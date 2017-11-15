Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update

The portfolio is very concentrated, with St. Joe Co., Sears Holdings and its spin-off Seritage Growth Properties forming almost the entire portfolio.

Small positions in Lands' End, Sears Canada, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, and Washington Prime Group were all dropped during the quarter.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Fairholme’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Fairholme’s (FAIRX, FOCIX, FAAFX) regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Fund Holdings article for an idea on how his holdings have progressed over the years and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2017.

Berkowitz’s 13F stock portfolio value decreased ~8%, from $982M to $907M, this quarter. The portfolio continues to be very concentrated, with the entire portfolio invested in St. Joe Co. (NYSE:JOE), Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD), Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), and Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK).

Berkowitz’s flagship Fairholme Fund (MUTF:FAIRX) has generated significant alpha since its December 1999 inception: through Q3 2017, the fund’s annual returns were at 10.17%, compared to 5.12% for the S&P 500 index. FAIRX has, however, underperformed over the most recent 10-year period. Large equity holdings that are not in the 13F report include Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) pfds (FNMAS), Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) pfds (FMCKJ), and Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF). They also have small positions in International Wire Group (OTCPK:ITWG), Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS), and Monitronics International (NASDAQ:ASCMA). Stocks and preferreds together account for ~70% of the AUM. The rest are in cash (~18%) and bonds (~12%). Fannie/Freddie preferreds are at one-third of AUM.

Stake Disposals

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE): LE was a 4.33% stake purchased in Q3 2015 at prices between $21 and $29 and increased by 63% the following quarter at prices between $21 and $28. There was a ~12% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $14.21 and $19.36. Last quarter had seen a ~13% reduction, and the disposal this quarter was at prices between $11.30 and $14.90. The stock is currently at $11.50.

Note: Lands’ End is an April 2014 spin-off from Sears Holdings. Berkowitz received ~7.35M shares, but that stake was sold out by the end of that year.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS): SHOS was a minutely small 0.21% position disposed this quarter. The original position came about as a result of the spin-off of Sears Hometown from Sears Holdings through a rights offering in mid-October 2012. Trading started at ~$31 per share, and it currently goes for $1.60.

Sears Canada (OTCPK:SRSCQ): SRSCQ was a 1.76% position established in Q4 2014 as a result of Fairholme participating in a rights offering from Sears Holdings. They distributed one subscription right for each share of Sears Holdings held, and it allowed the purchase of 0.375643 shares of Sears Canada at $9.50 per share. The rights would have resulted in the purchase of around 10M shares, but Berkowitz ended up with ~40% more (oversubscription privilege). The position was increased since. The stake was sold out this quarter following Sears Canada’s bankruptcy filing on June 22nd at prices between $0.15 and $0.61.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG): WPG was a small ~1% portfolio position. It was established in Q1 2017 at prices between $8 and $11 and increased by ~300% last quarter at prices between $7.50 and $9.35. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $8.25 and $9.60. The stock is now at $7.05.

Stake Increases

St. Joe Co.: JOE is the largest stake at 56.14% of the 13F portfolio. The bulk of the position was purchased in the 2008-2009 time frame, and there have only been minor adjustments since. Last quarter saw a ~4% increase, and that was followed with another ~6% increase this quarter at ~$19 per share. Currently, it trades at $18.60. Berkowitz’s ownership stake is at ~40% of the business.

Note: Earlier this year, Bruce Berkowitz stated that JOE would be his pick “to buy more of one stock right now”.

Stake Decreases

Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD): Sears is Berkowitz’s second-largest 13F position at ~23% of the portfolio. The original stake was established in 2007, although the position size has fluctuated over the years. The current stock price ($3.81) is far below Fairholme’s cost basis of ~$61. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning ~26M shares (~24% of the business). This is compared to ~27M shares in the 13F - distributions from the fund to limited partners account for the difference.

Note 2: Bruce Berkowitz stepped down from the board of directors of Sears effective October 31st.

Note 3: In their Q2 report, Fairholme indicated that their NAV estimate on SHLD is now $90 per share. They are aligned with equity and unsecured debt holders - own 27% of common stock, 30% of warrants, and 58% of 8% unsecured 2019 bonds.

Seritage Growth Properties: SRG is a top-three ~19% position. Seritage was spun off from Sears Holdings through a rights offering in July 2015, and Fairholme participated in the transaction. Trading started at $37 per share, and it currently trades at $40.28. H1 2017 saw a ~12% increase, while this quarter saw marginal trimming.

Sears WTS 28.41 Strike: The very small 1.58% position in Sears WTS saw marginal trimming this quarter.

Kept Steady

Leucadia National: LUK is a very long-term holding that was built up over several years. The position had seen large reductions since Q2 2013. In recent activity, Q4 2015 saw a ~55% reduction at prices between $16 and $21, and the remaining stake was almost eliminated the following quarter at prices between $14.50 and $17.50. It currently trades at $25.32.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Fairholme’s US stock holdings in Q3 2017:

I am long Fannie/Freddie pfds.

