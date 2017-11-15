Zynga's (ZNGA) CEO Frank Gibeau Presents at UBS Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

UBS Global Technology Conference

November 14, 2017, 6:00 pm ET

Executives

Frank Gibeau - Chief Executive Officer, Director

Analysts

David Strauss - UBS Securities

David Strauss

But let's jump right into it. For the next conversation, it's my pleasure to introduce Frank Gibeau, the CEO of Zynga. Frank, I want to start by maybe actually taking a step back.

Frank Gibeau

Okay.

David Strauss

You have been in the role now for a while. You have made a lot of progress that I think investors have started to appreciate and understand, but walk us through the last year-plus, year-and-a-half. What were the big priorities? What did you set out to accomplish? And where are we sitting right now in terms of the business?

Frank Gibeau

Yes. Thank you for the opportunity, Dave, to talk to this group. The last 20 months have been awesome. We have made a lot of progress and it's been a lot of hard work but we really like the momentum that we have in the company right now. When I joined Zynga 20 months ago, what was really apparent to me initially was, we had to unlock the value through better execution. The company had so much potential, great brands, lot of really talented teams, some fantastic capabilities but it was just not coming out.

We weren't able to actually bring products to market. We weren't able to grow. There was a lot of disarray in terms of the culture. And so first step was really to start to bring in a management team to really start to sharpen the operating model, focus on fewer things, do them better and really concentrate the talent on our biggest ideas. And that has really what has consumed us over the last 20 months, was really start to build a strong base of good fundamentals, predictable performance. And what was really important in that was, frankly, rebuilding our credibility and our reputation as well.

We were a company that had an interesting past. And from my perspective, what we had to do was really rebuild credibility with not only the Street but also with our own teams. And so from my perspective, it was about putting together a plan that people could believe in, that they could see and that we could start to unfold. And that really was about committing to live operations. We had a lot of great brands like Words With Friends, Poker and the CSR products. We had to fall back in love with the brands that got us there. And there was a big focus on new, new, new, new and we had spread the talent really thin across all these new games.

And so, there was a lot of reprioritization, refocus, restructuring that went underway there in those first few months. But what I am really pleased with is how the team has rallied. We have been able to grow the business. And when we took over, it was about $700 million business in bookings, flat to down over the previous years. And we grown to 20% since then where we have guided to the end of this year to be around $840 million in bookings. We have grown our audience in mobile. It had bottomed out around 15 million daily active users. We are happy to report we are up around 19 million daily active users is continuing to grow and we very excited about where we can take that.

Really one of the key things that I called out on the team [indiscernible] there was, we had good bookings but frankly the profitability wasn't there. And from my perspective, it was an indication that managements wasn't doing the right things with the resources in generating returns that it had to. And I am happy to report that on internal profit metrics, we are up over 600% by the end of 2017 on that front. Operating cash flow was something that wasn't really talked about too much. It was minus $44 million in 2015. We flipped it to plus $16 million in 2016 and we are going to exit, through the first three quarter of this year we are at $68 million with our holiday quarter front of us. So again, it's not rocket science. It was getting back to the fundamentals of good game development, focusing on live operations and just running on an organization with a sharp operating model.

David Strauss

Just maybe one follow-up before we get into live services more broadly. But in terms of realigning the resources inside the company, is the work done? And now it's down to execution? Or are we still sort of fine-tuning, having the right resources against the right opportunities internally?

Frank Gibeau

I think most of the work is done, but it is a continuous process. We are going to constantly should really be focused on getting the most out of what we have got. And my perspective, we still have a ways to go to prove ourselves. We have set a goal for 20% EBITDA off bookings next year and we remain committed to that. And that's going to require us continue to keep a very sharp focus on how we manage expenses, generate the yield and manage R&D as well as our marketing and sales.

