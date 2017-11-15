Visa's (V) Management Presents at UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V)

UBS Global Technology Conference

November 14, 2017 5:15 PM PT

Executives

Vasant Prabhu – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Eric Wasserstrom – UBS

Eric Wasserstrom

All right. Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I think we're going to move on to our next session. I'm Eric Wasserstrom. I'm the consumer finance and payments analyst recently rejoining UBS.

And I'm very, very pleased to have the Chief Financial Officer of Visa, Vasant Prabhu. And maybe, Vasant, I always like to begin with a series of cliched and tried jokes, but given that we're a little short on time, I think we'll move directly to the questions.

You had your Investor Day in June, the first in a few years' time, and I think at that point, the thesis that you're articulating about Visa was that it was on the cusp of an era of potentially very expensive growth, notwithstanding the age of the company and prior periods of very expensive innovation in its history. And I think the numbers that you put out was something could approximate a 10x increase in card credentials, in points of acceptance.

Obviously, very, very large numbers. So if you don't mind, maybe we could just start by digging into some of the components of that. And the first one, of course, is probably the most traditional one, which is cash conversion.

Vasant Prabhu

Sure, I am happy to do that and since you're into the tried jokes, I'll do one. We had a quadrennial Investor Day and it was as eagerly awaited as the Olympics, I hope. And we had an Olympic-sized presentation for it. And so I'll try not to repeat a lot of it that was in there. But we truly believe that we have been at an inflection point in our business. And we did go back and showed some data on the other inflection points in our history.

And through each of those inflection points, over the 10 or 20 years after that inflection point, the business did go up 10x or more, whether you measure it in terms on volumes on the Visa network or the number of people with Visa cards and so on. And the reason we think we're in inflection point is largely because of what is going on, on a couple of different fronts.

One, broadly defined the entire digitization of cash phenomenon driven by e-commerce. Simple numbers. E-commerce is growing five times as fast as face-to-face transactions. And in an e-commerce transaction, the propensity to use a Visa card is twice as high as a face-to-face transaction.

So something growing five times as fast where your propensity to be used is twice what it might have been. That's phenomenal. That's one dimension. The other dimension is that technology is allowing the digitization of transactions that were harder to digitize in the past, whether that is small ticket transactions or certain kinds of segments, that's bringing in a whole new set of transactions that even pay for parking in San Francisco with cards. You would never imagine paying for parking with cards even five years ago, right? You always carried quarters to pay for parking. That's just one example of small transactions. And then the other revolution going on is how much the cost of acceptance is coming down.

It used to be that to set someone up to accept, you have this expensive point-of-sale device with land lines. Now forget the land lines. In emerging markets and almost everywhere, if you wanted, all you have to do is print out a QR code on a piece of paper, stick it on your counter, download an app. Your consumer has an app. All you need is a cheap smartphone and you're an acceptor. That's just an example on how the cost of acceptance has gone from expensive to almost zero in terms of setting yourself up.

And the speed with which you can do that has also gone up. And this is just a few things that are going on, which is why we think we're at an inflection point. And fundamentally, tokenization allows you to digitize the payment credential. And once the payment credential is digitized, you can embed it in lots of places. You can embed it in your devices. You can embed it in – as you heard cards and refrigerators and the Internet of Things and – which is why we're so excited about.

We maybe a 50-year-old company. You could argue we were one of the first companies to be in the world of digitization because we started digitizing cash 50 years ago, but there is a whole new sort of wave of digitization that is now possible of technology.

Eric Wasserstrom

So if you don’t mind, maybe we can parse a couple of these things and maybe just sticking with the threat of digital commerce, which, of course, had been such an expensive driver of volume growth. What's going on in terms of digitizing the point-of-sale in what we might think of as nontraditional merchants? How are you approaching that topic?

Vasant Prabhu

So first of all in general, this is a global phenomenon. People are not thinking about opening bricks-and-mortar stores if they don't need to, right? So anybody who has a concept of being a merchant and selling your goods and services, initially, almost anywhere in the world today thinks about doing it in the digital world rather than in the physical world. So there again, so you immediately start with the growth of retail, if you want to call it that. It's clearly biased towards e-commerce to begin with. So that's a phenomenon by itself. Then you layer on top of that all these other things we talked about that add values to that.

