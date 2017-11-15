Microsoft's Q1 Earnings Blew Estimates Away, But Is It A Good Buy Now?

Microsoft (MSFT)released 1st quarter earnings on 10/26/2017 after the closing bell. Earnings per share came in at $0.84, 12 cents above estimates. EPS in the quarter was a 17% increase over Q1 2016. Revenue of $24.54 billion was almost $1 billion above what analysts were looking for. This revenue number was an improvement of almost 12% from last year's first quarter. Gross margins for MSFT grew 2 points to 66%. That is an impressive gross margins figure. Also impressive was the company's commercial cloud revenues. Approximately 2 years ago, MSFT set a goal of having a $20 billion annual run rate in commercial cloud revenues by the end of 2018. The company was able to reach this $20 billion in ARR during the first quarter. The company's commercial cloud business improved a staggering 56% from last year's first quarter to more than $5 billion in revenue. Altogether, Intelligent Cloud saw revenue growth of 14% to $6.9 billion. Server products and cloud services grew sales 17%, with Azure demonstrating serious growth. Amazon Web Services still leads the cloud infrastructure services market, but Azure is in second with almost 14% market share. During the quarter, Azure revenue grew almost 90%. You'll recall that Azure grew 97% year over year in the previous quarter.

Productivity and Business Process, which is made up of Office products and relies heavily on subscriptions from enterprise customers, grew revenues 28% from last year. PBP revenues were $8.2 billion in the quarter. LinkedIn added 18 points of revenue growth. LinkedIn saw more than $1 billion in revenue and management thinks that this acquisition will be additive to EPS this fiscal year. Office 365, which helps businesses large and small connect its employees, saw its revenue climb more than 40%.

Personal Computing saw revenue slip 1%. At $9.4 billion in sales, this is still a hefty portion of the company's business model. The company's Surface business saw 12% growth year over year, thanks in large part to the new Surface Laptop. Gaming revenue was flat, but software and services revenue was up 20% as the company continues to monetize its Xbox offerings. Management said that 53 million people now use Xbox One, Windows 10 and mobile platforms every month. This is a 13% gain from the previous year. As Microsoft monetizes these platforms, revenue should continue to grow.

Microsoft stands to be a major beneficiary if the current effort to reform the tax code is successful. MSFT has more than $130 billion in cash on its balance sheet, with much of this held outside of the United States. If the repatriation tax were to be lowered, the company could choose to bring back some or all of this amount and return it to shareholders with a special dividend or buyback.

Speaking of dividends, Microsoft has increased its dividend for the past 15 years. The company has given shareholders an average raise of almost 17% over the past 5 years. On 9/19/2017, the company gave shareholders a 7.6% dividend raise. While not in the same ballpark as the 5-year average, this is still a solid increase.

When I looked at Microsoft in a previous article, the stock traded at around $76 a share. That was an all-time high. After earnings, share price shot up to a new all-time high of more than $86. The stock now sits just a few percentage points off of this level. Is Microsoft a buy this close to its newest all time high?

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.00% 15 16.70% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $91 $68.72 $89 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 25.1 14.2 Under $87

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the current price to earnings multiple is 25.1, which is a 43.43% premium to the stock's 5-year average PE of 14.2. Since my last look at Microsoft, CFRA raised its price target to $91 from $75. This new target is an 8.5% discount to MSFT's 11/10/2017 closing price of $83.87. CFRA's fair value estimate is $68.72, which has shares at an 18% premium to the recent closing price. Morningstar raised their fair value estimate to $89 from $83, putting shares at 6.12% discount to fair value. Average these numbers out and I find MSFT to be almost 12% overvalued. I am willing to pay 5% above what I feel is a stock's fair value. MSFT is the second largest position in the March to Freedom Fund and the name would have to drop to $77 in order for me to add more. What are your thoughts on Microsoft? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.