I think I am really excited about where we are right now is that we are starting to transition out of fix-the-company mode into grow-the-company mode. And we talked a little bit on our last earnings call about some different ideas we have for how we are going to do that. And it all starts with live operations. That's the life blood. I am sure we will get more into that in a minute but it starts with live operations. We think we have more growth to go there. We have seen some really nice results in Poker and some other franchises. But I think we are just getting started there.

But we are also going to start to introduce new products in the second half of next year. And in fact, it started last week with the introduction of the sequels to Words With Friends. We are starting to put new games back into the marketplace. And we think that as you layer those on top of the strong operating base we are starting to build and the predictable recurring live operations that we have, we think that that can be a powerful part of our growth story.

And then also mobile is such a fantastic platform. You see things like augmented reality, chat as a gaming platform, 5G sort of out on the horizon. But mobile is going to constantly innovate and create new ways to entertain people through games. And we are starting to invest in some of those new ideas that we are pretty excited about, certainly in chat.

And then finally, with positive operating cash flow as well as a pretty strong balance sheet, we have the opportunity to participate in how dynamic the mobile business is. We are always looking for great teams and franchises. We recently brought on a company called Peak that brought in a card business. So we are going to look and be opportunistic with that. But at the same time, we are spending most of our time on the organic growth part.

David Strauss

So sticking with your organic growth, it's fairly consistent, the message from the company that it's really this continuation of developing live services against your big brands, the big bets you already have that are in the marketplace. Maybe give us just a sense of how far along you are internally and user facing in terms of turning some of the key products into live services at this point?

Frank Gibeau

I think it starts by looking at the mobile business and understanding that you have an opportunity to entertain people for very long periods of time if you are able to build a franchise and keep that fresh. If you look at Zynga Poker, for example, it hit its tenth year this year. Words With Friends hit its eighth year this year. And CSR is on its sixth. And in each one of those cases, they are seeing fantastic years. Right now, I think we are up 80% in bookings on Poker this year. And it's because we treat it like it's a new product every day.

We put our talent and our teams on the idea that through what we call bold beats, these are new features, new ways to play, we can reengage players that have lapsed. We can get players that are currently playing, play more and we can attract new players. Mobile is such a vast market. It's very difficult to reach market saturation on a game. You can always find new audiences in new markets to bring people in. And if you put the right features into a game, like in the case of Poker we put leagues, we put in tournaments, we just introduced jackpots, we are able to activate each one of those customer segments in new ways.

So when you look at the existing live services that we have, for a given dollar of development or given dollar of marketing, it is extraordinarily leveraged if I can put it into a product that is entertaining millions of people already. To start from scratch with a new launch property and introduce it, we want to do that, but it's not necessarily the first place to go for us where we are in our company's history. And so as we looked at each one of those franchises, we feel like we still have a lot of room to grow in each one of the big franchises that we are maintaining in live ops with Poker, Words With Friends, our slots business, CSR2 and some of the more new emerging franchises like Dawn of Titans and our Magic Match business in match three.

David Strauss

Something you said that was sort of interesting. If you think about the product development cycle and you think about the customer acquisition, retention, remarketing cycle in mobile gaming, as it's built on more and more on live services, is that one of the things that gives you confidence that over time you could see higher margins in the business because there is an underlying bedrock of the business that you just trying to build and iterate around year-to-year?

Frank Gibeau

Absolutely. I think when you look at the R&D part of it, the team doesn't grow. The team is focused on how it's managing a bold beat calendar over six or eight quarters and its a production discipline. It's a discipline about looking far enough ahead, planning, researching and testing new ideas and features, I think it really applies to something like a CSR2 which came out a year ago and had a really nice start, but it's also seen a nice continuous growth on it.

If you look at it, we added Fast and Furious IP. We were in a brainstorming meeting. We said we don't have anything currently planned in the second quarter of next year. Where could we go? Well, a movie is coming out. Why don't we go talk to the Universal guys. Maybe we can do a quest tree around Fast and Furious. Then we went and got the Ferrari license. Then we added a new way to play PvP.