So fundamentally, I think our opportunities are, in the developed economies, that some might think -- well, you've been at it for a very long time, how much opportunity is there. As we shared with you on our Investor Day, we estimated there's about $17 trillion in cash sloshing around the global economy today, and that's still higher than it was a few years ago despite the massive progress we've made in digitizing cash.

$7 trillion of that is in Europe and in the U.S. So these economies are just so large that there's still $7 trillion of cash in these economies. So there's still a long way to go even in the developed economies to bring this cash into the world of digital cash through all the things we talked about, right? New segments, deeper into acceptance, deeper into smaller transactions. If you go emerging markets, you're still dealing with penetration of cash being in the single digits.

So everything we did here for 50 years, that satisfied all the technological things, the basic fundamentals of getting people into the banking system, getting them with debit cards, growing the culture of credit cards, right, building acceptance one merchant at a time, getting the habit going on getting people to use cards, that still has a long way to run in the good old-fashioned way that we did it here for 50 years. And that's a huge opportunity in itself.

And then you layer on top of that the sort of wind behind our back, which is the growth of e-commerce, and they all play a role in that.

Eric Wasserstrom

And maybe just on the consumer side of the e-commerce experience, obviously, consumers have certainly shown a propensity to shop that way, but there's still pain points. What tools or mechanisms or technology have you put in place to help solve some of that card abandonment and some of the things that continue to be the stress point for them.

Vasant Prabhu

Absolutely, I think that is the next frontier. We have been working very hard to make e-commerce easier for consumers. So from a consumer standpoint, what do they want? In an e-commerce transaction, security is paramount, right? I mean, this is – people worry about this all the time. If you're a consumer, you're worried about your security when you're online. At least when you're at a physical point of sale, you have your card and – you worry what happens, so security is paramount.

Really important that people believe in the security of the Visa network. Reliability is extremely important because if your card is being used -- if you're using your card and it doesn't work, that's a problem. That's something they can count on with Visa. So security and reliability. Once you have that, people care a lot about ease-of-use, right? It has to be easy to use. And that's where I think there's just tremendous opportunity for continual improvement.

And increasingly, what you will see is technology is that make it easier and easier for people to use their card in an e-commerce space where they don't have to do things that are adding friction to authenticate who they are, right?

Most of the friction comes from authentication, like persuading the merchant or the issuer, who you are and often it's things you don't want to do, like putting your address and card number and all that. But authentication technology is moving along very fast. And certainly, we do a lot behind the scenes now to assure issuers and merchants that this is a good transaction. So you will see – I think the whole authentication space is incredibly important and is key to making e-commerce transactions easier.

And then the last component of that is just the peace of mind and the security you get from knowing the Visa brand has never failed you. From a merchant standpoint, they worry about two things, authorization rates, which, by the way, users also -- consumers also care about because if your card is being rejected, you don't like that.

We're working very hard again with newer and newer technologies leveraging data to make those authorization rates go – to be as close as we can to a face-to-face transaction. Merchants care a lot about that because they don't want to lose sales. And then the abandonment, and that comes from making it easy to use. So there's still plenty of opportunity to make the e-commerce transaction friction-free, and we have to have a single-minded focus on that because we're losing transactions today because of that.

Eric Wasserstrom

Again on that point, what role does Visa Checkout and your relationship with PayPal play in terms of trying to address some of those existing tensions?

Vasant Prabhu

There is whole range of things that we're doing to make e-commerce transactions, have all characteristics I just talked about, more secure, more reliable, easy, right? And from a merchant standpoint, e-commerce transactions where they don't have to worry about losing the sale and so on. Visa Checkout is one of those tools. Visa Checkout certainly makes it much easier because you store your credentials once, and then you don't have to worry about it again, but it's a whole range of solutions.

I mean, we have a company we bought last year, CardinalCommerce, that does 3-D S 2.0. It is another form of authentication where you only have to provide that. And behind the scenes, we're doing a lot of analysis to authenticate for the merchant that it is you, in fact. And so they're willing to accept the transaction even without, let's say, certain other forms of authentication. We're continually providing all kinds of risk services to both issuers and merchants that once again, without you, the user of the card, having to do anything, the issuer or the merchant can get the comfort that this transaction is a low-risk transaction.

So Visa Checkout is one of many solutions, and Visa Checkout is a solution that is something that we have if the merchant wants it. In certain parts of the world, it's clearly superior to alternatives available. In other parts of the world, it's an option that gives the merchant the opportunity to offer someone a Visa-branded experience, where they can have the assurance of Visa when they're at the point-of-sale instead of something else that may be less comfortable with.

So Visa Checkout has critical role to play, but it's a menu of solutions. And Visa Checkout is one of them and a very important one.

Eric Wasserstrom

And maybe just lastly on this topic. PayPal, you recently announced that you've expanded your relationship to them geographically. What has been your U.S. experience with them? And how do you think that will be similarly different as you move to other parts of the world.

Vasant Prabhu

Look from our standpoint, it again falls into the category of having a single-minded focus on making an e-commerce transaction easy for Visa cardholders. If you go back in time, there were two things that were not right about the PayPal experience with Visa. One was that because of steering, it was friction filled. So it wasn't easy for you to transact on PayPal with Visa because PayPal was always trying to direct you away from Visa. And the second was that settling disputes wasn't easy. Those have been resolved.

And PayPal has been a great partner. And that whole experience now of using the Visa cards for PayPal is extremely friction-free, right? You can use your Visa card. You can settle disputes. It is no different than any other way you could use your card for an e-commerce transaction. We're happy about that, and we think it's good for PayPal, too, because it never helps you if you're forcing consumers to do things they don't want to do. And so we're both extending it around the world.

I don't expect that it will be very different in terms of – PayPal's own market position, of course, varies market by market, and so there'll be differences as a result of that. But I think we thought this would be a win-win, and it looks like it's going to be a win-win. And time will tell sort of how much volume might move to Visa cards. That's really in the hands of consumers. I guess, people who've been used to forever sort of transacting a certain way with PayPal may stay that way, but new people coming in have a choice now, which isn't biased one way or another. And this is a long-term thing. Over time, we'll know when it all settles down.

Eric Wasserstrom

Maybe we can move away from the topic of e-commerce to another one, which was a big pillar of your presentation in June, which was expanding access in some of the lateral payment markets, which I think – again, I think the figure that you indicated was $30 trillion of potential like incremental, I guess, TAM really as it relates to payments. And one of the more controversial topics, of course, is this issue of Fast ACH.

And I think at this point, it's very well known that another payment network has acquired a Fast ACH provider. So what is your view about Fast ACH as a potential cannibalizing driver in certain of the payment markets and Visa Direct as an alternative?

Vasant Prabhu

Right. Yes, there's seems to be a fair amount of confusion on this topic. So – we don't have a lot of time, but I'm going to try and sort of do a quick pass through how we see it. So the way we look at it is we have Visa rails and Visa rails essentially do what Fast ACH does today. So we now connect two billion bank accounts and prepaid cards through debit credentials. So essentially, what we did with Visa Direct is have the ability for things to go both ways, right? If you thought about Visa for most of its history was one where money came out of your bank account.

Well, what Visa Direct does is allows it to go both ways. Money can go into your back account or out of your bank account. Money can go from one bank account to another bank account on Visa rails through debit or prepaid credentials. So fundamentally, it's Fast ACH, but it has several other things. Number one, it's year-to-date. So think about ACH. ACH today – Fast ACH is an imaginary concept that doesn't exist today except in a few places. Most ACH systems were built a long time ago and then enabled for fast ACH requires a lot of investment.

We're going to be essentially enabling these two billion cards relatively fast, so we'll be up and running with the equivalent of that service. Early 2019, we think we'll be most of the way to enabling this. So you'll have deep access to move money around bank account to bank account through payment credentials, debit credentials. Global scope, you've got everybody already connected in because we have 44 million merchants, 3 billion cardholders, 17,000 financial institutions already connected to this network.

Nobody's got to make an investment. You have the security and reliability that this network is known for, and you have the assurance of the Visa brand and everything it stands for that backs you up for anybody wanting to use the service. Those are all things you have today that Fast ACH doesn't offer.

Now let's think about VocaLink. VocaLink is Fast ACH in one market, UK. In every other market, ACH is bank-owned or owned by governments. It's generally a public utility. It requires a substantial amount of investment in many cases to get to Fast ACH capability, and it's still country specific and none of them necessarily talk to each other. So you have to go country by country to build that capability.

There's going to be investment, and then there's a question of there's owners today, the business model really doesn't exist, et cetera. You're talking about a very long process that is we're up and running today with many, many more capabilities than what Fast ACH can offer. The last point on Fast ACH is it does exist in many places today. Just because something exist doesn't mean it's being used.

