect to introduce and sell our MKO Melt and a few other new surgical formulations from our 503B facility.

Also as we continue to gain licenses for 503B FDA registered outsourcing facility, - two major state licenses needed New York and California, which we hope to acquire in the next six months. There are also large potential customers that we are currently in discussions with they could on their own add another $2 million to $3 million in sales for annual number. And there are many others in our sales funnel.

Lastly as of November 1, we implemented price increase on non-ophthalmology orders. To break this down a bit more, out of more than 1 million dry disease patients on therapy we need to capture 140 daily prescriptions for our new Klarity + cyclosporine formulation, or out of the more than 1 1/2 million American on prescriptions glauco medications we need capture 161 new Simple Drops prescriptions per day.

And this doesn’t count the traditional growth we have seen in our existing surgical business, without the addition of these or any other new formulations nor does it include the projected demographic growth of about 6% and we expect to see annually in our ophthalmology business.

Of course we could and likely will achieve our profitability goal with new revenue share between each of these revenue lines. For these reasons and others we believe there is an opportunity for us to hit that breakeven point in the near-term and barring any unforeseen circumstances our profitability goal will happen.

I will now discuss the third quarter. Despite the third quarter being a historically weak quarter due to seasonality our ophthalmology revenues continue to grow quarter-over-quarter with gross ophthalmic sales totaling $4.9 million compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter. Year-over-year for the period ophthalmology grew by over 60%.

503B revenues continue to grow totaling $2.6 million for the third quarter. This is up from $600,000 in the first quarter and $2.3 million in last quarter. We expect this trend to continue. Average revenue per 503B order grew to $1314 in the third quarter. We expect this trend to continue as we add more ophthalmology formulations to the 503B offerings during the fourth quarter and next year.

Adding to our breakeven discussion, this means that holding our average conscience 16 more 503B orders a day gets us to breakeven. 503B gross margins which is 100% ophthalmology related exceeded our target of 50% in the third-quarter.

Our overall gross margin were impacted as we narrowed our portfolio focusing on ophthalmology, revamped inventory management processes and invested in new high-volume batch production which caused abnormally high [indiscernible] direction rates during the quarter.

In July, we sold our science assets and during the third quarter we halted production and sales of certain non-ophthalmic formulations which had a short-term effect on our total revenue amounts. Despite this, we recorded $6.5 million in revenue at 34% from the third quarter 2016. This is our 14th consecutive quarter of double-digit or better year-over-year growth.

One year ago, we promised to implement our plan to reduce our operating expense while not hindering growth. We are delivering, since implementing this plan when looking at this period versus last year’s third quarter, operating expenses have been reduced by 18%, while revenue grew by 34%.

More specifically, we reported $5.8 million operating expenses in the third quarter of this year compared to $7.1 million last year. Our operating loss for this period was $2.8 million compared to $4.6 million in the same period last year. Backing out some of the accounting non-cash expenses and interest we narrowed our adjusted EBITDA loss to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2017. In comparison last year during the third quarter our adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.9 million.

In summary, the math is telling, we are close to our adjusted EBITDA goal, to get there we need to continue to focus on our ophthalmology franchise, pursue new products into 503B and use our non-503B assets to dispense chronic care formulation for like our dry disease and glaucoma related medications.

I will now hand the call over to Mark, to discuss our growth prospects and value proposition. Mark.

Mark Baum

As we get closer to a positive adjusted EBITDA number, I want to discuss future growth and how this may impact the value of our Company. Few weeks back, I was speaking to institutional shareholders, who asked me how big the business could be in three year? He wanted to know whether the Company could be a $100 million revenue Company by 2020. I told him, I would address his question on this call.

So how does Imprimis become $100 million revenue Company in three years. I will follow Andrew’s league and go over some math including where we are from a revenue standpoint and where we see the business growing to. I will discuss the [indiscernible] scenario that I believe our team can and should achieve barring major negative events.

Since 2014 until recently our focus is been exclusively in the ophthalmology surgical market, specifically cataract and refractive surgery. In the cataract and refractive surgery market we initially made drugs for post surgery infection and information, our injectible formulation sold under the drop less formulation family and our topical formulations sold under the less drops formulation family made up this portfolio.

We estimate these formulation in some form or another are now used in roughly 10% of the cataract and refractive surgeries in the U.S. or about 400,000 surgeries. We believe our share of this market will naturally continue to grow and that by 2020 we should serve at least 525,000 of these surgeries annually.

