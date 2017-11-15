JD.com Will Continue To Grow With E-Commerce

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) often falls under the shadow of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) when American investors think of Chinese e-commerce names but this rapidly growing competitor should not be overlooked. JD reported 3Q earnings Monday 11/13 before the market open with results that were cheered by investors as revenue from continuing operations surged 39%. Shares were up more than 6% at times on Monday. JD.com's roughly $50 billion market capitalization pales in comparison to the nearly $500 billion value given to Alibaba by the market, but this could indicate there is value to be had in shares. Companies need to provide more than just revenue growth, so let's take a look at JD's most recent Quarterly Report.

Q3 2017

JD is at that point in its company life cycle where revenue growth in the early years is about to be profitable on a GAAP basis, a crucial inflection point in any young company's history. The Wall Street Journal estimates that 2018 GAAP earnings per share will amount to $0.38. With 1.42 billion shares outstanding according to Yahoo! Finance, that represents a figure of just under $550 million. On a non-GAAP basis, JD.com has generated RMB 4.4 billion ($666 million) year-to-date. The image below is from JD's Third Quarter Earnings Presentation and shows not only the growth in revenue but how those revenue dollars have fallen down the P-L in the form of gross profit, operating profit, and net profit. All absolute figures are in RMB (1 RMB = ~0.15 USD).

There is a clearly defined uptrend in all metrics posted above with many of them growing at impressive rates. Looking at the profit metrics paints a particularly bullish picture of JD's operations because it is not just the dollars that are increasing year-over-year but also the margins. This proves that JD is scaling effectively and starting to benefit from that scale while revenue continues to grow quickly off an increasingly large base. This is something CFO Sidney Huang mentioned in the Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call:

Non-GAAP gross profit after fulfillment expenses, another important measure of our platform monetization grew 64% on a year-over-year basis as we gained further economies of scale from procurement merchant services and fulfillment network.

That scale was proven as marketing expense came in at 3.5% of revenue as opposed to the 3% target, but that overspend was masked by revenue growth. Huang noted the following on the earnings call with regard to marketing expense:

Non-GAAP marketing expense ratio was 3.5% in Q3, higher than the 3% in the same quarter last year, as we continued to increase our branding effort to reach consumers in the lower tier cities. In spite of heavy investments for our future expansion, we are pleasantly surprised by another quarter of record earnings.

While spending past initial targets is not ideal, it is much better when that spend is geared towards future profitability growth and the negative impact of the spend is more than offset by revenue improvements.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

JD.com finished the quarter with almost RMB 42 billion ($6.3 billion) in cash, an increase of 71% year-over-year. That flows naturally from JD's strong cash flow generation. Over the last twelve months, adjusted operating cash flow is RMB 25 billion ($3.75 billion) and free cash flow is RMB 15 million ($2.25 billion). This comes despite a RMB 5.2 billion ($780 million) inventory buildup for the November 11 promotional season and an increase of approximately 250% in capital expenditures over the prior twelve months.

Analyst Ratings

According to the Wall Street Journal, analysts also look favorably upon JD.com. The Journal has 39 analysts covering the stock with the following breakdown of ratings:

Buy 32 Overweight 2 Hold 4 Underweight 0 Sell 1

The median price target from these analysts is $50.35 while the highest price target on the street is $60.00, representing an approximate upside of 27% and 52%, respectively. The stock price at the time of writing was $39.60, which was used for the appreciation calculations.

Conclusion

JD.com is a very well-positioned company as it is in a highly popular industry (e-commerce), has exposure to the two largest economies in the world (U.S. and China) and is growing revenue at an impressive pace. As I mentioned above, one of the reasons I believe in JD long term is the fact that the company's margins are expanding while the top line is still growing. The combination of these two is what can take the market value of a company like JD.com to well over $100 billion. The stock opened Tuesday giving up most of the gains it earned after its strong 3Q 2017 report. I suggest using this as a buying opportunity and riding the Chinese e-commerce wave through JD.