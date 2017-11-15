Telkonet's (TKOI) CEO Jason Tienor on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Jason Tienor

Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone to today's Telkonet's third quarter earnings call. We certainly appreciate your continued interest in Telkonet, whether you're an employee, client analysts, investors or a third party partner. We value your continued support of our business and our goal to become a leading provider of commercial intelligent automation.

As you all are well aware, Telkonet has been rebuilding itself as an entirely new company over the last seven months. While the second quarter was largely dedicated to the activities necessary to successfully complete our EthoStream divestiture and commission and configure the tools necessary for Telkonet's development and growth moving forward. The third quarter truly allowed us to focus operations on our growth as an intelligent automation and IoT business.

The influence of these efforts has already begun. Their impact is for the benefit of all Telkonet stake holders, including our staff, partners, customers and shareholders. We've seen our company evolve in new incredible ways that will drive our growth moving forward. It has given rise to opportunities not available to us in the past within the military, housing, education and especially hospitality markets.

These markets have driven 35% increase in Q3 overall revenue and 40% increase in Q3 product revenue from 2016 and a rapid increase in both channel activity and overall pipeline. This pipeline is what we see driving our business to profitability in 2018. While the quarter did experience numerous weather related delays, our projects due to opportunities in the hurricane rampaged destination resorts. These projects still remain active but differed.

Using the tools that we've recently implemented such as sales force and wave analytics, we're better able to analyze the opportunities that have a higher probability for closure regardless of outside impacts. This will enable us to level our sales activities more productively. Also, because we've been able to wind down the resources necessary for the divestiture and redevelopment of Telkonet's business, we've been able to again focus on normalizing our operating costs plus recognizing a sequential reduction in SG&A amounting to 17% and in operating expenditures of 10%.

This consistent management of expenses will allow us to meet our goal of profitability in '18 while still focusing on driving significant revenue growth. As we all know, employee satisfaction is a key contributor to productivity and business success. Thus, our redevelopment is focused on ensuring that we're combining the tools, resources and environment necessary to incentivize our staff and increase their productivity.

From internal corporate sustainability initiatives and community and charitable involvement, to increase corporate communication and improved employee benefits and work environment, we've raised the bar for current and future staff. We've heard our employee response and it has been extremely positive. While our culture will continue to improve in new and better ways, we're already recognizing the benefit it has on driving new ideas, increased efficiency and productivity and loyalty in long term growth.

Our increased focus on marketing has also begun to show measurable results. Under an abbreviated view of the sales paradigm, we know that the corporate exposure to sales is to find a perspective customer, close the sale with that customer and keep the customer happy and making more purchases. With our recent introduction of the role of Director of Marketing, we've concentrated on improvements in each of these key target areas. Through using marketing automation and current based management, we're growing awareness of Telkonet and our EcoSmart platform in our markets and core audiences.

Using sales nurturing tools and tactics, we're making our sales force more active, productive and engaging. We've increased our sales in productivity and capacity and begun to deploy tools that will do the same for our partners. While still a tendency, we're already recognizing potential of these tools. In working to further our customer satisfaction, we've begun a deeper dialogue using numerous channels including through customer surveys, individual follow ups and digital communication channels. The results of this dialogue help us to recognize the areas that can be improved, along with providing an opportunity for additional sales.

In addition to increased direct communication with partners and customers, these efforts have created a plan for the growth and success of our current customers and lowering of customer acquisition cost while increasing share of wallet. Efforts such as these will enable us to continue the growth of our channel network. In an emerging market like automation and IoT, every partner adds value from small to large. We've recognized this and deployed significant resources to connect with and support these partners.

Our recent partner week was a resounding success and based on feedback from the attendees, with even more opportunity to add value next year. This type of partner development program is what has enabled us to build a multimillion dollar pipeline with an ethical like Johnson Controls and create new contract development products for an ethical Trane. EcoSmart's extensive platform and value enabled us to replace the product line of our competitor and become the platform for growth around the year UTT Company.

It has allowed us to create greater value in the manufacturing chain by installing it in factory for OEMs like IDC and Islandaire and it provides a complete automation platform for dozens of smaller architects, mechanical engineers, HVAC companies, energy companies and others. This channel is what drives our strategy and growth moving forward and our success will depend on the continued development and support of these resources. As an innovator and early entrant into an emerging industry, cutting edge solutions through our demand affordability to reach our target audience is key to our growth.

