Cardiome Pharma's (CRME) CEO William Hunter on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cardiome Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:CRME)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

William Hunter - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Dean - Chief Business Development Officer

Justin Renz - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

David Martin - Bloom Burton & Co.

Dewey Steadman - Canaccord Genuity

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H.C. Wainwright

On the call today are Dr. Bill Hunter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiome; Mr. Justin Renz, Chief Financial Officer of Cardiome; Mr. David Dean, Chief Business Development Officer of Cardiome; and Mr. Sheila Grant, Chief Operating Officer of Cardiome.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Dr. Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiome.

William Hunter

Good afternoon and thank you very much for joining us on today's call. A lot has happened in the business over the last little while. So, I'd like to start with a quick overview of Cardiome.

As you all know, we are a revenue generating specialty pharmaceutical company. We have a commercial presence covering over 60 countries worldwide. We sell acute care products pretty much everywhere in the world except the United States.

Our portfolio of approved and marketed brands includes five products that we have the rights to and one product that is currently awaiting regulatory approval.

We're looking forward to several new country launches and regulatory filings across our five marketed products over the next several months and quarters.

From a revenue perspective, we are currently on track to generate 2017 revenues in the range of $24 million to $26 million.

Over time, our prior status as an R&D organization resulted in the accrual of over $300 million in net operating losses, which will provide us with favorable tax structure for the foreseeable future.

Let me also remind you that our corporation is a Canadian company with Swiss-based commercial operations.

If I turn now to the next slide, this is an overview of the product portfolio as it stands today. And as you can see, it's actually changed since last quarter.

As you can see, our core treatment areas are cardiovascular and anti-infectives. For the cardiovascular assets, we market Aggrastat in over 60 countries. Aggrastat is indicated for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary.

Next is Brinavess, which we market in approximately 33 countries and it is indicated for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation into normal sinus rhythm. Both Aggrastat and Brinavess were acquired from Merck in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Next, Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo, which is one of our smaller franchises, is marketed in three countries and is a short acting beta blocker used to control rapid heart rate in a number of cardiovascular indications.

On the anti-infective side, Xydalba, which was licensed from Allergan, is currently on the market in six countries and is indicated for the treatment acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

During the third quarter of 2017, we announced the in-licensing of Zevtera from Basilea. Zevtera, which is also marketed under the name Mabelio in certain countries, is a cephalosporin antibiotic indicated for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia.

Regarding future products, we're actively working toward securing regulatory approvals for Trevyent, a drug device combination that delivers Remdulin, the world's leading for pulmonary artery hypertension.

We licensed exclusive commercial agreement with SteadyMed and our agreement covers Europe, Canada and the Middle East. We are currently projecting regulatory approval in 2019.

With that, let me turn things over to David Dean for an update on the business development side.

David Dean

Thank you, Bill. On slide five, I'd like to highlight the recent licensing transaction we completed with Basilea for commercialization rights to Zevtera.

This IV-administered, broad spectrum, cephalosporin antibiotic has rapid bactericidal activity against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria and, as Bill mentioned, is indicated for the treatment of the community and hospital-acquired pneumonia, both of which are within our current sales call point.

Under the terms of this agreement, Basilea granted Cardiome exclusive rights to market Zevtera in 34 European countries and Israel. Cardiome is responsible for registering, promoting and commercializing Zevtera in the licensed countries. Zevtera is currently marketed in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria and Switzerland.

In the near-term, we plan to launch Zevtera in Spain, likely during the first quarter of 2018. And long-term, we plan to commercialize it in every European country where we currently have a direct sales force.

Continuing with slide six, I would like to emphasize the strong strategic rationale for the Zevtera/Mabelio license.

First and foremost, Zevtera is a great strategic fit within our product portfolio alongside Xydalba and allows us to expand our offerings of differentiated hospital products to our European customers, while increasing the operating leverage within our commercial infrastructure.

One key benefit is that while there is significant physician call point overlap between Zevtera and Xydalba, there is no patient overlap. So, we view this new product as a perfect strategic fit within our infectious disease sales force.

Since Zevtera is already on the market in several European countries, we began recognizing sales revenue almost immediately upon announcing the transaction and this deal truly has cemented our position as the anti-infective partner of choice in Europe.

In addition, we have already begun discussions with potential distribution partners for the non-direct sales countries for this important antibiotic.

The licensing of Zevtera is a great example of what we're trying to do as this is an acute care, in-hospital product that adds another building block to our story.