And so it's part of that production process that I learned early in my career, when you are on an annualized development schedule, you have got to be very careful about the time that you spend in engineering and development and publishing to make sure you are picking the right ideas and you need to put on a long enough planning frame so that you don't get surprised or caught out. And so that's what we really tried to apply here to our live operations is make it much more scientific, make it much more predictable and production oriented so that we don't end up in a place where, oh gosh, we ran out of ideas or we are out of position on something.

If we do that part of the business right then the revenue, the profitability is recurring and predictable. Then the risk that you have taken on new product introduction, you are not betting the company anymore. It's really what you are really talking about at that point is you are adding more growth on a business that's already healthy with strong fundamentals and moving forward in a high-growth business like mobile.

David Strauss

So I want to stick with CSR2 because that is just an example of something that launched and is now seeing on our numbers as well as we look at industry data, you obviously have better data than we do, is seeing sort of improvement as it ages, which again, I think sort of proves out the live services model over time. Is it about that quarter-to-quarter cadence of just getting right enough intellectual property being injected into the game to drive higher and higher engagement? Or how do you turn that into sort of a multiyear platform that continues to build and grow? So some of the learnings maybe you learned from Poker that you apply to CSR2?

Frank Gibeau

Yes. One of the things that keeps these franchises alive is the focus on long-term player engagement. You want people playing games for as long as possible. I know it's a very obvious statement, but if you think about all the things that you need to do in development in order for that to happen and then look at the organic and paid marketing that you would employ in order to do that, it's actually pretty complicated.

And so in the case of CSR, what we looked at was, what would bring somebody back into the game that left? What will get somebody that plays the game currently to play even more? And for people that haven't heard of it yet, what would be a big idea that we could go out to them with that we could use in marketing and acquisition that would bring them in

I think if you look at The Fast and The Furious as an example of an intellectual property that we put into it, that's a brand that appeals to a very, very large audience globally. So that, on an acquisition front, works very hard against new player segment. If you look at people that are playing the game currently to give them a quest tree to be able to unlock new cars like the Dodge Demon was an unlock in the game.

We gave them a new quest tree so that when they are coming back weekly, daily to play the game, they have new things to do. And then for folks that might have popped out before The Fast and The Furious actually came in, we say, guess what, now it's got The Fast and The Furious quest tree and you get the Dodge Demon, come on back in. That can totally do. That's the beauty of mobile is that you are not in a premium business model and you are in a vast market. You can always acquire new players in a very effective way.

David Strauss

So I think the industry has sort of gravitated towards a handful of definitions of categories in mobile gaming. Maybe for those who don't know what is well, help people understand what categories you play in today? Which ones may be you look at long-term as ones you want to be in? Or ones that maybe just don't feel like you need to play in, in terms of categories to mobile?

Frank Gibeau

Yes. Mobile is a diverse market. It's a vast market. Our company plays in four key genres within that total market. The first one to talk about is social casino which is where we have our Zynga Poker games, our card-based experiences as well as our slots games. And that's a very large market internationally as well in terms of Poker. When you look at the overall growth in that category, what we have really focused in on is adding more features for people to play socially and to play competitively. And that's one of the key genres for us. On any given month, we are probably the number two or three company overall in social casino and we continue to look at ways to grow that business.

The second category that we are very active in his casual, which is best exemplified by our Words With Friends product. This is a category that appeals to a very vast market, males, females, young and old. And Words With Friends is an example of a franchise that's has run, like I said earlier, eight years. And it's a big category. It's got Candy Crush in it in addition to things like Words With Friends.

The other genre that we recently entered was action strategy with CSR2 and Dawn of Titans. There is a company called NaturalMotion that was an acquisition of Zynga's a few years ago. They are in the studio that builds all the games that go into action strategy. Action strategy are basically males 18 to 34, some 12 to 17. It's kind of your core game genre. We participate in that with some big ideas on CSR and Dawn on Titans.

