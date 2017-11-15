Ligand Pharmaceuticals' (LGND) Presents at Analyst Day (Transcript)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

John Higgins

Welcome. Thank you, everyone, for joining us. Ligand's end-of-the-year Analyst Day 2018 and beyond. We appreciate the turnout. We got a nice group on the audience today. The attendees on the webcast that continue to add and we really do appreciate your attention here at the end of day and close to the end of the year. My name is John Higgins, I'm the CEO of Ligand. I'm joined by several of our colleagues. We have an important agenda today. We're going to cover a range of topics, business updates.

Before I get started, just a general comment about discussions about the business. We will be making forward-looking statements as we describe the business, our strategy and our vision for growth. There are risks that face our company and our industry. We invite you to look at our 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filed documents for forward view of the risks. The messaging today is current as of November 14. And unless required by law, we have no obligation to update our information and record here.

We're also joined by 3 partner portfolio companies. We're delighted to have the leadership from 3 of our partners here. They have risks facing their own companies, and we do not take responsibility for the messaging or statements that they make in their presentations when they come up in about half an hour.

Today's agenda, I'm going to give an overview of the story, really set ourselves in how the business is doing, playing the success we've had the last year or 2 and then look out the next several years for our future and how we see the business developing.

I'm going to transition the presentation to my colleague, Roland Buelow, who's going to discuss our antibodies technology. It's a fairly new platform. We focused onto the business about a year and a half ago. It's doing very well. It's an important technology, and we've entered antibody space at a really proficient time. We're going to go through the pipeline highlights, Matt is going to lead that discussion and introduce our partner presenters. And then we'll conclude with an overview of our GRA program and financial review.

As I get started, I'd like to frame our meetings describing our model, the Ligand model. The shots-on-goal business model. Most of you in the business are familiar with this. It's not an original analogy. It's a sports analogy. We do not come up with the phrase, but people have credited us with using it uniquely in describing our model and the pharmaceutical industry. It's a sports analogy. The concept is if you have quality shots, if you have more quality shots, not all will go in, but some will. You got a better chance of succeeding. And that's certainly the case in the pharmaceutical industry. The reality is that most programs fail. This is a very difficult industry. Human disease, human biology is such that it is hard to develop successfully through 10, 15 years of investment drugs that are both safe and effective. Beyond that, there's market competition, there's pricing, there's reimbursement issues, there's patent issues and so on. So to be successful, we need to be honest with ourselves. So most things fail, but not all. But the reality is that not all programs are created equally. There are different size of market. In our case, there are different size of royalties, different partners large and small, private and public. But if you have a good constellation of assets across a vast array of indications and partnerships, we think that also speaks to the strength of the portfolio.

For Ligand, a shot on goal is a fully funded partnership. It's not just a research idea. It's not an investment that we're making directly. It is a fully funded partnership. So somewhere along the line, we discover, we invent, we patent our ideas and then we out license. Our objective is to out license as early as possible and get our partnerships. So we've selected as credible, capable, well-capitalized partners to advance in the program.

When we look at the Ligand model, there's balance in our business. There's what we do and what our partners do. And at the core of it, our model is both discipline and diversity. It's financial discipline. It's being smart about where to spend money and managing the business efficiently and also driving portfolio diversification. So what we do is we conduct early-stage research. It's high risk, but it's lower cost. We provide the tools that make drugs possible. We out license those. We license the data, the patents, we acquire new technologies and assets. We want to maintain a leadership and best-in-class reputation as we support our partners. What our partners do is they take our invention and they complete the development work. They choose what indications to go after, the fund the development, the manage the regulatory process. And ultimately, if the drug is successful, they will price the product and launch it and sell it commercially.

This is a chart that we update every 6 months or so. New for today's presentation. We now have over 165 fully funded shots-on-goal. This bar on the left has grown significantly the last 10 years. When I joined the company, there are 9 fully funded partnerships. Nine. One was paying the royalty. In the last 10 years, we now have 165, over 165. What's significant is this is net. We know that there is attrition. Programs fail, programs are discontinued. When we report out this number, it counts new programs we've added, net of the programs that have failed or have been discontinued. Generally, the last year or 2, we are adding 2 programs for everyone that fails.

On the right side of the chart shows the work of that our partners are doing. Most things fail, but not all things. And along the way, the last 10 years, we've seen a profound increase in the number of approved products that have the potential to generate commercial revenues for us.

What I'd like to do is focus the audience on 3 things, R P T. We view this as the foundation of Ligand's value. It's not one of these things. We are not a spec pharma, revenue growth stock. We aren't just about profit and cash flow. We are not just a typical biotech, investing in the pipeline and potential medical dreams. We aren't just a technology play either. To understand Ligand is to understand all 3 of these components. And we invite analysts and investors to ask questions to figure out ways to understand the value that is derived for each one of these components.

On the revenue side, simply, our revenue is high growth. That's a fact and the charts will show that. It's high margin, roughly 95%. And we believe today, we have strong market protection ensuring a continuity of that revenue and margin stream going forward. When we look at revenue, this is an important chart. We've shown it the last several years, but every year, we think the historical data shows just how impressive this story is. The blue bars indicate the underlying revenue, the revenue that is generated by our partners selling products that we get royalties on. Clearly, it's an impressive chart. The blue bars are growing nicely. Notably, 3 years ago, the revenues were about $1 billion in 2015. And I remember meeting with investors in New York and Boston, Chicago, we talked about this story. In 2012, 2013, we talked about someday, we're going to break over $1 billion in annual underlying revenue. And sure enough, 2 or 3 years later, that happened. We're in 2017, we're approaching $2 billion. In 2018, we feel very comfortable calling underlying revenue will be in excess of $2 billion.

What's also important is the average royalty rate that Ligand earns on our revenue streams. And it has moved up. We called a range of 3.5% to 4%, but actually, our range is actually exceeding that. This year, it will be in the high 4%. In 2018, we expect our average royalty rate to be above 5%. This is partly a function of mix of royalty or mix of sales, but also royalty cheering. On higher revenues, most of our contracts will enjoy higher royalty rates. So when you think about a 5% of underlying revenue, over $2 billion of revenue, that's a very substantial volume of royalties that we expect to bring in to 2018.

A simple chart on our financial position. The orange bars here is the revenue growth. Basically year-over-year 2017 is estimated, but this shows the midpoint of the revenue range that we're guiding to right now. Very impressive revenue growth. Perhaps what is equally impressive, though, is the blue bar. Expenses are relatively flat. This is very, very unusual for a company that's investing in high-value medical inventions that's discovering new technologies to see costs this low and this flat for that volume of revenue growth is highly unusual. Not only does Ligand enjoy far above average gross margin for a biotech companies in general, but also this is we think a standout illustration of our ability to keep cost low and get financial leverage in our model. The intellectual property is again, as we talked about, revenue, we have over 800 worldwide patents in our strong market protection across partnered assets.

When you look at the pipeline, the second category of our foundation of value, the pipeline is as large and it is growing. It's high quality. And notably, there are many late-stage assets. So why is our pipeline valuable? Any company that's investing in research would say sure, their pipeline is valuable. Back to shots-on-goal though, Ligand is a unique story because when we look at our portfolio, we're talking about fully funded assets. Again, most programs fail, but not all. Our pipeline is growing, it's diversified and many programs have top-tier sponsorship. If you look at Pfizer, Lily, Bristol-Myers, Amgen, et cetera. Premier companies managing these programs. What is unique is the economic structure of our pipeline. Our deals are fully funded. We aren't just funding 2 or 3 blockbuster next drugs that may or may not work. These are fully funded. Our partners are paying the development cost. And Ligand along the way is not generating the annual losses or having to sell stock and dilute our shareholders to finance our pipeline. And again, many of our largest assets are still development stage, so there's still a lot to come.

This is an updated chart. Again, over 165 partner programs. It's a pie chart. Over 95 companies are represented, 95 different companies. When you buy Ligand, in many ways, you buy the industry. We have big pharma, big biotech, small pharma, small biotech, Spec pharma, devices, public, private, the entire industry is represented. Essentially, the entire spectrum of human disease is represented by the programs in development and nearly 55% are in the clinic or later stage.

When we look at the portfolio highlights, what's significant is we have a roster of deals, a roster of partnerships that we estimate now will spend -- $2 billion will be spend in 2018 on R&D to advance the programs, $2 billion. So that's the leverage. So back to the revenue share, right now, again, we're calling about 5% royalties next year. One out of 20 revenue dollars, we will book. But when you look at the development side, what our partners are spending, when you count up all the studies, all the R&D work, we estimate over $2 billion will be spent next year. That's the cost in the P&L of our partners. We're able to leverage of that. We have contracts again with over 165 different programs. The total milestone payments exceed $2 billion. And Ligand again has partnered with some major companies for some of the industry's most important assets.

What's interesting is that as you look into our earnings call, we often will call out what our partners are saying, and the Ligand base programs are major assets for our partners. This is in 1 partnered asset that we talked about in the quarter and we're just parroting what our partner says. When you have 165, we're able to go down the list of the news flow that they are generating on a quarterly basis. Notably, we can also track the mega acquisitions. Novartis acquired GSK oncology business for over $16 billion. Amgen bought Onyx from Kyprolis be over $10 billion. EMS bought Cardioxil for over $2 billion. That was basically a one-drug program that has partnered with Ligand, major blockbuster acquisitions. Also, our programs are foundational for IPOs, reverse mergers and other important financings. So this is to attract the data, to attract the clinical and regulatory success, but also to attract the market transactions. The sponsorship, the programs and these companies are getting on Wall Street by investors, the analysts, by the smart money in the industry investing in these programs.

