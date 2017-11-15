Summit Hotel Properties: This 6.25% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN).



Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Summit Hotel Properties.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 6.4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $160M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Summit Hotel Properties 6.25% Series E Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: INN-E) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.25%. The new preferred stock has no S&P rating and is callable as of 11/13/2022. Currently, INN-E trades at a price of $24.85 and has a Current Yield of 6.29% and YTC of 6.39%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 5.24% and 5.33%, respectively.



Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per the company's website:

We are a publicly-traded real estate investment trust organized to continue and expand the existing hotel investment business of our predecessor, Summit Hotel Properties, LLC, a leading U.S. hotel owner. We focus primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the U.S. lodging industry. Our current portfolio consists of 79 hotels with a total of 11,590 guestrooms located in 24 states. Our hotels are located in markets in which we have extensive experience and which exhibit multiple demand generators, such as business and corporate headquarters, retail centers, airports, and tourist attractions. Based on total number of guestrooms, approximately 92% of our portfolio is positioned in the top 50 metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, and approximately 96% is located within the top 100 MSAs. Based on total number of guestrooms, approximately 99% of our hotels operate under premium franchise brands owned by Marriott International, Inc. (AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott), Hilton Worldwide (DoubleTree, Hampton Inn, Hampton Inn & Suites, Homewood Suites, and Hilton Garden Inn), InterContinental Hotels Group (Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Hotel Indigo, and Staybridge Suites), and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (Hyatt Place and Hyatt House).

Source: The company's website - Company



Source: Barchart.com - INN Weekly Chart (5 years)

For 2016, Summit Hotel Properties had paid a dividend of $0.545 for its common stock, while for 2017 it is expected this dividend to be a total of $0.6725. This means around $70.13M as an absolute value and 4.33% as a Current Yield. For comparison, the yearly dividend for all outstanding preferred stocks of the company is $20.9M.



In addition, INN's market capitalization is around $1.63B.

Capital Structure

Source: Morningstar.com - Company's Balance Sheet

As of September 2017, Summit Hotel Properties had a total debt of $772M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series E preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stock of the company, which have a market cap of $285M.

The Summit Hotel Properties Family

In this section, I want to take the time to compare the new issue with other securities issued by INN.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The company has 3 more outstanding preferred stocks:

Summit Hotel Properties 7.875% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: INN-B*)



Summit Hotel Properties 7.125% Series C Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: INN-C)



Summit Hotel Properties 6.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: INN-D)



The company uses the proceeds from this newly issued preferred stock to redeem all of the Series B preferred stock on 12/11/2017. With this refinancing, the company saves itself a rate of 1.625%.

The most suitable product for comparison from the "family" is INN-D, as it is the previously issued preferred stock by the company:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

INN-D also pays a fixed non-qualified dividend but has a year earlier call date from INN-E. The Series D preferred stock has a 6.29% Current Yield and 5.65% YTC compared to 6.29% Current Yield and 6.39% YTC from INN-E. This gives a slight advantage to the newly issued preferred stock, as it has a higher YTC.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks, issued by a "Hotel REIT" that pay a fixed dividend. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's database

In the second chart, we can see all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 and paying a fixed dividend rate. To have a clearer view of the sector, I am excluding the preferred stocks issued by RAS and CBL, as these companies have a lot of problems.

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

Nothing out of the ordinary.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of about $160M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of INN-E after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock INN-E With this kind of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

It is unclear whether we would consider this issue for our own portfolio, but definitely is something to keep an eye on.

