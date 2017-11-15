Travelers' Q3 Results: 2017 Will Not Be A Safe Journey

Note: Most of the figures are based on financial reports of Travelers Inc.

Executive Summary

Travelers Inc. (NYSE:TRV) reported its Q3 2017 results in October. As expected, the P&C insurance company suffered from the costly catastrophes which hit the U.S., affecting its underwriting profit adversely. With a 98.7% year-to-date combined ratio, the net income for the first nine months of 2017 dropped by around $500 million to $1.5 billion. The insurer remained very generous to its shareholders by continuing to repurchase its shares and by maintaining its dividend, which grows year after year. However, the fourth quarter will not be a safe journey, with the company being impacted by new catastrophes hitting California.

At Least The Portfolio Size Is Growing

Let’s be clear at the beginning. The operating performance of the company was not excellent in Q3 2017. With the expected losses from California due to the recent wildfires, Q4 2017 will have the similar troubles.

It is not necessary to be a pseudo-Cassandra who prophesies the imminent death of Travelers Inc.; the company will not go to bankrupt but probably still suffer from adverse effects due to higher than expected catastrophe losses.

Yes, Q3 underwriting performance was not astonishing. But at least, the portfolio grew; with a 4.7% year-to-date increase, the net written premiums ended up at nearly $19.8 billion for the first nine months of 2017.

Regarding the renewed policies, the renewal rate for the domestic business insurance policies was higher than last year.

Source: Q3 2017 Travelers’ presentation

Hence the pricing trend seems to be positive and should affect the profitability of the portfolio positively in the future. It is even more favorable for some lines of business of the personal segments, with an increased renewal premium change.

Source: Q3 2017 Travelers’ presentation

For the international insurance (for both personal and commercial segments) segment, the trend was quite similar, with the company prioritizing the margin increase instead of the renewals at all cost.

Source: Q3 2017 Travelers’ presentation

The positive consequences will be seen in 2018. Unfortunately for 2017, operating performance has deteriorated a lot due to significant catastrophe losses. Perhaps worst of all, Travelers Inc. will also be impacted in Q4 by new costly catastrophes.

A Year Peppered With Huge Catastrophes (And It Is Not Done Yet)

The operating performance in 2017 was not excellent until the second quarter of the year. In Q3 2017, the underwriting performance deteriorated more, impacted by the different catastrophe events which hit the U.S. non-life insurance industry. The underwriting profit of the non-life insurer was affected by $700 million pre-tax of catastrophe losses. With a Q3 combined ratio amounting to 103.2%, the year-to-date underwriting performance was affected and the year-to-date combined ratio increased by 5.9 percentage points to 98.7%.

Source: Q3 2017 Travelers’ presentation

Both commercial and personal segments were negatively impacted by the hurricane activity and delivered a negative year-to-date underwriting performance, with a combined ratio higher than 100% (respectively 101% and 101.1%).

Year to date, the business insurance segment suffered from a deterioration of the underlying combined ratio (from 94.1% in Q3 2016 to 96.4% in Q3 2017). The worsening of the profitability was also driven by the massive impact of the catastrophe losses during the quarter (13.7 percentage points of loss ratio, or an 11.6 percentage point increase compared to last year). For the first nine months of 2017, catastrophe losses comprised 7.7 percentage points of the combined ratio against 3.8 percentage points one year ago.

Source: Q3 2017 Travelers’ presentation

It was quite the same picture for the personal segment, also hit by the catastrophes during the third quarter of 2017. With an almost doubled impact of the catastrophes on the combined ratio, compared to last year, the combined ratio exceeded 100%.

Source: Q3 2017 Travelers’ presentation

The extraordinary recurring performance of the bond insurance portfolio was not sufficient to offset the deterioration of the operating profitability of the other lines of business. With a 75.3% year-to-date combined ratio, the operating margin was almost ten percentage point lower than last year. The worsening of the combined ratio was mainly explained, as in Q2, by the lower level of prior reserve release.

Source: Q3 2017 Travelers’ presentation

Even if Travelers' investment portfolio is of good quality, the net investment income declined modestly from the prior year quarter.

Source: Q3 2017 Travelers’ presentation

Because of the lower reinvestment rates, the fixed income portfolio delivered a lower return than one year ago.

Source: Q3 2017 Travelers’ presentation

It was partially offset by higher private equity returns. The income from non-fixed asset portfolio increased by $15 million compared to the prior-year quarter.

Source: Q3 2017 Travelers’ presentation

In a previous article, we expected the combined ratio to end up 96% at the end of 2017. Furthermore, we projected an FY 2017 net income per diluted share of $9.5. Unfortunately, with the hurricane activity’s impact in Q3, the 96% combined ratio target would be hardly reachable. In Q4, the company will also be impacted by the California wildfires. Travelers has estimated catastrophe losses to be in the range of $525M to $675M pre-tax ($340M to $440M million after-tax). If FY2017 net earned premiums amount to $25.6 billion, the impact of the wildfires in California would cost at least 2% of the combined ratio. Hence 98%-99% seems to be a more reasonable target for the end of 2017.

We Can’t Complain, Travelers Inc. Remains Shareholder-Friendly

It’s one of the most persuasive arguments highlighted by the insurer: Travelers Inc. is a shareholder-friendly company. The firm repurchases its shares every year and increases its dividend. 2017 will be no exception in spite of the deterioration in profitability. The company has returned $1.6 billion to its shareholders since the beginning of 2017.

Source: Q3 2017 Travelers’ presentation

In Q3 alone, $528 million has been returned to Travelers’ shareholders ($328 million through the repurchase program, the rest was paid in dividends).

Source: Q3 2017 Travelers’ Financial Document

It was lower than the previous years, but it could be explained by the core income deterioration, as the company was adversely impacted by the catastrophes.

With a targeted $2.83 dividend per share for FY2017, the dividend is sustainable, with a forward 35-40% payout ratio.

In our view, the company will continue to repurchase its shares. The dividend will remain sustainable for the next years even if the combined ratio would be higher than in the past; the increase in the FY 2017 payout ratio will be only related to the non-recurring adverse effects occurred in 2017 (mainly the catastrophe losses). In 2018, the payout ratio should be lower if the management succeeds to restore the company’s operating margins.

Conclusion

As in Q2, the company suffered from catastrophe losses. The operating performance deteriorated, showing that the increase in margins did not result from the commercial growth. Taking into account both trailing P/E and P/B ratios, the P&C insurer’s intrinsic value is around $110-$115 per share. This means that the insurer is overvalued by at least 15%. Dividend-oriented investors would not care about a potential overvaluation of the company. However, they should keep in mind that there is no safety margin at the current moment. Furthermore, Q4 will not be a safe journey.