We have a portfolio. PM Ed, we update this periodically. Matt is going to walk through these 3 levels, the top 3, the big 6 and next 12.

So this is the visual aid. Out of 70 programs we try to focus our audience on the lead assets. But we want to talk about why or what the period represent. It may be obvious, right? There's 21 different programs. But to break it down to facts, a couple of programs are run by the same companies. In this pyramid right now, we have 18 companies. They're running over 100 trials conducted and in progress in 2017 alone. We estimate over $0.5 billion will be spent funding the programs this year. And what's important is that these are clearly leading assets for Ligand. We are calling these out as leading value-driving assets for Ligand. But what's important, if you study the news pool out of each one of these companies, Big pharma, big biotech, small, public, private, they're also leading assets for the partners to discuss the most [indiscernible] conference call for many partners, Ligand program is the leading or main program and it's highly diversified across indication and drug types.

When you look at the way of assets in our portfolio by state of development, we know what stage they are. We're able to apply published industry success rates. It's not our business to get projections on partner products for revenue and it's not our business to kind of one-off, make our own assumptions as to probability of success. We try to take an objective, agnostic approach and apply industry public success rates. What we're doing here is taking data that came out of 2016 report for the bio industry that shows we think very reasonably the evolution of success rate by preclinical Phase I, Phase II, et cetera. There are numbers that I'm sure everybody in the audience recognizes. They do change every year or 2. They change a little bit based on the regulatory dynamics, but overall, we're able to apply these percentage rates against the state of development and derive our own count. And what this is telling us is we project, in 2020, over 24 projects will be approved and be aligned to generate commercial revenue for Ligand.

Finally, I'm going to move on to technology, the last component of our foundation of value. The technology is best-in-class. It's leveragable and it's backed by strong IP. There are two major technology platform, Captisol and OmniAb. Captisol, Matt's going to talk more about. It's a technology base we've had in our business for the last 7 years. OmniAb is new. We bought a business early part of 2016. It was our first foray to antibodies. And I'm going to give a couple of slides that talk about OmniAb, our vision, our strategy for investing in OmniAb, and then I'm going to turn it over to Dr. Buelow who's going to go deeper into the science and the potential and the opportunity of OmniAb.

So antibodies. Just to frame this, to help investors understand not only the market opportunity, but our strategic thinking, our inside knowledge of why we wanted to pursue antibodies as a foundational technology to drive future dealmaking off of. So last year, a little background, we made a major investment. It's been $178 million to acquire OMT. We continued our investment this year. Now we're acquiring another company, Crystal BioScience, but also investing further in the OmniAb platform, which we'll talk about.

Just to set the stage. Antibodies technology, like with Captisol and as, I think, by all accounts was a transformative acquisition. Ligand again we think has made a right time investment into a major technology to deliver significant returns for the next 20 years. This isn't one thing that you were buying to launch in 2 or 3 years. It's not just another asset that's going to kind of tether into our P&L. This is a foundational technology that is driving a significant new dealmaking and on the back end, we are seeing evidence of very, very prolific investment in R&D and advancement of programs into the clinic. That again, we think have a potential to generate new drugs in mid-20s and beyond.

So when we look at antibodies, 1 fact. Antibody treatments, therapeutics, approved drugs are the fastest-growing segment of the pharmaceutical industry. That is a fact. Why? There's a quote and roll is going to go deeper into it, but from the head of the antibody society simply because they work. Antibody drugs are able to make it through the clinical and regulatory cycle. The evidence is the safety, the efficacy, it's so profound. They work. They have a big impact on treating the disease. Many of the largest drugs in the market today are antibodies, and we know it's a fact there's a significant allocation of R&D resources towards antibody research.

So another fact. Success rates for antibody drug candidates have been nearly doubled, nearly doubled the rate for small molecule drug candidate. Why is that? Now you think about this. The kind of history of the pharma industry was first based on small molecule chemical-based drugs. And now there is a seismic shift toward biological-based medicine. And why is that? And the reason why is because antibodies can be highly targeted and bind very selectively. At the end of today, it's about safety and efficacy. And with the breakthrough in near antibody discovery, technologies, again, the success rates are up and this is why the industry is following the antibody space.

So when you look at the antibody space overall, we know there's a large and growing demand for antibody research tools. Ligand entered the market beginning of 2016. More companies, more dollars than ever are going to antibodies research. There's no signs of it slowing given the research investments. And the industry, as I just said, is shifting toward biological-based research. Ligand is at the right place at the right time with a highly valuable technology.

We have branding. We call it three species, 1 license. Ron is going to talk more about this, but we're proud of this. It is the only platforms where there's 3 different genetically modified animal species to help our partners to a few drugs. And we're calling in 2025 a platform that's projected to generate over $300 million of contract revenue, payments along the way. This are annual maintenance fee, their patent filing fees, IND, filing fees, other milestones. We expect over 40 clinical stage programs, over 40 clinical stage programs in 2025. Over 150 research stage programs. And we do believe in the mid-2020s that OmniAb products will be on the market generating royalties for Ligand.

With that, I'd like to invite my colleague up, Dr. Roland Buelow. Roland was the founder of OMT. He is a molecular immunologist, a brilliant scientist. He's a very successful entrepreneur and a great partner for us at Ligand. He's going to go deeper into the OmniAb technology. Roland?

Roland Buelow

So as John mentioned, OmniAb is an extremely successful platform technology for the discovery of therapeutic antibodies. And in my presentation, I will cover these topics. I will introduce antibodies and talk about OmniAb and why is this the best-in-class technology. I will give you an insight on our partners' perspective and provide the future outlook for the OmniAb platform.

So antibodies are proteins made by the immune system. And they bind very, very specifically to entities. They are immunized to a number of different molecules. Those can be proteins, they can be carbohydrates, they can be lipids. And essentially, it is possible to make antibodies against about almost any target protein. Antibodies, by binding to these target proteins, can influence biology in various different ways. They can work as agonists or antagonists. They can inhibit the receptor ligand in action or they can work like a ligand. They can trigger a signal or they can inhibit a signal. They can neutralize poor inflammatory cytokine and inhibit inflammation. They can neutralize a virus and inhibit infection of a cell like HIV infecting cells, and they can by binding two target cells, cause the killing of such cells and they can be cancer cells, they can be bacteria.

So there are various different ways to make human antibodies. One technologies is based on [indiscernible] display, and we know by now that many of these antibodies generated by display technology like the selectivity that can be achieved with in vivo animal systems. In fact, quite a number of display technology generated antibodies late-stage development because they lack the stability quite often, they have a tendency to aggregate and they are difficult to manufacture. The alternatives is animal-based systems.

So these are systems that use genetically engineered animals that have a partially human immune system. When you vaccinate these animals, they make human antibodies instead of animal-based antibodies. And human antibodies can be used in humans as therapies because they are human, they're not rejected by the immune system as an animal device and body would be. Antibodies are optimized by the immune system have great features. You are very stable. They have a long half-life. They bind very specifically and they have a number of different in you not a factor functions. And immune system is a system that evolved over millions of years and is truly the best system to make the best antibodies. So animal derived antibodies are naturally optimized anti-bodies. And in the case when generated in genetically engineered animals, they are fully human. The superiority of animal-derived antibodies is clearly demonstrated by the fact that the vast majority of the antibodies now put in the markets have been discovered with animals.

So as John mentioned, the antibody market is growing fast, actually at the rate of 12% to 15% over the last three years. In 2011, annual sales were about $50 billion and sales are expected to be about $150 billion in 2020. So antibodies are successful, and we anticipate them to continue that success because the number of antibodies in clinical trials in 2008 was only 150, and now it's over 500. So pharma industry is developing more and more antibodies because antibodies are so successful.

Actually, as John mentioned already, the success rate of antibodies in clinical development is actually twice as high as those for our small molecules. So the probability of the small molecule to be approved once it enters into clinical development is about a 1 in 20. But for antibodies, it's twice as high. And for those reasons, industry continues to make a substantial investment in other antibodies. Janice Reichert,, the President of the antibody society, recently said that over the last 15 years, it has become clear that antibody therapeutics is both versatile and successful. The industry continues to be very interested in antibodies-based therapeutics development because they work.

So I just told you that the immune system is so great in making great antibodies, and this is actually substantiated by this slide here, where we show you the breakdown of the 28 FDA approved for human antibodies. Just 2 competing technologies. One is display technology, the other one is the genetically engineered animals. And after 28 FDA approved for human antibodies, 21 were generated with genetically engineered animals and only 6 using display technology. And it's important to realize that both technologies, display and genetically engineered animals, have been available for the same amount of time. So their antibodies developed which animals are clearly more successful than those coming from display technology.

So why is that? Immune system evolved over millions of years. And when you vaccinate an animal or a human, the immune response in a relatively short period of time generate antibodies that bind to the pathogen very specifically and eventually eliminated. An immune system uses actually over 10 different mechanisms to generate a diverse antibody repertoire. So in 7 to 14 days, you get millions of different antibodies that bind to the target antigen. Scientists have developed in vitro systems like phage display, like use display, to mimic that process, but it's very time-consuming. It's a multistep iterative process, very expensive. And as I mentioned already, many of those antibodies fail in late-stage development because they have poor pharmacokinetics. They're not stable. They tended to aggregate and they are difficult to manufacture.

