Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/9/17: HAIN,TRN, AXDX, TEP, AMH

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/9/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are starting to ramp up again, as more companies open trading windows to executives after September-quarter earnings are released. Expect insider trading volumes to peak in the second week of November, and to stay solidly high right into the last week of the year. We’re entering a particularly productive period for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Trinity Industries (TRN);
  • Hain Celestial (HAIN), and;
  • Accelerate Diag (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Am Homes 4 Rent (AMH), and;
  • Tallgrass Energy (TEP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Vicon Industries (VII);
  • Emerge Energy (EMES);
  • Universal Display (OLED);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • First American Financial (FAF);
  • Tableau Software (DATA);
  • Arista Networks (ANET);
  • Ameriprise Finl (AMP), and;
  • Arch Capital (ACGL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Dexcom (DXCM);
  • Dowdupont (DWDP);
  • Drive Shack (DS), and;
  • Basic Energy Svs (BAS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Hughes B Wayne Et Al

DIR

Am Homes 4 Rent

AMH

B

$15,120,061

2

Usdan Robert I

DIR

Metropolitan Bank Holding

MCB

JB*

$7,000,000

3

Zucker Anita G

BO

Vicon Industries

VII

JB*

$3,000,000

4

Simon Irwin D

PR,CEO,CB

Hain Celestial

HAIN

B

$1,707,235

5

Edens Wesley R

DIR

Drive Shack

DS

B

$1,584,764

6

Altman Steven R

DIR

Dexcom

DXCM

B

$1,250,250

7

Schuler Jack W

DIR,BO

Accelerate Diag

AXDX

B

$936,500

8

Valueact

BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

B

$830,024

9

Dehaemers David

CEO,DIR

Tallgrass Energy

TEP

B

$687,300

10

Gottfredson Mark A

DIR

Emerge Energy

EMES

B

$596,155

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Chabot Christian

F,CB,DIR

Tableau Software

DATA

AS

$31,719,370

2

Silver Point Cap

DIR,BO

Basic Energy Svs

BAS

JS*

$19,906,250

3

Ullal Jayshree

CEO,DIR

Arista Networks

ANET

AS

$17,243,550

4

Stolte Chris

F,TO,DIR

Tableau Software

DATA

AS

$15,867,811

5

Burrell Jonathan

BO

Garmin

GRMN

S

$14,999,705

6

Rosenblatt Sidney D

VP,CFO,DIR

Universal Display

OLED

AS

$8,430,102

7

Cracchiolo James

CB,CEO

Ameriprise Finl

AMP

S

$6,728,164

8

Kalil Charles J

GC

Dowdupont

DWDP

S

$5,601,545

9

Gilmore Dennis J

CEO,DIR

First American Financial

FAF

S

$5,497,400

10

Papadopoulo Nicolas

CB,CEO

Arch Capital

ACGL

S

$5,211,478

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