Building on the activities of the last several years, we've taken the opportunity of divesting EcoStream to focus on the activities necessary to accelerate channel development as outlined in our strategic growth plan and to invest in the operating tools needed to build pipeline and close sales more rapidly. That said, from marketing to sales, the key behind the ability to sell lies in what we're selling. Providing the best solution at the right time for the right prices is incredibly important. Our leadership and technology, industry understanding and rapid development have long been the hallmarks of our company.

In our new corporate structure, these traits are even more vital as we're fueled solely by our EcoSmart business. Because of this we've rolled our new products in our plus line that are some of the only devices in our markets that are Zigbee HA or Home Automation complaint. For this reason, we've been able to initiate some of the largest opportunities in our history solely on our technology development and industry expertise. In addition, we're moving rapidly through the development of our next generation platform Project Titan.

This release of new hardware, software services, mobile applications will create many ground breaking benefits not available with platforms including the reduced costs for our customers, ease of installation for our partners, increases in the energy and operational efficiencies, providing a standards compliant automation platform, creating a sense of third party integration capabilities, providing a fully open development platform and many, many more.

Telkonet's engineering has long been the envy of the industry and our ability to capitalize on it, especially in building tighter relations with our partners continues to fuel our business growth. Because of these initiatives, we've been able to create a new vision for growth moving forward. With the appropriate process and tools at our disposal, we've been able to increase sales efficiency and build a record pipeline and within this pipeline lays opportunities never before available to Telkonet due to our prior size, requirements, financing etcetera.

Because of this, it is an exciting and transformative pivotal point in Telkonet's history. We finally positioned our business to focus solely on the enormous growth available to us in the amazing new automation industry and enables us success through building out the right tools, resources and process to achieve it. Through continued focus on these efforts and improvements in our business, we will close those opportunities available to us and use them as a launch pad to recognizing our overall potential.

With that I'd like to thank you for your interest in our development. And I'll pass the call over to Telkonet's CFO, Gene Mushrush for our third quarter financial review.

Gene Mushrush

Thank you, Jason. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Today I'll be summarizing our 2017 third quarter and year-to-date financial results.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Telkonet reported total revenues of $2 million, a 35% increase compared to $1.5 million for the same period prior year. Governmental was the sole core market with the non-experienced growth quarter-over-quarter. Recurring revenues 8% to $132,000 compared to the same period prior year.

Gross profits for the quarter were $821,000 up 18% from $696,000 last year. We did experience a gross margin erosion of approximately 6% compared to prior year. Factors contributing to this decrease were product profitability, inbound freight and sub-contractors service utilization.

Operating expenses for the quarter were $1.7 million, a 9% decrease compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2016. Reductions in administrative personnel and used taxes were key factors in this improvement.

We incurred operating losses from continuing operations of $871,000 and $1.2 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 respectively. Income from discontinued operations was $11,000 and $699,000 for the compared quarters ended September 30, 2017 and 2016. Net losses were $642,000 and $393,000 at September 30, 2017 and 2016 respectively.

We reported negative adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure from continuing operations of $867,000 and $1.2 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 respectively. Total year-to-date revenues of $6.1 million represented a slight 9% decrease compared to prior year. Although we experienced growth in most of our core markets year-over-year, hospitality was down approximately 15% meeting to the aggregate decline. Recurring revenues were consistent year-over-year at approximately $344,000.

Year-to-date gross profits were $2.7 million down 20% from $3.4 million last year. Gross margins slipped to 45%, a 6% when compared to last year. Product profitability represented approximately 3% of this total. Year-to-date operating expenses were $5.8 million, a 9% decrease compared to $6.4 million for the same period in 2016.

Included in last year's results were expenses related to the 2016 contested proxy, the discretionary bonus to various staff and results of a used tax audit. The current has year has witnessed a reduction in administrative personnel, R&D expenses, utilities and a non-recurring debt forgiveness settlement.

We incurred operating losses from continuing operations of approximately $3 million for both nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 respectively. Income from discontinued operations was $602,000 and $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 respectively.

Year-to-date net income was $4.2 million at September 30, 2017 and a net loss of $945,000 for the same period prior year. Year-to-date EBITDA from continuing operations were a negative $2.6 million compared to a negative $2.9 million last year. We reported approximately $8.9 million in cash and equivalents at September 30, 2017, compared to $912,000 at this time last year.