So the antibody market is a very, very attractive market. Antibodies are blockbusters. Most pharma companies have top selling antibody drug candidates and this makes the antibody discovery process very, very competitive. And this is why pharma industries wants the best tools to discover the best antibodies in the shortest period of time, and this is why they license OmniAb. OmniAb is the industry-only platform that has 3 species in 4 different animals. We have genetically engineered OmniRat and OmniMouse that make conventional human antibodies consisting of 2 heavy chains and 2 light chains. We have OmniFlic that is very useful for the discovery and development of specific antibodies. And recently, we added OmniChicken, which tremendously expands the epitope repertoire we can address with our antibody platform.

So let me get into a little bit more detail here. When humanized, mice and rats, which are mammals, with a human protein, you get an antibody response against parts of the antigen used for immunization. In such a part's that is immunogenic is causing epitope. So most of the antibodies generated by rats and mice are actually targeting the same epitope. There's a huge overlap. There's a some epitopes that are only immunogenic in the rat and there are some epitopes that are only immunogenic in the mouse. So sometimes, you can get antibody out of a rat, but you cannot get it out of the mouth and vice versa. Sometimes, you get the antibody and the mouse, but you don't get it in the rat.

So, is because birds very different from mammals, there's actually a very, very large number of epitopes that are not immunogenic in mammals but they are immunogenic in a chicken. And therefore, if you now immunize the chicken with some human antigen, you get a much larger number of antibodies targeting a much larger number of epitopes. So the chicken allows you to make antibodies that you cannot make in any of the genetically engineered mice or rats that are out there and have been available so far.

So this makes the OmniAb platform really unique. When you use OmniAb to discover antibodies, you get the highest antibody diversity possible, and that essentially increases your chances of success in the antibody discovery process, in particular with difficult proteins like [indiscernible] or GPCR.

So the first partner license to OmniAb in 2012 and we have now over 30 partners using it and our partners are using more and more animals to immunize and to discover antibodies. And this actually shows you the number of animals that have been used by our partners in 2015, '16 and '17. And as you can see, their number has almost tripled in this period of time. We estimate that our partners have used OmniAb animals in over 300 antibody discovery campaigns. And our partners report that they have obtained the highest quality of antibodies for the most difficult targets.

OmniAb is not only a platform because of the great animals we generated. It's also great because of IT reasons, freedom to operate, the information we have provided our partners and ongoing innovation. So we have issued patents that protect our animals, and we have freedom to operate for all indications worldwide. We provide our partners with all the necessary knowledge to use the animals and to make antibodies in the most effective way. In contrast, some of our partners have experienced freedom to operate issues better in the course.

We have published a number of papers describing how we genetically engineered animals and describing the characterization of OmniAb antibodies. As I'm going to provide more detail about it later, some of the antibodies generated with OmniAb have interclinical trials. And then, of course, continued visibility that provides an enormous validation of our platform in contrast to the competition. Most recently, we have publications describing the development of the OmniChicken. We continue to add features to our OmniAb animals to keep the OmniAb platform essentially on cutting-edge. We provide services to our partners, and we identify CROs that can provide services to our partners. Essentially, they make antibodies for them as a service for fees. And recently, we added OmniChicken collaboration services to have our partners to use the OmniChicken in the discovery of therapeutic antibodies.

We not only publish and educate our partners. We also organize two OmniAb conference a number of times, so this allows our partners to get together in one place and discussed problem they had with OmniAb to learn from each other, to make OmniAb antibodies discovery even more efficient. This has been a huge success. Our partners love these conferences. The next conference will be in Boston in May of 2018.

Just to give a little bit insight on what our partners are seeing. On time savings, essentially, our partners love that you can make antibodies in such a short period of time. They love that you discover antibodies very efficiently, so you get a huge diversity. You discover not just 1 antibody. You actually get hundreds of different ones that you can then select. The freedom to operate is an extremely important issue. That is actually the reason why we started out with the OmniRat. The OmniRat has freedom to operate, while the mouse has larger restrictions. There's a number of other mouse models out there and the mouse was actually the first animal that was genetically engineered to make human antibodies. And as a consequence, there's a lot of IP in the mouse space. There's no IP covering human antibody discovery with OmniRat until we generated it. And of course, our partners always compare OmniAb to other technologies and have successfully shown that animals such is way better to make antibodies than display.

So as I said, OmniAb, the only antibody platform with 4 different animals, 3 species, and our partners have 1 license to access these animals. So what do we anticipate to happen in the next few years? I mentioned already, we have 4 antibodies that are in clinical trials now. That was in 2017. We expect 6 additional antibodies to enter into Phase I in 2018, 7 in 2019 and 8 in 2020, which brings the total number in clinical development that we estimate to 25 by 2020.

So the number of partners who are using OmniAb has continuously been growing. In 2017, we added 7 new partners. And as I mentioned, 4 antibodies are already in the clinic. Our partners have performed over 300 antibody discovery projects. And most recently, we added OmniChicken platform, which further establishes OmniAb's leadership position. So we estimate that by 2020, we have 45 partners. By 2025, probably about 60. We estimate that the number of OmniAb antibodies in the clinic in 2020 will be 25. BY 2025, maybe around 40. And we also expect that by 2025, we will have 1 to 3 OmniAb antibodies approved and entering the market space. Thank you.

Matthew Foehr

Thanks, Roland. So I'm going to go through the portfolio pyramid that John introduced generally at the start as really a foundation of our pipeline value starting with the top 3 then reviewing some of the elements of the Big Six as well as the Next 12.

So starting with the Big 3. People often ask where should they start in terms of looking at some of our assets. Promacta is a great place to start. It's an oral medicine that boosts platelets. It was discovered at Ligand and is partnered with Novartis globally. It has long patent protection through 2027. This year's sales are trending to about $850 million globally. And third-party analysts now estimates project -- a $1.3 billion in revenue in 2021 and much like the other growth factor blood component markets, is made up of multiple indication in multiple markets.

Right now, there are 36 ongoing trials for Promacta and recent data continues to demonstrate the significant importance and medical need of a drug like Promacta that boosts platelets. Novartis plans on global regulatory filings for frontline, first-line severe aplastic anemia in 2018 and continues to publish widely on the drug.

You see here are the quarterly revenue for Promacta. The orange bars here in the center of the graph illustrates when Novartis took over the drug from GSK. In Q2 of 2015, Novartis notably has a much larger global footprint, far more focused in the hematology space than GSK and that has resulted in a significant momentum that is continuing to build for the drug. And here, you see on the left-hand side, third-party analysts. So these are sell-side analysts that cover Novartis and their projections for Promacta. The right-hand column here shows those projections translated into cured Royalty structure for Promacta that Ligand receives. And it's important to note that Ligand has the pure royalty on Promacta. Promacta starts just below, about 5% and tears up to just below 10%, over $400 million. So we're starting to hit those tiers earlier in the year and you start to see the effect of that in the royalty line.

I'm going to switch now to Kyprolis. Kyprolis is a drug that is developed and marketed by Amgen. IT utilizes Captisol in its formulation. And Kyprolis is viewed as a best-in-class protease inhibitor for multiple myeloma. It's approved for relapse and refractory multiple myeloma in the U.S., EU and Japan and is marketed in Japan Onno. And in the last 8 months or so, we have seen positive Phase III data for Kyprolis that positions us well for the future.

Here is public commentary. So this is public statements from Amgen executives relating to the importance of recent data associated with Kyprolis. You see here meaningful clinical results that reinforce the role of Kyprolis in deep and durable responses to multiple myeloma. Commentary around not putting patient survival at risk and obviously, underscoring the confidence that Amgen has in the molecule as a new standard of care for patients with multiple myeloma.

This is a summary chart here of publicly available revenue combining the revenue from Amgen as well as ONO. Again, we get royalties, Ligand enjoys a royalty on global sales of Kyprolis that starts at 1.5% and tears up to 3% on any revenue over $750 million. The graph here shows the Amgen and ONO combined royalty in Q3 of $220 million. And I'll note that rest of world contribution is becoming more substantial for Kyprolis.

Third party analysts estimate the product is on track to exceed $830 million in global revenue in 2017. In fact, there is largely supporting this growth based on the third-party analysts newer recently launched territories as the drug gets expanded into new geographies. Label expansion, supported from ongoing trials and used with other medications. It's no secret, Amgen is very active in clinical and regulatory developments with Kyprolis. They've submitted an SNDA with the overall survival data from the Phase III ENDEAVOR study that I referenced earlier. That has an action date of April 30. And they have other regulatory submissions in other large trials in progress that are aimed at expanding the potential indications and used settings for the drug.

Here, similar to Promacta, you see here the sell side analysts that cover Amgen and the range, low and high, for revenue projections for the drug. The blue line is consensus. And on the right, you see the royalty to Ligand. Again, we get a 1.5% to 3% royalty, 3% on anything over $750 million. And you see the royalties there in the blue bar projected to approach $35 million a year to Ligand in 2021.

Let me switch now to EVOMELA. EVOMELA is a drug that is marketed by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. It's a drug that Ligand took into development. We did the initial formulation development work, negotiated the regulatory path with the FDA, and then took it's pivotal trial prior to licensing it because what is it a little further to development that allowed us to coming out with 20% royalty. It's a drug that's also used in multiple myeloma, but in the stem cell transplant setting and multiple myeloma. You see here the launch performance. The drug launched in Q2 of 2016. It's been a very strong launch. The product's on track to do between $33 million and $38 million in 2017. In fact, factors supporting this are international sales in terms of future growth, international sales from licensees, further the market expansion and new label indications. And notably, the drug is now the market leader in the stem cell transplant space and multiple myeloma.

