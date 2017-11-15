GE's Dividend Cut May Not Be Deep Enough

This Monday, at an investor update, General Electric (GE) announced a long anticipated 50% cut to its annual dividend. While this will go a long way to stabilizing GE’s cash flow situation, we think that a deeper cut may have been better. It looks to us like GE’s 50% dividend cut still does not give the company adequate financial flexibility.

Here is a portion of what GE presented to investors on Monday. The company was guiding for free cash flow of $6B to $7B for 2018 and beyond. This would seemingly be enough to cover the new dividend of $.48 per share ($4,162M in total with 8.67B shares outstanding).

But, reading the fine print showed something alarming. The calculation for free cash flow does not include pension plan funding:

This seems to be a major problem as GE’s pension funds have long been underfunded. Currently, GE’s pension plans are underfunded by $25.6B for their main plan and $5.5B for their collection of smaller secondary pension plans for a combined $31.1B. The underfunding issue has been growing as the company has not made adequate contributions to the plans over the years. In fiscal 2014, GE’s pension plans were only in the red by $25.7B.

Over the last four years it seems GE may have been presenting a rosier picture to investors than may have been warranted. It presented it’s on non-GAAP version of its pension operating costs which averaged $2.4B per year for the past few years. Under GAAP accounting, the pension costs averaged $4B.

Eventually GE is going to need to begin adequately funding its pension plans. The rules regarding how and when contributions to the plan need to be made are quite complex but GE can only put off the day of reckoning for so long. So far, GE discloses it has just made the bare minimum required funding contributions. From its FY2016 10-K:

Our policy for funding the GE Pension Plan is to contribute amounts sufficient to meet minimum funding requirements under employee benefit and tax laws. We may decide to contribute additional amounts beyond this level. We made a contribution of $330 million to the GE Pension Plan in 2016. We did not make any contributions to the GE Pension Plan in 2015. We expect to contribute approximately $1,720 million to the GE Pension Plan in 2017. We expect to pay approximately $250 million for benefit payments under our GE Supplementary Pension Plan and administrative expenses of our principal pension plans and expect to contribute approximately $910 million to other pension plans in 2017. In 2016, comparative amounts were $222 million and $795 million, respectively.

Looking at the company’s cash flow projections, it’s questionable whether it can meet future pension funding needs for 2019 and out.

The company is not projecting substantial sales or cash flow growth (remember the $7B upper limit is for 2018 plus). There is an additional $500M in annual cost savings that GE is projecting.

Looking out to 2019 there does not seem to be a lot of wiggle room in GE’s cash flow numbers. Below is a table showing the company's projected free cash flow for 2018 and 2019 along with two 2019 pension funding scenarios.

(in $M) 2018E 2019E (1) 2019E (2) Free cash flow $7,000 $7,000 $7,000 Add: Cost savings n/a $500 $500 Less: Pension contributions $2,400 $2,400 $4,000 Less: Dividends paid $4,162 $4,162 $4,162 Surplus (deficit) $438 $938 ($662)

We are assuming that GE starts funding its pension plan in line with the costs incurred. While this is not how pension funding requirements are actually calculated, as we said before, eventually GE will have to face reality and begin funding the plan at higher levels. We believe using the non-GAAP and GAAP cost estimates are as good a place as any to start guessing at what those actual higher funding numbers will be. If GE bumps up funding to its non-GAAP cost estimates and hits the $500M in cost savings goal, the cash flow situation looks decent. In 2019 it will have about a $1B per year left over for discretionary items (stock buybacks, dividend increase, acquisitions, reinvestments for growth, etc.). However, looking at the second scenario, we can see that GE quickly runs out of cash if it attempts to aggressively bring the pension plan up to fully funded status.

But there’s an additional looming issue. GE’s planned asset sales.

GE is planning on divesting $20B or more of assets. Those assets bring in cash flow and it’s uncertain as to whether GE’s cash flow projections include those projected asset sales. It doesn’t look like that would be possible given that GE does not appear to have even identified the exact assets it wants to dispose of.

This is what we meant in the beginning of the article when we talked about financial flexibility. Even with a 50% cut, the new dividend does not appear to give GE adequate financial flexibility. Using back of the envelope math with GE valued at approximately $150B, selling $20B in assets would be about 13% of the value of the company and roughly equivalent to 13% of its cash flow. That’s a potential $900M in cash flow that could disappear over the next few years. That means that with increased pension contributions, GE would be right back to paying about 100% of its discretionary cash flow out as dividends.

In conclusion, we think a larger dividend cut would have given GE much more flexibility for management to get the ship righted and the American icon back on track.