We're not seeing a lot of takeup of Fast ACH in a lot of markets because you have to ask, okay, what's the value of this versus what we're offering? And is there an incremental value that causes people to want to say I'm going to use this versus this? So you can go around the world and look at markets where Fast ACH has been enabled for many years, and you can look at what progress there's been in building volume on Fast ACH and that will give you an indication of what could happen.

So it's a multifaceted issue, and there's been a gross oversimplification from what I can see in some of the conversations going on about it. And I think it's useful for the investment community to really dig in and understand the issue because it is an issue that requires some sort of real multifaceted look at it and some real live examples of where it's been in place and what's really happened.

Eric Wasserstrom

And so maybe just a couple of other questions on this topic in part because there is so much…

Vasant Prabhu

Yes.

Eric Wasserstrom

And maybe misunderstanding about it. But for those markets where – and I'm thinking really primarily outside of the consumer to merchant, business to business or government to individual where they currently run on ACH rails either by option or by lack of option. What, in your view, ultimately compels that onto products like Visa Direct? Is it the – is it all of the things that the Visa network – like what overcomes the inertia of just how it functions for so long?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes. So you can break the – first of all, the B2B space, think about it as a – you can think about the B2B – the space we operate in as relatively homogenous, right? The transactions look relatively the same. There's just billions of them, right? But once you get to B2B, I mean, they're very different, right? There's different kinds of B2B. And I'm going to oversimplify and talk about sort of, let's call it, low-value B2B transactions and high-value B2B transactions.

There's a lot of low-value B2B transactions that could be between businesses and consumers. Think about disbursements of various sorts, or between businesses and small businesses who look a little bit by consumers, right? And that's a fairly large market. I mean our guys estimate that as maybe $15 trillion or $20 trillion by itself.

Solutions like Visa Direct are very applicable there. And if there's a richer data set to be required in the messaging, we can do all that. Over time, those are the capabilities that you could build into Visa Direct. But we've talked at the Investor Day about solutions we have in the gig economy, for example, that are working today where drivers are being paid on their cards through Visa Direct or insurance payments to you from your insurance provider, I mean, through Visa Direct.

So there's a whole range of what I would call low-value transactions that happen between businesses and consumers or even governments and consumers, which are transfer payments or between small businesses that these kinds of solutions like Visa Direct are very applicable. Then you get to high-value transactions and then they get – they all look very unique and different. We do have a suite of solutions there, too. I mean, we have tokenized single use virtual cards that we offer for certain kinds of users that it's in the health space or the travel space. We have blockchain based technologies we're experimenting with like B2B connect that we're doing now.

We have automated accounts payable systems that electronify invoices, and then they ride on our rails. You often have to come up with solutions that are relevant. And then you get to sort of transactions, let's say, I'm a manufacturer of toys and you sell me plastic. I'm selling – I'm buying large quantities of plastic from you, that's B2B. I have 60-day terms and 90-day terms, would I want Fast ACH? So you have to ask the question of value, too. Just because a payment is being made, it doesn't mean that the mechanism being used today isn't the best mechanism. It may be. So there has to be incremental value that any new solution provides. And that's – that for us and everybody else, that's a challenge.

Eric Wasserstrom

Maybe if we can pivot once again and do a little bit of a geographic discussion, and I'm going to incorporate some of the questions that we're getting. Maybe let's start with China because it's in the news quite a bit. Just in this past week, there was a little bit of confusion about what China may or may not be requiring from payment networks. I think the initial news reports was that Chinese regulators were going to require some sort of partnership with a local partner. And then subsequently, it seemed that they're going to deny that. So has there been any change in terms of what's required regulatorily to potentially operate as a payment network in China?

Vasant Prabhu

We keep looking at it. There's nothing I can comment on that suggest any change. We remain committed to doing what we need to, to meet the requirements that the regulators have in China. We remain committed to finding the best way to get into the Chinese market. That process continues to evolve, and it's hard for us to give any precise sense of timing on that. So really there's no new news in China than whatever you heard us say on the call a month ago.

Eric Wasserstrom

And I think that you've underscored pretty consistently that China is a very long-term opportunity but a more perhaps medium-term one is India. Can you talk a little bit about what's happened with demonetization there? And what opportunities that's kind of created for Visa?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes. We definitely are bullish on India for a variety of reasons. It's an open market where in today, our brand is well established. We have a great market share. The issuing partners we have are very strong. We've had a good constructive conversations with the central bank and the government all the way through this demonetization. We really are 100% behind the government's desire to move to more of a cashless society. We're working, for example, with the state government in one of the states to create a cashless city concept. They seem to give it a go. So we're doing a lot.