So now I'm not going to switch to the Big Six and talk about 4 of them. Actually, 2 of the Big Six programs are represented here by the companies that are actually taking the product to development and are preparing to launch them. So I won't talk about Sermonix and Melinta, but I'll briefly talk about the others. You see a range of indications. You see a range of development stages and obviously a range of royalty rates as well depending on the license. Just touching briefly on SAGE Therapeutics. Brexanolone, which is an IV proprietary formulation of [indiscernible] that uses Captisol, recently announced positive Phase III data in postpartum depression and are preparing to submit an NDA in 2018. Our partners at Retrophin have taken a drug called Sparsentan for a rare kidney disease called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and are preparing to start a Phase III trial for that drug in 2018. Also, an exciting new treatment for the disease that has no real clean treatment options.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a Captisol-enabled drug called BMS 986231 that's being developed for cardiovascular indications. It's got a number of trials ongoing, obviously, and a very large indication with significant unmet need. And then lastly in the Big Six, Lily's prexasertib, this is a program that's starting to become a lot more visible and we've been excited about for a long time. But it's a small molecule checkpoint kinase 1 inhibitor and check 2 inhibitor that's in development for a variety of cancers, small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer and other advanced metastatic cancers that it's been classified by Lilly as one of their priority internal development programs.

I'm now just going to briefly touched on the Next 12. I'm going to touch on 10 of these. Two of the Next 12 are represented here by one of our partners, who will be presenting. These are 12 additional programs that have high potential or have upcoming data and event. You see a diversity of underlying technology, a diversity of partners and also a diversity of small molecules. And now, increasingly more antibodies. Two in oncology, a Lily program as well as a Tech Data. Both of these are Phase II program weeding out data in the near future that continue to produce a strong data. Both of these are Captisol-enabled programs. Also, in oncology, 2 large molecules. The first one, AMG 330 was an subject of an announcement, public announcement recently. It's a large small field molecule leveraging the Captisol technology as a bi-specific antibody and anti-CD 33 and anti-CD 3 sort of [indiscernible] which is targeting regular and, an antibody that uses the Celexa technology that we licensed a few years ago. Two new additions to the Next 12 are both antibodies -- actually, both biospecific antibodies with Aptevo and Janssen. Janssen started clinical trials earlier this year with their OmniAb derived anti-BCMA and CD3 and Aptevo is preparing to start trials next year with an OmniAb derived by specific antibody.

And then switching now in the CNS and biosimilar space, ganaxalone IV is a Captisol-enabled allosteric modulator in development for status epilecticus and other indications as well, and then Coherus as a biosimilar that uses the Celexa technology that is also completed development and expected to file sometime in the next year or so. Aldira, and we're also in ophthalmology and hypertension, so a whole broad array of indications and areas. Aldira has got a number of Phase III trials with a Captisol-enabled eye drop formulation and those are getting ready to begin. And Selexis and Daiichi Sankyo have announced positive data recently around a nonsteroidal selective mineral corticosteroid receptor antagonist for hypertension and congestive heart failure.

This next slide is just a quick summary of the Next 12. Again, you see the diversity of underlying technologies. You see the diversity of indications and a variety of stages of development. So I'm just going to finish up here briefly talking a little bit about the Captisol technology. Roland obviously gave a great overview of the OmniAb antibody technology that's a significant engine for licensing for us. The Captisol technology has also been and will continue to be a license -- an engine for licensing as well. It is the leading site for cyclodextrin technology. It is a patented cyclodextrin which is just a long fancy word for a circular sugar that's designed to maximize safety, improved solubility, stability and bioavailability of active ingredients. More recently, it's also been shown to lessen volatility, irritation, smell and taste of drug and that's becoming even more important as some of our newer partners. This is supported by a highly reliable supply and world-class technical service supplied by our team. This is extremely important to our partners to have reliable quality supply, large 2.5 metric ton batch sizes and globally recognized cyclodextrin on our team.

Let me introduce the five priorities that we see and five initiatives that are really building for the future of Captisol. We recently extended our manufacturing agreement with Hovione through 2024. Again, that reliability of supply is extremely important especially for our commercial partners who are marketing products in many countries and distributing at a multiple manufacturing facilities. We're also adding new European distribution center in 2018 to support the global nature of our partners' needs. And we're continuing to discover new used settings and expand the diversity of our partner base. Additionally, we're investing in intellectual property. Our patent estate continues to expand. We have issued patents in over 60 countries and now have patent coverage through 2033 in major markets for Captisol. We also expect our Drug Master File, impacted are important but our, partners, Drug Master File and the safety data in our Drug Master File is of utmost importance. It's a key value driver. We continue to expand our safety database that our partners can reference to create efficient development path for their programs.

And what this translates into, you see our growth of what we call new research use agreements. So these are agreements that partners, we strike with partners when they want to take Captisol into animal studies or into a broader research. It's very indicative of interesting use. We do not count these in our shots-on-goal count. We only count critical stage agreements in our shots-on-goal count. But you see the increase there, the increased growth and interest on the research side. And then separately, the growth in campus will derive royalties. With the increasing number of commercial assets using Captisol, those royalties coming to us that are Captisol derived have increased more than 6x in the last 4 years. This is my last slide. We're going to touch briefly on this fresh information we just came off what is the largest conference actually for Captisol. It's the American associated of our mystical scientists have been in San Diego this year. It's the largest gathering of pharmaceutical science as we hosted a very large event last night in San Diego for our partners and prospective partners, actually, the largest turnout we've ever had. And I want to credit our team for the great customer service that they provide with Captisol.

So now I want to invite our guests up. We'll have our 3 partners come up. We're going to kind of switch gears here and go to our partner showcase segment. I'm going to start off of and let everybody get up onto the stage here. I'm going to start introducing Dr. David Portman. David is the founder and CEO of Sermonix. He has experience as an all-stage predator approval process and is widely known and globally respected key opinion leader in the fields of menopause, vulvovaginal atrophy, cerms and spectral health care and he served as an adviser to the FDA on multiple approval and valuations of drugs. David is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist. And before pounding Sermonix in 2014, he was the founder and director of the Columbus center for women's health research for 18 years, where he conducted over 140 clinical trials in women's health. Dave?

David Portman

Thank you, Matt. It's a pleasure to share high-level story around Sermonix, its founding, and our lasofoxifene program. As you've heard, I've been involved in clinical development for many years. Over 140 trials, thousands of patients. And one of the great unrealized story is that I saw in that career was a best-in-class SERM, lasofoxifene, which we studied which was part of a large Pfizer development program that got through Phase III development registration and actual approval in Europe, but never reached the market in the U.S. and as an expert in SERM, like divestitures, receptor modulators, I thought this was really an unfortunate occurrence. And when after getting a lot of experience in drug development, realized that it was available to get over the finish line, and was really that which I had in mind when I founded Sermonix being a SERM. You can tell Sermonix is dedicated to getting this best-in-class SERM on the market.

A little bit about where the unmet need and where lasofoxifene fits in. Endocrine resistant breast cancer continues to be a problem. It's a fatal progressive disease. And while we've done a very good job in treating early cancer, progressive cancer ultimately always acquires resistance. That's in part due to the widespread use of aromatase inhibitors. And these tumors are very start, something that Pfizer never anticipated that there would be acquired resistance where their drug would actually be highly effective. And in fact, we've identified new IP around lasofoxifene efficacy in this exact space where they are acquired mutations of estrogen receptor. Patients who have progressive metastatic disease and want to continue to live quality lives and cytotoxic chemotherapy needs to be delayed as long as possible and oral potent available antiestrogens are certainly seen as the treatment of choice.

That's why when we interviewed dozens of high prescribing oncologists, they did recognize this unmet need for superior and estrogen hormone therapy that could help anti estrogen hormonal therapy that could help patients in later stage of the metastatic cancer. And looking at the market share and grab that we will get, it is a $1 billion opportunity given the long new IP life with our new patents filed just last month. The other inherent benefit of this program and having seen it firsthand was at a significant spent that Pfizer had in the osteoporosis setting. They were leveraging the estrogen aspect of the selective estrogen receptor modulator and a beneficial effects on bone. It also had a very large vulvovaginal atrophy program, which I identified benefits on your genital atrophy, both of which are common comorbidities of patients who are on anti estrogens such as aromatase inhibitors.

So lasofoxifene not only has the potential to treat metastatic breast cancer, but it also has the potential to be a very well tolerated drug that addresses some of the, and comorbidities. We've been engaging with the FDA and have a clear path to enter into a Phase II program given the large amount of data that we do have reference to courtesy of Pfizer.

We put together a team of individuals that I have worked with over the years, those who have expertise in SERM, also those who work at AstraZeneca and getting very similar drugs such as tamoxifen, Fassler decks and aroma decks approved as well as Pfizer and Wyeth leadership in getting [indiscernible] approved. We have KOLs working with us external to our management team who are expert in estrogen receptor mutations that acquire endocrine resistance and helped this develop the protocol, which we feel is highly likely -- as the high them be good for success. Just a little bit of background on the pre-existing evidence. You can see on you're right a significant dose response that Pfizer has already demonstrated in the prevention of breast cancer, and the 0.5-milligram dose-reduced estrogen receptor positive breast cancer and the one with osteoporosis by upwards of 83%. So we know the drug this the right target.

