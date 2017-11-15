Lithium Bulls Should Consider This Chart

As the electric vehicle ("EV") story has emerged investors have moved to position themselves with exposure to metals such as cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel. Nowadays, many investors likely to simply buy an ETF to gain exposure to such a trend. To my knowledge, the only ETF really applicable to the EV trend is the Global X Funds Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT), which mainly holds shares of lithium producers and EV battery manufacturers.

It is hard to find a short-term bear case for these metals. Smart investors know that humility is a key ingredient to success and it is wise to listen to those who have opposing viewpoints to their own. It is always important to understand what could go wrong.

One thing that has come to my mind this year is the potential for a short-term bear market unfolding in the EV metals if Tesla (TSLA) were to unravel. Tesla is the number two producer of EVs in the world and appears to be on shaky ground. This was reaffirmed to me again after listening to a recent Adventures in Finance podcast (November 2, 2017) on the company. A severe setback for the company or even a total collapse would definitely have ramifications for at least some of the EV metals. In fact, the bull scenario for higher EV metal prices would just seem to add to Tesla's cost pressures.



A couple of weeks ago, a headline came across my desk that read something like, "Lithium miners sell-off on Tesla news." To me, this was a clue that my concerns may have been justified. On this particular day, shares of the miners of EV related metals that I am particularly interested in were not effected, even up on the day if I recall correctly. However, this was clearly not the case with the lithium miners. I suspect that this is because there is only one ETF to play the EV trend. Otherwise, you have to do some homework and buy individual stocks. I am not against buying ETFs, but let's face it, this is often where the push button, "trendy" money likes to go to play an investment thesis.



Consider the following 3-year weekly chart of Tesla (red line) and the Lithium ETF (blue line):

charts courtesy of barchart.com

The longer-term performance of the Lithium ETF has clearly been correlated with that of Tesla's shares. More recently, however, the two have diverged. This can be seen better on the following 6-month daily chart of the two:

The Lithium ETF sold off sharply in September right along with Tesla but has since reversed course and climbed higher. Lithium bulls should keep a close eye on this relationship. If Tesla continues falling and the correlation returns, then lithium miners could be in for a deep sell-off. The broader market situation right now is flooded with speculative, "new era" money flows. I have been keeping a close eye on my client's holdings to try to steer clear of those that may be subject to an overly swift and steep correction. Lithium bulls would be well advised to do the same.

To be sure, I am not implying that lithium miners are a poor long-term, or really even short-term, investment. That is not my focus here. All the other car companies are adding EV models as well. I am simply suggesting that investors in the space be prepared for a sharp correction if the Tesla story unravels which it very well may already be doing based on these charts. New money that it is looking to enter the lithium space may get a far better price if they exercise a little patience.

Industrial Minefinder