And then the final category is one that we are not as active in right now as we should be and we are getting back into it, is the invest express or the builder category. One of our brands that I am sure some of you have heard of, FarmVille, CityVille, that's where we have a big opportunity, I believe to get back into that category. It's not a category we are actively in right now in a major way but we are actively building new games to reenter and retake a position there.

David Strauss

When you say new games, do you think that's building live services and new titles around what people already know around things like the Ville franchises? Or is that something totally new outside the box maybe looking at the category of fresh?

Frank Gibeau

Yes. I think within each of those genres, they are large enough such that you can innovate by bringing together features or ways of playing from other genres and mash them up. They are called mash-ups. You take a little bit of this, a little bit of that, you put them together and it creates something new. But it resides in that broader genre. I think in the case of bringing back a Farmville and bringing back a CityVille, what we are going to is really listen to what our players are looking for there, but at the same time if you going to bring a brand back, you do need to innovate. You need some fresh thinking and some new ideas there. So I think you will see a combination of pieces there.

David Strauss

How do you think, I mean I know we don't talk about new titles yet in terms of 2018 and beyond, but when you think about planning out new IP, how do you plot out IP against your broader goals? Is it expanding and categories you already know? Bolting on? So just people understand the process of if someone internally was to bring IP to you and management team, how do you sort of evaluate it?

Frank Gibeau

Sure. I think there's a couple of things. The first place you have to start is the team. Do you have the talent? It's an entertainment business. It's a technology business. The folks that come up with these ideas, there are not that many of them in the world. And so you want to make sure that you have a really good team. And that allows you to bet on them to get to a place where they can break through and really create a compelling experience. So you start with the team and you make sure you have got the right talent and that complete team has got chemistry.

Then the next thing you move to is, not all teams can compete in all categories. The team that makes a first-person shooter probably isn't particularly good at a poker game and vice versa. So you want to make sure you understand what that team is capable of. And at Zynga, we identify those four genres as the places where we have really looked. I think that we got tremendous growth in those four genres still ahead of us. I think the teams that we got deployed will allow us to grow into those categories. Adding a fifth or a sixth right now is a little bridge too far from my perspective. I think that we can grow with the franchise we have as well as the new ones in those genres and have a very nice result. Over time, then you can start to look further the field.

David Strauss

I think I know the answer, but it's probably worth asking anyway that if you were to launch new IP, would it be right to assume that it's going to be tailor-made for live services from the get-go? As most of the time you do what you have done the last couple of years which is sort of transition things to a live services model?

Frank Gibeau

Absolutely., From inception, they need to be social. From inception, they need to be oriented towards long-term engagement. If they are not, it's too hard to really fix the airplane in flight sometimes. That was a bit of the experience with NaturalMotion over the last 20 months. From my perspective, you start a project from its earliest core, you spend as little money as possible to figure out if it's going to be good or not, if it's fun. And then you can then use scale once you solve for the hardest problems which in general is long-term engagements. So we spend a lot of time looking at PvP, the social dynamics of the game, how it unfolds over one year not just in the first session. So those are the pieces that you really look at early on to see if you have got something.

David Strauss

You referenced earlier, we just had a launch of Words With Friends 2. Maybe help, because I think this would be helpful for investors, what was the thought process behind launching Words With Friends 2? What are sort of the expectations for what it does for the franchise? Broadly, how do people get reenergized or reengaged with the franchise with the new version out there? What were some of the internal goals you were trying to strive for in creating the game?

Frank Gibeau

Right. So Words With Friends 2 offers multiple new ways to play the game. We have a game in Words With Friends 2 that we spent a lot of time understanding the player behavior inside existing games. The existing game is very successful. It's got multiple millions of DAUs. It's an ad-driven business. It's a very high quality game. It's kind of ultimately a PvP game where you are competing against each other.

