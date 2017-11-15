'The Long-Term Job Decline In U.S. Manufacturing'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 13, 2017, by Menzie Chinn here.

Today, we present a guest post written by Jeffrey Frankel, Harpel Professor at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, and formerly a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

What does international trade have to do with US jobs? Surely, the US trade deficit in manufacturing has reduced employment? Not as much as you would think, on net. Especially with regard to overall employment, which in the long run is determined by the size of the labor force. But even if manufacturing jobs are considered more important than service jobs, trade policy has not been the main reason for their decline. Perhaps the raw statistics can be made more intuitively convincing if one makes comparisons with other sectors.

Consider long-term job loss in three sectors: Manufacturing, Coal, and Agriculture.

Manufacturing employment has fallen steadily, from 32% as a share of total US employment in 1950, to 10% in 2010, as shown in Figure 1. (It recovered slightly thereafter.) But similar declines have occurred in other major industrialized countries (as shown in Figure 2), including those like Germany, which runs a big trade surplus in manufacturing. Furthermore, US manufacturing output has continued to rise. That means productivity has gone up a lot. It takes fewer workers to make an auto than it did 65 years ago. Figure 1 Figure 2

By analogy, agricultural employment fell from 90% in 1790, to 2% today. Technological progress and rising productivity are the explanation. Not trade, which is a big "plus" for American farms.

Coal mining jobs have fallen from 800,000 in 1923, to 100,000 now. (See Figure 3.) Again, a shift in mining techniques is the reason. Trade is, if anything, on the plus side again. Figure 3

The loss in manufacturing jobs is analogous to the lost agricultural and coal jobs, in five important respects: