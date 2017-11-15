Day 3 At The Dubai Airshow: ABC-Series!

On the first two days of the Dubai Airshow, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) had nothing to celebrate after a potential order for the A380 from Emirates was not firmed. Meanwhile Boeing (BA) secured orders and commitments for the Boeing 737, Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 and possibly also the Boeing 747.

In this article, I will have a look at what events day 3 of the Dubai Airshow had in store. The articles covering day 1 and day 2 of the airshow can be found here and here.

Adding to Day 1 and 2

Image courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Backfilling for day 1, I am including an order for Lockheed Martin (LMT) that I did not cover in the day 1 overview. Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $1.63B contract to upgrade 80 F-16 jets of the UAE Air Force. The UAE also is looking into possibilities to acquire the F-35, which is considered the most advanced fighter jet by the US and its allies. A sale to the United Arab Emirates is certainly possible, but the protection of the technological military edge of Israel has to be taken into account. As a result, I can imagine that not everybody will be supportive of a fighter jet sale to the UAE even if the US funds Israel to maintain that technological edge.

On Day 2, GE Aviation (GE) and flyDubai reached an agreement for the use of GE’s Intelligent Network software. The deal, once again, shows how revenues can be harvest from complementary services.

Boeing

Image courtesy of Ethiopian Cargo

Day 3 was a tranquil day for Boeing, but it landed some much needed orders for the Boeing 777. Ethiopian Airlines firmed 2 Boeing 777F that it committed to at the Paris Air Show this year and have been posted in Boeing’s latest order and deliveries update as an unidentified order. The African airline also ordered an additional pair of Boeing 777 freighter aircraft. Boeing has announced 4 orders but strictly spoken there are 2 new orders and 2 out of 4 orders are customer reveals.

During the first day of the Dubai Airshow, Boeing launched its Landing Gear Overhaul and Exchange program dedicated to the Boeing 787 with Azerbaijan Airlines. I pointed out that Boeing is merely following a path that already exists but also stresses the value and growth opportunities that the company sees in the after-sales market. On day 3 of the airshow, Boeing and Cathay Pacific signed an agreement to support 14 Boeing 747-8Fs through the Landing Gear Overhaul and Exchange program for the Boeing 747.

Royal Jordanian Airlines, which has 7 Dreamliners in service and 1 on order, has signed Boeing to provide Boeing 787 pilot training for a period of 5 years.

Airbus

Image courtesy of Airbus

After 2 days of having nothing to announce Airbus could finally announce something on the third day of the air show; Wataniya Airways signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for the purchase of 25 Airbus A320neo aircraft and 20 purchase rights. The commitment is valued $2.7B.

Wataniya Airways commenced operations in 2009, but ceased operations in 2011 only to be resurrected in June 2017. The airline currently operates 2 A320 aircraft. Its commitment for 25 aircraft can be seen as a risky move for a starting airline, but if the airline succeeds Airbus is likely to benefit from it in the long term and see the purchase rights being firmed up.

Bombardier

Image Courtesy of Bombardier

After the closing of Day 2 on the Dubai Airshow it was rumored that EgyptAir was preparing an order for Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF).

The only commitment from EgyptAir on Day 3 was a commitment for Bombardier’s C Series aircraft. The North African airline committed to purchasing 12 CS300 aircraft with options or another 12. Including options, the order intention is valued $2.15B at list prices. For Bombardier it is the second win this year after an unidentified customer ordered 31 CS100 aircraft earlier this month with options for another 30.

Conclusion Day 3

Figure 1: Infographic Dubai Airshow 2017 Day 3

Day 3 had a bit more spice than day 2. Airbus signed its first order intention of the show, while Boeing revealed Ethiopian Airlines as a customer for 2 Boeing 777Fs and added 2 aircraft to the order book. By value and size, Wataniya’s Airways with its commitment for 25 orders and 20 Airbus jets can be considered the customer of the day but Egyptair deserves a honorable mention as it signed for up to 24 CS300 jets becoming the first North African customer to commit to the CSeries and the second African customer.

On day 4, Airbus has scheduled a press conference so we might be seeing some order announcement from Airbus tomorrow that might put Airbus on top in the Dubai Airshow. Boeing has not scheduled anything yet for the coming 2 days.

Thank you for reading this article. If you enjoyed reading this article, don’t forget to hit the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