Turning now to slide seven. Our current priorities for business development are to secure assets that can provide immediate revenues, will accelerate the time to profitability or bring the potential for Cardiome to become a profitable company in a single transaction, and will strengthen our strategic position within our existing call points.

We believe this strategy will assist us with our overall objectives of becoming a profitable enterprise and continuing to secure our place as the rest-of-world specialty pharmaceutical partner of choice.

Lastly, we are in current dialogues with several companies for potential new assets that meet all three of BD priorities and we look forward to keeping you appraised of our progress.

I will now turn the call over to Justin to provide an overview of the financial highlights. Justin.

Justin Renz

Thanks, David. And good afternoon, everyone. First, I'd like to provide an overview of our 2017 third quarter financial results shown on slide eight.

Amounts unless specified otherwise are expressed in US dollars and in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles used in the United States of America.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $6 million, a year-over-year increase of 15% compared to revenue of $5.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

The increase in revenue for the third quarter was primarily due to the global commercial rollout of Xydalba and higher sales of Aggrastat in the Middle East.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $17.0 million compared to $18.2 million for the same prior-year period. The decrease in revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was due to the timing of Aggrastat distributor sales.

Gross margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 were 75.3% and 71.5% respectively compared to 74.4% and 75.6% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. The fluctuation in gross margin is primarily due to changes in customer and product mix.

SG&A expense for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $8.5 million compared to $7.2 million for the same prior-year period. The increase in SG&A expense was primarily due to expansion of our direct sales force in Europe related to the launch of Xydalba and to the initiation of a Canadian sales force.

On a year-to-date basis, SG&A expense for nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $26.3 million compared to $21.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

Additionally, there was an increase of $1.7 million to our stock-based compensation expense, a non-cash charge, as the company had a stock-based compensation recovery during the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

In the second quarter of 2017, we amended the terms of our loan agreement with CRG managed funds. As a result, we incurred investment banking, legal and other expenses of $1.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Interest expense was $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The increase was due to an increase in long-term debt in the third quarter of 2017 as Cardiome drew a third tranche of $10.0 million under our CRG term loan agreement.

On a year-to-date basis, interest expense for nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $3.8 million compared to $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. The increase was due to interest being accrued on a higher long-term debt principal amount during the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Additionally, in the second quarter of 2017, the company began amortizing the discount on the CRG term loan agreement in connection with the warrants that we issued. This discount is being amortized to interest expense.

In total, we recorded a net loss of $6.6 million or $0.20 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to a net loss of $5.3 million or $0.19 per share for the same period in 2016.

On a year-to-date basis, we recorded a net loss of $21.5 million or $0.66 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and $14.0 million or $0.61 per share for the same period in 2016.

The increase in net loss on a year-to-date basis was due primarily to an increase in SG&A expense and a small decrease in revenue.

During the third quarter, we were paid remaining deferred consideration balance in full in connection with our November 2013 acquisition of Correvio LLC.

As of September 30, 2017, we had $27.2 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $26.8 million at December 31, 2016. This $0.4 million increase in cash and cash equivalents for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was comprised of net proceeds from the amended CRG term loan and are at the market stock facility.

This was offset by $18.4 million used in operating activities, our $5.2 million purchase of Zevtera/Mabelio rights from Basilea and we paid off our remaining $2.8 million in deferred consideration to Fortress pertaining to the 2013 acquisition of Correvio.

We expect that our 2017 revenues will be in the range of $24 million to $26 million. We expect that our existing cash, together with expected future cash inflows from the sales of our products, will be sufficient to finance our operational plans for at least the next 12 months.

Now, turning to slide nine, I'd like to provide a summary of the peak sales potential for our portfolio of products. We believe this is an important element of the Cardiome story and important to understand the Cardiome investment thesis.

For Aggrastat, which we view as our foundation product, we generate consistent sales of $15 million to $20 million.

For Brinavess, future peak ex-US sales are projected to be in the range of $5 million to $10 million.

Xydalba, which we're now just beginning to get meaningful traction, our future peak sales are projected to be in the range of $50 million to $60 million per year.

As Bill mentioned earlier, Esmocard is probably our smallest franchise, and we project peak sales in the range of $3 million to $5 million.

Zevtera has projected peak sales in the range of $15 million to $20 million.

Looking ahead to the future, for Trevyent, we project peak sales will be in the range of $75 million to $80 million following the anticipated 2020 launch.

In total, our existing product portfolio has peak sales potential of $163 to $200 million.

Turning to slide ten, this is a summary of the key valuation metrics. As we saw in the prior slide, our existing product portfolio has peak sales potential of up to $200 million.

