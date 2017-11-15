Anthera Pharmaceuticals: Run Up Into Q1 Data

Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) have fallen by almost 90% over the past year. However, in the past month, shares have inched back up by close to 20%.

Volume and accumulation appear to be on the increase after the company announced that patient recruitment was complete for their pivotal RESULT trial of Sollpura for the treatment of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) caused by cystic fibrosis. Management again guided for top-line data to be forthcoming in the first quarter of 2018. The primary endpoint is non-inferiority to porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (Johnson & Johnson`s PANCREAZE) at week 8 as measured by coefficient of fat absorption (CFA).

Figure 2: Study design (source: corporate webpage)

I remind readers new to the story that the drug candidate narrowly missed the CFA non-inferiority endpoint in a prior phase 3 study, SOLUTION. However, management did announce that according to additional pre-specified analyses of CFA (mITT-Baseline Observation Carried Forward and Per Protocol), Sollpura did meet the non-inferiority endpoint. Management decided that based on encouraging activity another study would be initiated, one that would allow investigators and patients to adjust their Sollpura dose based upon malabsorption symptoms throughout the study.

Figure 3: Extension period data from SOLUTION study of SOLLPURA (source: corporate press release)

Michael Konstan, Vice Dean for Translational Research at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, provided a succinct synopsis of the situation:

In the SOLUTION study, Sollpura nearly met the non-inferiority margin with respect to fat absorption, and met the statistical criterion for nitrogen absorption. The study data suggest that the deficiency in fat absorption may be addressed by small changes in study design, including more liberal dose adjustment. A need for alternative treatments remains for EPI patients who are unable to maintain appropriate nutritional health, especially those who seek soluble or non-porcine therapeutic options

After shares were decimated and the silver lining didn`t appear to encourage current investors, in April the company announced a 1 for 8 reverse split which would reduce the amount of shares issued and outstanding to around 10 million (down from 80 million).

It`s important to point out that in August the RESULT study was approved by the European Cystic Fibrosis Society Clinical Trial Network and sanctioned by their executive committee, which led to expanded clinical sites as a result.

In late October a $15 million private placement was announced, consisting of 2.3 million shares of common stock at a price point of $1.25 per share. Each share came with a warrant to purchase 3 more shares at an exercise price of $1.55, not exactly the kind of terms we look for. Still, the deal did help the company raise much needed cash to advance Sollpura's clinical development. I note that the warrants are set to become exercisable in around six months and a day after the closing date and will expire after five years and six months.

It appears that more institutional investors were convinced on the thesis here, as they agreed at second closing to purchase 7.6 million shares of common stock at $1.25 per share and 2.067 million shares of non-voting Class Y Preferred stock at $1.25 per share. The latter are convertible into 2,067,522 shares of common stock upon certain conditions.

The company ended the third quarter with $6.1 million of cash and does not include proceeds from the recent offering. Research and development expenses came in at $6.1 million, while general and administrative expense totaled $1.8 million. Net loss for the quarter was $6.3 million.

During the quarter the company also reported data for clinical candidate blisibimod for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy in the BRIGHT-SC study (n=57). The stock price did not respond, even as the drug candidate showed the potential to halt disease progression and a trend toward preservation of renal function. Despite management`s efforts to trump up results, I remind readers that the drug candidate actually missed the primary endpoint of proteinuria reduction versus placebo at 24 weeks.

Figure 4: Estimated 24 hour urine protein excretion (source: corporate press release)

Key institutional investors I keep tabs on hold significant positions, including BVF and Rock Springs Capital Management.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals is a Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. I suggest accumulating your total desired stake by year-end. Additionally, due to the high risk nature of such "penny stocks" with a binary catalyst (multibagger or a zero) I suggest keeping your total position size smaller than normal.

With the recent private placement I believe the risk of dilution in the near term is less likely (except for conversion of warrants and Preferred stock. If the RESULT study misses its primary endpoint again and the past repeats itself, downside for existing shareholders would be extensive. Management in the past has not executed well as seen in the performance of the share price, so a bet on the company is a bet that "this time is different". Even if Sollpura aces the study, FDA approval and competition represent significant obstacles that shouldn`t be taken lightly.

I want to give a special thanks to Bay Area Biotech Investor for first bringing my attention to this one. It is yet another example of a ticker that I wrote off and ignored each time it popped up in my scans- I remind readers that while it is important to be skeptical, it is equally vital to measure each company based on its current merits (not just the past).