In addition, we're doing the basic blocking and tackling that you need to do in this business to digitize cash. So we're working with our issuers to build acceptance. The number of acceptance points in India, I think, in the last year has grown by more than it did in the five years or so before that. The government has kept its foot in the pedal in terms of working with industry to promote use of cards. Certainly, many, many more people are in the banking system now. The habit of using debit and credit cards is beginning to be established.

As we said, through the demonetization, our transactions doubled. They're now entering a crucial period in the next few weeks that will start to hit the time that last year, the demonetization was going on, and we had a real spike because the society essentially had no cash and people had to – only could only use their cards for a period of time, and then things sort of settled down.

So once we get to that settle down time frame, we'll get a sense for how much the underlying growth rate is in the business. But all in all, look, the India business wasn't very large when we started. It's obviously grown a lot in the meantime, and we really like what we see. And we are very committed with – to working with our partners in India and the government in driving all of these.

Eric Wasserstrom

And I'm going to throw out a couple of statistics and please correct me if I'm wrong. But I think the official statistics is something like there's 260 million merchants in India, which I imagine does not include many micro businesses, by 260 large merchants. And that traditional network acceptance is like at something at 2.9 million or something so is that sound like the right level of magnitude…

Vasant Prabhu

It's a very small fraction of the total and your numbers are in the ballpark, but there's a real opportunity to grow that. As I said, one of the things and we shared a video, video at our Investor Day, that really opens up these markets for us is things like QR codes and the ability to use tokenized scan and pay kinds of methodologies, what we call mVisa, where all you have to do is print the QR code and have an app that makes you accept – allows you to accept cards and very easy for the consumer.

I mean, lowering the cost of acceptance to get people set up and making it faster is a critical element of it. But an equally critical element – and I think probably the toughest part of this as this continues is changing people's habits, right? I mean, India has been a cash-based society for a very long time. And for a time, people were forced to use things other than cash. Now cash is really available in the economy. So I think time will tell how much the habit of moving away from cash, at least for some transactions, and using some kind of card, whether it's a debit card or a credit card, has become part of the habit and whether we can keep building that. I think we'll know more in the next six months about how much of that has gone on.

Eric Wasserstrom

And last question on India, but Paytm was here earlier in the day and talked about their much more expensive payment network relative to Visa and just the market more broadly. How do you think about competing with indigenous payments network? What is your experience in other places taught you about that?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes. I would say that India is one to watch because there are some unique things going on there because of what Paytm is doing. I think time will tell. We view – our view is Paytm can ride our rails, too. Now they are licensed as a bank. They have other ambitions to build financial services and maybe even Alibaba-type e-commerce business. Potentially, there are things that we can do to help process payments. How it all evolve remains to be seen. Still very early days. So I think we'll just have to watch India. We're certainly investing a lot in India. We are very committed to building our business there.

We've always had a view that our four party model is sacrosanct, and it is a critical central element of what makes us who we are. But at the same time, over time, we need to make sure that we're acknowledging sort of who is in the four party model, the definition of who is an issuer, who is a merchant keeps evolving, and we just need to make sure who is an acquirer. We just need to make sure that our four party model evolves. And India is a great place where we just have to figure out how that industry is going to evolve and how we should evolve our model.

Eric Wasserstrom

And maybe moving to the last geography that's of interest, of course, is Europe. You guys are in the process of integrating Visa Europe into the broader Visa global network and organization, and that's coinciding at the same time that there is a very disruptive regulation going into place in Europe, which, of course, is PSD2. So can you perhaps just talk about what constraints and opportunities PSD2 might create for Visa?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes. I know there's a lot of sort of talk about PSD2 as something of a potential disruptor and all that. And I don't think anybody has the best crystal ball on this, but here's our sort of view of it. First of all, nothing's going to happen very fast. There's an existing infrastructure that has been set up around merchants and issuers that has to change, and that change is not easy. So they're all working on it, and it involves investment, and a lot of these things were set up in relationships between me and my bank, between a merchant and an acquirer. Changing all those and enabling your systems to do a lot of different things take some time, that's part one.