Our reported gross margins of 65% to 70% point towards us having the potential for gross profits in the range of $106 million to $140 million.

We have working capital totaling $35 million as of September 30, 2017. We have over $300 million in net operating losses to apply towards taxes in the countries that we operate in.

And although we have currently $40 million in debt and approximately 35 million basic shares outstanding, we believe that these metrics demonstrate that Cardiome has a tremendous potential for significant growth and is an excellent investment opportunity that is currently undervalued.

With that, I'll now turn the call back over to Bill.

William Hunter

Thanks, Justin. As we move to next slide, I'd like to provide an operational update from the last quarter. I'd like to discuss our recent achievements and provide a summary of upcoming milestones.

For the past two years, our efforts have been focused on getting our product on the market in territories where we have rights as well as on adding new high-value pipeline assets that can have a meaningful impact on revenues. And we believe our efforts are beginning to come to fruition.

While 2017 revenues are expected to be largely in line with those of 2016, we believe the groundwork that we have laid over the past two years will have increasingly positive impact, hopefully, during the remainder of this year and into 2018, where we are targeting meaningful year-over-year revenue growth.

For the cardiovascular franchise, with Brinavess, our partner in China, Eddingpharm, is planning a Phase III clinical study evaluating Brinavess in patients with recent onset atrial fibrillation. The prevalence of afib in Chinese adults aged 35 and above is estimated to be about 0.73%, but the prevalence rises significantly for adults above age 60 and the prevalence at that point is estimated to be nearly 2%.

With a population of greater than 1 billion people, we believe that China represents a significant untapped market opportunity for Brinavess.

The commercial rollout of Brinavess continues in Canada. The product was launched this summer in Ontario and we expect to be adding further provincial formularies during the remainder of this year and into the first half of 2018, with an anticipated launch in Quebec in the first quarter of 2018.

For Aggrastat, during the third quarter, we also received approval from Health Canada for a high-dose bolus regimen, which will now become the recommended dosage to reduce the rate of refractory ischemic conditions, new myocardial infarction and death in high-risk patients with non-ST elevation due to acute coronary syndrome who undergo early percutaneous coronary intervention.

The approval of the high-dose bolus regimen for this higher risk patient population is an important accomplishment as it better aligns the Canadian, US and European labels and thus reflects current clinical practice.

We expect that the label expansion in Canada will offer physicians the opportunity to treat even more patients suffering from non-ST elevation ACS.

For Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo, precommercial activities are now well underway and we are anticipating a product launch in France, Italy and Belgium by the end of the year.

With the anti-infectives, Xydalba was recently approved and launched by our direct sales force in Sweden, Finland and the Republic of Ireland, with launches in Belgium and the Netherlands planned for 2018. In addition, we will be filing for approval of Xydalba in Canada this quarter.

With respect to other territories, we recently signed an exclusive distribution agreement for Xydalba in Israel where our new partner, Tzamal, will be working to gain regulatory and pricing approval.

Tzamal has communicated their intention to complete a timely registration and launch of Xydalba during or by the end of 2018.

For our newest portfolio asset, Zevtera, we expect to launch in Spain by the end of the first quarter of 2018. This launch will involve minimal additional costs for Cardiome, but we believe it will have an immediate impact on net sales.

For Trevyent, our licensor, SteadyMed, held an in-person, type A meeting with the FDA on November 1, 2017 following an RTF letter that was received in August of 2017. SteadyMed believes the meeting was collaborative and constructive and has agreed to a path forward with the FDA that it expects will allow for the resubmission and acceptance of SteadyMed's Trevyent US NDA.

SteadyMed has stated its intention to provide further details and guidance when meeting minutes are received from the FDA in the near future.

In the meantime, we are diligently working on regulatory filings with EU where we are granted centralized review by the EMA and in Canada. Our goal is to file the European MAA during 2018 and we plan to meet with Health Canada regarding Trevyent as well.

The final tenet of our growth strategy includes the pursuit of business development opportunities and late stage discussions to add additional products in both Europe and Canada are well underway.

For these discussions, we're pursuing the same business development strategy of bringing acute care, in-hospital products with first investment class potential to address areas of high unmet medical need. We're seeking and negotiating for products that come with pivotal Phase III data and are launch ready in order to utilize our growing sales force.

Moving on now to the next slide for a couple of Brinavess updates. Launched in 2014, Brinavess is a rapid acting, IV-converting agent for afib. Brinavess is currently approved, marketed and generating sales in 33 countries worldwide.

