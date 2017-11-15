Is The High Yield Party Over?

High-Yield investors have been rewarded this year for taking on credit risk. That is, when investors are willing to lend to companies with non-investment grade credit ratings. (Investing in bonds is the equivalent of lending to the issuer of the bond.) There are various levels of non-investment grade bonds, from BB+ to CCC or even lower. Bonds rated at the high end of the range may be referred to as non-investment grade, while those at the bottom of the range are called ‘junk’. For purposes of this article, we refer to non-investment grade as ‘junk’ and use the terms interchangeably.

When times are good, even junk-rated companies can operate profitably and service their debt – rewarding bondholders with both high coupons and price appreciation. In the search for yield, investors have opted to take on credit risk in lieu of duration risk and at least over the last year, the decision has paid off handsomely. The Barclays US Corporate High Yield Index was up 10% over the past year even after declining 0.56% in the last 30 days.

Breaking down fixed income sectors further, and high yield in particular, we see from the chart below that besides Mortgage REITs, the best performing fixed income sectors were those with less than investment-grade credit quality.

Sectors outside the US also provided big returns, with iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) returning 13.7% and both iShares Emerging Market High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) and iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Market Bond Fund ETF (EMB) providing 8.6% and 7.2%, respectively. Within the US, however, the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate bond ETF (HYG) led all sectors with an 8.8% return in the past year followed by iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) at 7.7%. About half of the return for the HYG was from coupon payments, while 5% of the 7.7% of the SHYG was from coupon payments. The rest of their respective returns came from price changes.

For investors still looking for yield, is the party over?

Since investors are taking on credit risk in greater proportion than duration risk, its important to understand the state of the economy and the issuers’ ability to service the debt if the economy were to take a downturn.

While that does not seem to be the case yet – GDP in 2Q 2017 was up 3.1% - the Moody’s analysis below indicates we may be looking at deterioration in the high yield sector and further yield spread expansion.

According to the chart below, the average expected default frequency ((NYSE:EDF)) is a leading indicator of US high yield default rates. According to Moody's, the default rate is expected to continue to drop, as indicated by the green line that extends downward and to the right, past January 2018 on the x-axis. However, I see a glimpse of the EDF starting to stabilize and turn upward. While I don’t have access to the research Moody's is citing for their forecast, the chart alone makes me cautious about their projections. If the relationship holds, I would expect default rates to climb, not fall, unless EDF resumes a downward trend.

There are already signs that yields are widening. That doesn’t necessarily lead to an increase of defaults, but could be an indication that the market is also cautious about high yield’s prospects going forward. The US High Yield BB Effective Yield has steadily declined over the last year with several volatile moves in the first quarter, and two smaller ones in the latter half of the year. But in the last month, the effective yield has climbed from under 4.10% to 4.38% - a substantial increase in such a short amount of time. The option-adjusted spread widened a similar 26bps over the same period.

We witnessed the same results in the US High Yield B Effective Yield….

…and the US High Yield CCC Effective Yield

Which leads to the questions of whether we maintain our position in high yield, and if so, are there any adjustments we need to make.

Our Take

While we are concerned about the recent spike in yields across the entire non-investment grade spectrum, we recognize that default rates are still near historic lows and the economy is showing resilience even as we approach a new record for the length of time of an economic expansion.

The dilemma is that the higher yielding bonds are less susceptible to interest rate increases in the short-term, but can be negatively affected by higher rates during debt refinancing and are more likely to be issued by companies with weak balance sheets. Therefore, the possibility of default is higher with lower-rated, higher yielding bonds. On the other hand, a BB rated bond is only yielding 4.38% - so it will be more sensitive to an increase in rates and the spread an investor is receiving may not be worth the additional credit risk.

If an investor is picking bonds themselves, we suggest middle of the road approach for the high yield allocation – somewhere in the BB- to B range – which offers a combination of interest rate risk than BB+ and but higher yields, with less credit risk than the CCC or lower category.

For investors looking for an ETF or fund, we suggest being very careful with passive ETF funds that ‘blindly’ follow an index. Within high yield, active fundamental analysis and a deep understanding of underlying securities could be the difference between a decent return and a catastrophe. As we first suggested back in January, we recommend the First Trust High Yield ETF (HYLS), which is an actively managed high yield fund. It has a current average yield to maturity of 5.8% and an average duration of 2.74 years as of 10/31/2017. It currently trades at a slight premium to NAV at pays out a distribution of 5.26% while exhibiting lower volatility than the passive high yield ETFs, iShares IBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