Cash used in operating activities of continuing operations during the first nine months was approximately $2.5 million compared to $2.8 million in the prior-year period. During the quarter we finalized the networking campo reconciliation related to the sale of EthoStream. We received $100,000 held in escrow since the day of the sale, plus additional cash proceeds of $311,000.

The networking capital receivable at $93,000 accounted for other current assets was applied against the proceeds of $311,000, resulting in a gain from sale of discontinued operations of approximately $218,000. The indemnification escrow of $900,000 disclosed early as restricted cash will be released net of any potential claims after a period not to exceed one year from the day of sale.

We reported a working capital surplus measured as current assets less current liabilities of $9.8 million at September 30, 2017 compared to a surplus of $208,000 at this time last year. In addition, we had available borrowing capacity of $1.3 million on our revolving line of credit.

Once again thank you for your interest and to our shareholders specifically. Thank you for your continued support. I'll now turn the call back to Telkonet's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Tienor.

Jason Tienor

Thank you, Gene. With that, I'll hand the call back to our operator to answer any questions you might have.

Ed Stein

Hello, Jason. Sounds like a lot of improvement going on. That's exciting. Can you hear me?

Jason Tienor

Yeah, thank you Ed.

Ed Stein

Okay, good. I got a question about something I know very little about, which is the new thermostat that Johnson Controls has come out with called GLAS, G-L-A-S.

Jason Tienor

That's right.

Ed Stein

I hope we have something to do with that or they're not trying to supplant us or get around us. On that regard, is that something that we're working with them on?

Jason Tienor

No, the GLAS thermostat that Johnson Controls recently announced is targeted at an entirely different market. It's more largely aimed at the consumer markets, a competitor to Nest or an Ecobee type thermostat. With that being the case, it is a far more high ended thermostat than what you would traditionally find in commercial environments. We have had significant conversations with Johnson Controls about having this where this might get into specific mixed opportunities within the hospitality space. That being said, that's not a replacement for the work that we currently do with them and as I stated earlier Johnson Controls as a Telkonet partner has one of the largest pipelines of any of the partners that we currently work with so that partnership is quite important to us and we continue to work diligently with them.

Ed Stein

Thank you. Just one follow up, one point what we are looking at the residential market either by ourselves or with a partner?

Jason Tienor

We were and we are. We actually participate in the residential or consumer market today in a far different capacity as most typical consumer products do. When we look at consumer products we call them shrink wraps those are up to sale and sales shelves of Home Depot and others. We do not approach the market in that way. We currently market to large commercial operators of residential environments those that might operate military homes or those that might operate apartment complexes MDU and MTU type facilities. So we go direct to the owner of large scale deployments in that manner and we do deploy our products in the residential stage, but we currently don't target the shrink wrap environment for as marketing.

Ed Stein

All right, thank you very much.

Jason Tienor

Thank you, Ed.

Unknown Analyst

Hey, Jason.

Jason Tienor

Hello.

Unknown Analyst

Hey Jason, can you talk about the casino in Los Vegas, which one was it, is it really for 3,000 rooms and when might it be finished?

Jason Tienor

Absolutely Bill, The Cosmopolitan is one of our largest casinos on the strip and we were chosen through a very long competition with a number of other providers. We began the deployment in the suites within the facility and after having deployed and utilizing our EcoCentral management platform that shows our product as those we deploy through our all of the guest rooms. That deployment is taking place on a monthly basis, the partner that we are working with currently takes a floor at the prime motive service in order to do their regular pit and commissioning of each floor before they move on to the other. So, I believe it's slightly to take about another 4 months before the entire property will be completed.

Unknown Analyst

And I am sorry, did you say you did tell us who it is or you cannot.

Jason Tienor

I did, it's the Cosmopolitan.

Unknown Analyst

Okay. And I assume that might mean you might get some of the other facilities there, is that - I mean Los Vegas has to be a huge market for energy saving devices.