This is only a 9.5% increase annually, a much slower rate than what we have averaged in the last few years and not much higher than the estimated 6% annual growth rate this market is expected to see due to demographics.

Because our current cataract and refractive surgery portfolio is limited, our revenue per sale or per surgery is about $45, our intention beginning in the fourth quarter of this and throughout 2018, is to expand our surgical portfolio to offer more comprehensive suite of formulation from our 503B facility, including those for sedation, dilation, inflection and inflammation, many of which are unique and proprietary with patents pending.

We use to refer to this as our land and expand strategy. Regardless of what it called, our intent as we rollout these formulation is to be a one stop solution for high quality compounded ophthalmic surgical pharmaceutical formulations. By expanding our surgical offering we believe our total revenue opportunity for the first half of 2018 may exceed $150 per surgery. During the second half of 2018 this number could be around $200 per surgery.

And while every surgery is not going to include all of our formulations, we expect our revenue per surgery to increase over the next year and that by 2019 our total revenue per surgery could average $75 or more. So doing the math our goal of being part of roughly 525,000 surgeries mostly played by $75 per surgery provides us with about $40 million in annual revenue from this line of business within the next few years.

And as I said, this scenario accounts for modest growth below historical figures from our existing surgical business with a few new formulation editions that every single surgery requires. My belief is that our customers who would rather purchase these additional formulations from one trusted source was invested in quality and customer service rather than multiple sources.

But our growth as a Company will also come from other ophthalmic markets which provide even larger opportunities. We continue to receive positive feedback and encouraging patient results from Simple Drops prescribers story that patients avoiding surgery by using our Simple Drops formulations are becoming more common.

Patients we speak to appreciate our Simple Drops combination formulations instead of using multiple bottles they had to endure previously. Data and common sense show that every time you add a bottle of drops for patients daily treatment regimen the likelihood of compliance decreases significantly. Our ability to put multiple medications in one bottle and to customize for formulation if needed is truly a game changer for many glaucoma patients.

Ophthalmologists and optometrist tell us that the Simple Drops portfolio preservative free formulations can use the burden of complying with complicated glaucoma treatment regimen. Over the past few months several leading glaucoma physicians have been giving our Simple Drops medications in evaluations, with some of their most noncompliant patients. Our proprietary triple and quad combo drops for progress patients are being received especially well.

So far with a limited patient sample refill rates are over 95%. This is good for patients and it is good for our Company. According the IMS data we have estimated that there are about 30 million annual glaucoma prescriptions dispensed in the United States. We believe our addressable market is about two thirds of those or approximately 19 million prescriptions.

As we introduce our Simple Drops program by 2020 we believe acquiring around 3% of these prescriptions or 600,000 prescriptions is attainable. On average our Simple Drops formulations which include multiple active ingredients cost roughly $65 per month. 600,000 multiplied by $65 equals to just under $40 million in annual revenue.

And given the initial feedback we have received from patients and doctors using these formulations we do not think 3% prescription share is by any means up high in the sky scenario, certainly leaving us with room to do much better.

Moving to our newest ophthalmic market, we announced in October the launch of our Klarity + cyclosporine formulations which are currently being used by a number of dry eye patients. Within the dry eye market there are just over 4 million prescriptions dispensed each year with Restasis and Allergan product representing over 3 million of those prescriptions.

And [indiscernible] product representing the majority of the balance, while that is a large number of prescriptions there may be plenty of room to grow, because there are an estimated 30 million in United States suffering from some form of dry eye disease.

However, we believe one reason for the small number of patients on therapy relative to the overall market size may relate to the current choices in the market. As an example, the Restasis label, we note that in clinical trials the most common adverse reactions following its use was ocular burning, which occurred 17% of the time.

According to a small multi center study of patients who discontinued the use of Restasis, 60% of those patients had stopped using Restasis sighted burning and or stinging as the reason for discontinuation that is why we believe this section of the ophthalmic market is drastically under severed.

Patients have very few options and of those they have they appear to not stay with them for a very long, for a number of reasons, including a product stinging the very eyes they are seeking pain relief from.

While we expect to compete with existing therapies, our true objective is to expand the market and allow more dry eye patients have access to customizable, affordable cyclosporine based formulations. Within dry we believe there is an opportunity to gain a number of total prescriptions that would equal at least 10% of the current number of dry prescriptions equating to 400,000 of those patient prescriptions annually.

