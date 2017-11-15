3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: November 15, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Bayer faces the final scientific hurdle for its bronchiectasis drug

Company: Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)

Therapy: Ciprofloxacin DPI, an inhalable antibiotic

Disease: Bronchiectasis

News: BAYZF faces a meeting with the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee, a team of experts in antimicrobial agents, to discuss the company's submission for ciprofloxacin DPI. The meeting will occur on November 16, and BAYZF has received the briefing document from the FDA, outlining the questions it will be asked to answer. Chief among the FDA's concerns will be the mixed efficacy findings from the RESPIRE-1 and -2 studies, the former finding significant efficacy for ciprafloxacin DPI, while the latter did not replicate these findings. A few adverse events of interest may also play an important role in the meeting.

Looking forward: Overall, the briefing notes paint neither a glowing nor a damning portrait of what the company can expect from the committee. I would be a little surprised if the committee does not grant the recommendation for approval, but perhaps without a unanimous decision. At any rate, it seems quite unlikely to me that the committee will rule against BAYZF entirely in this case.

Bayer makes a second wave with acquisition of Loxo's drug

Company: Bayer and Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO)

Therapy: Larotrectinib, an inhibitor of Trk

Disease: Solid tumors harboring NTRK fusions

News: LOXO and BAYZF announced the formation of a global development and commercialization partnership for larotrectinib in addition to LOXO-195, another Trk inhibitor. Under the terms of the arrangement, LOXO received $400 million in upfront payment, with another $650 million in milestone payments possible. LOXO will head up the US regulatory development of these agents and BAYZF will take on the ex-US development, and the companies will share the costs of development 50/50. For this, in addition to double-digit royalties and up to $500 million in sales milestones, BAYZF will lay claim to the commercialization rights of these agents.

Looking forward: Quite the major deal for LOXO, which, I suggested in a write-up from last year, may need to pursue some kind of funding arrangement. This certainly takes dilutive financing off the table as a necessary evil, and now the company can plug away with regulatory development of its Trk inhibitors, which have shown increasingly promising findings over the past year. Moreover, it provides fuel needed to get the company's pipeline widened outside the scope of the Trk inhibitors.

Mirati Therapeutics eyes a different target, lets go of its lead

Company: Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Therapy: Glesatinib and sitravatinib

Disease: Cancer

News: MRTX provided an update on the future direction of several of its clinical programs. The company has decided to de-emphasize the development of the kinase inhibitor glesatinib for patients with MET-altered non-small cell lung cancer. Instead, MRTX will focus its developmental efforts on sitravatinib, a receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is currently being combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) nivolumab in non-small cell lung cancer that has progressed after treatment. MRTX hopes that inhibition of the TAM family of receptor tyrosine kinases, in addition to split family receptors like VEGFR2 and RET, will provide the ability to overcome resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Looking forward: This is news that has not been received well by the investment community, which makes sense considering that glesatinib has been under clinical development for nearly a decade. So, this would appear to represent a substantial discarding of sunk investment. However, to me there is a glow of optimism around this kind of move, considering glesatinib hasn't shown bad results. MRTX redoubling its focus on sitravatinib suggests a high level of confidence that it can get this agent moving quickly. At World Lung, the MRTX-500 study showed encouraging preliminary response rates (3 of 11 patients with partial remission) for the combo of sitravatinib and nivolumab after patients had failed prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. If these findings bear out on a larger scale, it would be huge, as there is currently no known effective treatment option recommended for patients who progress on these agents.

