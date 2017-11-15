Adidas Continues To Impress

The company continues to perform impressively at the expense of Under Armour and Nike.

Adidas (OTCQX: ADDYY) reported impressive third quarter earnings last week. Revenues were up 12% year/year on a currency neutral basis, and EPS also increased by 30% as the company continues to enjoy significant operating leverage. Sales in North America and China grew by 23% and 28% for the quarter, respectively.

The company continues to perform well at the expense of competitors Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) (NYSE:UA) and Nike (NYSE: NKE), and I'll argue in this article that Adidas is still a buy despite the fact that shares are up significantly over the past few years.

North American Strength

Adidas's continued outperformance in North America is evidence against the claim that Adidas's rise has been the result of a temporary trend shift. The company has grown revenues in North America by over 20% for the past seven consecutive quarters, an impressive feat given that Under Armour's and Nike's growth in the region have slowed dramatically during that same period.

North American Sales Growth Q1 2016 22% Q2 2016 26% Q3 2016 26% Q4 2016 29% Q1 2017 31% Q2 2017 25% Q3 2017 23%

These numbers are especially impressive when you consider the fact that Adidas is the second largest sportswear company in the world, with yearly revenues of about $24B.

As I've mentioned in previous articles, the company has managed to engineer a turnaround in the United States in particular by signing endorsement deals with hip-hop artists, athletes, and other celebrities. The company has also focused on product innovation and design, boosting expenditures in the United States in order to improve its product line and turn its image around.

Evidence that Adidas is eating away at Nike's lead can be inferred from the following Google Trends data:

Search interest for the two companies continues to converge, a positive sign for Adidas shareholders.

It was also recently announced that Adidas has passed Jordan brand in terms of market share and is now the second most popular sportswear brand in the United States, next to Nike (note that Nike owns Jordan Brand). This is an important milestone for Adidas, which just a few years was a distant fourth behind Nike, Jordan Brand, and Skechers (NYSE: SKX).

Valuation

The company's valuation has finally begun to price in its growth prospects, and the stock now trades at 32x earnings.

(Source: Data taken from SEC filings of respective companies)

However, I argue that as of now, the stock is still a long-term buy for the following reasons. One, if the company is able to sustain North American growth, profitability and margins should continue to converge to those of Nike.

The two companies are very similar operationally and in terms of their business models. Nike's bottom-line strength is due to its dominance in North America; provided that Adidas is able to continue chipping away at Nike's lead, their relative price-sales ratios should continue to converge.

Note that there is a $10B gap in their respective yearly revenues and a $50B gap in market capitalization. This is due primarily to Nike's superior profitability, but this advantage will continue to wane if Adidas manages to eat away at Nike's lead, particularly in North America.

Temporary Trend or Paradigm Shift?

I wrote an article several months ago in which I argued that we may be witnessing a long-term paradigm shift in the sportswear industry. Some believe that Adidas's recent outperformance is temporary and that Nike will eventually regain its dominance. However, there is evidence that Adidas may be on a path to parity with Nike.

First of all, while Nike is more than double the size of Adidas in terms of market cap, it only makes 1.4x more money in terms of yearly revenues. This advantage in sales comes primarily from the United States; Adidas and Nike are relatively even in Asia, Europe, and other regions of the world outside of North America.

The fact that Adidas has increased revenues by over 20% for the past seven consecutive quarters lends credence to the idea that Adidas will continue eating away at Nike's lead in North America. However, all of this is contingent on Adidas continuing to perform in North America. I don't believe this is possible to know with certainty, and as such I'll continue to monitor the company and report back if it experiences a change in fortune.

The company, to its credit, did not become complacent when it first started experiencing a resurgence in North America and has expanded its product line beyond its popular Stan Smith and Superstar models. The AlphaBounce, UltraBoost, and Tubular models have also been successful.

Conclusion

Adidas continues to impress as sales and profitability continue to increase. I believe Adidas remains a long-term buy and looks attractively valued despite large increases in share price over the past couple of years.

The sportswear industry can definitely be fickle and is subject to shifts and changes in consumer preferences, and as such I will continue to regularly update readers with articles on this site.

If you have any comments, questions, or feedback, please feel free to comment below or email me (email address is located in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.