The estrogen receptor, you see the huge safety database of greater than 40,000 patient years and over 8,500 women treated for up to 5 years. One of the challenges with some of the newer drugs, which John mentioned is that given the inherent risks of early drug development, you never know what off target toxicity and tolerability issues may arise. So there's been some significant derisking with his assets, which we're happy to move into our Phase II went.

And here, really is the value proposition of using this drug, which has demonstrated proven tolerability. It's highly bioavailable and potent, easy to use orally. Currently the market leader in this endocrine system space is the IM injection Volvo's track, which is painful, monthly injections, 2 of them, and they're still doing $2 billion globally in the endocrine resistance space. Where lasofoxifene also will fit in and based on our market research, we have confirmation of this is it will be used not only in monotherapy, but the trend in treating resistant diseases is in combinations by trying to attack the resistance pathways by multiple mechanisms.

And the good news is that no matter what pathway inhibitor is developed right now, eye brands and the CDK 46 inhibitors are the new kids and the big kids on the block. They are all paired with an endocrine therapy. They work better when you can target estrogen receptor whether or not that's with the pathway inhibitor, cell cycle inhibitor, some of the other new products and therapies. We see lasofoxifene as being the endocrine backbone of choice, especially given its oral bioavailability and its ability to help in other target tissues.

So our time line, we are a clinic-ready asset. We have the FDA's go-ahead. We have the manufacturing process and GMP process to derisk through Pfizer's program and have both the API facility is already manufacturing for us. We'll have drug product available and get it for our first patient in towards the end of next year and be able to read topline data out for you by Q4 of 2020. So we're very excited to be a partner here, showcasing for Ligand, and we look forward to sharing data with you in the future. Thank you.

John Higgins

Thank you, David. So I'm next going to introduce Lyn Baranowski. Lyn is the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and strategy at Melinta. And Melinta has developed a Captisol-enabled form of the novel antibiotic, Delafloxacin, which has seen successful Phase III trials and approval earlier this year and is now getting ready to launch under the brand name, Baxdela. Lyn is our alliance partners at Melinta it is also driving Melinta's expansion of global partnerships for the Baxdela program. Melinta recently became public via merger with Sempra and now trades on NASDAQ. Prior to Melinta, Lyn had a very successful career in health care venture capital at Athera health care partners and is also played senior strategic and commercial roles at both brought therapeutics and Novarta. Lyn?

Lyn Baranowski

Thank you, Matt. Hi, everybody. I'll be here today to tell you a bit more about Melinta and Baxdela. As Matt said, we're a recently publicly traded company on the NASDAQ, ticker symbol MLNP. And we're a company that's commercial stage, I'll tell you more about that today. We're focused on the antibiotic space. We really have a quite large portfolio. I'll show you the pipeline in just a minute, but we'll certainly hear a focus today on Baxdela, which is our commercial assets.

First, just a quick pause to note that we have forward-looking statements, which I'll reference here. And here's our pipeline. So Baxdela, as I said, is our commercial asset and I'm certainly going to spend the vast majority of the time today on that asset. We got an approved recently by the FDA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, quite the mouthful, we call the internal serious skin infections [indiscernible] wells and what a Phase III trial for a second indication for that lead drug. That's community-acquired pneumonia and we're in the midst of involving that Phase III program right now. So ultimately, we hope to bring this to the market for multiple indications over the course of next few years.

Behind Baxdela, as you see, we have quite a number of other antibiotics. These are all treating different indications, different segments of the space, different kinds of patients. And ultimately, we hope that we can offer doctors a range of solutions to treat different patients that they see that have serious infections.

Baxdela, as I said, is approved now and ready for launch as approved by the FDA this summer. And we're preparing to launch this in the first quarter of 2018. We have our commercial team now fully in place and I'll tell you more later about what they're up to these days with preparing for launch.

We benefited greatly from a terrific partnership with Ligand, with Matt and the team. We rely on them tremendously and really, the IV part of our solution here that you see on the right up your screen will not be possible without their great partnership and support. Baxdela is differentiated, we think, in very different many ways, actually. And so I'm going to spend a minute on this slide just to walk you through the various points of differentiation.

When it comes to the potency, we cover the full spectrum, both gram-positive and gram-negative. Unlike any other quinolone, we also cover Murtha, that's a passage that you see very often in mysterious skin infections. So that's an important originator and the initial market that we're targeting. Beyond on that, we've also been able to show in our Phase III program the drug has very limited drug and disease interaction. That becomes very important for challenging patients, and I'll tell you more about that in a while. It's also very well tolerated in Phase III. We have a less than 1% discontinuation rate from adverse events. Because of the fact it's available both on an IV in an oral form, that makes the drug very flexible in the hospital environment and outside the hospital as well. So if you're patient started from a hospital and IV, which is common, the fact that this is available in an oral, which is unusual for antibiotics, means that the doctor can actually get you out of the hospital on the same drug in that oral form and that resonates in earlier discharge. So there's an economic benefit we think that hospitals being able to use both IV and oral forms.

Axis y, we really are trying to focus very much in ensuring that doctors and patients will have solid access to the drug and have a lot of effort in place in that area, and I'll tell you more about that today.

Within the skin market itself, we've looked at over the course of time here at what attributes we think drive doctors uptake, and there are a few that are really important to doctors when you talk to them about a drug like this. And when we look at those 4 different attributes that are listed here on the y-axis, as I said walk you through, Baxdela we think really does create solution for doctors and every single one of those aspects. And the competitors that we face both in terms of the branded antibiotics as well as the generics really don't have that same coverage of unmet need. So we think that will drive a strong uptake for Baxdela.

As you can imagine, with an approved agent, we're required to tell you about our adverse events. This is a fair balance safety profile and you can certainly find more information about the safety profile of Baxdela on our website, Baxdela.com, so we have more information for you there to learn more about that.

From a commercial perspective, we think that the value proposition that we offer can actually derive uptake in multiple different channels. Certainly, in the hospital environment, there are very many patients that have skin infections that are treated both in the inpatient side and on the outpatient side. We're certainly going to be targeting both of those segments of the market in a critical away at launch. But also beyond that, there are some doctors that treat these serious skin infections in the communities, so patients like urgent care clinics. And so it's part of our commercial launch, will also hit some high doctors in those types of care in order to really see some value for patients that are treated more in the community. If you look across the different channels, we feel very confident that we can commercialize Baxdela and achieve more than $400 million in peak sales in this indication alone. And this commercial estimate represents really a very modest market share, so we think this is very achievable.

When you look at the patients, this is something that's really fascinating to learn about the course of time. It turns out that more than 70% of patients that have serious skin infections have a one or actually multiple comorbidities. These are things like obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease. And these patients, as you can imagine, actually are very challenging for doctors to try to cure. That's because these patients often have a far greater pathogen uncertainty often with mixed infections. There's also a very increased potential for drug and disease interaction. And frequently, these patients have e longer hospital stays and higher readmission rates. And so hopefully, you see with the profile that we have, with think this can really focus in this segment of the market and really drive uptake of always very challenging patients that otherwise are really inadequately treated and to our today.

As mentioned, we're focused on driving value among high design subscribers more than a hospital and the community. As you can see, we're prioritizing these accounts in a way that we think will result in strong update at launch, and we'll certainly expand our commercial efforts based on the achievement of KPIs over time.

Our team is busy working on market condition. And so as I mentioned, we're prepared to launch in the first quarter of 2018 and midmarket conditioning is well underway at this point ahead of a near-term lunch. Lastly, as I think it'd probably say, but we're focused in the company in the U.S. market exclusively of the ourselves in terms of our commercial focus. We've adapted really a licensing strategy for ex U.S., so we've been very successful. We have a presence on 5 continents. These are our 2 biggest partnerships, but we have another one in place as well. And we think that we can really drive Baxdela value around the world both for ourselves and for Ligand. So thank you, Matt.

Matthew Foehr

Thanks a lot, Lyn. And then lastly, I'm going to introduce Brian Lian. Brian is the Founder, President and CEO of Viking Therapeutics. Brian founded Viking in 2012 around a vision for new indications and opportunities for assets partnered with Ligand. He brought Viking public in 2015 and in total has raised nearly $50 million to fund clinical trials, to pursue new indications that his team is uncovered over the last couple of years. Brian has a PhD in organic chemistry and prior to Viking work as a senior health care analyst at both SunTrust and CIBC. Brian?

Brian Lian

Great. Thanks, Matt. Thanks very much for everybody for your attention and things to Ligand for giving me the opportunity to speak here today. So I'm going to quickly walk you through the highlights for FICA therapeutics. I will be making forward-looking statements. I encourage anyone hearing this presentation to refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission for information on the company.

So we have a portfolio of small molecules targeting metabolic and endocrine disorders all under master license agreement for Ligand. We think we have best-in-class or first-in-class drugs in every program and 2 of our Phase II programs, we think are derisk because they are supported by positive clinical data on the endpoint that they're currently in development in their Phase II trials in.

Our musculus sales programs highlighted by VK5211. It in the Phase II trial for hip fracture recovery. It's a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator and we're expecting data from that Phase II trial near-term by the end of the year, a major upcoming catalyst for the company. Our metabolic disease program is highlighted by a small molecule called VK2809. It's in the Phase II trial for hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease and we're expecting to complete the study and the first half of 2018. We also have two orphan disease programs. I won't spend much time on them today, but were looking at an orphan indication called GST 1A, hoping to move in this clinic with that program near term, and then another orphan indication called [indiscernible] likely moving into clinic next year.

Moving more deeply into our SERM programs. So we believe PK 5211 is the best-in-class SERM by virtue of its selectivity, its potency and its speed of activity in humans. Official promising efficacy what I'll show in a moment, good safety. The target indication here is the rehab market post-hip fracture, more than 300,000 hospitalizations each year for hip fracture in the U.S. That number is expected to double over the next 25 years and we think there are other opportunities for the molecule in the knee replacement, hip replacement and other fracture settings. There are no SARMs [ph] in development, nothing is approved for rehab post-hip fracture. So we think the competitive landscape is very attractive.

When you think about the way SARMs work, you kind of think of this as being souped-up versions of testosterone. They stimulates the formation of muscle mass and improve muscle strength. They stimulate bone formation, improve both strengthened and they have some positive CNS effects. And the goal of the song is really capturing these positive characteristics without the negative side effects associated with testosterone therapy.

The hip fracture market is globally is expected to dramatically rise over the next 25 years as I said, and we think this is an ideal market for SARMS. There's a high unmet need here. Hip fracture is associated with 20% to 30% mortality in 1 year. Half the patients who fracture their hip lose the ability to walk independently following the fracture and around 20% never leave the nursing care facility. The reason SARMS are ideal is truly anabolic. They stimulate muscle, they stimulate bone, it should help these patients recover much more quickly and get back to the pre-fracture status.

VK5211 has been through three Phase I studies to date and here are just some highlights of from of the multiple ascending dose study that was dosed once a day for 21 days. And at the end of 21 days, you can see on the left-hand side here, you can see the change in lean body mass that was observed and reached about 2.5 pounds at just 21 days. So very dramatic improvement in muscle mass. The functional proxy here was like press forced, so not statistically significant, but you can see the trend did paralleled the trend in lean body mass, which is what you will hope to see to improving your muscle mass, you should be improving leg strength and that was what's observed in this study. Both of these were expiratory endpoints.

The Phase II trial that we're conducting today is the randomized placebo-controlled international study. Patients had to fracture there within the past 12 weeks and they're randomized to 1 in 4 arms and dosed once per day for 12 weeks, [indiscernible] was an oral therapy and very convenient for patients to take. The primary endpoint here is change in lean body mass and we think that's a deed endpoint because if you recall the last slide, very nice improvement in lean body mass was seen after just 21 days. This is a 12-week study going up to twice as high a dose and we're expecting to have those data shortly by the end of the years so it would be a major upcoming event for the company.

I'll quickly go through our metabolic disease program highlighted by VK2809, this is a small molecule thyroid receptor agonist. We see potential opportunity in the NASH setting. The profile of this drug is very promising, showing potent production in lipids in both animals and humans with a good safety profile. We're conducting a Phase II trial today in patients with hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease and we expect to complete that trial in the first half of 2018. So that will be the second quarter major clinical catalyst for Viking over the next 6 to 8 months.

This is a lot of chemistry on this slide, but it's important to realize this molecule is a very liver-targeted drug. So its dose is a prodrug shown here, and it's converted in vivo to this active molecule. That conversion process is made by an enzyme -- mediated by an enzyme called Cytochromes P450 that's really only found in the liver and that results in a nice targeted delivery of the drug to the liver to reduce the risk of systemic side effects. What you can see on the right-hand side is a rat that was dosed with radiolabelled VK289, you can see a high concentration shown on the red, low concentrations in blue, you can see a drug really preferentially accumulated in the liver so it's really supporting the overall design of the drug that, we think, should land very good activity with minimal risk of side effects.

We find this mechanism to be most attractive in the setting of fatty liver disease and when you think about the way NASH evolves, very complex disease. But most people believe that NASH initiates with the accumulation of fatty acids and triglycerides and liver, which leads to stress response and inflammation, which ultimately leads to a fibrosis, cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma and liver transplant. There's a growing body of evidence to suggest when you take away the life of toxic fast, that should allow the liver to heal and we think that the targeted thyroid is activation should have a broad benefit in this setting.

We recently evaluated VK2809 in an animal model of NASH. This is a very interesting model because these animals were engineered to develop NASH just like humans. They're fed high fat, high cholesterol, high fructose diets. They develop NASH with fibrosis. No poison or anything at all. These animals really developed NASH. After 8 weeks of once daily dosing, we looked at their livers and what we can see here is a 70% reduction in triglycerides, a 65% reduction in cholesterol and a nearly 80% reduction in total liver lipids after just 8 weeks. So really nice and profound effect on liver lipid content with no evidence of toxicity, what was even more interesting in this model was the second fibrosis. So we look at the church of liver fibrosis after just 8 weeks and what we can see here is that 50% reduction in fibrosis, a 60% reduction in type 1 collagen contents, that's the major collagen found in fibrosis and NASH, and a 46% reduction of hydroxy coling content. So I really nice suggestion of efficacy, not only for NASH and hepatic cirrhosis, but also fibrosis in this model. And again, important model because it's designed to develop NASH just like people.

The human experience has shown here this molecule has been in 2 Phase I studies previously. These are data from a 14-day Phase I study in patients with hypercholesterolemia and what we can see here is the effect on lipids after just 14 days of daily dosing. You can see the green bars show the effect of LDL cholesterol. So that plateaued at about 35% to 40% after just 14 days, that's about what a potent status gives you. But the blue shows the effect in triglycerides. And again, triglycerides are a key driver for NASH. We saw better effect in triglycerides, and that's what makes us very interested and looking at this in the hypercholesterolemia and NASH. This is another view of Phase II trial of this ongoing today.

We're looking at three arms dosing once a day. The primary endpoint in this trial is a change in LDL cholesterol. We think that endpoint is derisked because if you're calling 14 days, we saw a 35% to 40% reduction. The expiratory endpoints will look at liver fat confident and some of the inflammatory markers important for NASH. And we expect to complete the study in the first half of 2018. So a second major clinical catalyst for us over the next 6 to 8 months and then just a quick comment on our orphan disease programs. We have a program in glycogen storage disease. We expect to file an IND to move into the clinic later this year with a VK2809 and then VK0214 is a second thyroid beta agonist that we're also developing. It's a little earlier, but have shown positive proof of concept data in 2 animal models. We expect to move into the clinic next year with that molecule.

So a quick recap. We think our portfolio represents first-in-class or best-in-class small molecule therapeutics. Our VK5211 program into Phase II trial expected to be outside of the year and important near-term event for us. Our VK2809 program Phase II trial for hypercholesterolemia fatty liver disease expecting that readout in the first half of 2018 and 2 orphan disease programs of both moving forward very aggressively.

Thanks for your attention. And thanks a lot, Matt. I'll turn it back over to Matt.

Matthew Foehr

Great. I want to thank our partners again. And here, we're going to switch up. I'm going to introduce Eric Vajda, and Eric is our Vice President of preclinical development at Ligand. And he is going to review the GRA program for us. Eric?

Eric Vajda

Thanks, Matt. I'm going to try and give a fairly brief high-level overview of the status of our glucagon receptor antagonist program or as we called it, GRA program. And this is a program for diabetes, as I'm sure you're aware. You also are probably aware, just seen in the popular press, the diabetes is still a growing epidemic. But when you look at the actual numbers, it's somewhat staggering how big the problems become. The CDC released a report earlier this year suggesting as many as 30 million people with diabetes in the United States, another 84 million with pre-diabetes combined, that's over 100 million, roughly 1 out of every 3 Americans are susceptible to potentially developing the complication shown at the bottom of the slide with costs upwards of $400 billion and this isn't a problem specific to the United States. This is a worldwide issue and it's really occurring everywhere.

There's been a lot of effort to develop drugs for diabetes over the last several decades and over the last 10 years, we've had 3 new classes of have really taken off and they do show very good efficacy. The reduced hemoglobin A1 C from 0.5 to as much as 1%, which is a good improvement for these patients. And each of these classes, the leading drug is a blockbuster drug because they're widely used. But despite that, many patients still are not reaching their glycemic goals.

Glucagon is a hormone that's been known for nearly a century. But despite that, there's still ongoing research to try and understand how this hormone works, how it signals to the receptor and just this year, here's a few papers that were published and leading journals such as DNA S and Nature trying to figure out the exact pathways that this compound works through. We think GRA can potentially be a novel therapy that has some significant advantages relative to these other classes as well as good potential use in combination with them. When you look at CA DPP-4 inhibitor, they have relatively modest activity. We think that the GRA will have better glucose reduction. SGLT2 inhibitors, because they work in the kidney, they are contraindicated in renal impaired patients. We don't think that will be an issue with the GRA. GLP-1 agonist. At this point, they're all currently injectable therapies and that leads issues with patient compliance. Patients simply don't like injecting themselves if they can avoid it. And GRA is an oral molecule, so we think we can avoid that. We think there's benefits for these -- relative to these other classes and in addition to which, we think we can actually combine with them all very effectively.

The diabetes, I'm sure you're aware as a disease primarily where insulin signaling is defective. Essentially what happens is there's high blood glucose, insulin signaling is compromised. There isn't enough insulin or the insulin that is produced isn't very effective, which is known as insulin resistance. And what happens is cause does not get stored in the liver. It does not get utilized effectively in the muscle and blood glucose levels stay high. Most current therapies target insulin. Either their direct injection of insulin, the insulin sensitizers or they try and increase insulin secretion. What's really appreciate it sometimes is the counter regulatory hormone, glucagon also somewhat effective in diabetes. Subject's coming in and they have high blood glucose levels. The pancreas still releases glucagon when it shouldn't be and the net effect then is that the liver still pumps out glucose. And so what you end up is high blood glucose levels when you shouldn't have it. And the GRA will block this effect. Essentially what it does is it blocks the receptors. So blood glucose levels will be higher. That will signal for the pancreas to release glucagon, but that glucagon will be inactivated essentially. It wouldn't function through the receptor and then that result is you see a decrease in blood glucose levels.

So our compound, LGD 6972 is a small molecule that potently mines the receptor in vitro, it antagonizes the action and in-vitro assays as well as in animal models. We tested it in animal models of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and seeing good activity. We've run clinical trials now up through Phase II where we demonstrated favorable efficacy and safety profiles. We have novel chemistry that's different than any other GRA that's reached the stage of development. That's very good drug-like properties and has a patent life that would potentially extend as far as 2035.

So we recently completed a Phase II study. This is a high-level overview of the design. It was a study in type 2 diabetes patients who are in a stable dose of metformin, so this is a combination treatment. There were treated with 1 of 3 doses of 6972 or placebo for 12 weeks. A once daily treatment, the primary endpoint was change from baseline hemoglobin A1 C. There were a total of 166 subjects who are randomized among 29 clinical sites that are spread to other United States. We announced the topline results in the third quarter. We did see significant reductions in hemoglobin A1 C with all 3 doses of OGD 6972 ranging from 0.9 to a 1.2% reduction. And if you compare those back to the numbers I had shown earlier, with some of these other treatments due on a metformin combination, this is very competitive with these other compounds that are currently being used in diabetes. It's well tolerated. There were no drug-related SAEs, nor dose-dependent changes on lipids, body weights or our blood pressure. We will well plan to present the full data set at upcoming scientific conferences during the next year.

So we have very good evidence that this works in type 2 diabetes. There's been some recent scientific literature that's come out that suggest just that GRA might also be active in type 1 diabetes. There's over $1 million Americans, children and adults with type 1 diabetes. And the thought here is that the GRA would allow the type 1 diabetic patient to reduce their daily insulin requirements. Fewer injections, and that then should reduce volatility in glucose. You will see the highs and the lows. So you can see that a combination of the GRA would potentially improve the glucose volatility for these patients. And because if they have an animal model, which was presented at ADA annual know conference couple of years back and we see, in fact, and orange bar, you see significant reduction in fasting glucose relative to a vehicle treated animals in the blue bars. So it looks effective in an animal model type 1 diabetes and provides potentially another indication for this compound moving forward. So we're excited about that. We think there's still a very promising future for this molecule moving forward in development.

So with that, I'm going to turn it over to our CFO, Matt Korenberg, to discuss the financial overview.

Matthew Korenberg

Thanks, Eric. I'll cover today some of our Q2 results yet from last quarter's 2017 and then the balance of 2017 and then a bit of an outlook on the 2018. So the first few slides cover our earnings announced last Thursday. Strong quarter with a great revenue growth year-over-year. On the margin and cost side, again publicly announced, so I just sort of flip through the slides here. But a strong enough quarter that we were able to increase our EPS for the year. Our guidance now for 2017 is $2.95 to $3. On the revenue side, it looks like the year will come in around $134 million to $136 million. If we come in that range, it will be 34% CAGR over the last several years. We see this continuing into the next several years as we go into 2018 and beyond. And I'll sort of focus most of my comments on 2018. We'll give formal guidance starting next year after we know Q4 results. The most important of those items is on the royalty side. Our partners will report on their Q4 revenues in early 2018. That will significantly inform our outlook for 2018. We'll cover where we see those royalties going as of now in a few slides.

On the material side, timing of orders is always important as our investors know. And some of the orders that may come in at the end of the year may shift our focus for 2018 or vice versa. And so we'll focus that again in early '18.

And then lastly, the milestone side, at the beginning of the year, we talked about a number of upside milestones that might happen throughout the year. We'll see as those come in towards the end of the year or they don't, we'll know if they're in 2017 or 2018 and we'll be able to solidify would we expect to be our final guidance in a few weeks.

Starting first on royalties. As John mentioned about 90 slides ago, we expect the underlying revenue for 2018 for our products to be over $2 billion and we expect the royalty rate to be about 5%. That translates to about $100 million of revenue. We break down here on this slide for you product by product for the big 3 what the Q3 sales were, what that Q3 annualized number might be and the low and high estimates from those bars that Matt shared in his section. The far right columns just translate in royalty what that would be for us next year. You see a very significant range on Promacta given the high royalty rate. The ranges on Kyprolis leave them a little tighter and given the slightly lower royalty rate on Kyprolis and the lower panel revenue on EVOMELA. All that totals to a very wide range of about $90 million to $124 million. As we said consistently, the low end of these estimates tend to be people who are a little bit out of dated -- out of date and are just late in updating their next year estimates for their most recent quarters. So we expect those low ends will come up as the year goes on and we expect the high ends will come in a little bit as well. And so we stay down below and do the math of $2 billion and 5%, you can see that we expect about $100 million to $125 million or 15 to -- sorry, $100 million to $110 million of royalty or 15% to 25% growth year-over-year in the royalty side.

Material sales, we gave projection at the beginning of the year of $23 million for our Captisol sales in 2017. We still see that coming in, in 2017 and for 2018, we see it in line with that number as well. Again, orders at the end of the year will ship $1 million or $2 million, one way or the other, we'll know a little bit more about 2018 after the end of the year.

And on the milestone side, first on the end of this year, we gave a chart like this at the beginning of the year that showed where we expected a lot of the milestones to come from. This chart summarizes where we expect them to come from for the balance of the year. The oranges is milestones we've already booked for the year. The yellow is milestones that we expect in this fourth quarter so you can see that the bulk of what we expect in the fourth quarter is about 3.5 million of annual license fees from our OmniAb platform. A couple of deal milestones are sales-based cumulative milestones that we are fairly confident will happen in Q4. And then a couple million dollars of other, some of which is related to our new Crystal acquisition in that last bucket. That all wraps up to about $23 million to $24 million of milestone revenue for 2017, which translates to 2018 guidance or preliminary commentary at least on about $20 million to $25 million. So we have the same range of milestones as when we started this year come in, with some upside potential of $15 million to $20 million, so upwards of as much as $40 million next year. Well, again, we'll solidify early next year, but we initially think that, that core number or the expectation for the base for a core amount of milestones will actually be in the $20 million to $25 million range.

On the costs side, this year, we came -- we will come in, I have been saying we'll come in from about $30 million to $31 million of cash expenses. Next year looks to be about the same. This year, we spent several million dollars on our GRA program that Matt went over and Eric went over. And next year, we see that coming out and the added expenses from the new Crystal acquisition coming in, and ending up at about the same place as 2017.

On the whole P&L for 2018, again a preliminary look, but corporate gross margin coming in about where are this year, 94% to 96%. And on the share count side, we'll finish the year at about 22.3 million shares, no expected issuance next year beyond stock-based comp. Tax rate, again we report on a fully taxed basis, adjusted tax rate of 36% to 39%. By cash taxes, we continue to pay less than 1% as we utilize our NOLs through the next several years.

With that, I'll talk a little bit about the new accounting measures that are coming to play next year. ASC 606, new revenue recognition standard, historically we've always recognized our royalties on a one-quarter lag. Well, that will change under ASC 606. That will be the largest impact that we see to our P&L. Partners who report their Q1 revenue in Q1, we'll report our royalties on that revenue in that same quarter, as opposed to a one-quarter lag like we do now.

On the materials side, no material -- no expected impact at all and on the milestones side, under the new guidance, you're instructed to benefit any particular milestone event happening whether it's a trial start, and IND filing, FDA approval. Based on our portfolio and our experience, we don't anticipate any of those being probable until they actually happen. We'll have to evaluate every single milestone on a case-by-case basis. But we've got examples across our portfolio of every single kind of milestone that we have, that you thought might happen in a particular period, that happens later. So we'll end up focusing on all of them in significant detail and documenting it all, but I don't expect our milestone recognition policy to change materially from a reported standpoint.

Just to emphasize the quarterly revenue pattern, we historically focused a lot on our tiering on a one-quarter lag. Just to graphically show what we're talking about here, the blue bars are 2016 and 2017 actual royalties. We now know the royalty numbers, given some of the parties reported. And you can see we have the sort of check part -- check mark pattern where first quarter's high for royalties, second quarter is low and we increase throughout the year. In 2018, that won't be the case. We'll start with the lowest quarter as royalties queue up throughout the year, will increase each quarter and expect the quarterly pattern of royalties as well as overall revenue to fall into this general category, assuming that milestones and capital are evenly split, as they generally have been and slightly Q4 weighted.

One more thing to note on the change to ASC 606 is our Q4 royalty number -- sorry, our Q1 royalty number, historically our largest that we would report, would have otherwise reported in Q1 of 2018 will be -- never materialize as revenue for us. In an adjustment, as we transition over to ASC 606, we'll make an adjustment, book those royalties directly to retained earnings. We'll obviously still collect the cash. Cash flow won't change, but you would ever see that 1 quarter of revenue hit the revenue line.

