Buy This 5% Dividend Yield REIT Before It Follows Peers

SPG continues to grow in nearly every way an investor could hope for.

Mall REITs are still trading at a dramatic discount to the net value of the real estate they own. The investment implications are huge. When a REIT trades at dramatically less than the value of their properties, it becomes a potential acquisition target. Due to Simon Property Group's (NYSE:SPG) size, they are less likely to be a buyout candidate in the near term. However, a recent bid for General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) demonstrated that private equity had no problem preparing a bid for a mall REIT valued at more than $20 billion. Similarly, there is pressure from a hedge fund targeting Macerich (NYSE:MAC). The hedge fund is looking for a similar buyout of the REIT. These two peers (GGP and MAC) are the second and third largest mall REITs in America.

SPG and peers

SPG has numerous metrics in its favor. First, let’s see what’s been happening with class-A malls. GGP, MAC, and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) have seen significant rallies. SPG didn’t rally nearly as hard, making SPG an attractive buy right now. Let’s take a look at the rallies.

Here’s GGP, MAC, and TCO:

That’s a nice rally! I’ve published several articles saying high quality mall REITs were undervalued. I’ve been saying it for a few months. Here’s a 3-month chart:

MAC and GGP are both within my hold range. TCO is still within the buy range, but the stock has still seen a significant recovery. SPG is massive, has a stellar history of performance, and had a strong third quarter this year. However, the stock didn’t rally as much as peers:

Notice the green line? That would be SPG not rallying. Consequently, SPG is at a very attractive valuation. At this point, you may be curious as to how good SPG’s metrics really are. If they didn’t see the same rally, maybe the fundamentals aren’t that great? Wrong. Let me bombard you with SPG’s numerous strong metrics.

Let’s begin…

Dividend and FFO

Simon Property Group’s FFO easily covers the dividend.

FFO easily covers the dividend and capital expenditures. In the third quarter of this year, FFO came in at $2.89 per share. That was up from $2.70 a year ago. SPG also beat estimates of $2.87. Management also raised guidance:

Old guidance for 2017: $11.14 to $11.22

New guidance for 2017: $11.17 to $11.22

The trailing-twelve-month FFO payout ratio is 65%:

The FFO payout ratio “includes a charge for loss on extinguishment of debt of $0.38 per share and $0.36 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016 and the second quarter of 2017, respectively.” If we were using AFFO, which strips out the non-recurring loss, the coverage ratio would be even better.

What does SPG do with a strong payout ratio? Simon Property Group raised the dividend to $1.85 per share. That comes out to a 12.1% increase year over year.

SPG’s reconciliations are top notch:

The 9-month figures in the green boxes include the $0.36 charge for debt restructuring. Even with that, FFO is still growing. Some REITs attempt to inflate their numbers, but SPG does no such thing. Therefore, it makes it a lot easier to look through SPG’s presentations.

NOI

Simon Property Group’s NOI is reasonably diversified across the country:

Florida, California, and Texas hold the heaviest weighting when looking at NOI by state. All three of these states get a lot of sunshine and have favorable tax laws for wealthier retirees. With baby boomers retiring, this could give SPG another slight edge.

80.3% of NOI comes from U.S malls and premium outlets. SPG also gives investors international exposure. The international portion of the portfolio has been seeing growth:

NOI for the entire portfolio continues to grow:

Total NOI growth over the last 9 months was 4.8%. Comparable property NOI growth for the last 9 months was 3.6%. SPG also shows its share of total NOI growth after JVs. SPG’s NOI growth is excellent.

Transparency

An added note: Some companies make it exceedingly difficult to go through their joint ventures. However, SPG’s management is kind enough to put slides like these in its presentations:

Transparency is critical, and it matters a great deal. I do not blindly trust companies. SPG passes with flying colors on transparency. The numbers within the green box provide a level of transparency very few companies can match.

Simon buys back shares

It’s not very often you will find an equity REIT buying back shares. SPG is only paying out 65% of FFO, so there is some cash left over. Some of this cash is going into projects to improve and maintain existing properties:

The above is definitely a good use of cash. However, SPG is sending a clear message when it buys back shares:

SPG is sending a message: its company valuation is cheaper than it could expect to find in any comparable assets. Simon was able to increase FFO per share faster though buying back shares than through buying new properties. The company was getting a great deal when buying back its shares. Good news for investors, SPG is still trading at a great valuation.

Why SPG is trading low

The Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) impact is a major reason for mall REITs to be trading at lower valuations. The growing e-commerce industry is having a negative impact on physical stores. However, the impact isn’t equal across the board. Class-A malls are still showing growth and a definite demand for their properties. While some stores like J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) are becoming obsolete, others are still thriving. SPG’s results were great and a clear sign the sector is alive.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is emphasizing the importance of physical locations. WMT recently decided to lift some online prices. While e-commerce is growing rapidly, there are still benefits to the traditional retail format. When it comes to retail properties, SPG owns several of the top tier properties.

Conclusion

On a fundamental level, SPG continues to deliver. In the third quarter of 2017, SPG saw growth in sales for tenants, growth in rent, beat on FFO, raised dividends, and raised guidance. For investors in SPG, this is basically everything they could ask for. The current price of SPG gives investors a great entry price. SPG is still able to lease its space and maintain high occupancy. The company did this while raising rents.

Click The REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 294/295 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts

Sign up before December 1st, 2017 to lock in at $380/year

Slides came from the Q3 2017 supplemental package.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, WMT, TCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy SPG.