To date, Brinavess has been used to treat over 35,000 patients safely and effectively. In addition, Brinavess has also generated positive regulatory reviews both in both Europe and in Canada.

In August, new data was presented at the 2017 European Society of Cardiology Congress, supporting the clinical utility of Brinavess as a treatment alternative to electric cardioversion in patients with recent onset atrial fibrillation.

The retrospective data analysis showed the treatment with Brinavess resulted in faster restoration of sinus rhythm and shorter hospital stays when compared to the same results in patients who had received electrical cardioversion.

While ECV was more effective in the conversion of recent onset afib, 94% versus 67% respectively, longer-term, there was a significantly statistically-significant reduction in AF recurrence in patients treated with Brinavess relative to ECV after one year.

These data reinforce our convection that Brinavess remains an important treatment alternative for patients, particularly for those who choose pharmacologic conversion over ECV and are not good candidates for sedation or anesthesia required for ECV and when ECV may not be an optimal strategy.

Brinavess is also a relevant therapeutic option in countries where treatment with ECV is prevalent as well as in the treatment centers lacking necessary facilities where the physician may want to treat as quickly as possible.

When used appropriately, Brinavess has the potential to improve patient outcomes with its ability to rapidly induce cardioversion, decrease time to discharge and reduce AF recurrence. And it remains a clinically-proven option for physicians treating patients in the acute hospital setting.

Finally, in August, we announced the receipt of feedback from the US FDA regarding the regulatory path for Brinavess.

In its guidance, the FDA advised that the data package we proposed would not be sufficient to support a resubmission of the New Drug Application in the United States. As a reminder, the FDA placed Brinavess on clinical hold seven years ago. So, there's been no change in its regulatory status during this entire length of time.

We continue to believe that the clinical and commercial experience with Brinavess demonstrates that it is a best-in-class, fast-acting atrial fib converting agent.

While we are extremely disappointed that the agency did not find our proposed data package compelling enough to recommend a resubmission, especially when several regulatory bodies in major jurisdictions around the world, including Canada in March 2017, have found the drug to be safe and effective, we plan to continue pursuing all reasonable pathways forward with the agency, including potentially filing an appeal.

Next, I'll turn to the development product Trevyent. We believe that Trevyent is an important, improved method for delivering Remodulin, or treprostinil, a prostacyclin analog that we deliver through a small, discrete, single-use, two-day patch pump.

Through our agreement with SteadyMed, we have the exclusive rights to commercialize Trevyent in Europe, Canada and the Middle East. We expect to file a European marketing application with EMA during 2018, with a planned launch stated for 2020.

Importantly, in 2016, Remodulin achieved worldwide sales of $602 million, over $100 million of those occurring outside of the US. And so, we see a great opportunity here and we're looking forward to bringing Trevyent to ex-US markets utilizing our own sales force.

In addition, Trevyent licensor SteadyMed recently announced that they held an in-person, type A meeting with the FDA on November 1, following a refusal to file a letter which they received in August 2017.

They have stated that they have agreed to a path forward with the FDA and expect a resubmission and acceptance of the Trevyent US NDA. They've also stated that they will provide further details and guidance when their meeting minutes are received from the FDA in the near future.

And, finally, SteadyMed received a favorable ruling from the US Court of Appeals upholding a USPTO ruling against United Therapeutics.

Turning to the next slide, I often like to say that Cardiome is a big little company. Because of its global nature, Cardiome was a complicated business to operate and, I imagine, occasionally, a difficult one for some investors to get their arms around.

As small-cap companies go, we don't fit into a defined category very well. We aren't typical one product story waiting for a binary clinical or regulatory event to unfold.

If you only remember Cardiome as the Brinavess company, it potentially explains the market's reaction to the FDA news in August.

For this management team, what I affectionally Cardiome 2.0, we've always had to plan for a future that likely excluded the US market entry for Brinavess. The had been on clinical hold for a couple of years before we joined; and somewhat inexplicably, it remains so some seven years later.

Do we believe it as a safe and effective drug? Absolutely. And I want to be clear that we will take whatever reasonable steps are available to us to have Brinavess reconsidered by the FDA.

Since processes and timelines under these circumstances are hard to forecast, it is difficult to provide any more clarity than that. It is important for our shareholders to know that we are committed to continuing the discussion.

Now, if I may be allowed to put that aside for a moment, what I would like to talk about is what we have done to add value to Cardiome independent of those circumstances.

Effectively excluded from the US market, Cardiome 2.0 aggressively builds an entire O-US business in not quite four years' time. Here is what we have learned as a part of those efforts.

