Buy Idexx Laboratories While It's Down - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/14/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, November 14.
Bullish Calls
Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT): Cramer likes the stock but thinks Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is better.
Aetna (NYSE:AET): "My favorite in the group is UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH). Aetna's terrific."
Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS): It's a good tech name. Stick with it.
Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX): Humanization of pets theme is still intact. This stock coming down is a rare chance to buy.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN): Cramer likes the stock along with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).
Bearish Calls
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO): No. The only stock close to dentistry is Danaher (NYSE:DHR), which has a dentistry division doing well now.
Wendy's (NYSE:WEN): Their quarter was fine but Cramer likes McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).
Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM): The specialty hospitals are a hit or miss.
