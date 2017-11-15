Another day, another shaky session in the U.S.

There's a palpable sense that everyone is kind of on hold pending further information and yet it isn't at all clear what that information is or where it's supposed to come from.

The tax debate has devolved into a daily partisan mudslinging contest and not the kind I enjoy writing about. At a certain point, the legislative gridlock gets so old that it's no longer amusing to lampoon it and there's certainly an argument to be made that the next serious leg higher (or lower) will depend on the fate of the GOP tax bill.

The pessimistic take on that is almost too easy: lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have demonstrated a truly remarkable propensity for ineptitude and when you add in the fact that the tax bill is chock-full of controversial measures, you've got a recipe for disappointment. Note that the blame-casting there is not aimed at one party or at the President. Rather, the blame-casting in that assessment is aimed at the entire process. It's laughably inefficient and it leaves investors twisting in the wind. Republican, Democrat, or otherwise, I think we as a community of investors can all agree that we do not enjoy being left to twist in the wind by our elected representatives.

If you want to be an optimist, you can quite easily make the argument that no matter how contentious this is, Republicans are going to get something done simply because they have to headed into 2018. If they don't make some concrete headway on this over the next month, the optics will be horrible. So you can count me in the camp that thinks an outright failure is unlikely. Goldman agrees. To wit, from a note out on Tuesday:

The tax reform debate is moving forward faster than we or most other observers expected. While there are a number of issues that could still slow it down, or stop it altogether, we believe the odds that tax reform will be enacted by early 2018—already our base case—have risen to 80% (from 65% previously). We think there is around a one-in-three chance that tax reform legislation will be enacted prior to year-end. This would require expedited negotiation of the final House-Senate compromise in the conference committee, which is possible but would be challenging given the complexity of some of the issues. We believe enactment is more likely in January, instead. Regardless, we would expect that financial markets will begin discounting the effects of tax reform before the bill has been enacted. The Senate is widely seen as the more challenging vote for tax reform, so Senate passage in December could shift expectations meaningfully, even if the final details do not become clear until early 2018.

From where I'm sitting, the risk now would appear to be that by the time this finally works its way through, markets will succumb to the dreaded "by the rumor sell the news" dynamic. Of course that will depend on what's in the final bill and on the bright side, one could very easily make the argument that the dollar (UUP) and yields (TLT) have not priced this in and in the same vein, there's scope for other "Trump trades" to retake some of the momentum they lost earlier in the year. If you need a refresher on the extent to which this has all been faded aggressively despite record highs on the benchmarks, it might be worth skimming the piece I wrote on it earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Evercore ISI’s Stan Shipley was out tying the tax jitters to the high yield selloff. The weakness in junk (HYG) is likely connected to tax reform given that “the most beat-up industries are the ones that would benefit the most from tax cuts — the most financially leveraged, distressed, or with the weakest pricing power, such as telecom, broadcast, retail or consumer,” Shipley wrote in a note.

If Stan is right (and there's little doubt that at least part of that assessment is true), this is an example of what I mentioned here at the outset. When everyone is staring at stretched valuations on equities (SPY) and multi-year tights in credit, it helps if the incremental news flow is positive. You don't want to be twisting in the wind when valuations look like this (I show this table a lot, but do note that every time I do, I bring you the latest version - this one is current through Monday):

(Goldman)

As noted above, the high yield jitters were back on Tuesday after subsiding a bit to start the week. I wrote a fun piece over at Heisenberg Report today about the tightrope everyone is trying to walk in terms of how to comment on what's going on in junk in a way that doesn't accidentally make everyone even more nervous than they already were. But the bottom line is that the "scary" chart everyone is talking about is getting even scarier:

There are all manner of ways you can visualize that. You've probably seen this one (or some derivation of it) floating around too:

Same story. This is a pretty glaring disconnect. And look, you can write your own script here in terms of what's driving spreads wider (communications is one obvious culprit), but this doesn't look like it's going to just go away quietly, as nice as that would be.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei (EWJ) has rolled over and European equities (FEZ) have fallen for six days in a row (seven-week low on the Stoxx 600):

Bear in mind (get it?) that this is all unfolding against a backdrop where we're continuing to push the envelope on streaks without a [fill in the blank] decline. There was this from Tuesday, for instance:

Here's the chart on that:

Similarly, if we go another two weeks without a 3% pullback, that will be the longest such streak since World War II:

(Deutsche Bank)

So you can understand why some folks think we're playing with fire here.

Hopefully, we'll get something to hang our hats on in terms of taxes before Thanksgiving and ideally, the junk bond issue will turn into a non-event. But I thought all of the above might be useful in terms of perspective.

And speaking of perspective, I've been meaning to show you an great chart from Goldman that contrasts the valuation signals being sent by absolute measures (i.e. P/E and DY) versus the signal being sent by the equity risk premium (a relative measure). Have a look:

(Goldman)

The point: the only way equities are "cheap" is in comparison to bonds. And that's not saying much.