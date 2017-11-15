Buy Idexx Laboratories While It's Down - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/14/17)

UnitedHealth is Cramer's favorite stock in the healthcare group.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, November 14.

Bullish Calls

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT): Cramer likes the stock but thinks Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is better.

Aetna (NYSE:AET): "My favorite in the group is UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH). Aetna's terrific."

Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS): It's a good tech name. Stick with it.

Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX): Humanization of pets theme is still intact. This stock coming down is a rare chance to buy.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN): Cramer likes the stock along with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

Bearish Calls

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO): No. The only stock close to dentistry is Danaher (NYSE:DHR), which has a dentistry division doing well now.

Wendy's (NYSE:WEN): Their quarter was fine but Cramer likes McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM): The specialty hospitals are a hit or miss.