Part two is to provide the services that might be possible with PSD2, there have to be people who can provide them. We are quite excited about that because once again, we see ourselves as we have rails that we need to make sure are friendly to anyone who wants to trust us with payments. And if I could oversimplify PSD2, I see it as an evolution of something that has been going on anyway. And fundamentally, there are two things you can say about PSD2.

One is PSD2 is trying to promote significantly more connectivity, right? They want it to be easy and faster for people to connect in ways that they couldn't before, whether it's across banks or across merchants or whatever. But coming with that is a heightened need for security and authentication because you're going to open things up, you better have security and authentication. Visa has a big role that we can play in all that. And in fact, we could play a role of being some kind of an operating system for the new world. I mean, we have the connectivity. We have the tools that can provide security and authentication. We can do a lot of things to enable things that people may want to do in the PSD2 space.

So the way we look at these things is make sure our network is friendly to what people want to do and then figure out what the economics have to be to make it a viable proposition. I think these will all develop slowly and over time, and we will be players in it.

Eric Wasserstrom

We have a little less than 10 minutes left and there's two topics that I want to touch on. One is Visa's financial model and then some of the other is – another is kind of risks to the model and particularly around interchanged pricing, which, of course, is always part of the discussion as it relates to Visa, but maybe just talking about the financial model for a moment.

Again, referring to the Investor Day, I think you did an attribution analysis about the driver of your earnings growth. And I think you've concluded that most of that came from revenue growth and most of the revenue growth came from PCE expansion, really. And so I guess maybe just starting with PCE as sort of the starting point. Your volumes and your revenues have typically grown at a multiple of global PCE. Given – going back to the beginning of our conversation, given the growth expansion that you're looking at over a multiple-year view, how do we think about the sustainability of that relationship between PCE and revenue?

Vasant Prabhu

Well, I mean, if you accept everything we talked about earlier about how we are as an inflection point and how the digitization of cash has been increasingly enabled by all the things we talked about, whether it's a growth of e-commerce or the ease at which you can build acceptance and – or the ease with which you can drive usage of cards into smaller and smaller transactions with contactless or other technologies. We don't think the engines that drove the digitization of cash are losing steam at all. If anything, they're as robust as they were and, hopefully, getting more robust as this kind of phenomenon rolls around the world.

If you look at the last five years, I think our payment volume grew roughly 10% and global – there are two drivers of it. One is growth of global nominal GDP. The keyword is nominal because consumer expenditures typically move with nominal GDP and the other was penetration of cash. If you get double-digit growth when you went through probably one of the weakest periods of global nominal GDP growth because not only did we have weak rail growth, but we had almost no inflation. You can imagine how we were growing 10% with actually one engine, which is nominal GDP, not functioning. And the only rail engine that was functioning was penetration of cash.

If anything, if you think the future is somewhat better growth, that should help. And I don't see any sign of slowdown in the ability to digitize cash. I think the best sort of description an analyst had coming out of our Investor Day was something like I like Visa because they have weak competitor called cash. I mean, the wonderful thing about this is that governments now have embraced the idea that cash needs to go because it creates corruption, it creates inefficiency. It just doesn't fit their own views of what the future of their countries are. That's a new phenomenon.

Eric Wasserstrom

So obviously, the corollary discussion is about pricing, and there's a number of dynamics that go into that, of course. But what – maybe if we can just parse interchange and what the risks are and where are the opportunity to extract pricing comes from. Maybe to start with a competitive environment – well, let's start with the regulatory environment. The regulatory environment, there are certain regions where, right, it's – interchanged has been regulated down to a very low level, but do you see anywhere on the horizon where the regulatory environment is evolving in a way that's potentially negative to pricing today?

Vasant Prabhu

I think that's – it's not a question that can be answered on a broad-brush basis. As you know, there's been interchange regulation in Europe. Issuers have adapted to it. We've adapted to it. There's been interchange regulation, at least for a portion of our business in the U.S. Issuers adapted to it. We adapted to it. I think you've seen a few of these play out and the industry has figured out how to adapt to it and still have attractive economics.

So you've seen a little bit of the future. I wouldn't say that what you've seen in Europe is necessarily what you're going to see in the rest of the world. We find it very different country by country. Priorities are different. A lot of governments know that if they take interchange too low, their goal is get to a society with less cash, somebody is going to have to make their investments.

And actually, they know that if interchange is too low, they will still have lots of cash in the economy because nobody has the money to invest in building acceptance, investing in getting people to build that card habit. And so governments are pretty balanced in their view. They actually understand that there is a role that interchange plays here to get the level of investment required to move to a more cashless society. So there's various views around the world.

