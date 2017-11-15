Durig Capital's Fixed Income 2 (FX2) Portfolio Performance Update: November 2017

For many years, we have been publishing our FX2 high-yield bond ideas on Seeking Alpha as they were added to our FX2 client portfolios. The relatively standard benchmarks shown below are compared to the Year-to-Date (YTD), Trailing 1 year, Trailing 3 year and Trailing 5 year returns provided by the High-Yield Bond Mutual Fund database provided by Morningstar.

We estimate that Morningstar tracks the performance of and benchmarks close to 800 High-Yielding Bond Mutual Funds, and on November 10th, 2017, this is how our clients aggregated FX2 portfolios compared to Morningstar's high-yield bond fund database:

YTD

Year-to-Date, FX2 aggregated returns were up 16.86%, and outperformed every high-yield bond mutual fund that was listed. The top five performing high-yield bond funds we identified on Morningstar in YTD return were:

FX2 up 16.86% YTD

1. Fidelity Capital Income (FAGIX) up 10.20%

2. DDJ Opportunistic High Yield Institutional (DDJIX) up 9.92%

3. DDJ Opportunistic High Yield 1 (DDJCX) up 9.91%

4. Deer park Total Return Credit I (DPFNX) up 9.81%

5. Fidelity Advisors High Yield Advantage I (FAHCX) up 9.72%

The average YTD return among high-yield bond mutual funds listed was 5.61%

FX2 aggregated year to date returns were 201% above the average YTD return of the high-yield bond mutual funds listed

Trailing 1 Year

For a 1 Year period, FX2 aggregated returns were up 19.74%, outperforming all high-yield bond mutual funds that were listed. The top five performing high-yield bond funds we identified on Morningstar for Trailing one year return were:

FX2 up 19.74% Trailing 1 Year

1. Catalyst SMH High Income A (HIIFX) up 14.13%

2. Catalyst SMH High Income I (HIIIX) up 14.10%

3. Highland Opportunistic Credit Z (HNRZX) up 13.88%

4. Highland Opportunistic Credit A (HNRAX) up 13.72%

5. Highland Opportunistic Credit C (HNRCX) up 13.17%

The average trailing 1 year return among the high-yield bond mutual funds listed was 7.74%

FX2 aggregated returns outperformed the average trailing 1 year return of the high-yield bond mutual funds listed by 155%

Trailing 3 Year

For a 3 Year period, FX2 aggregated returns were up 9.98%, outperforming all high-yield bond mutual funds that were listed. The top five performing high-yield bond funds we identified on Morningstar for Trailing three year return were:

FX2 up 9.98% Trailing 3 Year

1. Fairholme Focused Income (FOCIX) up 7.60%

2. Artisan High Income Advisor (APDFX) up 7.21%

3. Artisan High Income Investor (ARTFX) up 7.03%

4. Credit Suisse Strategic Income I (CSOIX) up 6.72%

5. Diamond Hill Corporate Credit Y (DSIYX) up 6.64%

The average trailing 3 year return among the high-yield bond mutual funds listed was 3.85%

FX2 aggregated returns outperformed the average trailing 3 year return of the high-yield bond mutual funds listed by 159.22 %

Trailing 5 Year

For a 5 Year period FX2 aggregated returns were up 9.81%, outperforming all high-yield bond mutual funds listed. The top five performing high-yield bond mutual funds we identified on Morningstar for Trailing three year return were:

FX2 up 9.81% Trailing 5 Year

1. Fairholme Focused Income (FOCIX) up 8.49%

2. Fidelity Capital & Income (FAGIX) up 7.71%

3. Credit Suisse Strategic Income I (CSOIX) up 7.50%

4. Fidelity Advisor High Income Advantage I (FAHCX) up 7.49%

5. Morgan Stanley Institutional High Yield I (MSYIX) up 7.45 %

The average trailing 5 year return among the high-yield bond mutual funds listed was 4.88%

FX2 aggregated returns outperformed the average trailing 5 year return of the high-yield bond mutual funds listed by 101%

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. FX2 is a composite of individual (segregated) bond accounts comprised of individual bond positions, with return averages both higher and lower than the FX2 composite returns. Individualized segregated accounts are a different investment vehicle than bond funds offering more easily customized asset allocation and tax accountability compared to having all the investments held in one single large pool.