Lastly before we wrap up, I just wanted to talk a little bit about how we think about the future and how we think about our M&A agenda and our capital deployment. We've spent the day talking about our best 165 program portfolio. It's always important to keep in mind when we think about M&A that those 165 programs will drive revenue growth for us into the next decade and beyond -- end of next decade and beyond in the 2030s, if we do nothing else, if we do no new license deals or no new M&A. But then we do think about M&A, we think about how can increase or improve on that portfolio and that profile of that portfolio. So whether we can improve near-term revenue, improve certainty of growth or longevity of growth, those are the kinds of acquisitions we look for. And what that typically translates to for us is companies or assets that have minimal operational requirement, low associated spend, cash. If they do have operations, it's fixed. You don't need to increase spend in order to increase revenue, those sorts of things. On the technology side, we can look for things we can outlicense over and over again, like Captisol or other technologies. And anything as I mentioned, the longevity that has patent life or revenue streams that go out 5, 10, 15 years, those are the kinds of things that are a perfect fit for us. So almost nothing out there is perfect and will fit that exactly. But we look for assets that neither fits that are can be made into those types of businesses.

The last two slides I'll put up are just a list of significant number of events that will happen for Ligand over the next couple of quarters. Many of these is associated with milestone payments, not although. But many of them will happen in the early next year, and we like to just aggregate them every time we're up in front of you so you can keep a track -- keep track of all the important things. They range from launches with our partners to IND starts with some of our OmniAb partners.

With that, I'll turn it back over to John to wrap up.

John Higgins

Matt, thank you. That concludes our program. I want to thank everybody for sticking with us, your attention solely to the afternoon. Just as a summary, we are very pleased with the business. It's doing well. We're happy to report our recent achievements. And frankly, are excited for the future. The business has evolved dramatically over the last 5 years, but we believe we're sitting on some of the most exciting programs and most promising technology platforms that we've ever had.

I want to thank my team today for their work, their preparation for the presentation, I want to thank our presenting companies.

I also want to acknowledge our employees. We've got a team, each one of us knows we work for shareholders. And I can reassure you, this team, it's a fantastic team. They are hard-working. They're dedicated. And to a person, they are each really, really good at what they do. And frankly, it says that human element that I think is a big vectors driving our success.

I want to acknowledge that early in my remarks, I talked about the Ligand model. It's rooted in discipline and diversity. And that's what we're going to focus on same discipline financially, focusing on the shop and full model diversify smartly, shrewdly. And if we do that, we believe we'll keep driving value for shareholders.

Thanks for attending. I'm going to invite Matt and Matt to come up. we'll take a couple of minutes for Q&A. We do have a reception. I know it's getting late, but we've got a nice reception for all of our guests, and I hope you'll stick around. But for now, any questions, we'll entertain a few.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joseph Pantginis

Joe. Two questions, I'll start with M&A and jump back. First, Matt Kornberg, with regard to your last comment you saying when you look at assets to acquire, and all of you actually, you want to bring on things that have on minimal operational requirements. How do you necessarily merge that with the significantly growing needs for OmniAb?

Matthew Korenberg

Sure thing.

Joseph Pantginis

From a G&A perspective?

Matthew Korenberg

Sure, thanks, Joe. So from our perspective, one of the keys is that you don't have to increase expense to generate more revenue. And so with our recent Crystal acquisition as an example, there is a fixed team that can service all of our partners' needs. And off the back end of all that work comes more shots on goal. And so while we did take on a few million dollars of expense associated with that deal, we don't have to increase it over time. The same team can service many partners. It's very leveragable, and we can continue to do more and more shots on goal.

Joseph Pantginis

And maybe a second one for Matt and John, when you look at the philosophy for Ligand 5 years from now, do you have another 6, 9, 7, 2 in mind as a product that you might take again later Phase 2 status or even beyond?

John Higgins

Yes. Thanks, Joe. I'll say with that, we've got a lot of opportunities, right? We've got a portfolio of unpartnered assets where we look at focused investment that can then translate into better deal economics. So we've got some examples of that with Captisol. We've talked in the past about our Captisol enabled and other programs we're doing investment that can drive downstream deals. We also see opportunities in the antibody space as well for focused work that it can help, I'll say jump start partners so that, that could then also translate into increased deal economics downstream as well. So I think that kind of investment can take a variety of forms we're also committed to continued innovation, but next-generation animals also are a way to increase partners in shots on goal as well. So I continue to see some investment there as well.

Esther Rajavelu

This is a Esther Rajavelu on for Greg Gilbert, a couple of questions. One is where it are you in your partnership on GRA asset? And then I had a question for Lynn, if she's still here.

John Higgins

Yes, good. So GRA, we announced the data in September. And as we shared with investors, we don't promise deals. we know it takes 2 parties to do a deal. But we are actively in discussions with partners right now. There's obviously quite a diligence process underway and so on. So our objective is to continue those discussions. And if we're able to transact a deal, it should happen in 2018. Is Lynn still here? she might be back in a moment. But okay. Esther? please.

Esther Rajavelu

Yes, I was just curious. I guess the 400 million that you talked about, was that a combination of oral and IV? and how you guys thinking about the oral versus IV for that product?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, I think she was talking about that was their initial indication. They've got plans obviously that she highlighted around initial dedications that they're pursuing. They haven't gone into exact mix yet for IV and oral, but that is combination.

Scott Henry

Scott Henry, Roth Capital, a couple of questions, first on the materials guidance. Just curious, new products, should we assume any of the recent approvals or expect the approvals are not in the 2018 outlook?

Matthew Korenberg

Yes, in general, as folks are kind of progressing through development . as we say often, material sales can be lumpy, right. People buy material and then they'll manufacture a campaign, right? So they are -- and that may take time to test and release and that sort of thing. Usually as people are preparing for launch, or going through what are called validation batches, which are all these steps that happen before a launch, a lot of that stuff happens earlier in advance of an eventual launch of a product. So the timing doesn't always much a precisely with when a product launches. Some of that stuff happens earlier. No different than a clinical trial. Someone may started Phase III clinical trial. may be $1 million or $2 million worth of Captisol, but that could happen 8, 10, sometimes even 12 months prior to the start of a trial. So the timing can be variable is the short answer.

John Higgins

We're looking at stage, of course, regulatory filing next year, the timing for potential improvement and launch of their product. Ligand has a product that we expect will eventually be launched and drive commercial orders. [Indiscernible] is looking at that expansion of have a partner in China. So there's a number of late stage or commercial stage partners that could be catalysts. But as Matt said, those orders are really driven by the partner and what their cycle is for product launch and product sales.

Scott Henry

Okay. I was referring to the royalty line. But those would be upside if they had the royalties for revenues booked in 2018, can I assume?

John Higgins

Yes. So in that bucket of other, there was on that one slide and we talked about royalties on a few of the products that we expect to launch next year. So it's driving some of the growth there from $1 million to $2 million. So it's early on in the ramp and early on in the launches. There are some in there, but there a limited numbers that are in there.

Scott Henry

Okay, great. And obviously OmniAb is becoming a larger and larger contributor, the 300 million number, big number. And how should we think about OmniAb in the contract revenue if we think about what they did do in 2017, and what is it going to do in 2018 as we try to see an underlying trajectory there?

Matthew Korenberg

Yes, so when we first acquired OmniAb in 2016, we gave guidance of 6 million in 2016 and 12 million in 2017. We said recently that in 2016, it exceeded that number of 6. this year, it should do close to $14 million or so, plus or minus. So it exceeded the guidance we gave that year as well. Going forward, we always said that we'll get our money back, $178 million, in 5 to 8 years. And if you do some of that math, it says that we expect to ramp up to the $25 million to $30 million a year number pretty quickly, So as each of those products goes into clinical trials, you -- Roland outlined 25 million over a few-year period. Those start to generate milestones for us, so we expect it to ramp pretty significantly.

Scott Henry

Okay, just a final question on the R&D . I was kind of surprised there was no change amongst it. I mean, things are always changing and it's pretty similar to the one before. Can you talk about I mean, when you evaluate that pyramid? Or are there things that look like they almost came in? Or...

John Higgins

Yes, and actually there were no changes to the Big 6 or none in the top 3 or top 3, right? The big 6 have remained the same from the last time we kind of rolled out the pyramid, which was February this year. They're actually pretty significant number of changes in the next 12. About 4 programs swapped out for in. it's important to know, and I'm glad you asked the question, because the 4 that came out are all active, all very much being invested in, but were sort of displaced by ones we saw kind of real influx of upcoming data, or highlighting new potential uses of our technologies, or ones that have or are pursuing indications that are quite unique. We had some flux there in the next 12, but as you say, the Big 6 stay the same. Those are all programs that I think are still developing.

John Higgins

And this is it's a good question, and we want to keep the pyramid relevant current. But another update really from 6, 9 months ago, the big 6 used to have an Alzheimer program in it, the base program. They're running 3 Phase III trials. The first one read out early this year. It did not support registration. Knowing it's a longer course before we see that data or even have more optimism that it's a viable drug, we have removed that from our Big 6. It's still an actively funded program, significant investment. But it's in its place, significantly, we moved into BMS program again. They acquired Cardioxyl, it was an over $2 billion acquisition. And essentially the only program Cardioxyl had a Ligand partnered assets. So it's oncology program. There's very good data. And it was basis for a very substantial acquisition earlier this year. So it's just some example of how we really do try to keep those data points relevant as long as that list of portfolio of programs is.

John Higgins

Excellent. I want to thank everybody for attending. We have Ligand OmniMouse. It is a Bluetooth mouse. You can take it with you, it looks cool but it actually works really well. We will certify that, but enjoy that, there's a hat. Ligand was founded in 1987, right? This is our 30th anniversary this month. So there's a hat, if you wear baseball caps. And hope to see you at the reception. Thank you very much.

