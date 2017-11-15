Utilities: Safe Haven With A Dividend

You can trade Dow utilities using the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLU), which has a P/E ratio of just 9.37 with a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Transports and small caps are lagging. Dow transports are up just 4.9% year to date and the Russell 2000 is up 8.4%.

The Dow Utility Average surged to an all-time intraday high of 774.71 on Tuesday, up 17.4% year to date.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite still have characteristics of "inflating parabolic bubbles", but it's been a week since these three major equity averages set their all-time intraday highs. I define an "inflating parabolic bubble" as a ticker with a momentum reading (12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic) above 90.00 on a scale of 00.00 to 100.00. These three have readings above 95.00.

The Dow Transportation Average now has a negative weekly chart defined by a weekly close below its five-week modified moving average and with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declining below the overbought threshold of 80.00. The Russell 2000 has a neutral weekly chart. Its below its five-week modified moving average with its stochastic reading still above 80.00.

Investors are realizing the vulnerability of the overall stock market and are seeking "flight to safety" investments, which includes Dow utilities. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLU) has 28 components with NextEra Energy (NEE), Duke Energy (DUK), Dominion Energy (D) and Southern Co (SO) the most heavily-weighted.

Here's how to trade the utilities ETF based upon its weekly chart and key trading levels.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLU)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the Utilities ETF ($56.87 on Nov. 14) is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $55.11. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 75.63 this week up from 69.00 on Nov. 10. The ETF is well above its 200-week simple moving average of $46.83, which is considered the "reversion to the mean" last tested during the week of Oct. 7, 2011 when the average was $32.00.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my monthly and annual value levels of $54.96 and $50.72, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and semiannual risky levels of $57.22 and $57.58, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.