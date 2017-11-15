Bitcoin Cryptocurrency: Two-Bit Idea

Cryptocurrencies share many of the disastrous features of prior "private" currencies (such as bank notes, private mints, and cockle shells) and offer no value to justify revisiting failed monetary systems.

Several recent Seeking Alpha articles have discussed the "merits" and issues surrounding bitcoin "investing". Because I have written on SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) investing strategies, the history of money, and am a neighbor and personal friend of the blockchain innovator and founder of BitNation, Susanne Tarkowski Templehof, many readers ask me what I think of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. Therefore, I am taking this opportunity to list 5 things to consider before you decide if Bitcoin (or any cryptocurrency) or even a buy of the Winkelhof Bitcoin Trust ETF (COIN) or Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), or Bitcoin Services, Inc. (OTCPK:BTSC).

Let me begin by saying that it is an oxymoron to say "invest in Bitcoin". It is not an investment, it is a pure momentum speculation as much as buying a pet rock or a beanie baby. At least pet rocks and beanie babies have some actual physical presence and basic utility value. Most authors ultimately concede; bitcoin is ONLY about greed. People hoping it keeps going up after they get in and that they are lucky enough to get out before it becomes a falling knife.

Blockchain is the digital technology Bitcoin employs to record its history. It does not add or impart ANY VALUE to Bitcoin, no more so that writing monopoly play money transactions out in permanent ink on paper in Joe Blow's ledger book means the paper book impart value to the book nor the book imparts value to the play money.

The lack of centralized authority is simply false. The founder and keepers of the blockchain fork records ARE the authority, self appointed and answering to nobody. It is flim flam at its highest art form, and non-transparent at that.



Bitcoin is guaranteed to fail and fail spectacularly. Why? 2 major reasons. As other authors have pointed out, transaction costs for Bitcoin *must* (by design) continue to rise because exchanges have a limited volume to process, ultimately full saturated when the fork has no room for splitting further. This is where Bitcoin now finds itself and has so far abandoned efforts to create a new sub-fork due to objections of the blockchain coder community.

Bitcoin, and all blockchain based cryptocurrencies, are open source with NO PROPRIETARY underlying technology. Thus, they can (and are being) duplicated by others. There is NO BARRIER TO COMPETITIVE ENTRY. In fact, the processing transaction costs (low as the early levels of the block chain and rising as the blockchain lengthens) insures that later entries to the same party have an advantage instead of the established player holding the advantage. Further, the newbies can offer new features and benefits that boost their competitive advantage of any existing blockchain product. This instills built in obsolescence upon launch to any blockchain product.

Finally, the emperor has no clothes. Fraud, counterfeiting, theft by dishonest exchanges, and loss risk by damage to blockchain servers all have occurred and will occur in the future. This is a largely unmonitored and unregulated area. Victims have no legal recourse because there is no central authority (the very claimed "benefit" of blockchain cryptocurrencies) and no claim of value provided.



Lest anyone have a doubt as to my view of these supposed currency proxies (or as I call them "proof of standing certificate for stupidity"), I am 100% suggesting only a foolish idiot (not an ordinary level idiot) would even consider buying a single bitcoin. NO NO NO, do not tell me your tales of how you have already gotten rich, and I will not suggest that just because you slept with your head on the railroad track and awoke the next morning that it is proof it is fine to sleep on RR tracks.

I look forward to and encourage a hearty discussion of these 5 points, along with other relevant points others may wish to bring up in the comment section below. Contrary to my paragraph immediately above (meant to be humorous), please keep it polite and focused so we may all share in enlightenment on factual points and their ramifications. It is not important that we reach agreement on any point, the goal simply being to stimulate thinking about what issues are relevant.

