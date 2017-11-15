Buy Idexx Laboratories While It's Down - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/14/17)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

UnitedHealth is Cramer's favorite stock in the healthcare group.

Don't buy Select Medical Holdings.

McDonald's is a buy.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, November 14.

Bullish Calls

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT): Cramer likes the stock but thinks Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is better.

Aetna (NYSE:AET): "My favorite in the group is UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH). Aetna's terrific."

Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS): It's a good tech name. Stick with it.

Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX): Humanization of pets theme is still intact. This stock coming down is a rare chance to buy.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN): Cramer likes the stock along with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

Bearish Calls

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO): No. The only stock close to dentistry is Danaher (NYSE:DHR), which has a dentistry division doing well now.

Wendy's (NYSE:WEN): Their quarter was fine but Cramer likes McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM): The specialty hospitals are a hit or miss.