In many cases, we work closely with governments to help them do some of the things they want to do. We have many governments we're talking to where we're helping them with national card schemes where they will use our rails and our cards to make all their transfer payments. So there's no single kind of story when it comes to regulation or how regulators think about business or how governments think about business. You really have to go country by country, and we have to do a good job of making sure people understand the value we can create.

Eric Wasserstrom

And so maybe doing the same analysis in the competitive environment. A number of geographies are characterized by, let's call them an emerging rival, whether it's Paytm in India or other schemes in many geographies across the globe. Many of whom are pricing at a discount to Visa and, in some cases, not pricing for things that Visa prices for. What is the secular outcome of that from your perspective in terms of your pricing strength?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes. What you're describing is not as widespread as it might seem from what you said. I mean, China is unique, and we can spend a lot of time talking about China and what happened in China, but we don't need to do that. It's not necessarily the case that what happened in China will happen elsewhere. There’s some big differences. So when you say about people giving away payment services, you're mostly talking about China and one particular business model. Well, that's transferable. China is still an open question. And there's a lot of topics we can talk about as to why there are differences and all that.

India is another where Paytm, through the same ownership of the Chinese entity, is trying to do similar things, but in a very different environment. But it's not that widespread around the world where there are people who are giving away payment processing services free. I don't think that's really as widespread. Are there experiments going on in a very small scale here and there? There's always experiments going on.

Eric Wasserstrom

We're down to our last minute or two, but I'm going to sneak in two quick ones, if I can. One area of moderate controversy, I think, as it relates to your financials has been the incentive line. And can you talk a little bit about what your incentive strategy is in terms of driving the payment behaviors and how the benefits of that are manifested in the P&L?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes. Look, I mean, incentives, they grow with volumes. So if our volumes are growing close to double digits, you will see growth in incentives that should be somewhere in that ballpark. Incentives also grow when we get into situations where there's a certain level of competition and there's a market clearing price, and you're either going to be at the market clearing price or not. Incentives could grow because we're incenting people to do certain kinds of things to invest in their business, that's a win-win, that may pay out in the long run.

Clearly, we all need to do a good job of managing incentives to be reasonably within sort of the levels that make sense for our business. In the end, what counts is net revenue growth. Net revenue growth is a real money you make. And as long as net revenue growth is growing at a healthy clip, how you get there is not as important as the fact that you're able to grow your business at a healthy clip. We're all very focused on it. We want to make sure that incentives growth is disciplined and rational. Would we like to see – would we like some moderation in the later growth? Absolutely. But that's a function of a whole range of factors. How much our volume is growing or the level of competition is and so on.

Eric Wasserstrom

And last one, if I may. The – so clearly, competitive environment is dynamic, maybe more dynamic than it's been in previous periods because of the introduction of new models and technology-enabled models. But to me, one of the more interesting components of it is that major merchants are themselves starting to take over parts of the payment value system and part of the ecosystem. How do you see that given that they're both your – one of your major stakeholders but also potentially starting to move down the value chain closer to where you are?

Vasant Prabhu

Yes. Again, I mean, that phenomenon is not very widespread. It's spotty. In some cases, people are experimenting with things. I wouldn't say that it's as widespread as a new trend, right? Having said that, our four party model is what makes us who we are. And at one end, we have issuers. At the other end, we have acquirers and we have merchants and we have consumers.

But like everything else, what an issuer is changes over time. I mean, you and I were talking earlier about FinTech companies. FinTech companies look very different perhaps than a traditional bank, but they could very well be issuers of Visa cards and they are an issuer. Similarly, merchants could start to look like acquirers. Acquirers look different than traditional acquirers. I think we should all – our goal is to make our rails the best rails for anybody who wants to process payments. And who that is may not look exactly like who it was in the past.

But I think our four party model needs to be flexible enough and broad enough to acknowledge that. Tomorrow's issuer may not look like yesterday. So tomorrow's acquirer may not look like yesterday, and that's really a lot of what we're seeing going on. So we don't see that as anything significant, and we don't think it's our job to pick winners and losers. Our job is to make it easy for everyone to use our rails, follow our rules to process payments.

Eric Wasserstrom

Vasant, thanks so much for joining us. Really appreciate it.

Vasant Prabhu

Thank you.

Eric Wasserstrom

Thanks.

