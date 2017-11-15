Problem Assets Continue To Punish Opus Bank

Opus is a sell on earnings but could be attractive to an acquirer based on price to assets.

Opus Bank's balance sheet is retreating from bad loans, but it's starting to look like the bottom is in.

Managed by an ambitious team that's not afraid to transition to the next and fastest growing product, Opus Bank (OPB) shares have been stuck in a negative range that reflects either misdirection, transition, or continued problems with loan quality. I think the stock's negative ride can be attributed to a little bit of each, but in the middle (transition) is what investors looking to benefit from a turnaround are betting on. The bank still has a lot of problems to work through, and it's hard to know when the latest pivot will start to yield meaningful growth, but underneath everything, we find a disruptor that, from an acquisition standpoint, may have accumulated enough assets to gain interest from a larger peer.

Loan Composition, Growth, and Quality

Right now, Opus Bank's loan portfolio looks like a roller coaster ride that just started its descent. However, after peaking in the 3rd quarter of last year (at $6.29 billion), a large part of the downturn is owed to planned exits that started (before year-end) with the completion of a $509 million securitization of multifamily loans. The sale (net of related noninterest expenses) brought in ~$11.2 million before taxes and helped the company reduce its commercial real estate loan concentrations. Unlike a lot of other companies in the area, the bank's portfolio is still supported by a significant amount of multifamily residential loans (47%), and not CRE assets that Call reports split into nonowner occupied (19.6%) and owner occupied (3.15%) classifications. Opus has very little exposure to home equity and 1-4 family residential loans, and its second largest loan type is commercial and industrial at 23%.

In addition to offloading multifamily loans, the bank at the same time initiated a plan to lower exposure to technology banking and healthcare practice loans. At year-end, these two loan types comprised 40% of the growing commercial business loan portfolio and 12% of total loans. Fast forward to the third quarter, and technology banking loans have fallen from $190.5 million to $49.1 million, while healthcare practice loans have declined to $28.5 million from as high as $136 million in 3Q16.

As a result of these efforts, gross loans have fallen 19.5% YOY, but management indicates that the bottom might be in. In the recent announcement, there is a line that says:

New loan funding increased sequentially and surpassed loan payoffs net of these planned exits. As we enter the fourth quarter, our new loan pipeline continues its seasonal ramp and currently sits at its highest level of the year.

To temper the excitement that comes with thoughts of growth following a period in retreat, I need to remind the reader that a lot of these exits were born from significant charge-offs and a growing balance of problem loans. Last year, provision charges totaled $125 million, dropping net income to $11.4 million from $59.9 million earned in 2015. YTD income (after 3 quarters) is 4X higher at $46.4 million, but note that provision benefits total $11 million and that net interest income from a smaller portfolio is down 9%.

The negative provision charge is related to the planned loan exits, but at $78.2 million (1.54% of all loans), the allowance account pales in comparison to criticized loans of $290.6 million. We learned last year that the bank's earning power is large enough to swallow significant write-offs and turn a profit, but loan quality is still a concern. Last year's write-offs brought a class-action lawsuit that is still pending settlement (proposed $17 million to be paid for by insurance) and higher spending on infrastructure to help the company manage asset quality in the future. This spending, coupled with branch sales, cost $569K last quarter and might be a part of the reason for net inflows of criticized loans (helps identify deteriorating assets sooner - though that's hardly reassuring).

Although it's disappointing that we had net inflows, I am encouraged that the enhanced portfolio management practices that we've implemented throughout the year are resulting in the early identification of potential problem loans. It is important to remember that as has been the case since we first identified our enterprise value portfolio, certain of our workout loan relationships are susceptible to significant loss given default rates. - Brian Fitzmaurice

Criticized loans are high but nonperforming assets fell to $65 million and are fully covered by allowances.

Deposits

Along with the loan portfolio, Opus has been consolidating branches. During the third quarter, $3.9 million was made from the sale of 5 banking offices that left with $96 million in deposits and other assets. The company doesn't anticipate more branch sales, but deposits could continue to slide as companies with loans set to exit take their deposits with them. YTD deposits are down 6.6%, but capacity is high with gross loans to deposits down to 83.3% from as high as 109% at the beginning of 2016.

Valuation and Opportunity

The rotation and asset quality issues have produced volatile shares that trade in the middle of their 52-week range (at 24.80). There is still a lot of execution risk, but Opus has a lot of opportunities for improvement. The company is looking forward to rebuilding their loan portfolio to boost net interest income and lower much needed infrastructure spending that has been invested to curtail loan losses.

With that said, I think shares are still being favorably valued and that best-case scenario for shareholders would be a sale. Shares look cheap at 1.44X tangible book value ($17.22 per share), but a conservative estimate for earnings yields very little. Here's my back of the envelope forward earnings calculation:

+$225 million - net interest income

-$60 million - provision expense (1.2% current loans - which is conservative if you think the portfolio is going to increase)

+$60 million - noninterest income

-$185 million - noninterest expenses

=$40 million - pre-tax (shares trade for ~23.6X this amount)

-$14 million - taxes based on rate of 35%

=$26 million = net income

=~$0.68 per diluted share outstanding on 9/30/17 (will likely be lower after future dilution)

I understand that an annual estimate of $0.68 per share is night and day from what you would expect from a company that earned $0.54 last quarter, but this prices in some growth and is only down on a more normal provision charge. Due to the balance of criticized loans and accounting for future loan growth, my normalized provision charge ($15 million) would have yielded diluted earnings per share of ~$0.13 last quarter. Excluding the last two quarters that registered provision benefits, the average quarterly provision charge for the 10 quarters between 4Q14 and 1Q17 is $15.6 million. The quarterly average charge-off in the past 8 quarters is $10.6 million, so if I'm being too negative on criticized loans, the upside on my annual estimate could be close to 50% (lowering provisions to $40 million), which yields a forward P/E of 24X.

The bank is still down for the year, but I find the valuation a little too optimistic. With that said, I'm not ready to bet against OPB, which proved to be a great short earlier this year, because even with its flaws, the bank makes for a compelling purchase. The bad loans and turnaround potential leave meat on the bones for an acquirer with a stronger infrastructure, and based on price to assets, the stock is compelling. PacWest's (NASDAQ:PACW) recent agreement to acquire CU Bancorp is worth approximately 23.5% of total assets*. Based on tangible assets, and dividing by last quarter's average diluted share count (38 million), OPB's price to tangible Assets is much lower at 13.6% (24.8/182.4).

*Note: CU Bancorp was acquired for 2.84X tangible book value, OPB is trading for 1.44X tangible book value. I'm using price to total assets to value the deal because I think it's the best method - price to book value and price to earnings can give varying results based on the target bank's capital and profitability ratios.

I'm not a bank, so this is still a pass for me. We know the builders here have been successful sellers in the past, but whether or not history repeats is still a big question for Opus shareholders.