But what we found was that when you and I were playing Words With Friends, after I had completed my turn with you, I didn't really have that much else to do in the app. If I had finished all my games with my friends, there wasn't anything else to do and I would just move out of the app an d move on to something else. So we created a new solo mode that allows you to play the game against an AI and earn new things inside the game like badges or rewards and we can update those constantly with themed events.

And so we have a new single player mode that keeps you engaged in the app. So for those segment of the audience that's playing the game, you will now play more. We also added a team-based synchronous multiplayer mode for the really hard-core players. Now they can jump in with three other people and have a really intense competitive battle. And that really super serves the PvP players inside of Words With Friends. And so from our perspective, we ended up adding two new modes that allowed you to play the game in all new ways.

We updated the user interface, made it more performing and made it more modern. And we have been adding new things like lots of new words to the dictionaries. And what was critical to us as we sequeled the game was to make sure that people in the original game, the game that's currently out, didn't feel like we just bifurcated the community. So the games are interoperable. So if you are in the current game and I am in the sequel, we can still play against each other and that allows you to migrate to the game when you want to, as opposed to forcing you to migrate.

We found, in my career I have worked on a lot of sequels and that was one of the critical things, is the more that you impact players in a way that they don't want to be impacted or aren't ready to be impacted, you can really screw it up. So from our perspective, Words With Friends 2 is off to a really nice start over the last 10 days. We are going to be in this business for very long time. And a lot of the new events and things that we are that we are going to do are going to really impact overall what happens there.

The last piece that I would call out that we have added to the game is, it's traditionally been an ad-based business. Now we have added boosts and a claim-based economy so that as a player you can find buy these different boosts and use them in the play. We have something called Hindsight that allows you to go back and see what would have been the best word for you to have played as opposed to what you played. We have a mode called Radar that shows you the areas on the board that are likely to be good places for you to play. And we have Instant Swap where you can swap letters.

Now some people, some of the peers are, hey, that's cheating. You don't have to use them. But for the folks that want a little bit of an edge or if they are in that team-based battle and they really want to an edge, they now have the opportunity to add those boosts. So we are innovating on the business model as well by adding more value for players in the game and that's really exciting to us over the long-term to start to transition the business to not just being an ad-driven business.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -David Strauss

For anyone who does have questions in the audience, I have got the iPad up here we been talking about for the last two days. Feel free to send questions up. I will work them into the conversation. Frank, emerging platforms. You have talked about building more chat inside your apps. There is also the ability for people to play games more in chat apps going forward as platforms. How do you think about some of the emerging platforms that are starting to emerge that may give you another avenue to growth, another avenue for ways for people to engage with your key properties?

Frank Gibeau

Yes. Mobile is reinvents itself almost every year with new innovations. The two that we are really interested in right now is being able to play games on chat platforms. The social part of the phone you find is in Messenger or iMessage and what we are finding is that the technical capabilities of those platforms within platforms is now such that you can play games. And it's not something totally novel because in Asia, you see a lot of these types of platforms. But in the West, it's really not something that's seen it done too much.

And now you are getting investments in technological innovations coming from Facebook, from Apple, from others that is allowing game makers like ourselves to put products out and our brands work really hard there. And it is also our mission. Our mission is to connect the world through games, inbuilt social games. So we were early investors in that and we continue to be excited about the opportunity to put more games in chat and reach a new audience, a very large audience in addition to what we do with our main apps.

The second technology that we are really excited about is augmented reality. We feel like that's something that enhances the gameplay experience and can be the core part of a gameplay experience. This week we are going to be introducing an augmented reality mode inside the CSR2 which will give players the ability to put a car right in the room, be able to interact with it, crawl in it and do all kinds of cool stuff with it and eventually it will start to be much more a big part of that experience as well.

So just in the near-term, those are two really exciting technologies on mobile that we are fired up about it. But look long term, mobile is the ultimate gaming platform. It reaches the entire world. Its installed base is massive. It reaches eight to 80, males, females, all different types of players. And if you start to think about what's coming with 5G and some of the other technologies on the horizon, it will constantly reinvent itself and give game makers like ourselves new ways to entertain and more and more bandwidth and capability for us to put experiences out there.

David Strauss

I don't know if I have thought this through. But is your preferred mechanism by which you would have someone rather interact with your brands through a messaging application or through the traditional application store? Or you are relatively platform agnostic?

Frank Gibeau

We are platform agnostic. We want to go where the audience is, where we can create high-quality experiences and build really good sustainable businesses.

David Strauss

Okay. You just did a piece of M&A. I know you know we get asked, so I am sure you get asked all the time about how you are going to use the cash on your balance sheet. So you have better answers than I do. So you did an acquisition. Maybe just help us understand why this was the right acquisition? Why now? What did you see in the asset so investors can understand a little bit better?

Frank Gibeau

Sure. I think when we look at how we are going to grow the company we talked a little bit earlier about some of the organic ways that we are going to do it. But we also have a positive cash flow. We have got really a nice balance sheet in terms of cash position. Our headquarters here in San Francisco is something that we own. So we have a lot of ability to be able to do deals and participate in the consolidation and the dynamics of the business. But we are taking a very measured approach. One of the things that we look at is that we can create a great company organically and we don't want to screw it up.

And so from our perspective, we spend most of our time on that. And then when we do look at M&A which we do look at a lot, we do have a fairly sharp eye for what we are looking for. And right now we have been talking about with was wither was the Solitaire Harpan acquisition that we did or the Peak card game. We found an opportunity to acquire some franchises that we could plug into our existing business which was our card based business and it would create a genre leadership position for us.

We have now become the number one casual card game company in the world on mobile with the acquisition of Peak and when you add it to solitaire and poker, what we found in our data science and product management was, there was a lot of crossover among the players there. And it was also the ability to add multiple millions of people to our ad network. And when you took the products from Peak which were Rummy and Spades as well as some of the regional hits they have there in Okey Plus, we were able to add that and we created a casual card based network that allows us to grow the business from there. I think it gives us a strength and position.

It's a business that accretive day one. It was a very attractive multiple relative to ourselves. And we also, more importantly, got a really talented team in Istanbul that's very low-cost but very high quality and would allow us to plug those into our live services portfolio.

David Strauss

So that actually dovetails well with a question that came in from the audience about how do you think about cost and talent in acquiring development teams overseas, either through acquisition or building them organically? How do you think about the right mix of domestic based talent versus international based talent and what that gives you in terms of flexibility and cost structure?

Frank Gibeau

Yes. The first thing you do is you go where the talent is at. And in mobile, there is unbelievably talented teams in Asia, Eastern Europe. In Bangalore, we have a very large mobile studio in India. And so you can find incredibly talented mobile teams all over the world that are not only high-quality but are also very inexpensive. So we are very comfortable acquiring and building teams in different markets like Helsinki or like we had in London and Brighton, now Istanbul or Bangalore. So when we look at acquiring teams or even building teams, our bias is to look for opportunities like that. I have spent a lot of my career doing that as well in terms of managing those teams in different locations. So we are not beholden to, the team has to be in San Francisco or North America. It's an opportunity to go where the talent is and the beauty is that the talent is very widespread.

David Strauss

So when you think about M&A, I know there is always sort of the way to think about is a product you get and also the talents you get. What's the prism by which you analyze M&A in terms of thinking about deploying cash in the business when you think about all the buckets it can help solve for?