Many companies, even large ones, lack European and Canadian infrastructure necessary to access the hospital pharmaceutical supermarkets. In the absence of critical mass, many companies need a partner to take high-quality products to the market outside of the US. Building this is in-house is not an option for most of them.

Cardiome has, in a very short period of time, filled an underserved and important niche. As a result, we have repeatedly been granted access to very good drugs in historically very important markets, markets that every drug manufacturer wants to see exploited.

Specifically, a direct sales force has been created in Europe, with 38 reps, medical affairs representatives in most countries and market access support in many countries as well.

A small direct team is now on the ground in Canada and will grow in proportion to sales growth and product launches.

Ten rest of world distributors have been assembled to cover the majority of the remaining viable hospital pharmaceutical markets elsewhere in the world. Importantly, this infrastructure that's currently assembled can handle a different additional product without material changes in staffing or other costs. This is exactly what we just experienced with the Zevtera/Mabelio license last quarter.

Now that we've reached the point of full functionality and critical mass, we are poised to become the partner of choice for companies with launch-ready proprietary drugs, who want to see their products reach these markets. A business that didn't even exist a short time ago is now competing for very high-quality assets from brand name companies.

I really like this graphic in the next slide because in one place I think it shows exactly how far we have come, what exactly we are trying to accomplish and what work still needs to be done to get us there.

So, what exactly are all the pieces in Cardiome and how exactly do they fit in. It really is remarkable how much has come together from our fairly humble beginnings.

In the bottom left, we see Brinavess in the EU and elsewhere. Unfortunately, the regulatory shadow cast by the FDA has certainly not helped us promote the product in other markets and has actually prevented us from entering others.

But we have successfully launched and proven the value of the drug, including having it incorporated into the EU guidelines for atrial fibrillation management. While this has blunted the peak commercial potential of the drug, Brinavess has certainly demonstrated its clinical value.

To this, Cardiome has systematically added proprietary products that can be exploited through the channel originally constructed for Brinavess. Each of these drugs adds incrementally to the commercial footprint.

Zevtera with the potential to reach over $20 million in sales, Xydalba over $50 million and Trevyent over $75 million.

As a result of these in-licenses, I believe we can categorically say that this portfolio is now sufficient to cover all our costs, turn the company profitable and provide sustained growth. Five marketed products can certainly cover the costs associated with bringing those drugs to market in Europe.

However, given the number of countries, products, reimbursement and hospitals involved, there are a lot of moving pieces. So, sticking a pin on an exact date when this will all occur is virtually impossible. It is when that is our principal unknown.

As I stated earlier, his infrastructure is capable of handling more products. Therefore, there are a number of interesting products such as those in pain, antibiotics and other acute care drugs that are at or near approval and are looking for an EU commercial channel to put them through.

As David alluded to earlier, we continue to pursue these and the opportunities continue to be robust. Transactions like the Zevtera deal will continue to shorten the timeline to profitability and, ultimately, increase the peak value and potential of our overall product portfolio.

However, the ideal situation for Cardiome is actually illustrated in the top right red bulb. This is where we want to be. We would like to have a stable base business that reliably covers our operating expenses.

On top of that, we want to layer multiple proprietary growth products that drive annual growth for years to come. The building of the base business began with the acquisition of Correvio and the drug Aggrastat and has been recently augmented by the addition of Esmocard.

So, after all these distribution agreements, sales force buildouts, product licenses and company acquisitions, where exactly do we stand? Confusing? A long way away? Perhaps not really.

It's actually surprisingly simple. The build is now over. We have all the infrastructure we need for right now.

Secondly, we have enough growth products to fuel the growth story going forward. Can we handle more product? Absolutely? Will we like more acute care products? Of course. But only at the right price. Are they absolutely needed? No. More is just more at this point. It isn't about if, it is more about when right now.

What is exciting for us is that all of this effort and execution has led Cardiome to potentially be just one step away from completing this phase of the business plan. At this point, a single "Aggrastat-like transaction", and by that I mean one that brought in stable revenues of $30 million or more, would complete Cardiome 2.0.

In actuality, we are potentially much closer to finish than might appear at first glance. A single reliable asset acquisition could turn Cardiome profitable and allow sales growth from newly launched proprietary products to mature and grow, all in a business able to fully support itself and fund its growth going forward. That is exactly what Cardiome is currently spending its time and energy looking forward.

When you look at where we started on the bottom left and consider all that went into building the infrastructure from the previous slide, then consider the addition of the growth products, most of which have quite frankly not had enough time yet, by European standards anyways, to meaningfully contribute, the whole picture really starts to come together.