Our cyclosporine based dry eye formulations will sell for roughly $50 a month, equaling $20 million of potential revenue for Imprimis, these estimates don’t account for expected growth in the market or our ability to expand the market making affordable therapy options available to more of this underserved patients population.

From a market penetration prospective it is my belief that much of the heavy lifting and relationship with ophthalmologists and automatists has been done through the progress we have made with our surgical formulation. We have over 1700 ophthalmology customers who have used our formulations and have had positive outcomes.

While I do not believe it is slam dunk and we always have to pursue more relationship in sales opportunities, we are starting from zero, like we were three years ago when our Drop Less campaign began. Because we have a fairly well know name in the ophthalmology community and a solid base of customers, the prescriptions we are looking to acquire over the next couple of years that I have just discussed and the markets we see to expand into are reasonably estimated.

The foundation of our ophthalmology business I have just described is intellectual property. We have over 60 patents and patents pending for our formulations. On September 14, Imprimis received its first patents issuance with drop less formulations from the Australian patent office. We recently received a TCT search, which showed excellent prospects for a less drops formulation applications.

In the U.S. Patent Trade Mark Office is continuing its work on claims related to our other core ophthalmic formulation technologies. We expect more patents to be issued for our ophthalmic formulation next year. This will further strengthen our IP portfolio and market position and serve as evidence that our formulations are truly novel and innovative.

In summary in three years when we add up our three ophthalmic market, surgical, glaucoma and dry eye disease, we see ourselves under a run rate of over a $100 million in annual revenue. Not to mention ophthalmic formulations, we sell that I didn’t discuss and new ophthalmic opportunities that we pursue between now and then.

Aside from our ophthalmology business, Imprimis owns interest in the following businesses. We own 3.5 million shares of Eton pharmaceuticals making Imprimis the largest shareholder of the business. Imprimis also owns a mid-single-digit revenue royalty on two of Eton’s drug candidates. We own a subsidiary called Surface pharmaceutical which I will discuss a bit more shortly. And we own a 100% of the part compounding which I will discuss more as well.

Late in the second quarter of 2017 we completed our first spinout, with the $20 million private placement at Eton pharmaceuticals. Eton is developing a series of branded pharmaceuticals to the 505(b)(2) FDA approval pathway. Eton is led by a highly accomplished and motivated management team.

In late September Eton released a letter to its shareholders providing an update on the progress they are making as they become a leading innovative pharmaceutical Company. Their corticotropin product candidates secured an exclusive supply agreement, they completed a pre-IND meeting with the FDA and finalized selection of the finished dosage manufacturing partner.

With a clear understanding of the 505(b)(2) development pathway for this formulation, the team at Eton is more confident about the approach with their flagship product candidate. Eton is also planning to meet with the FDA sometime in 2018 to discuss the regulatory pathway for [indiscernible] filing which was the additional asset Imprimis contributed to Eton.

I encourage anyone interested in learning more about Eton's prospects to visit their website at www.etonpharma.com at Etonpharma.com. On the heels of the successes with Eton, we launched a new subsidiary called Surface Pharmaceutical. Surface will focus on the development of branded ocular Surface disease pharmaceuticals all of which will be taken through FDAs 505(b)(2) approval process.

Imprimis has assigned to Surface certain proprietary formulations and like Eton Imprimis will retain a mid-single-digit royalty on top-line sales of the formulations Imprimis contributed. Like Eton, we intend that Surface managed and financed separately and pursue to 505(b)(2) development of three patented and patent pending drug candidates as potential branded products for up to five different ophthalmic indications.

Our recently licensed Klarity formulation will be the cornerstone delivery vehicle for Surface. Klarity invented by our board member Dr. Richard Lindstrom is designed to protect and rehabilitate the ocular Surface for patients with moderate to severe dry eye.

Surface will seek to develop Surf 100 utilizes mycophenolic acid as the active ingredient in the Klarity base. Surf 100 will target patients suffering from chronic dry a multibillion-dollar drug market, but despite this current market value to the vastly underserved patient population, with the incumbent drugs only being used by about 10% of an estimated 9 million patients.

The next Surface drug candidate Surf 200 will be also based in Klarity with betamethasone as the active ingredient. Surf 200 will have two programs one targeting the estimated 13 million patients suffering from episodic dry eye flares and symptoms and the other for information and pain post ocular surgery.

