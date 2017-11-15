Seth Klarman's Baupost Group - The Margin Of Safety Portfolio

Seth Klarman is the founder of Baupost Group and the author of Margin of Safety, the perennially expensive and out of print investment classic. The funds have returned over 16% per year since inception, and Klarman has become of the industry's most venerated value investors.

I believe Baupost's filings with the SEC are worth following to see what stocks the fund is buying and selling. I think this is instructive for a few reasons. While some might say if you think they are likely to outperform just let them manage your money, that isn't an option. The funds are closed, and they are actually returning investors capital to keep the cash drag down on their portfolio.

Another great reason to follow Baupost's filings is that they have a high signal to noise ratio. The firm are bottom up value investors, so you can be relatively confident that they have a reasonable thesis for an investment, and that it isn't a technical trade that they have closed by the time you see the filing. Also, they run a relatively concentrated portfolio, which means that each idea you see is a high conviction idea of some of the world's best investors. Their biggest 10 positions are 78% of their disclosed portfolio, and in fact their largest 5 positions make up roughly half the disclosed portfolio at 49%.

I'm going to focus this report on those 5 largest positions, as those are presumably where the fund sees the best and most actionable opportunities at present. The table below shows these five holdings, and how big they are both by dollar value and number of shares held.

Company Value ($MM) Number of Shares CHENIERE ENERGY INC 933,514 20,726,340 SYNCHRONY FINL 909,611 29,295,030 VIASAT INC 846,331 13,158,137 QORVO INC 636,120 9,000,000 ALLERGAN PLC 607,513 2,964,203

Source: Baupost SEC Filings (Form 13-F)

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

This company is the owner of the United State's first export terminal for liquid natural gas. The company is highly leveraged, but holds long term contracts for the export of liquid natural gas with major international players. In fact, they just announced a new deal as part of President Trump's Asian trade mission, with CNPC, a major Chinese oil company. The company is getting new export facilities online in the short term, which provides a potentially significant catalyst as it starts collecting some of those contracted cash flows. Plus, insiders are buying, and the company may start distributing a dividend from its expanded cash flows. The following article by Sanfaraz A Khan has an excellent in depth look at the company. This is Baupost's largest disclosed position, which implies to me that they feel the risk-reward is strong here.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony is the largest player in the private label credit card business, where it runs the store branded credit cards for many major retailers. The company trades at an extremely reasonable valuation, with a P/E of only 12X. The company has also been growing its relationships with retailers, signing new or expanded deals with everyone from e-commerce players to muffler shops. They have also increased their dividend, which is currently 1.8%. An excellent piece that reviews the company (including the biggest risk, which for a lender is always credit losses) can be found here.

Viasat Inc (VSAT)

This is an interesting choice, and one that I am having a hard time wrapping my head around. The company is a satellite provider, selling services to users like the government and airlines (for inflight Wi-Fi). These are probably growing markets, and the company's costs should be relatively fixed. On the other hand, they trade at an EV/EBITDA of 21X, which isn't exactly a bargain level. On the other hand, the last three articles published to Seeking Alpha on the company (everything after January 2017) have been negative/short pieces. While I read those pieces and the authors are both reasonable and respected, whenever there is a negative consensus opinion I do find that interesting as a potential contrarian indicator. Of course, sometimes, maybe even often, the shorts are right. Viasat is one that bears watching, as I don't see much of a margin of safety here. The only thing I could think of is the orbital slots. While I'm not a space expert, I believe satellite orbits are regulated. If Viasat has possession of particularly good "orbital real estate" that might provide some downside protection. I am definitely wary here, because I also think there is the potential for early obsolescence of existing satellite fleets. Well funded players are working on everything from micro-satellites to hot air balloons, and if cheaper options become available the fixed costs would remain without the revenue growth.

Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Qorvo is another technology company, although they are a manufacturing concern. The company manufactures a variety of radio frequency products, a major use of which is in smartphones. The company has been an Apple supplier, and has its chips included in the iPhone X model with the baseband provided by Intel. The valuation is not excessive, with a 12X EV/EBITDA. The business is competitive, which will naturally pressure margins going forward, but mobile device usage is probably less cyclical than other semiconductor sectors, which might suggest the company has less downside than some of its industry comparables.

Allergan PLC (AGN)

The pharmaceutical company has a relatively liquid balance sheet and trades materially below its book value. That isn't enough information to make a decision about a pharmaceutical company, but it is interesting nonetheless. The company also announced a sale of a portion of its Teva (TEVA) stake, which will add even more liquidity. The company's shares have declined by more than 50% since their peak in 2015, making them a potentially contrarian purchase at their current price. The company produces Botox, which is an interesting specialty pharma product because it is one of the few drugs with a branded mind-share, where users will ask for it by name. That provides a continuing market share with a lifetime that exceeds the exclusivity period from patents. The company of course has declined because of a number of issues, everything from earlier than expected loss of patents to the major decline in price of Teva shares, where it has a big stake. For a full overview of the company and its prospects, see this piece.

Conclusion

The Baupost Group has an extremely impressive track record, and combining that with their relatively concentrated portfolio means that their ideas are worth considering for your own portfolio. There is definitely a complexity to many of these investments, which means that these are companies to consider for further research, as opposed to stocks to buy blindly. While stocks owned by super-investors are a great place to look for ideas, blindly following them is almost never a good idea, if even because without a personal understanding of the thesis you won't know when to sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LNG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.