Yes, we need another transaction, but we have done many of these before when had a lot less to offer. So, we are, of course, very confident that we can complete another one.

What is really exciting, however, is how little remains to be done to complete the construction of a fully-functioning, self-funding, standalone, integrated EU and rest-of-world pharmaceutical company in essentially four years.

So, thank you for your attention. And we'd be really happy to answer any questions you might have right now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question is from David Martin from Bloom Burton. David, please go ahead.

David Martin

Thanks for taking my questions. My first one is in the UK, Germany and France, how many hospitals had gone through the pricing approval process and were buying Xydalba at the end of Q3 versus the end of Q2?

William Hunter

I don't have a quarter-by-quarter breakdown unfortunately, but I can give you the current status. UK, we have submitted to 218. We've had 31 formulary approvals. We have about 26 which have ordered. And that kind of sums that up.

In Germany, we've submitted to 75 formularies. We've been formally approved in four of them and we've had orders received from 16. And that is because it is possible to get orders in Germany outside of the formulary process and we've been able to do that.

In France, we have submitted to 56. We've had 17 approved and we have received orders from nine of those.

David Martin

Is there a rush pricing committee decisions at the end of the year? Do you expect both of them coming out or does this just happen randomly throughout the year?

William Hunter

It's actually the former. I describe it more as a dearth of formulary meetings in the first half of the year. I think for a lot of hospitals, they tend to back end the discussion. In some ways, I imagine it's a price control effect. It's a way to control the cadence of new drugs coming in. It's also to have the opportunity to benefit from whatever experience there might be on a new drug, prior to making that decision in your hospitals.

So, when you put that together and you consider a couple of just basic logistics that, for some hospitals, they may only meet once a year, other hospitals might be around twice a year, and we were really only in a position to go call on those hospitals in the first and second quarter. It just, by doing the math, pushes a lot of stuff out into the last half of this year and into the beginning of –

David Martin

And with the 31, 218 in the UK, have you had rejections or is it just a matter of wait and –

William Hunter

I think we have had a few rejections. Don't quote me down to the last decimal place, but I think our success rate has been in the kind of 80% to 90% range. There certainly are hospitals that don't take the drug, but for the most part it's been a pretty high hit rate.

David Martin

Okay.

Justin Renz

David, this is Justin speaking. We're targeting, in those three countries, 176 hospitals of the 349 we've submitted. And that will get us over 70% of coverage of the region.

David Martin

Okay. Okay, great. Another question is, why did you draw 10-more-million on the debt facility? You had $28 million cash at the end of the quarter. You didn't need to draw the $10 million. And was it drawn at the beginning of the quarter or the end of the quarter?

Justin Renz

So, this is Justin. We drew down the funds in the middle of August and it was used directly to help fund the acquisition of Zevtera/Mabelio from Basilea in September 10, September 11.

David Martin

Okay, okay. And then the last question is, Bill, you mentioned that with Trevyent that you're working on filings now. Do you not need SteadyMed to figure out what the FDA wants them to do and get that finalized before you can put your package together or have you determined that what they have is good enough for Europe and Canada?

William Hunter

It makes the most sense to have them finish what they're doing with the FDA to make sure that everything from manufacturing and things going forward is consistent. They're going to need to do what they do to supply the US market. And it makes sense to be doing exactly those same things in Europe. So, for us, it means waiting for them to get through that process and then probably using the document, their resubmission, as the basis for our submissions.

David Martin

Okay. But I think it was Trevyent, you said you are working on your own filing now or maybe I was mistaken?

William Hunter

Yes, we are. We started the work on the original NDA filing. And then, as I said, felt that in the event that there ended up being material changes to parts of the process coming out of the discussions with the FDA, it didn't make sense to go forward until we incorporated those in. So, yes, we have started working on it. But, no, we won't submit until we have access to their [indiscernible], so that our filing is consistent with what they're filing in the United States.

David Martin

Okay, got it. Thanks.

William Hunter

You're welcome.

Operator

Your next question is from Dewey Steadman from Canaccord Genuity. Dewey, please go ahead.

Dewey Steadman

Good afternoon and thanks for taking the questions. I guess, my first question is on Zevtera. And, obviously, it's been about a month or two since the acquisition. And where are you in the process relative to where you were with Xydalba for commercialization of that product? Can you just comp the two in terms of steps remaining to fully get to market?

