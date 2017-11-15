Disney - Positioned Very Well To Deliver Growth

Disney's results were not so great but even a quick look at each division's performance shows that most of the weakness was concentrated in the volatile Studio Entertainment division.

Good Signs And Positive Outlook In Media Networks

It’s important to understand where the weakness is coming from. Even after a first quick look at the earnings release, we can understand that results were not so bad as the initial miss may suggest. Starting from revenue, we can see that basically all the YoY decrease has been a result of a decline in the Studio entertainment division, which is much more volatile than the other segments, while the “troubled” Media Networks division has declined only 3%, showing stability in the Cable Networks segment (flat YoY).

If we exclude the Studio entertainment division, the rest of the company has actually reported a slight increase in revenue, which grew from $11,331 million to $11,347 million.

Operating Income actually declined in three division out of four but, once again, the Cable Networks division has been unexpectedly strong, as the segment’s operating income was flat YoY. With such a good sign coming from the division that is expected to be the main (and actually only) problem for the company, I wonder if the ESPN weakness story hasn’t been overestimated. At this regard, the company wrote:

Results at ESPN were comparable to the prior-year quarter as higher programming costs and lower advertising revenue were offset by higher affiliate revenue. The programming cost increase was driven by contractual rate increases for NFL, college sports and MLB, partially offset by the absence of costs for Olympics programming internationally and the World Cup of Hockey. Lower advertising revenue was due to a decrease in average viewership and lower units delivered, partially offset by higher rates. Affiliate revenue growth resulted from contractual rate increases, partially offset by a decline in subscribers.

After all, Disney (DIS) was able to offset most of the weakness with higher rates, which is a good sign of the company’s pricing power. The best thing is that the stabilization in the top line came together with more clarity on the launch of the ESPN streaming service, which will be launched next Spring. The control of BAMTech has surely accelerated the expansion in the Direct-to-Consumer business which will start with sports offerings with the new ESPN+ but will include another streaming service for movies and series that will be launched in the second half of 2019. It’s true that one quarter is just one quarter and probably doesn’t change the structural challenges that the Media Networks segment is facing, but the fact that the business is not in such a bad shape is a very good sign. We can’t say that there is no visibility into Disney’s future source of growth anymore, and I have to say that this quarter was particularly informative on that side. Disney will launch 2 streaming services that offer a massive growth potential and that, above all, will probably offset all the potential weakness in the Media Networks division, which will remain a good cash cow for many years. The launch of one of these two streaming services is less than two quarters away. ESPN+ is expected to be a one of a kind product, offering sports fans a unique set of services that, according to Disney’s management, will offer customers far more than they can get on any other app, website, or channel. While more details will be available in early 2018, I have a positive view on the service launch as it will give Disney an opportunity to take advantage of the growth opportunity in the video streaming market through a sport-only offering, where the company doesn’t face a lot of competition.

During the earnings call, the management also offered more details on the launch of its streaming service coming in the second half of 2019. This will be a Disney-branded streaming service that will offer a huge library of content (thousands of hours) and will stream the latest Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars feature films in the first pay window. Disney studios will also produce four or five future films a year exclusively for this service and several series:

We're also planning to produce a number of original series for the new service, and we're already developing a Star Wars live action series, a series based on our popular Pixar Monsters franchise, a High School Musical series and a series for Marvel television along with a rich array of other content including new movies from our Disney Channel creative team as well as a variety of short form films and features from across our company. The service will also offer thousands of hours of Disney film and TV library product.

Moreover, there is another thing the management mentioned and that I found particularly interesting. It’s the fact that the company is also considering licensing additional content to include in its streaming service, increasing the offering beyond its already huge content library. This is truly a service that can attack Netflix’s (NFLX) current market, beyond taking advantage of the natural increasing penetration of streaming services among consumers. Let’s not forget that Disney’s IP and proprietary content library is not even comparable to that of Netflix, and that Disney’s earns more than 22 times what Netflix earns ($9 billion in net income against just $440 million), which gives the company an extreme firepower for content production and content acquisition if it finds attractive opportunities. With almost $9 billion in free cash flows (almost equal to Netflix’s revenue) Disney could easily buy all the content it needs to increase the already huge content library to levels that can be definitely challenging to meet.

In any case, we have to consider that most of the content that will go on the platform is already owned by Disney, which can help generate better margins compared to its peers. Last but not least, we have to consider that the company wants to aggressively take market share from the beginning, which is clear from the management’s announcement that they will set the price very low (well below Netflix’s levels) and slowly increase it as subscriptions ramp up:

Steven, we've given a lot of thought to pricing both the ESPN and the Disney-branded service, and I can't get specific with you yet. We haven't actually officially determined it, but we said we will be forthcoming with you on this sometime after the first of the year. I can say that our plan on the Disney side is to price this substantially below where Netflix is. That is in part reflective of the fact that it will have substantially less volume. It'll have a lot of high quality because of the brands and the franchises that will be on it that we've talked about. But it'll simply launch with less volume, and the price will reflect that. There's a gigantic potential Disney customer base out there that we're going to seek to attract with pricing that is commensurate with or that balances the quality of the brands and franchises that are in there, but also takes into account the volume. And that will give us an opportunity to grow in volume and to have the pricing over time reflect the added volume as this product ages.