Frank Gibeau

You start with, does it fit with the strategic direction of the company. And so if you look at those three components that I laid out earlier, if it's a capability or team that enhances live services or adds to out live services portfolio we are in. If it's a new franchise or a new talented team that we can add and potentially go forward from there, we will do it. We did that with a team in Helsinki that we acquired that allowed us to start to go after the Invest Express business. And it's also an opportunity for us to look at new emerging technologies. So if we are going to look at AR or chat or other things like that or new distribution mechanisms, we will look for those types of capabilities as well. What we find though is that there is a lot of action in the headline big M&A category and that's something that we hadn't anticipated in. We are much more interested in bolting on and adding to our genre leadership or some of these new emerging things we are looking at.

David Strauss

Maybe last one in this area. Longer term, so you obviously have been in the process of realigning the business last couple of years. Now you are focused on pivoting more to growth. Two, three, four years out, what do you think is the optimal capital structure for the company? Is it this much cash on the balance sheet? Or not? How should investors think about if you achieve your goals on margins and growth, what the right capital structure is?

Frank Gibeau

I have been in the job 20 months. So I am just figuring out what's the right configuration for Zynga. And I think we are in the right configuration right now where we have a good cash position. We have an active buyback program in place. The building that we own was not utilized properly. So we brought in a big leaseholder like Airbnb. We started to reconfigure the building to get more return there. But we are not a real estate company. So if a deal comes in or somebody wants to make us an offer on the building, we are all ears. So what we will do over the long-term is, we will figure out the right capital structure to maximize shareholder value. We really will. And it's important though in these 20 months was to get to a business that was actually generating cash again. And the focus on restructuring and getting it to kind of sustainable recurring performance. And that's really been the primary focus. And we have made the right moves in the capital structure in the short term and over the longer term, we will do the right thing.

David Strauss

So maybe pivoting, it feels like the whole mobile game industry has gone through a bit of a transformation. Two or three years ago, it was grow and may use at all costs. And I think we probably peaked when people were buying Super Bowl ads of mobile games. And now it seems like that the industry is pivoted much more to analytics, ROI, retention, reengagement. Have we gone all the way to where the industry needs to go? Or is there still tweaking and learning to get the balance right between audience growth, which is important versus monetization and sort of farming the user base?

Frank Gibeau

Well, when we started on this turnaround at Zynga, we spent much more of our efforts on the per unit economics of the games than paid acquisition at all costs, right. So from our perspective, it wasn't that we wanted to bring more players in, we wanted to have them stick around longer. We wanted them to see the value of the games and transact on it more. So if the industry is switching that way, great.

But we believe that in order for Zynga to succeed, we need to spend most of our time not only organically growing the company on a strategic level, but on an individual game basis. We spent a tremendous amount of time looking at the organic growth of the game. How many organics are we getting? What are the things that we could do to growth at more organics into the game? How many engineering hours this month went against organic growth?

And because the paid part of it, we have added an all new team with super, capable people, but paid acquisition is, if you do not have the organics and you just rely on paid, it's ultimately a losing proposition, in my view. So from our perspective, is the intellectual property, is the brand, do the features engenders something that you want to talk about? Is it something that ends up on Twitch? Did you want to send a text to somebody about the game?

So at Zynga, we think a lot more social. We think a lot more organic growth through features and communications and that type of thing than the paid acquisition piece. That part is absolutely part of what we do, but it starts there.

David Strauss

So part and parcel with audience size comes the advertising opportunity. And I think investors, we get asked a fair bit about the mix between monetizing games by micro-transactions and monetizing games by advertising against audience. How do you think about the right mix to strike there? And what are sort of some of the things that still need to evolve when you think about advertising in the broader mobile gaming space?

Frank Gibeau

Sure. Our company is one of the first gaming companies to generate advertising revenue. And over that time, it has built up a lot of interesting algorithms and optimizations that allowed us to build a pretty good business there and to scale it up. Words With Friends being the premier example of a brand and a product that is ad-driven in terms of its business model in the industry. We are very excited about that being a long-term part of our business. And we saw explosive growth for the last several years on it.