William Hunter

So, it is a little bit of a different situation. They were marketing and selling the product themselves. And because of different commitments they had, they wanted to continue to market and sell the product themselves through to the end of the year. So, even though we are recognizing revenues, those revenues are being generated by their commercial field force, not ours. And in January, we will switch over to our field force handling it. So, I guess, to use your analogy, or to finish your question, we're really in prelaunch activities right now. We're training folks. We are augmenting and upgrading the sales force. We've been fortunate enough to bring onboard a number of reps that came from the Basilea organization, so are coming with the drug, if you will. So, we will retain a lot of institutional knowledge from the drug, particularly in markets where it was most well received. And then, we will start to get a real feel for it on our own in the beginning of January.

David Dean

Dewey, it's David Dean. Just for clarity, because the drug was already being commercialized, we wanted to have a very seamless transition. So, we put in place a transition service agreement with Basilea, whereby they would, using the commercial force that had been promoting the drug for a number of quarters, continue to do so on our behalf. And in some countries, it's going to be a sales rep showing up with a Basilea card and then a Cardiome card the next day in others that will be transitioning to our team. But it should be a very seamless transition phase because of the agreement that we put in place with Basilea.

Dewey Steadman

Okay. And how should we approach the ramp for Zevtera relative to what we've seen so far for Xydalba? Do you think it will much quicker once you get control of the product, given the commercial structure is in place?

William Hunter

Certainly, this is a little bit more of a running head start because there's already hospitals signed up and the ability to sell it. I think our feeling is that the drug in the markets it addresses are a little bit smaller and less than Xydalba. So, on one hand, this is more like getting the drug in year two versus year one. but we – that's counterbalanced somewhat by the fact that we don't think the overall potential of the drug is quite as high as Xydalba.

Dewey Steadman

Okay. And my final question is just on Aggrastat, it's really great to have a consistent base business that you can use for cash flow and growth. But are there any sort of dramatic or important up-and-down drivers that we should be looking at for that Aggrastat business and then also the Brinavess ex-US business?

William Hunter

Sure. One of the – if you look at the Aggrastat business – actually, if you look at our business in general, our rest of world sales – so by that, I mean outside the United States – are roughly of the same magnitude as the European sales, although that mix is starting to shift as we add more and more proprietary products. And so, if you look at Aggrastat, some distributor orders, depending on when they come in or the timing or our ability to estimate or guess when they will come in, can move the pieces on the board a little bit. I think we have – well, I know we have disclosed earlier that the Aggrastat order in China does not come through on the timeline that we expected. And, in fact, that was of a decent enough magnitude that that's probably the difference between the forecast we did earlier this year and the forecast we are right now as it really comes down to one order. So, they can bounce around a lot. I think, in a perfect world, it would be nice to have a $60-ish-million base business or better, so that little fluctuations of a million here, a million there weren't so obvious or so visible. But, that aside, which I would call more timing and kind of regional [indiscernible] that come up from time to time, it's still a pretty solid and reliable business and it moves around by a few million, which is a lot to us right now. But, hopefully, in the future, it won't be as visible.

Dewey Steadman

All right, great. Thanks for taking the questions.

William Hunter

Thanks, Dewey.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question is from Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Hi, Bill. Thanks for taking the question. The first one is on the SteadyMed drug. So, it was good news that this morning SteadyMed posted news on their legal battle [indiscernible]. Does that have any impact of your filings? Obviously, it's a good feel going into this situation. How does it help your applications in the EU, for EU [ph] commercialization?

William Hunter

I don't know that it really helps us per se because these were kind of US actions, not European actions. So, there's no direct benefit. However, as I think I've said before, a healthy Xydalba is a good thing for us and one that is progressing well and has the wind at its back and resources to do the things it wants to do. It's certainly a benefit to us.

So, while there's no real European corollary of what's going on with respect to the US patent situation, certainly, them doing well and moving forward, ultimately, benefits us.

David Dean

The same patent does not exist in Europe. So, it was not a primary concern of ours. But seeing that patent challenge kind of go away in the United States is certainly good for SteadyMed.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

I know there have been [indiscernible] question already on Zevtera from the previous callers. But just trying to understand, come 2018, when you complete [indiscernible] Zevtera in the EU, what sort of synergies should we expect having a second antibiotic in the bag along with Xydalba, how does it help your appeal and is there some broad indication [ph] that you feel you can get from the [indiscernible]?

David Dean

Okay. So, when we were looking at that transaction, one of the things that appealed to us very much was the fact that the same reps could sell Zevtera and Xydalba beside each other. And so, when that happens, the incremental cost of sale almost goes to zero. So, you really develop a really nice operating leverage within your sales force. And so, there is certainly that. The two drugs do not compete for patients. So, they're not cannibalizing each other at all. Very separate patients, the same doctors. So, in countries where we sell Xydalba and Zevtera, there is going to very large synergies within the sales force between the two.

