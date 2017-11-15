Gap Inc: A Winning Underdog

Financial history is rife with stories of companies that were going to utterly dominate so completely that their shares deserved to trade at valuations that seemed ridiculous in hindsight. I’m old enough to remember a number of manias, the logic of which seems insane in hindsight. The ground under the Imperial Palace in Tokyo was worth more than the state of California? Really? I’ve also read extensively about the great economic bubbles of the past four hundred years and have found that optimism about a vaguely thought out future is at the core of all of them.

The other thing to note is that bubbles prick when the inevitable disappointment happens. Shareholders of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), for instance, would be wise to read some history and take note of this lesson. If valuations continue to stretch, the shares will eventually be punished if the firm doesn’t manage to sell each and every single shaker knit sweater or skateboard in the world. At the same time, these manias can create great buying opportunities among shares of the “losers.” It’s with all of this in mind that I’d like to talk about Gap Inc (GPS).

The shares have declined by about 10% over the past twelve months, and they now represent excellent value in my opinion. I’ll go through my analysis by reviewing the financial history here, and I’ll provide a forecast of future prices based on what is a reasonable dividend going forward. I’ll conclude by making a few points about the stock itself, relative to the overall market.

Financial History

A review of the past 5 ½ years of financial history reveals some interesting things about Gap. It’s obvious that this business, along with every business, experiences volatility on occasion. Revenue and net income have both fallen from 2014 to now, but it seems that the rate of deceleration has slowed. In fact, we may have hit a trough in light of the fact that first 26 weeks of this year were much better than the same period a year ago. In particular, both net income and EPS are up about 65% over the prior period.

What’s more important than the volatility here, in my view, is how management reacts to it. Over the past five years, management has rewarded shareholders handsomely. Specifically, over the past five years they have returned just over $5.4 billion to shareholders ($3.7 billion from stock buybacks, and the balance from dividends). The result of all of this is that share count has declined at a CAGR of about 3.8%. This results in an EPS decline of a CAGR of about 6.6%, as compared with a net income decline in the order of 10%. A friendly management is a necessary precondition to investing in my view, because they help ameliorate the pain of a soft spot in the business.

The balance sheet seems to me to be in excellent shape. The level of debt has been declining for a few years now. In addition, the level of cash on the balance sheet is about $530 million greater than the level of long term debt. I would like to see some more debt paid down going forward, as the weighted average interest expense is a bit high in my view (5.36%). That said, there’s little risk presented by a credit or solvency crisis here.

The Dividend

Although the financial history here is interesting (to some, at least), investors are understandably less interested in the past than the future. It’s for that reason that I must spend some time on a forecast. Whenever I forecast, I like to engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, and hold all variables constant but the most relevant one. In this case, the dividend is the most relevant “driver” of future values, so I’ll change it while holding everything else (i.e yield) constant.

Over the past six years, the dividend per share here has grown at a CAGR of about 10.5%. It should be noted that most of this growth came in the early years, so I’ll reduce the growth rate somewhat. At the same time, the payout ratio has dropped to about 44% in the most recent period, compared with 73% the prior period. That all suggests to me that there’s room for some growth. I’m therefore going to forecast a dividend per share growth rate of about 6% over the next four years. The room for dividend increase, plus ongoing share buybacks make this a reasonable forecast in my view.

When I perform this forecast on Gap Inc., I calculate an approximate future return of about 9% compounded annually. I consider this to be a very reasonable growth rate going forward. In addition, in my forecast, fully 37% of the total return comes from dividends, which are themselves a far more reliable source of returns than the capricious stock market.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for GPS turned bullish with a daily close above $26.50. This signalled a bullish breakout out of a downtrend channel which began on October 12. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $29.50 level over the next three months.

We will buy GPS call options that will provide us with approximately 10x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $26.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $29.50, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe GPS is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

As I said at the beginning of this piece, there are often perceived “losers” in manic bubbles, and we can take advantage of the crowd’s pessimism around those name to profit. At the moment, the crowd is quite pessimistically disposed toward Gap Inc., which means we have an opportunity to “buy low.” Remember, in order to “buy low”, we must be willing to invest in that which most other investors eschew. Gap Inc. currently trades for about 50% of the current market valuation, so I feel that it qualifies. In my view, investors would be wise to buy into this name, clip the 3.5% dividend, and wait for the inevitable price rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GPS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.