We saw a real drag this year in terms of the web business. We have a legacy business on web. And it's been declining. And we have seen a little bit of a headwind there. We have also seen a bit of a headwind in the mobile advertising side of it, where we have been growing but it hasn't been at the same degree.

And a lot of that is a function of the pull that Google and Facebook have in terms of their ad networks. They have the ability to offer really rich player profiles or user profiles to advertises that not only us but other companies have a little bit more difficult time whether it's in games or other categories. So one of the things that we have looked at it is starting to add more valuable ad units like play to win video ad units where you are able to watch an ad for Geico in CSR and you will get him some points inside the game, more those types of things that are much more contextually relevant to a game that actually leads to greater engagement in the game.

Sometimes folks don't want to transact on an MTX but they will watch an ad. And so what we have found is that there is a nice blend there that works. And through our data science and some of the analytics that we have been doing, we found some areas where we think there is some opportunity to grow. We have also been enhancing our ability to talk to advertises about what our players are doing, why they are and why there is a good fit there.

So long term, we are in the advertising business. We are going to continue to innovate there. Some short-term headwinds that we are managing through. But in addition to that, you ask what percentage of it, last year advertising was about 26% of the total business, this year it is about 20%. And I think it's because we have been growing our mobile IP pretty aggressively.

And honestly that's where I think the most leverage is for Zynga is to generate the types of games that keep players engaged over the long-term and who want to transact with the content that we are building. I think advertising will continue to be a serious and significant part of what we do but I actually like and 80/20 split there. I am actually very comfortable with that.

David Strauss

Okay. We are running down to the last few minutes. You threw out in a little early, you talked about the target, you have talked about publicly about getting the 20% EBITDA margins. Maybe talk about some of the levers that we should be watchful for as you move from where you are now to that target? And what are some of the things we should be watching? Is it sales and marketing? Is it leverage as you continue to grow? Continued rationalization of the cost basis? What drives us towards that sort of 20% EBITDA margin target?

Frank Gibeau

Yes. I think it's going to be continued growth in live services, first and foremost. And continuing to sharpen how we do that. So getting more yield out of R&D and marketing and sales. We are comfortable with where those operating budgets are at currently. So we are not looking for big increases there, but we will make the right decisions at the appropriate times. So the leverage from our perspective continues to see, can we continue to do what we are doing in Poker with other franchises. Being up 80% year-over-year in poker was a pretty nice result. And that's something that we think that we can do across the board in our live operations business by, maybe not 80% but looking to grow from there, that will start to give us some leverage.

The second piece is to start introducing some new games that adds to the portfolio. The part of the P&L in the middle is not going to change. What you are going to see is those be incremental. We knew we will scale marketing appropriately with those launches but if we can start to add those in things like Peak and some of the other businesses that we operate, then we think that that climb from 20% to 30% is accomplished.

David Strauss

Maybe a follow-up there just as we are into the last minute. But given the portfolio of assets you have and how much you know about your players broadly, if you launched a new IP now versus -- and I know you were not at the company at that time, but three, four, five, six years ago, you were in the mobile gaming space, five-plus years ago. Do you think there is embedded advantages to the ecosystem you build that could actually increase marketing ORI in terms of launching games? Because if you launch a piece of IP, you can remarket it within your existing games to people that you think would be more likely.

Frank Gibeau

Look, absolutely. I mean the network scale that we have is extraordinarily beneficial to new IP introductions, especially when they come from known brands or their adjacencies. So whenever we look at green lighting games, we do look at what's the LTV, what's the CPI, what are the audiences that we can build beachheads with launch and more importantly, as I mentioned earlier, what's the organic growth strategy. Anybody can be paid acquisition. But what's the organic growth strategy. What are the social dynamics with a long-term player engagement models and systems that will allow you to do that and then we think more broadly about the rest of the portfolio and how we feed players into those.

David Strauss

All right. Please everyone join me in thanking Frank for being here at UBS.

