Bitcoin Topped - Should We Blame It On Chinese Miners?

In our last article, we were calling for a top in bitcoin in the $7500-$8000 range. Now that the top is in with a peak of $7630 (depending on your exchange), what are the market participants saying?

Loud voices that were formally extremely bullish are now passing blame. In looking for a “cause” for this correction, the prevailing view is that Jihan & Co, one of the largest bitcoin mining operations, is switching its ‘hash power’ to mine Bitcoin Cash. This includes supposed collusion with other Chinese miners.

While we don't want to discuss mining in detail, I think an explanation here may be appropriate. Bitcoin transactions are managed by expensive computers that anyone can set up, assuming they have the capital. This is called 'mining'. Because one of the largest Bitcoin miners, Jihan in China, has switched their computers over to mine Bitcoin Cash (a different coin), the Bitcoin network has slowed. Transactions are now taking much longer than they usually do. Some call this loss of mining power as threatening the very existence of Bitcoin. Is sentiment already that extreme?

What’s important here is that, after the market has already struck a top, participants are stretching to identify a cause. How can you possibly be successful in any the market if you’re following the news and it is coming out after-the-fact?

We have been looking for a top in this market in this range since October 15. And, ultimately, the market provided us an extension just past our original view. And, we did not need or use any news to define our analysis parameters and targets.

Our primary view currently is that we are in the midst of a 2nd wave correction, with a potential target down to .618 retracement of the entire move off the September low. We have already hit the a-wave of that a-b-c correction at $5446, as shown. Bitcoin corrections can be notoriously shallow according to our Fibonacci Pinball standards so we are ‘walking down’ resistance levels as the drop continues to make sure we know where the next market pivot resides.

Right now have a key resistance level for a B wave top in the $7000 to $7350 range. If the market can’t break that level and follow through to $7800 in five waves, we see this correction continuing and our current targets of sub $5000. We even see the possibility of sub $3000 if this turns into a higher degree wave 4 correction, our alternate view.

As this market continues in correction, we expect bitcoin traders to continue to blame the Chinese mining situation until it reaches crescendo. Sentiment always reaches extremes before a turn. Yet we need not interpret the sound of voices, but let Elliott Wave guide our path. At each key Fibonacci level, we’ll watch for a fresh impulsive five. wave structure to provide initial evidence for the start of the next rally phase.

Regarding Bitcoin cash, we see it outperforming bitcoin for some time with the BCHBTC ratio looking bullish. Provided support holds in that ratio, we can project the ratio to reach 2.36. Bitcoin cash has already overtaken Ether in market cap for a short period during this rally. That means it was second to bitcoin for a short time.

Can you imagine the ‘voice’ of sentiment if, (and we reasonably expect when), Bitcoin Cash is worth more than Bitcoin? Again, this will only come to pass if this ratio holds support.

Let the blame continue and sentiment have its way. Our Fibonacci Pinball method gives us key price levels for market direction. We keep it simple and trade price action as it comes, measuring each move, and identifying key support and resistance levels along the way. Ryan doesn’t like to short bitcoin due to its shallow corrections. However, he has already called two successful short ‘scalps’ in this correction and is currently looking for the next trade at the preferred b-wave top suggested above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.