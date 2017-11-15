Intelligent REIT Investing: Dividends Are More Than Just Icing On The Cake

Because REITs pay consistent dividends, they are more than just icing on the cake.

Over five years ago, my friend and fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Chuck Carnevale wrote an article called Dividends Provide A Return Bonus. Here’s an excerpt:

With all things being equal, dividend paying common stocks provide their shareholders a return bonus, or what some might like to call a kicker, over an equivalent common stock that pays no dividend. Many investors do not see it this way, as they tend to think of the dividend providing them their return. However, the stock market capitalizes earnings whether a company pays a dividend or not. Moreover, we contend that the market will value a given company's earnings based on their past and future prospects for growth, again, regardless of whether a dividend is paid or not.”

Carnevale went on to write about the concept of total return investing as he explains,

An investment in a common stock typically offers their shareholders two components of return. The first component is the capital appreciation component or the increase (or decrease) in the stock's value over time. The second component is the dividend, or lack thereof, that the company pays to shareholders in cash, typically once a quarter. The two added together equal the shareholders' total return. On the one side, we have the capital growth component and on the other side the income component.”

The important point behind Carnevale’s article was that when comparing two companies with equivalent rates of earnings – one paying a dividend and the other not paying – the dividend-paying company will pay their shareholders a higher total return. In other words of Carnevale,

The stock that pays a dividend to its shareholders is providing them a return bonus or kicker.”

Carnevale went on to write that in either case, dividend paying or not, the bulk, or majority, of total return will be provided by the capital appreciation component.

Accordingly, Carnevale sums up by explaining,

this is why we are saying that dividends are a kicker or bonus return. In other words, capital appreciation is the cake and dividends (if any) are the icing.”

Intelligent REIT Investing: More Than Icing on the Cake

As a fellow Seeking Alpha writer (I also contribute regularly on Forbes.com), I have gotten to know many Seeking Alpha value seekers, such as Carnevale, and I consider him one of the best writers on Seeking Alpha.

His explanation of total returns – using the cake and icing analogy – is perhaps one of the best ever and he has demonstrated his true value and experience in providing his readers and investors with significant insight into the realm of intelligent investing.

Of course, as I pointed out to Carnevale, most REIT dividends paid are more than 50% of their total return composition. Accordingly, since REITs pay out over 90% of annual income in the form of dividends, there is a more structured and disciplinary approach that makes REITs unique and also very rewarding for investors.

It is interesting to note that Ben Graham published The Intelligent Investor in 1949 and then he did not know that REITs would be a significant contribution to value investing. For it was around 11 years later, in 1960, that President Eisenhower signed a law, the REIT Act, that was contained in the Cigar Excise Tax Extension.

Graham would have likely become a big fan of REITs as the disciplinary approach to REIT investing makes it possible to anchor a portfolio with repeatable dividend income. Graham explains his approach to dividend investing in The Intelligent Investor:

Paying out a dividend does not guarantee great results, but it does improve the return of the typical stock by yanking at least some cash out of the manager's hands before they can squander it or squirrel it away.”

The concept of REIT investing is rooted in the same “cake and icing” blueprint that Carnevale wrote; however, the two elements (dividends and capital growth) are reversed for REITs, making dividends the “cake” and capital appreciation the “icing.”

Furthermore, REITs help to balance the conventional common stock portfolio by reducing volatility and by providing a natural hedge against inflation.

REIT dividend yields have historically been a good deal higher than the average yield of the S&P 500 Index. Conversely, dividends make a difference for long-term retirement savings and they can be reinvested to generate future returns, while in later years they can provide a steady income stream to help meet expenses in retirement.

Some of the most reliable stocks are equity REITs – especially the ones that have enjoyed an extraordinary track record of not only maintaining dividends, but also growing them.

The elite group of "anchor" REITs are part of a larger group of public companies that are often referred to as Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders. [Seeking Alpha contributing writer David Fish produces this "US Dividend Champion" report on his DRiP Investing Resource Center site.]

Because REITs pay consistent dividends, they are more than just icing on the cake. Instead, they provide a value proposition like no other stock and perhaps that is why the “cake and eat it too” strategy is appetizing to many intelligent REIT investors. For Ben Graham must’ve loved the attraction to dividends when he wrote,

One of the most persuasive tests of high-quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years.”

Building An Intelligent REIT Portfolio From Scratch

A few days ago a reader asked,

As a 90-year-old looking for monthly income what do I choose please.? Plan to be around for another 10 yrs. Seeking Alpha fan. With all marbles intact. Most of the time."

That got me thinking, it has been a while since I have put together a tactical REIT portfolio targeted for dividend investors. More specifically, I wanted to filter out the best sleep well at night (or SWANs) REITs starting with a current dividend yield of 4.5%.

To be clear, I rate each REIT in the Intelligent REIT Lab (found in my newsletter), based on a variety of metrics, and if the company checks all the boxes, they are eligible to be upgraded to SWAN status.

Within this list of these most durable REITs, I have filtered out the 12 best SWANs – or simply the securities that I consider to have the best dividend growth potential.

Not only have these REITs demonstrated consistent risk management practices, they have also become safer investment alternatives because of their steady and reliable dividend growth prospects.

These 12 REITs offer above-average price appreciation potential and safe and growing dividends. When buying these real estate stocks at attractive prices, you are essentially buying an earnings stream that can be relied upon over a series of years – all beastly REIT bargains that enable you to sleep well at night.

As you can see (above) I have ranked these 12 REITs based on their highest dividend growth prospects. The overall best dividend 6 growers include PS Business (PSB), Essex Property Trust (ESS), Public Storage (PSA), LTC Properties (LTC), Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), and Simon Property Group (SPG).

Now, as you can see below, I decided to filter out the dozen REITs based on their dividend yield. As mentioned, I want to screen these top dividend growers such that the minimum dividend yield is 4.5%. Here’s the list of 12 REITs with the top 6 companies (based on dividend yield highlighted in yellow):

Assuming an equal-weight allocation of these 6 REITs, the average portfolio yield is 5.75%. Keep in mind, 3 of these 6 REITs have exposure to retail (KIM, SKT, and SPG) and while I do consider these deeply discounted REITs to be opportunistic, investors should maintain adequate diversification and I recommend a maximum of 5% exposure to each name (minimum of 20 REITs).

In addition, Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) and LTC have seen volatility as it relates to increased operator risks. Again, diversification plays an important role in risk management and I consider these two healthcare REITs sound based upon their diversified investment strategies.

Ultimately, I consider dividends to be the “secret recipe” for REIT investing. While many analysts ignore the impact of dividend growth, I believe that the success to generating consistent and reliable returns is rooted in the overall safety of the dividend and the potential for continued dividend growth. I know you’ve heard me say this before, but I am a firm believer in the mantra (Josh Peters coined), “the safest dividend is the one that’s just been raised.”

Latest article: OHI, KIM, SKT, LTC, SPG, and O.

Note: I am attending REIT World in Dallas this week and I will not be able to respond to comments frequently.