The last Surface drug candidate will be a low-dose antibiotic and unique omega-3 capsule called Surf 300, which will target refractory dry eye disease patients. Studies run independent of Imprimis have shown that the consumption of antibiotics and omega-3 individually may improve symptoms associated with dry disease and then a small evaluation of 31 patients taking the Imprimis patent pending omega-3 doxycycline compounded formulation 29% or 94% of the patients reported seeing improvement in dry eye symptoms after 30 and 60 days. Subjective findings reported by patients were supported by objective findings in the patient's medical charts.

Patients taking the compounded version of Surf 300 also saw improvements in meibomian gland function which provides insight that may allow for label expansion for this drug candidate with blepharitis patients, which we estimated is a greater than $500 million market opportunity.

The Surface management team is already being assembled and will be lead by Dr. Cameron Husaini, who brings over 20 years of experience in ophthalmology drug and device development of the Company, including having lead development projects from bench to patent to approval and launch. Getting our ophthalmic drugs through all stages of FDA approval, we will hopefully be making more announcements regarding Surface in the near future.

I also encourage everyone listening to review this Surface corporate presentation which is now available on this Surface website at www.Surfacepharma.com. With Surface and Eton, we believe we will have establish strong longer term value potential with possible royalties on at least seven unique products that will be operating in billion dollars and in some cases multibillion dollar markets that currently face limited competition and of course Imprimis is a valuable ownership stake in each Company.

Our ability to monetize non-core assets in a variety of creative ways should allows us to strengthen our balance sheet in non-dilutive ways and put our core competency and assets to their higher and use. The outcome of our efforts, should be significant improvement shareholders value which we intend to deliver on over the coming 12 months.

As a part of our focus and entomology and putting our assets to their highest and best use in July, we closed a sale relative to the divestiture of our sinus assets. More recently, we renamed our [indiscernible] 503A pharmacy Park compounding. Beginning a plan to direct all entomology dispensing from our New Jersey facilities only and focusing Park exclusively on non-ophthalmology business.

Going forward, we may continue to divest other lines of our non- ophthalmology revenues similar to the divestiture of our sinus assets that potential strategic and financial buyers find valuable. In closing, while I don’t believe our stock price reflects it, we have created significant and valuable assets for our shareholders.

It’s my job to continue to communicate our value proposition and I'm confident that as we execute on what I discuss today, the public markets will better appreciate the value of our Company. We are constantly working towards our goal of profitability, we believe by this time next year we will be a cash flow generating ophthalmology focused pharmaceutical Company with a growing IP portfolio.

Ownership interest in two well managed and capitalized pharmaceutical companies and significant potential royalty streams in seven 505(b)(2) branded drug development programs. This will result in Imprimis being well position to execute on our short and long-term goals of growing the Company and continuing to take prescription share from larger companies.

Our team is heavily invested and committed to our mission of making pharmaceutical innovation affordable and accessible while generating significant shareholders value.

Donald Besser

Hi, well that was a great report Mark. I heard something that I hadn’t heard before which I would like to clarify. You said non 503B delivery of dry eye and glaucoma products. Did I miss you on that or how is that different from shipping from New Jersey?

Mark Baum

Thanks for the question Don. The glaucoma in dry eye formulations are going to be shipped from New Jersey, so we have implemented a program to shift all non-ophthalmology business, specifically to our Irvine facility and all ophthalmology related business will come out of our New Jersey facilities both the 503A and the 503B facilities.

Donald Besser

Oh okay, sorry, I didn’t hear that correctly. And secondly, is there an update on the suite for a [indiscernible].

Mark Baum

No not right now, you probably aware that we filed a motion to dismiss the case. We continue to believe that it's the frivolous lawsuit and a desperate attempt to stifle competition and we hope to hear from the court on motion to dismiss soon.

Donald Besser

Okay. Thank you.

Mark Baum

Great. Thank you and thanks everyone for attending. I know there was a lot of new information, lot of metrics and a lot of numbers that point to a profitability and how we get there. So thanks for attending. If you have any additional investor related questions, please feel free to contact our investor relations associate Jon Patton, his direct number is 858-704-4587. And once again, if you are a physician you want more information about ordering call 844-446-6979. Thank you again, and this will conclude our call.

