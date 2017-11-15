Conagra Brands: One To Watch

The change in the company's strategy seems to hold promise, but it remains to be seen whether revenue and profit will continue to rise.

Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) is a major packaged food company primarily known for their core brands including Hunt's, Hebrew National and Pam. I believe that in the long term, growth in developing countries, combined with a growing consumer-base should continue to expand markets for American food companies. In 2015, Conagra announced that they would spinoff non-essential brands as part of their strategy to restructure the company, in addition to relocating the headquarters from Omaha to Chicago.

One reason I would like to highlight Conagra is that I believe that their new strategy centered around well-known brands with strong performance holds potential for future performance. While the jury is still out on whether that potential can be realized, it remains up to potential investors to carefully consider the fundamentals and the technical indicators.

As part of the spinoff program, revenue for FY2017 has decreased 10% compared to FY2016. However, comparing these two tables from the 2017 Annual Report, it is encouraging to note that he profit per segment has increased for all but the international segment. The decrease in profit for the international segment is likely a temporary decrease to due changing product portfolio, but it could be a segment to watch as a harbinger of potential growth or a source of problems for the company. Things to watch for in the future would be related to the Q1 earnings report and whether Conagra can continue to increase profits as well as increase revenue. Growth of the international segment could also be another driver of increased future revenue.

Fig. 1: FY2016 and FY2017 net sales by segment.

Fig. 2: FY2016 and FY2017 profit breakdown by segment.

The technical analysis also holds promise for the future performance of the stock. Looking at the performance over the last 3 months (full size available here), it seems that Conagra is poised to soon exit an ascending triangle pattern. Discounting the most recent uptick in price, bearish investors might consider this a symmetric triangle, indicating unclear future performance. However, I think that the stock might be poised for a breakout. Although the company was on target for its Q4 report, I think that the internal transition period between re-structuring and divesting non-essential brands and moving headquarters is coming to an end.

Future performance moving out of this triangle pattern will continue to be of interest to watch, coupled with the firm's efforts to continue to improve their balance sheet. With a long term perspective in mind, I think that risk-adverse investors would be served well by biding their time until the stock develops a more solid upward trend.

Reasons to be bearish on Conagra's performance include competition in their core markets. Furthermore, pressure from customers such as Wal-Mart (WMT) could force Conagra to lower their bottom line in order to maintain cooperation. Especially as grocery stores face shrinking margins, the consumer packaged industry might also face similar constraints on continuing to generate profits.

In conclusion, I am optimistic about Conagra's future performance based on a portfolio of stronger core brands. The new business strategy might be able to convince potential investors to overlook mediocre past performance. However, while the company is performing well in a mediocre industry, there are larger gains to be found elsewhere. Yet, this might be one stock for the keen investor to continue to track for a low-risk, mid cap value investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.