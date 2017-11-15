GE: Don't Think Of A Dividend Cut

I provide 3 things investors should be mindful of going forward so as not to be shocked when the writing is on the wall.

Broad language can be interpreted many different ways. What one person may interpret as blatantly manipulative, others may perceive as conservative, serving to insulate the speaker.

About 15 years ago I crammed into a small auditorium to listen to a speech delivered by George Lakoff promoting his new book, “Don’t Think of an Elephant!” In the speech, Lakoff detailed his theory on framing language and how invoking a phrase like: “Don’t think of an elephant”, the resulting (and immediate) thought produced is… the darn elephant you’re supposed to not think about.

In politics, depicting opponents in a negative light is essential to running an effective campaign. The messaging doesn’t require veracity. It only requires consistency. And sometimes it’s done for us as Richard Nixon infamously illustrated when he uttered the words: I am not a crook. Thereafter many citizens could only think of Nixon as a crook and political cartoonists had some easy weeks ahead of them. Folks on the opposite end of the political spectrum will gleefully remember Bill Clinton’s remarks 30 years later.

It reminds me of that proverbial (or is it literal?) broken cookie jar. When I was a kid I said:

“Mom, I’m not sure what happened…but someone broke the cookie jar.”

“Very peculiar. You and I are the only ones in town this week,” she replied.

“Could have been a mouse.”

Despite my proactive benevolence, my Mother was actually not born the day before, and she had no problem swiftly identifying the culprit and punishing me.

Image

General Electric

All this brings me to General Electric (GE) which just months ago attempted to allay investors’ concerns over its dividend. As Wall Street bears began to poke and prod at the unsustainable payout, General Electric countered with a defense (via Barron’s):

That wasn’t the last of it. As more analysts chimed in predicting an imminent cut, GE responded by issuing another statement claiming “The dividend remains a top priority.” Note the opaque language not precluding a potential cut, but rather emphasizing the dividend’s importance. It was at that point where I began to believe the analysts, and started to anticipate a dividend cut myself. Unfortunately, I believed the cut was priced in as the stock had fallen over 40%. It had not. Here is where shares trade currently:

Chart courtesy of Charles Schwab

Not a pretty picture for folks like myself who purchased shares over the past couple weeks (or years, really). General Electric halved the dividend and expects underwhelming earnings the next couple years.

If you are an investor in GE you should be upset at this development. It was not an unreasonable expectation to assume the dividend was safe had you simply tuned out the analysts (noise) and tuned in directly to management. However, while investors may feel justifiably misled, this cut is highly unlikely a violation of Sarbanes-Oxley. It’s just another case of retail investors left guessing while important insiders likely knew all along that a cut was in the cards.

That type of overt violation can be criminal as one can see unfolding in South Carolina with the utility Scana (SCG). Misleading investors can have criminal repercussions and I am of the mind that it absolutely should. Let’s take a look at another example where investors claimed to have been “Kindered”.

Kinder Morgan

In December 2015, Kinder Morgan (KMI) finished its budget process and concluded that the dividend would grow by approximately 6-10%. Just a couple months before Kinder Morgan upped the dividend by 4.1% demonstrating confidence in distributing more cash to shareholders. But despite rating agencies placing Kinder under review and analysts clamoring to be the first to predict a cut, Kinder Morgan continued to lead investors into the belief that the dividend was not only safe but had room to grow.

Let’s see what Rich Kinder said on the conference call at that time:

Insulated like cardboard some might say. Kinder went on to discuss various plans for the years ahead but returned to the dividend again. Here’s another snippet from the call:

Now clearly not even the supermajors like Chevron (CVX) or Exxon Mobil (XOM) knew how profound the glut in oil would be or just how low prices would get. Nevertheless, if you take even a cursory look heading into the latter half of 2015, you will find article after article of analysts who saw the writing on the wall. The price of oil was speculative but the financial footing of the company (see debt) was available to all who looked for it.

And then the cut happened. Kinder Morgan whacked its dividend by 75%. All the speculation and all the assurances came to a head and the share price has yet to rebound.

3 Things Investors Can Do About it

Pay attention to debt and cash flow. This seems obvious but I myself am guilty of the subtle seduction of managerial assurances. It’s easy to get lured into a false sense of confidence after reading the quarterly transcript and adopting the rose-colored slant. Looks like everything is going perfect according to those in charge! It’s in management’s self-interest to paint an optimistic picture so it’s imperative to expand the due diligence process to include reading alternative reports and to watch the credit rating agencies closely. The analysts do not always get it right, but their opinions should not be totally dismissed either. Listen to the naysayers because they may prove prescient. Think of an elephant. If the dividend is being discussed ad nauseum, perhaps there’s a preponderance of evidence to suggest there’s a problem. I’ve seen this occur time and time again. In criminal law the guilty standard is ‘beyond a reasonable doubt.’ In order to convict a defendant, that is the standard. When examining whether a dividend is safe, I think a more conservative standard is appropriate a la ‘a preponderance of the evidence’. That is the standard for civil liability and that is the one folks should pay attention to. There’s a pretty decent chance that if the dividend is referenced in numerous calls and management brings it up unsolicited…well…there’s a preponderance of evidence to suggest that ‘safe’ dividend is anything but. Beware general or opaque language on the dividend. As I was researching this post I noticed many statements made by companies referencing the dividend mitigated any real liability by dressing the language down. If your boss tells you to have the project done by the end of the week and you respond by saying: “Don’t worry, the project will get done.” Are you saying the project will be done by Friday or just that the project will be done (at some point)? This is quite a big difference and precisely how I read the General Electric prelude to the dividend cut. Saying the dividend remains a top priority does not mean that the company will not cut the dividend. It just means that it’s a priority. And that wiggle room served as a harbinger of things to come.

As a GE shareholder, I am displeased with the series of events that have punished the share price. Even though I am not selling, I will pay much closer attention to the information available so as not to get ‘Kindered’…or is it ‘Immelted’.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI, GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.