William Hunter

And I think we feel, and we've mentioned this before, that we've been very happy with the quality of sales rep that we've been able to bring in around the Xydalba asset. I think the quality of rep in the company has gone up a lot in the last little while. And because of the way that this transaction actually played out, this was also a good company building exercise for us. I think we added additional reps in territories that we weren't as well covered. And it allowed us to, in some cases, take the best available person in other areas. So, I think it upgraded us – it gave us a nice portfolio. I'm fond of saying that, having one antibiotic makes it easier to get two, and having two will make it a lot easier to get three. And as David alluded to in his presentation, I think we're starting to know that field a lot better and we're certainly starting to see more folks express interest in us potentially handling their antibiotics because that's starting to become a core competency for us.

David Dean

And it's becoming a two-way discussion. It's not only me and Bill and others here trying to pry assets out of companies. It's them coming to us with these compelling antibiotics because they've seen our launches and our capabilities within the ID space in honestly markets where there's not a lot of people doing that right now. And we're the most recent ones to have launched a new antibiotic and we are becoming the partner of choice for such a thing.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Great. With the nine-month revenues in and considering your year and revenues are in, what are the pulls and pushes on the fourth-quarter revenue number as it looks like expectation is for a higher revenue run rate in the fourth quarter [indiscernible]?

Justin Renz

Sure. Hi, RK. This is Justin. So, we expect to recognize incrementally a full quarter of Zevtera, as we just discussed, versus 15 days or so. Secondly, Xydalba, we're getting incremental revenue growth month-over-month, which we're encouraged by. And then the primary drivers, though, are – which, of course, has been the subject of fluctuation for our revenue this year, is the timing of distributor orders. So, we're hopeful and comfortable with several large distributor orders for Aggrastat to come in in the fourth quarter of this year.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you. And one last question, we have noted the improvement in COGS, which is really good, but what would your long-term COGS number that you folks are internally aiming for two to three years down the line?

William Hunter

I think there is one slide where we laid out where we think we will be. And we see the business as being kind of a 65% to 70% gross margin business overall. That assumes that we add potentially even another base product of size to what we're doing. And that I think is probably our best guess of what it would look like two or three years from now.

Swayampakula Ramakanth

Thank you, folks, for taking all my questions.

William Hunter

Thank you.

Operator

William Hunter

Great. I just want to finish by saying I know that we live in a world where things are expected to happen very, very quickly. Building pharmaceutical companies is not something that's really possible to do overly fast. It may sound somewhat self-serving, but we do feel that, in a relatively short period of time, we've basically constructed an organization from scratch that has a pretty decent global reach.

And it is a little bit more difficult to try and reach scale in 60 countries than it is in one. And I think a lot of high quality work has been done.

I know that people have been patient. I also know that people are waiting for the company to kind of fulfill its promise, if you will. And this is in no way a defensive statement. It's actually an optimistic one.

But the last few years have really been Aggrastat and Brinavess. That's what we have had. We're a couple of months – really, a couple of quarters into our first launch in Xydalba and it is doing what we expected to do. It is doing what first-year antibiotics do when you spend most of your time getting on formulary and not really having access to the majority of hospitals. And so, even a relatively small move in the rest of the business could offset positive momentum in Xydalba.

But next year, just by what happened with the deal that we recently consummated, instead of just having the one drug starting to gain traction in 2018, we have two. And so, that ID franchise has got a little bit more fuel in the engine.

And so, I'm sure there'll be some bouncing around. There always is in our business. But 2018 in my opinion is the first time that we get to see the growth strategy where the new drugs have the ability to be seen over the noise in the existing business. And we got those to market pretty much as fast as we could and we didn't have an infectious disease franchise even a couple years ago. So, that's been put in place relatively fast. And I think what you're hearing from us is an optimism that scale can be achieved here and that companies are starting to value what we have. And what used to be a difficult outreach is now more of an inbound process and we're starting to be able to be fairly selective on assets and we're able to be a little bit more selective on financial terms as well and we really feel like we've found a nice little spot here. And if we can scale it, we can really get there.

So, I look forward to seeing how this all plays out. I'm hopeful that we will have additional business development things to talk about in the next, call it, four to six months and that some of those will materially move the needle from where we find ourselves right now.

So, thank you again for your patience. Thank you again for your attention. And we look forward to talking to you both now and between now and the next meeting.

