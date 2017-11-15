Emirates And Airbus: Love And Hate

The Dubai Airshow 2017 was supposed to be the airshow where Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF OTCPK:EADSY) would announce its first order inflow since 2015 for the Airbus A380. The order was expected to be announced on the first day of the Dubai Airshow, but remained absent. Instead, Boeing (NYSE:BA) took the stage and announced a commitment from Emirates for the Boeing 787, which completely ruined Airbus’s day. Emirates is looking for additional guarantees to before committing to a new purchase for the super-jumbo. In this article, I want to have a look at why Emirates might be looking for such a guarantee knowing that it can only provide this guarantee by ordering the aircraft itself.

Source: www.thenational.ae

Efficiency: Airbus A380plus

The Airbus A380plus development study was first presented to the audience at the Dubai Airshow, but to date has not secured any order. While this update to the aircraft seems to be ‘new’, there has been speculations about it since 2014 and in 2015 Airbus and Emirates started talking about a possibility to reduce per seat costs by 10% where adding capacity was not the preferred way to achieve cost savings. These talks, however, ended without a product launch a year later.

Image courtesy of Airbus

A big problem for the A380 is that the business case that this aircraft is built on is shaky at best and it hasn’t materialized as much as Airbus thought it would. Three years ago, I did a basic analysis on the prospects of a conceptual Airbus A380neo and concluded that I think that an Airbus A380neo is a must [if Airbus has a long term vision on the A380], but it does require investments from Airbus and Rolls Royce. A low fuel price landscape didn’t help Emirates in its talks with Airbus convincing the European jet maker to launch an A380neo.

Do I still think that an Airbus A380neo is a must? The short answer is: Yes. The longer answer is: Only if Airbus still is as confident on the prospects of the aircraft and wants it to be an aircraft that is here to stay, just like the Boeing 747 was decades ago. If Airbus is as confident about future demand as it claims to be and has always claimed, then keeping the A380 concept up to date is important for the appeal of the aircraft. For now we are seeing that while Airbus has always said it is confident in its forecasts for the aircraft, it is unwilling to invest in an Airbus A380neo... of course with proper reason, since appeal is nowhere near what Airbus has expected it to be and we have seen Boeing completely dropping forecasted demand for its jumbo jet.

In the same article series that I wrote 3 years ago, I also pointed out that Airbus should at least consider an Airbus A380 v2 that would have the following features:

Winglets

Optimized seating configuration

Extensive weight reduction program

Fastforward to 2017 and we can call this ‘v2’ the ‘Airbus A380plus’. So, long before Airbus started its development study on the A380plus there was already reported on a required launch for this program. Is this what will drag the program out of the mud? No, it doesn’t solve a lot of problems regarding efficiency of the aircraft and it is unlikely that airlines that previously did not consider buying the A380 will now change their minds. Emirates is not blown away by the concept either, but it is the only airline that would likely order the A380plus as I pointed out after Airbus presented its development study.

The A380plus is not an aircraft that airlines dream of, but it could secure an order from Emirates which seems to be attaching more value to the A380 than Airbus has done for the past years.

Backlog and continuity

So why didn’t Emirates order the Airbus A380plus at the Dubai Airshow (yet?)? Given that the airline seems to be seeing more value in the aircraft than Airbus, it has somewhat naturally looked for commitments from Airbus to keep production alive for at least 10 to 15 years, which would give the airline the time to replace all their A380 aircraft with A380plus aircraft or A380s with plus features and possibly bring up a neo variant in the future as propulsive technology becomes available and a landscape favoring an A380neo develops. While it seems somewhat new that Emirates looks for assurance that the program is kept alive for the coming 10-15 years, it really is not: Emirates President Tim Clark also sought this assurance earlier this year.

One thing is troubling with Emirates’ request for program assurance and that is that it looks for a guarantee from Airbus prior to ordering while Airbus can only provide that guarantee after Emirates places a new order for the Airbus A380.

AeroAnalysis continues to track the backlog of the Airbus A380 and if we look at the backlog it becomes visible how challenging the spot that the Airbus A380 is in really is:

Officially the Airbus A380 has 99 aircraft in backlog, but if we reduce the doubtful orders from the backlog slightly more than half of the orders remain. Ten out of 52 orders are from customers other than Emirates and that is quite a big problem. At production rates of 12 aircraft per year in 2017 and 2018 and 8 aircraft starting in 2019, Airbus will run out of backlog by the end of 2023. That is 6 years from now. What complicates matters are 2 things. The first thing being that 5 aircraft due for delivery in 2018 have already been built and stored, 3 aircraft are undergoing cabin installation and 2 are awaiting first flight. Correcting for this, the A380 program will run out of backlog one year earlier than the order and delivery overview suggests.

The second thing that complicates matters is that due to capacity constraints on Dubai International Airport, Emirates is not planning on adding A380s to its fleet in 2019 and that is where things become rather ugly since it doesn’t seem that there are any airlines that can fill this void.

Source: Japan Times

Emirates was said to be closing in on an order for roughly 40 aircraft on the Dubai Airshow, which would guarantee production for roughly 10 years. One would be inclined to say that if Emirates wants the guarantee, it should simply place the order. To me it is clear that Emirates is looking for is some sort of flexibility in the delivery schedule, this would either be achieved by Airbus finding customers for its super jumbo, which is the preferred way but unlikely at this stage, or by bringing the production rate down even further. Bringing down the production rate would stretch the backlog out over more years but it would increase the costs on A380 production. This would give Emirates the opportunity to align its deliveries with renewal of the installed base as well as planning capacity expansions as it moves to its new base at Al Maktoum International Airport. So the reason that Emirates wants that guarantee is because it sees how dependent the A380 is on the airline and closing the production line that never has seen a single profit certainly is a possibility for Airbus, while Emirates likely is interested in replacing their existing fleet of aircraft with Engine Alliance turbofans with RR turbofans possibly with some 'plus features' with the possibility to expand its A380 base once the airline is settled at Al Maktoum International Airport. Time has never been on the side of the A380, but it is exactly what Emirates is looking for now.

Conclusion

At first, my thought was that if Emirates wants another 10 years of guaranteed production then it should just step up and place an order. However, after careful research it has become clear that Emirates has a long term approach when it comes to the Airbus A380 and that approach currently is not supported by the A380 backlog and production. Emirates sees value in the A380 and it likely in years from now wants to have the possibility to add A380 capacity as it starts expanding on its Al Maktoum hub.

Emirates looking for a guarantee is unlikely to have a lot to do with acquisition prices, but more with aligning the A380 program with its interest that would allow the airline to replace and expand its currents installed base in a prudent way without pressure. The dependence on Emirates is so big for the A380 that the Gulf carrier can demand such guarantees.

Thank you for reading this article. If you enjoyed reading this article, don’t forget to hit the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.