Ford Did Well In October, But It Is Not An Attractive Investment

Demand for SUVs is strong. However, Ford is engaged in a fierce competition with GM for market share.

Ford (NYSE: F) is not a good investment despite outperforming the U.S. vehicles sales in October 2017. I do not believe that the stock offers an attractive capital gain in the short and medium term.

What happened?

In October 2017, the U.S. vehicles sales on SAAR basis was 18.81 million, increasing 3.5% YOY. Meanwhile, Ford’s October sales jumped by 6.2% YOY outpacing the market, Figure 2. However, I would like to analyze and compare how Ford performed against domestic automakers.

Autos

In brief, car sales in the U.S. fell by 7.7%. However, domestic automakers’ sales only fell by 6.2%, while import vehicles sales fell by 12.2%, Figure 3. My thesis is still that recent weakness of the U.S. dollar against other major currencies has prompted consumers to favor domestic products over imported goods. I am glad to see that Ford’s car sales outperformed the market since sales only fell by 2.4%. The Focus model experienced stronger demand with sales increasing by 7.8%. However, sales for the mid-size Fusion model fell by 6.2%. All of the Lincoln cars also saw weakening demand, and sales declined.

SUVs

Ford SUV sales improved by 5.3%. Sales of the Ford Escape declined by 2%. Nonetheless, the Ford Edge experienced high demand, and sales rose by 37%. Sales of the Ford Flex almost doubled rising by 91.6%. However, the Ford Flex represents only 4% of the total Ford SUV sales. Sales for the Lincoln SUVs fared better, and the brand posted a 13% sales hike YOY. To put numbers in perspective, GM seems to be dominating the SUV market with the Chevy Equinox and Traverse and the GMC Acadia.

Light Trucks

Ford continues to be an active player the light truck market. Sales for the Ford F-series rose by 15.9% to 75,974 units. The automaker outperformed the U.S. light truck sales change of 6.5%. More importantly, it also exceeded the domestic and the imported automakers, Figure 4. Putting it in perspective, GM (NYSE: GM) also beat the domestic automakers but not the imported light truck sales as I have discussed in the article hyperlinked previously.

Time to invest in Ford?

Ford has outperformed U.S. auto and light truck sales. The light truck sales saw a huge jump in sales. The SUV market seems to be strong, and Ford is profiting from it even though it has a fierce competition with GM for market share. The cars section also outperformed the market. In brief, operationally, Ford is doing quite well.

However, from the valuation perspective, the stock looks awful. According to the EV to EBITDA ratio on a trailing twelve-month basis, the stock is significantly more expensive compared with GM, Toyota (NYSE:TM), and Nissan (Figure 5). I see the same phenomenon when I compare the P/E values of these automakers, Figure 6. Despite the fact that Ford’s EBITDA jumped from $1.62 billion in 3Q2016 to $2.04 million in 3Q2017, the company desperately needs to devise a strategy to continue improving the EBITDA. I do not see Ford gaining the investors’ favor with these relatively high valuations.

Currently, I believe that investors who have a long exposure in Ford only seek stable income and not potential capital gains.

In brief

Ford continues to outperform the U.S. vehicle sales. However, the stock is still expensive compared with other domestic manufacturers. Therefore, unless you are looking for a 5% dividend, I doubt that Ford will bring any capital appreciation. I would not invest in Ford right now.