I have no doubt – we have a catalyst here (actually two catalysts). The launch of ESPN+ and Disney’s streaming service give us more visibility into Disney’s future sources of growth and can give the stock some relief from the “Media Networks Concerns”, which are mainly related to ESPN but actually involve the whole division.

Studio Entertainment To Fly in 2018

Most of last quarter’s weakness has been a result of a decline in the studio Entertainment division, which reported a 21% decline in revenue and a 43% decline in operating income. This division is obviously the most volatile one, as it depends on the success and the number of movies launched, and it’s affected by potential timing shifts in the launch of one or more titles. In any case, there is nothing to be concerned about, as everything seems to point to very solid results in 2018. Starting from the success of Thor: Ragnarok, which has already booked more than $500 million in worldwide box in its first two weeks, against “only” $449 million that the first Thor movie in 2011 booked in total. In addition to that, there will be two Star Wars branded movies that are likely going to perform similarly if not better, plus three additional Marvel branded productions (Black Panther, The Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp) and two new movies from the Pixar division.

I think it’s clear that Disney is showing a great ability to leverage its franchises to produce more and more movies and deliver a better performance per movie over the long term. Thor: Ragnarok is being an incredible performer and gives us an idea of what Disney’s franchise such as Marvel and Star Wars can do for the company. It’s still early to tell how the division will perform this year, but the number of new launches and the positive performance of Thor: Ragnarok are good factors. The announcement of a new Star Wars Trilogy (beyond the Last Jedi, Solo and the 2019 movie) is another indication that the company wants to exploit the Star Wars franchise for many years, just like it has been doing with the Marvel franchise since 2009, which continues to grow.

With these solid premises, it wouldn’t be crazy to expect the Studio Entertainment division to perform better than in 2017, and it’s obvious that there is still room to exploit the Marvel and Star Wars franchises for the foreseeable future.

Parks And Resorts Remain A Solid Growth Driver

Despite large investments and the negative impact of the hurricanes, the Parks & Resorts business has shown an excellent growth last quarter/year. In Q4, the division grew revenue by 6% and operating income by 7%. For the year, revenue in the division grew 8% and operating income by 14%.

This division continues to grow and take advantage Disney’s massive brand power but has great future prospects as well, thanks to the unique way the company is able to leverage its franchises’ marketing power and combine it with diverse entertainment offerings.

I see that the company is pushing its investment in the division at a nice pace. The management says that capital expenditures will rise by $1 billion in 2018 as a result of investments in this division alone, and it’s easy to understand where this money is going. The company has commissioned three new cruise ships, it’s completing Toy Story Lands in Shanghai and Orlando, and it’s building two Star Wars Lands on the two coasts to be opened in 2019.

I continue to see a great long-term opportunity in this business, which leverages Disney’s marketing strength and is protected by a moat based on brand power, scale and need for large investments. As I wrote in my previous article on Disney, I continue to see this division as a great source of growth for many years.

Final Thoughts

It was very good to see a stabilization in Media Networks and I wouldn’t be so scared about the poor performance in the Studio Entertainment division, which is very volatile for obvious reasons. Disney gave us more details on how it intends to take advantage of the opportunities in the streaming market and there is no reason to believe that a huge player with a massive amount of IP like Disney has anything less than a relatively young player like Netflix, which has a small fraction of Disney’s resources.

There is no division I don’t see positioned well to deliver growth in the future. The Parks and Resorts business is already in a strong uptrend and will further benefit from the high investments for the expansion of the parks. The Studio entertainment division is actually increasing the number of movies without negative effects at the box-office, as the success of Thor: Ragnarok seems to suggest. The new Star Wars and Marvel movies put Disney in a strong position for 2018 but it should be clear that the company has created a solid base for the production of new titles on a regular basis in order to exploit the two franchises and the rest of its IP to deliver long-term growth. The Media Networks is giving signs of stabilization and seems to have a catalyst already next spring, plus a very strong one in the second half of 2019.

We have a very profitable company with a strong moat trading at 18x EPS and roughly 10x EV/EBITDA, which would make sense if the company was able to deliver only slight growth numbers. What I see is a market leader taking aggressive steps to enter a growing market that was seen as a headwind, but that will soon become a tailwind. With the overall market trading at 25x TTM EPS, it’s easy to see what kind of investment opportunity DIS shares give. The market is focused on Disney’s recent performance and doesn’t take into account the potential growth in the streaming business, nor the combined effect of the positive trends in all the company’s divisions. There are surely some risks involved, such as the potential drag on margins that the streaming business might bring, or a potential cannibalization of part of the user base. On the other side, we have to consider that Disney can already count on a huge content library it hasn’t to pay anything for, while a competitor like Netflix has had to spend huge amounts of money to content production for several years.

Verdict: Disney is a growth company with a huge moat and excellent financials whose stock is trading at an attractive price.