Jason Tienor

It is definitely becoming a very aggressive for energy savings. The difference between the traditional casino and a standard hospitality property is that casinos aren't quite interested in energy savings as they are in keeping their guests or making their guests happy. So what the casino looks at is quite different than what a traditional hotel looks at from a purchasing perspective. They are looking at it to create customer amenity and create a more high end environment which our product also does through intelligent automation side of what EcoSmart is capable of where as a traditional hotel would be far more interested in the savings generated by efficiencies. So that market is a different target market for us, but as I mentioned the partner that we currently work with on the Cosmopolitan as well another new partner that we have engaged with within Los Vega was dedicated to casinos. So, they have an understanding of the market they have a very solid relationships with the operators of both facilities, so they have been able to bring us to market far more quickly than we could go directly in that region.

Unknown Analyst

Okay, and one more question. You announced that you are going to be buying back 10 million shares. Has that started yet and what's the plan on purchasing those shares?

Jason Tienor

Absolutely, so what we had to announce was the ability that Telkonet has in order to go ahead and begin a repurchase of those shares. We didn't state when it would start or at what stage that it would take place specifically because we are going to go ahead in a very conservative and platform manner in executing purchases when the price of our stock is beneficial for us to be executing purchases, we will do so. When it's not we simply are not going to purchase on a schedule, but we will be making specific purchase that would benefit us from a use of capital perspective.

Unknown Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much Jason.

Jason Tienor

Thank you Bill.

Michael Brick

Yeah, hi. Can you sort of - you mentioned the pipeline looking great. Can you try to give us a little bit more color maybe starting with this Cosmopolitan view? How much revenue does a deal like that get and maybe start talking about that, are you looking at change or what's the marketing plan going ahead?

Jason Tienor

Absolutely Michael, so the cosmopolitan itself, I don't have the exact numbers. It sounds that Gene's actually at looking at our peers with talking, but its several hundred thousand dollars opportunities of that size, typically they take place as I mentioned how or this particular in sell is taking place and so for a period of time, so may not be a revenue recognized in one month or even across one quarter, but it might be split across multiple operating quarters because of the manner at which the rest of it of the hotel and the property is taking place. I can't say that the average deal size that we are seeing is growing specifically because of the markets that we are participating. We have a very large opportunity that we are just recently notified that we won within the educational space that is more than $600,000 itself. We have standard individual building deployments that take place within the educational space for one school that each opportunity is more than six figures. So when we start to see those types on procuring opportunities and crossing diversities for each building or each territory within the university of that size, it consistently starts to increase our average project size and that's been a great thing for us.

But on top of individual opportunities specifically within the hospitality space as I mentioned in educational space, being able to work our efforts across an entire university campus. Not one building like one hotel, but multiple buildings, multiple dormitories, also within the military, not working across one building, but working across entire military deployments. So the ability that we have had to engage in far larger commercial deployments even currently we are working at the franchise level within hospitality has enabled us to grow the pipeline far more quickly because we are increasing our cost of sale and lowering our customer acquisition cost. So it's been fantastic for us but I can share with you one of the largest reasons for us because of our capitalization is not such a bad for our customer so work with us any longer. They are far more secure in our viability and in our product obviously so we have been able to continue to grow out our pipeline not just with the same types of opportunities we had worked on in the past, but far more detailed and larger engagements than we ever had before.

Michael Brick

Guys tell me also that you don't have any color on any sort of revenue guidance anything like that is too early for anything like that?

Jason Tienor

Yeah, unfortunately Michael because we've just divested EcoStream within the last two quarters we don't have a lot visibility with the operational differences. The past quarter, not the third quarter, but prior, we had a lot of effort and expense going into simply building our business back to the position that we are in actually getting all of our staff into one facility and concentrating back on our business moving forward. So we hope to be able to provide more in the very near future but at this time we are as you get not going to do that.

Michael Brick

Great, thank you very much.

Jason Tienor

Thank you.

Chris Pearson

Hey Jason, good afternoon. I guess I just kind of wanted to follow on to the last question and you mentioned a goal of being break even next year, realize that's a goal, but to get maybe just elaborate a little bit on what gives you confidence there also if you could clarify that also implies cash flow breakeven just how your back log right now is set up. And to what extent does that give you visibility into the revenue that's going to be required to cover the costs?

Jason Tienor

Absolutely and good afternoon Chris, so we have a very firm handle on what our revenue needs will be to achieve cash flow breakeven. We have also with from understanding of what our pipeline currently holds in place and the timing that we provided now understanding as we shared earlier in the call, we had opportunities a significant number of them that were delayed because of the hurricanes. We can't predict everything, but based on the knowledge that we currently in front of us, we have a very real and solid opportunity to the cash flow breakeven mid the late year next year. That being said, we shared that in the prior quarter as well, understand based on our current growth rates that we can achieve this setup as the company is and achieving the development force that we have in place. We have a solid level of confidence that we will be able to reach that and the current opportunities that we are working through based on the timing that they provided us or provided at the confidence to be able to talk about it. So, I am sure if that answered all of your questions Chris, you placed a lot out there. So, is there something else that?

Chris Pearson

Yeah, no and that was helpful and I guess along as lines I mean do you anticipate working on any sort I know you have a cash balance, but any other means of financing to help you get to the next level of growth or do you think that the cash flow you will be generating sort of executing next year will be sufficient to fund your growth needs?

Jason Tienor

Thank you, Chris. Well we believe the latter to be true. We believe our own operations will be support of our needs by the end of next year and moving forward for our growth initiatives, we also understand that there are a lot variety of opportunities available to us moving forward anything from M&As to the discussions from a joint venture nature that we have with existing partnerships. As those conversations take place and as needs arrive we will continue to look at alternative strategies to support and we had numerous conversations with management to date. That being said, currently have no plans to move ahead with any alternative financing needs, but as I mentioned we will continue to monitor the market, monitor the industry and we will take advantage of any significant opportunity that avails it selves to us.

Chris Pearson

Great and then just kind of had one little nit-picky question, the revenues this quarter were up nicely on the product side, but the recurring revenues declined. You may have mentioned or call that out and exploiting to, but I might have missed it in the prepared remarks. If you can just kind of reconcile that?

Jason Tienor

Absolutely, well determine that our recurring revenue is a significant point of our strategy moving forward, we also are ensuring our markets that is really reluctant to have a service cost or what they can [indiscernible]. So in order to engage with our customers and tempts to grow the interest and understanding of what that service provides, we are calculating more of those services in initial sale in order to get our customers understanding our appreciation for the value that they had. That being said, we also changing our model for sales of our EcoCentral and EcoCare services that is one of the components that - one of the tools that we put in place its helping us to move through right now. And as that being the case, we changed or - we have suspended the model until we are able to deploy those services and our arrangement cost. So, it's really intermediate step so to speak, but that being the case you should see revenues continue to increase you moving forward.

Chris Pearson

Okay, so to step down over last quarter. It did do - was it just a client that ran off because I guess I to understand given that dynamic that wasn't growing at the rate of product sales, but to decline does that imply to somebody kind of dropped off the program.

Jason Tienor

They roll off their licensing engagements and retrieve them into a new licensing engagement we want to put, the new licenses that we are going to be offering moving forward into the system. So, it's not so much as the client is no longer with us. It's that we are simply moving on to a different model of services.

Chris Pearson

Okay, all right. That makes sense, that's all I got. Thank you.

Jason Tienor

Thank you, Chris.

Michael Brick

Yeah, hi. You mentioned the government channel was down a bit. Is that something structural or can you may be give that a little bit more color?

Jason Tienor

Unfortunately when we look at we don't have a very solid handle on the rational as to when and how they [indiscernible] largest reason for that is the majority of our sales to government comes through large ethical or energy service company partners of ours. And even then working with those partners, they can't explain it because there is no cyclicality or normal tendency. We attribute a lot of it to is that the political climate and the understanding of where spending and where budgets will be this year as the spend at quite a bit and from brief discussions that we have had with our current existing customers that is the case of - or release of budgets to begin planning either for '17 even for '18 to put anything in the box as of yet, they continue to request pricing and for us to available for a budgeting, but they have no times frames for us to be able to forecast accurately.

Michael Brick

Okay, so it sound like your last business to consider anything it is just how government works.

Jason Tienor

Absolutely, no. government work is as basically at a sore at this point in time. While that is the case we still have a significant volume of activity and conversations with the military space, even today. So we look forward on continuing to grow that space moving forward but really as I mentioned do not have accurate solid understanding when that might take place.

Michael Brick

Thank again.

Jason Tienor

Now, thank you.

Jason Tienor

Thank you, operator. And again I like to extend our appreciation to everyone for joining the conference call today. If you continue to have any questions after this call please feel free to reach us to our investor relations at ir@telokinet.com or you can reach me directly at 414-302-2201 [ph]. Thank you all and all of you have a good evening

